Zegarowski carries Creighton over Cal Poly 86-70

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Zegarowski scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, as Creighton defeated Cal Poly 86-70 on Friday night. Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock added 17 points each for the Bluejays. Jefferson also had eight rebounds.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 13 points for Creighton (3-1).

Kyle Colvin had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (1-4). Junior Ballard added 17 points. Malek Harwell had 16 points, making four 3-pointers.

Creighton plays North Florida at home on Sunday. Cal Poly plays Iowa on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
K. Smith
M. Zegarowski
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
37.5 Field Goal % 52.1
100.0 Three Point % 51.9
50.0 Free Throw % 70.0
Team Stats
Points 70 86
Field Goals 28-54 (51.9%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 9-19 (47.4%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 32 25
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 21 20
Team 5 0
Assists 12 16
Steals 4 11
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 18 9
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
33
K. Colvin F
18 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
11
M. Zegarowski G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
12T
Cal Poly
Starters
K. Colvin
J. Ballard
J. Smith
T. Jaakkola
K. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Colvin 18 7 1 7/12 3/5 1/1 4 31 0 0 2 2 5
J. Ballard 17 1 1 7/12 2/5 1/3 1 26 0 0 2 0 1
J. Smith 7 2 0 3/8 0/1 1/1 2 24 1 0 3 0 2
T. Jaakkola 5 5 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 4 16 0 0 1 1 4
K. Smith 0 3 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
M. Harwell
J. Alexander
C. Rogers
A. Koroma
M. Crowe
J. Rice
C. McCarthy
H. Hollingsworth
N. Taylor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Harwell 16 2 2 6/8 4/6 0/0 3 24 0 0 2 1 1
J. Alexander 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 3 1 1
C. Rogers 2 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 16 2 0 2 0 1
A. Koroma 1 4 0 0/1 0/0 1/3 4 21 0 0 1 1 3
M. Crowe 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 0
J. Rice 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. McCarthy 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
H. Hollingsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 27 12 28/54 9/19 5/10 20 200 4 0 18 6 21
Creighton
Starters
M. Zegarowski
D. Jefferson
M. Ballock
T. Alexander
C. Bishop
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Zegarowski 18 2 6 6/11 4/7 2/2 3 37 0 0 1 0 2
D. Jefferson 17 8 2 6/15 0/4 5/5 3 28 1 0 1 3 5
M. Ballock 17 2 2 5/9 4/6 3/4 1 32 4 0 1 0 2
T. Alexander 13 1 1 3/5 0/1 7/8 2 29 1 0 0 0 1
C. Bishop 10 4 2 4/5 1/1 1/2 2 25 1 1 1 0 4
Bench
S. Mitchell
K. Jones
J. Scurry
J. Canfield
J. Windham
D. Mintz
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
A. Jones
N. Zeil
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mitchell 7 2 2 3/4 0/1 1/1 1 14 2 0 0 0 2
K. Jones 4 5 0 2/4 0/0 0/1 3 14 1 0 4 2 3
J. Scurry 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Canfield 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
J. Windham 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 0 0
D. Mintz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Zeil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 25 16 29/56 9/22 19/23 16 200 11 1 9 5 20
