Collins scores 17 to lead South Florida past Wofford 69-55
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and South Florida beat Wofford 69-55 on Thursday night.
Justin Brown scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and Laquincy Rideau added 11 points for South Florida (2-2).
Nathan Hoover had 11 points for the Terriers (2-4), who have now lost four consecutive games.
South Florida plays Loyola of Chicago on Monday. Wofford plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Tuesday.
---
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|69
|Field Goals
|22-46 (47.8%)
|26-47 (55.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|30
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|15
|20
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|16
|15
|Fouls
|14
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wofford 2-4
|74.2 PPG
|27.2 RPG
|12.8 APG
|South Florida 2-2
|61.0 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|7.7 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|N. Hoover G
|16.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.6 APG
|32.9 FG%
|
0
|D. Collins G
|13.3 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.3 APG
|33.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Hoover G
|11 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|D. Collins G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|47.8
|FG%
|55.3
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|47.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hoover
|11
|0
|0
|4/11
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Goodwin
|9
|4
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Stumpe
|6
|3
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Murphy
|6
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|R. Larson
|2
|0
|7
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|29
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|18
|6
|3
|7/11
|1/2
|3/5
|4
|36
|2
|0
|3
|2
|4
|J. Brown
|16
|5
|0
|6/10
|3/7
|1/1
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|L. Rideau
|11
|2
|4
|5/9
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|28
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|E. Dawson III
|8
|3
|3
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Durr
|5
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
