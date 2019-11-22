FORD
NEVADA

No Text

Harris scores 22 to lift Nevada past Fordham 74-60

  • Nov 22, 2019

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Jalen Harris had 22 points as Nevada got past Fordham 74-60 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.

Harris sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Wolf Pack (3-3), including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Harris added seven assists and six rebounds. Jazz Johnson hit four 3-pointers and scored 17, while reserves K.J. Hymes and Nisre Zouzoua scored 11 apiece.

Sophomore Jalen Cobb came off the bench to score a career-high 21 points for the Rams (3-1). He hit 6 of 12 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from distance.

Fordham shot 35% overall but sank 10 of 24 from distance (42%). Nevada shot 45% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc (13 of 31).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
O. Eyisi
L. Drew
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
23.1 Field Goal % 48.5
Three Point % 40.0
69.2 Free Throw % 72.2
+ 3 Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 15.0
  Bad pass turnover on Gabe Bansuelo 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Nevada 41.0
  Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
  Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano 45.0
  Chris Austin missed layup 47.0
  Turnover on Nisre Zouzoua 58.0
  Offensive foul on Nisre Zouzoua 58.0
+ 3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 1:23
+ 1 K.J. Hymes made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:41
+ 1 K.J. Hymes made 1st of 2 free throws 1:41
Team Stats
Points 60 74
Field Goals 17-48 (35.4%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 32
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 23 24
Team 2 4
Assists 9 17
Steals 1 7
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
2
J. Cobb G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
2
J. Harris G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Fordham 3-1 283260
home team logo Nevada 3-3 383674
Team Stats
away team logo Fordham 3-1 59.7 PPG 42.7 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Nevada 3-3 72.6 PPG 39.6 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
2
J. Cobb G 8.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.0 APG 42.9 FG%
2
J. Harris G 11.5 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.8 APG 29.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Cobb G 21 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
2
J. Harris G 22 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
35.4 FG% 44.6
41.7 3PT FG% 41.9
69.6 FT% 78.6
Starters
A. Portley
O. Eyisi
K. Rose
C. Ohams
E. Gazi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Portley 8 4 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 2 28 0 0 4 0 4
O. Eyisi 5 1 1 1/3 0/0 3/5 1 22 0 1 1 1 0
K. Rose 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 0
C. Ohams 2 5 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 4 20 0 0 3 1 4
E. Gazi 0 4 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 3 15 0 0 2 0 4
Bench
J. Cobb
J. Soriano
C. Austin
J. Colon
I. Raut
T. Perry
M. Williams
P. Burquest
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
C. Cohn
A. Rodriguez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cobb 21 4 1 6/12 5/7 4/6 0 30 0 0 3 1 3
J. Soriano 6 5 0 2/4 0/0 2/3 3 17 0 0 1 2 3
C. Austin 5 1 1 1/3 0/0 3/4 1 17 1 0 1 1 0
J. Colon 4 0 2 1/1 1/1 1/2 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
I. Raut 3 2 1 0/4 0/4 3/3 0 12 0 0 0 0 2
T. Perry 3 3 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 3
M. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 29 9 17/48 10/24 16/23 16 200 1 1 17 6 23
Starters
J. Harris
J. Johnson
L. Drew
J. Reyes
R. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 22 6 7 7/13 5/9 3/4 1 34 0 0 1 1 5
J. Johnson 17 5 2 5/12 4/8 3/3 2 30 1 0 3 0 5
L. Drew 4 1 3 2/8 0/2 0/0 2 28 1 0 4 0 1
J. Reyes 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 3 14 2 1 1 1 3
R. Robinson 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 5 18 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
N. Zouzoua
K. Hymes
Z. Meeks
K. Milling
G. Bansuelo
Z. Williams
D. Cambridge
W. Washington
K. Courseault
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Zouzoua 11 1 1 3/7 3/6 2/2 2 23 2 0 1 0 1
K. Hymes 11 2 1 4/6 0/0 3/3 2 16 0 0 1 0 2
Z. Meeks 5 6 2 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 22 1 0 0 1 5
K. Milling 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 0
G. Bansuelo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
Z. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cambridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 28 17 25/56 13/31 11/14 20 200 7 1 13 4 24
