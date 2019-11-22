MOREHD
Nze scores 16 to lift Butler past Morehead St. 68-50

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and Bryce Nze added another 16 as Butler used a strong second half to remain undefeated by knocking off Morehead State 68-50 on Friday night.

The teams played to a 30-30 draw through the first half and Butler led by just two points, 34-32 through the first four minutes of the second half, when Sean McDermott hit a 3 to make it 37-32 and spark a 12-3 run.

Bryce Golden hit a 3 with 9:48 left to make it 49-37 and the Bulldogs maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Nze hit 8 of 10 shots and grabbed six rebounds for Butler. Baldwin was 7 of 14 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. Sean McDermott added 10 points.

James Baker had 11 points for the Eagles (4-2). Djimon Henson added 11 points. Justin Thomas had 8 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Butler matches up against Missouri on Monday. Morehead State plays William & Mary on the road on Tuesday.

---

---

Key Players
J. Thomas
A. Thompson
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
7.3 Pts. Per Game 7.3
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
49.0 Field Goal % 38.7
0.0 Three Point % 0.0
47.1 Free Throw % 66.7
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker 0.0
  Justin Thomas missed layup 1.0
+ 3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Malik Riddle, stolen by Jordan Tucker 42.0
+ 2 Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Kamar Baldwin 49.0
  Personal foul on Justin Thomas 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Butler 1:07
  Djimon Henson missed jump shot 1:09
  Defensive rebound by James Baker 1:17
  Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by James Baker 1:19
+ 1 James Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
Team Stats
Points 50 68
Field Goals 16-47 (34.0%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 27 32
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 21 22
Team 1 4
Assists 8 14
Steals 9 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 9 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
D. Henson G
11 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
3
K. Baldwin G
17 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Morehead State 4-2 302050
home team logo Butler 5-0 303868
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Morehead State 4-2 77.4 PPG 43.8 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo Butler 5-0 75.8 PPG 36.8 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
3
J. Baker F 12.0 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.4 APG 48.1 FG%
3
K. Baldwin G 14.3 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.0 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Baker F 11 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
3
K. Baldwin G 17 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
34.0 FG% 45.6
25.0 3PT FG% 34.6
76.5 FT% 77.8
Morehead State
Starters
D. Henson
J. Baker
J. Walker
J. Thomas
L. Bryan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Henson 11 2 0 4/8 3/6 0/0 0 29 0 0 2 0 2
J. Baker 11 3 1 3/8 0/3 5/6 0 36 0 2 2 0 3
J. Walker 9 3 0 4/13 1/8 0/0 3 36 3 0 1 1 2
J. Thomas 8 11 6 3/12 0/2 2/5 3 36 3 0 4 1 10
L. Bryan 4 3 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 21 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
M. Riddle
T. Cooper
T. Claude
J. Dixon
D. Cooper
T. Stricklen
J. Stanley-Williams
K. Hunt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Riddle 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 0 1
T. Cooper 2 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 8 1 0 0 0 0
T. Claude 2 3 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 17 2 1 1 2 1
J. Dixon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stricklen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stanley-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 26 8 16/47 5/20 13/17 9 200 9 3 12 5 21
Butler
Starters
K. Baldwin
B. Nze
S. McDermott
B. Golden
A. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 17 8 3 7/14 2/6 1/1 0 31 1 0 4 0 8
B. Nze 16 6 3 8/10 0/0 0/0 1 31 1 1 0 1 5
S. McDermott 10 4 1 3/8 2/6 2/2 1 27 1 0 0 1 3
B. Golden 8 2 1 2/3 2/3 2/2 2 15 0 0 1 2 0
A. Thompson 3 4 5 1/8 0/2 1/2 3 34 1 1 2 1 3
Bench
J. Tucker
K. Battle
H. Baddley
C. David
J. Mulloy
D. Smits
C. Donovan
M. Hastings
M. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tucker 7 2 1 2/6 2/5 1/2 4 14 1 0 0 1 1
K. Battle 4 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 15 1 0 1 0 1
H. Baddley 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 13 0 1 1 0 1
C. David 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 15 1 0 0 0 0
J. Mulloy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
D. Smits - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 28 14 26/57 9/26 7/9 16 200 7 3 9 6 22
