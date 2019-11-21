WOFF
Collins scores 17 to lead South Florida past Wofford 69-55

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and South Florida beat Wofford 69-55 on Thursday night.

Justin Brown scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and Laquincy Rideau added 11 points for South Florida (2-2).

Nathan Hoover had 11 points for the Terriers (2-4), who have now lost four consecutive games.

South Florida plays Loyola of Chicago on Monday. Wofford plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Tuesday.

---

---

Key Players
N. Hoover
D. Collins
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
33.3 Field Goal % 40.9
26.5 Three Point % 21.4
92.9 Free Throw % 61.3
+ 3 Donovan Theme-Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Larson 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow 22.0
  David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Shooting foul on Isaiah Bigelow 22.0
  Offensive rebound by David Collins 27.0
  Xavier Castaneda missed jump shot 29.0
  Turnover on Isaiah Bigelow 55.0
  Offensive foul on Isaiah Bigelow 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Tray Hollowell 1:04
  Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
Team Stats
Points 55 69
Field Goals 22-46 (47.8%) 26-47 (55.3%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 9-20 (45.0%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Total Rebounds 24 30
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 15 20
Team 4 3
Assists 11 11
Steals 9 9
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 14 19
Technicals 0 0
10
N. Hoover G
11 PTS
0
D. Collins G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Wofford 2-4 74.2 PPG 27.2 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo South Florida 2-2 61.0 PPG 36.3 RPG 7.7 APG
Key Players
10
N. Hoover G 16.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.6 APG 32.9 FG%
0
D. Collins G 13.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.3 APG 33.3 FG%
Top Scorers
10
N. Hoover G 11 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
0
D. Collins G 18 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
47.8 FG% 55.3
31.6 3PT FG% 45.0
50.0 FT% 47.1
Wofford
Starters
N. Hoover
C. Goodwin
T. Stumpe
S. Murphy
R. Larson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hoover 11 0 0 4/11 2/6 1/2 2 32 1 0 3 0 0
C. Goodwin 9 4 1 4/8 0/0 1/4 4 16 0 0 1 1 3
T. Stumpe 6 3 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 24 1 0 1 1 2
S. Murphy 6 2 2 3/6 0/3 0/0 0 24 0 0 4 0 2
R. Larson 2 0 7 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 29 5 0 2 0 0
Bench
M. Jones
D. Theme-Love
I. Bigelow
T. Hollowell
Z. Richardson
M. Manning Jr.
D. Cottrell
A. Michael
D. Appelgren
M. Safford
J. Steelman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jones 6 4 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 0 2 1 3
D. Theme-Love 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 0
I. Bigelow 5 3 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 17 0 1 1 0 3
T. Hollowell 4 3 0 1/4 0/3 2/2 2 15 1 0 1 1 2
Z. Richardson 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 10 1 0 0 1 0
M. Manning Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cottrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Michael - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Appelgren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Safford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Steelman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 20 11 22/46 6/19 5/10 14 200 9 1 16 5 15
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
J. Brown
L. Rideau
E. Dawson III
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 18 6 3 7/11 1/2 3/5 4 36 2 0 3 2 4
J. Brown 16 5 0 6/10 3/7 1/1 3 30 0 0 2 2 3
L. Rideau 11 2 4 5/9 1/3 0/0 4 28 5 0 2 1 1
E. Dawson III 8 3 3 3/4 2/2 0/0 1 25 1 0 2 0 3
M. Durr 5 3 1 1/3 0/0 3/6 3 20 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
X. Castaneda
A. Maricevic
R. Williams
B. Mack
J. Chaplin
A. Yetna
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Castaneda 7 1 0 2/6 2/4 1/4 2 28 0 0 1 0 1
A. Maricevic 4 3 0 2/3 0/1 0/1 0 14 1 0 2 1 2
R. Williams 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 3
B. Mack 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Chaplin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 27 11 26/47 9/20 8/17 19 200 9 0 15 7 20
