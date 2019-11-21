XAVIER
No Text

Jones leads No. 18 Xavier to 73-51 victory over Towson

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) No. 18 Xavier came down to the Charleston Classic with something to prove. The Musketeers took the first step toward that goal Thursday night.

Tyrique Jones had 12 and 12 rebounds as Xavier put away Towson 73-51 to start the eight-team tournament. The Musketeers have heard the questions some have about their undefeated start, about the close calls at home and lack of significant challenges early in their schedule.

''Most definitely'' Xavier has a mission this weekend said junior Paul Scruggs, among four Musketeers in double figures.

''That's what we talk about, how no matter where we are, we want to be the same,'' he said.

And right now, that's another perfect start. Xavier improved to 5-0 for the second time in three seasons and the first time since the 2017-18 club went 29-6, won the Big East regular-season crown and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

''We still haven't played our best basketball,'' guard Bryce Moore said. ''We just want to stick to our standards and do what we know we can do.''

This Xavier group just might have the pieces for another special season as long as Jones keeps playing like this. The dynamic 6-foot-9 senior had a rim-rattling jam early in the second half and finished with the second double-double of the season and 12th of his college career.

The Musketeers will face either Buffalo or UConn in the eight-team tournament Friday night for a spot in the championship game.

Xavier opened a double-digit lead with a 15-6 run midway through the opening half. Scruggs had a pair of baskets to start things, Dahmir Bishop hit a three, Scruggs added another bucket and Carter finished things with two fouls and an inside basket to put the Musketeers up 15-6.

The Tigers (2-3) struggled against Xavier's relentless pressure, turning the ball over on three straight positions. They weren't much more successful when they held onto the ball, going 1 of 14 from the field during one brutal stretch of the period.

Towson got a bit of a lift heading to the locker room as Jakigh Dottin made about a 35-footer as time ran out to draw his team to 31-20 at the break. Still, the Tigers could not get their shots to fall, finishing just 18 of 59 from the field.

Towson came in off a competitive loss to Florida, 66-60, and coach Pat Skerry hoped his team could hang in with Xavier, too. ''They're not as tall as Florida but they're built like bowling balls,'' Skerry said.

Jason Carter finished with 13 points and Bryce Moore added 12 points for Xavier, including a four-point play with 9:50 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Towson: The Tigers won't be back home for a game until Dec. 10. They'll be very used to each other after this seven-game stretch that started at with a loss at Florida a week ago and ends at Vermont on Dec. 7.

Xavier: The Musketeers first four wins all came at home and, while they were not all easy, there was a comfort to not leaving the gym. This week in Charleston is a big test for Xavier, which could wind up playing Florida or Miami in its tournament game Sunday night - either for third place or for its third in-season title in the past five seasons.

BODY LANGUAGE

Paul Scruggs knew when teammate Tyrique Jones was scowling, gesturing and showing emotion, it would be a long game for Towson. Scruggs says his senior teammate is demonstrative that's a strong sign he's ready to play. ''We know he's locked in,'' Scuggs said.

Along with his double-figure points and rebounds, Jones had three assists and a block.

PROVING COACH RIGHT

Pat Skerry said he told his team he came to Charleston because he believed his team was up to the challenge of facing solid programs like Xavier and UConn. But he said his club made too many mental errors against the Musketeers to stay in it. ''Now, it's their job to make sure I knew what I was doing'' by coming here, he said with a smile.

UP NEXT

Towson will play the Buffalo-UConn loser Friday.

Xavier will play the Buffalo-UConn winner Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
N. Marshall
13 F
B. Fobbs
23 G
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
37.9 Field Goal % 36.0
16.7 Three Point % 0.0
77.8 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by Dontarius James 13.0
  Jason Gibson missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 3 Leighton Schrand made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dahmir Bishop 31.0
+ 1 Jason Gibson made free throw 53.0
  Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin 53.0
+ 2 Jason Gibson made layup 53.0
  Offensive rebound by Towson 54.0
  Juwan Gray missed layup 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Nicolas Timberlake 1:06
  Dontarius James missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Leighton Schrand 1:15
Team Stats
Points 73 51
Field Goals 27-57 (47.4%) 18-59 (30.5%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 45 32
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 33 21
Team 4 3
Assists 19 6
Steals 7 4
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
25
J. Carter F
13 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
23
B. Fobbs G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo 18 Xavier 5-0 69.8 PPG 41.5 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo Towson 2-3 78.0 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
25
J. Carter F 6.3 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.0 APG 34.8 FG%
23
B. Fobbs G 13.5 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.0 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
25
J. Carter F 13 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
23
B. Fobbs G 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
47.4 FG% 30.5
40.9 3PT FG% 25.0
71.4 FT% 61.1
Xavier
Starters
J. Carter
T. Jones
P. Scruggs
N. Marshall
Q. Goodin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carter 13 9 1 4/6 0/0 5/5 2 32 1 0 3 2 7
T. Jones 12 12 3 5/12 0/0 2/2 3 25 0 1 2 4 8
P. Scruggs 11 4 5 5/7 1/2 0/0 2 32 3 0 1 0 4
N. Marshall 9 9 5 4/9 1/3 0/0 2 31 0 1 5 1 8
Q. Goodin 4 0 3 1/5 1/4 1/2 2 27 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
B. Moore
L. Schrand
D. James
Z. Freemantle
D. Bishop
M. Hanson
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
K. Tandy
D. Miles
D. Ramsey
S. Cody
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Moore 12 2 1 4/7 3/6 1/1 3 18 2 0 0 0 2
L. Schrand 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
D. James 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
Z. Freemantle 3 3 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 3 15 1 3 0 1 2
D. Bishop 3 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/2 1 16 0 0 0 0 0
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tandy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Cody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 41 19 27/57 9/22 10/14 18 200 7 5 11 8 33
Towson
Starters
B. Fobbs
A. Betrand
J. Dottin
C. Thompson
D. Tunstall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Fobbs 14 4 2 5/14 0/4 4/5 2 30 1 1 3 0 4
A. Betrand 12 5 0 5/14 2/3 0/0 3 32 0 0 3 2 3
J. Dottin 3 1 1 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 1
C. Thompson 3 2 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 14 0 0 0 0 2
D. Tunstall 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 25 3 2 1 0 2
Bench
N. Sanders
J. Gray
J. Gibson
N. Timberlake
T. Howard
V. Uyaelunmo
D. Mims
S. Uyaelunmo
C. Caliguiran
N. Haughton
J. Patterson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sanders 7 11 1 2/6 0/0 3/6 4 23 0 0 1 5 6
J. Gray 5 1 0 2/7 1/3 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 1
J. Gibson 5 0 2 1/7 0/4 3/3 3 23 0 0 1 0 0
N. Timberlake 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/2 0 16 0 0 0 1 2
T. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Uyaelunmo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mims - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Uyaelunmo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Caliguiran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Haughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 29 6 18/59 4/16 11/18 16 200 4 3 10 8 21
NCAA BB Scores