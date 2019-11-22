Harris scores 22 to lift Nevada past Fordham 74-60
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Jalen Harris had 22 points as Nevada got past Fordham 74-60 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.
Harris sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Wolf Pack (3-3), including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Harris added seven assists and six rebounds. Jazz Johnson hit four 3-pointers and scored 17, while reserves K.J. Hymes and Nisre Zouzoua scored 11 apiece.
Sophomore Jalen Cobb came off the bench to score a career-high 21 points for the Rams (3-1). He hit 6 of 12 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from distance.
Fordham shot 35% overall but sank 10 of 24 from distance (42%). Nevada shot 45% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc (13 of 31).
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|6.2
|Reb. Per Game
|6.2
|23.1
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|Three Point %
|40.0
|69.2
|Free Throw %
|72.2
|+ 3
|Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb
|15.0
|Bad pass turnover on Gabe Bansuelo
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Nevada
|41.0
|Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|45.0
|Chris Austin missed layup
|47.0
|Turnover on Nisre Zouzoua
|58.0
|Offensive foul on Nisre Zouzoua
|58.0
|+ 3
|Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon
|1:23
|+ 1
|K.J. Hymes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:41
|+ 1
|K.J. Hymes made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|74
|Field Goals
|17-48 (35.4%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|13-31 (41.9%)
|Free Throws
|16-23 (69.6%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|32
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|23
|24
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|9
|17
|Steals
|1
|7
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|35.4
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|41.9
|
|
|69.6
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Portley
|8
|4
|0
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|O. Eyisi
|5
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|K. Rose
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Ohams
|2
|5
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|E. Gazi
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cobb
|21
|4
|1
|6/12
|5/7
|4/6
|0
|30
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Soriano
|6
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|C. Austin
|5
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Colon
|4
|0
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Raut
|3
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/4
|3/3
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Perry
|3
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|29
|9
|17/48
|10/24
|16/23
|16
|200
|1
|1
|17
|6
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|22
|6
|7
|7/13
|5/9
|3/4
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Johnson
|17
|5
|2
|5/12
|4/8
|3/3
|2
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|L. Drew
|4
|1
|3
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|J. Reyes
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|14
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|R. Robinson
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Zouzoua
|11
|1
|1
|3/7
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|23
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Hymes
|11
|2
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Meeks
|5
|6
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|K. Milling
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|G. Bansuelo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Cambridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Courseault
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|28
|17
|25/56
|13/31
|11/14
|20
|200
|7
|1
|13
|4
|24
