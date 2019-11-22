Zegarowski carries Creighton over Cal Poly 86-70
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Zegarowski scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, as Creighton defeated Cal Poly 86-70 on Friday night. Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock added 17 points each for the Bluejays. Jefferson also had eight rebounds.
Ty-Shon Alexander had 13 points for Creighton (3-1).
Kyle Colvin had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (1-4). Junior Ballard added 17 points. Malek Harwell had 16 points, making four 3-pointers.
Creighton plays North Florida at home on Sunday. Cal Poly plays Iowa on the road on Sunday.
---
---
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|37.5
|Field Goal %
|52.1
|100.0
|Three Point %
|51.9
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
|11.0
|Colin McCarthy missed jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Colvin
|26.0
|Jalen Windham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|+ 1
|Kyle Colvin made free throw
|41.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Scurry
|41.0
|+ 2
|Kyle Colvin made jump shot
|42.0
|+ 2
|Kelvin Jones made layup
|59.0
|Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
|1:04
|Kelvin Jones missed layup
|1:06
|Lost ball turnover on Job Alexander, stolen by Kelvin Jones
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|86
|Field Goals
|28-54 (51.9%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-19 (47.4%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|25
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|21
|20
|Team
|5
|0
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|4
|11
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|18
|9
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
33
|K. Colvin F
|8.5 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.5 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
11
|M. Zegarowski G
|17.7 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|4.3 APG
|51.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Colvin F
|18 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|M. Zegarowski G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|
|51.9
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|47.4
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Colvin
|18
|7
|1
|7/12
|3/5
|1/1
|4
|31
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|J. Ballard
|17
|1
|1
|7/12
|2/5
|1/3
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Smith
|7
|2
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|T. Jaakkola
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Smith
|0
|3
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Zegarowski
|18
|2
|6
|6/11
|4/7
|2/2
|3
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Jefferson
|17
|8
|2
|6/15
|0/4
|5/5
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|M. Ballock
|17
|2
|2
|5/9
|4/6
|3/4
|1
|32
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Alexander
|13
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|7/8
|2
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Bishop
|10
|4
|2
|4/5
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|25
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
