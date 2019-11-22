Nze scores 16 to lift Butler past Morehead St. 68-50
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and Bryce Nze added another 16 as Butler used a strong second half to remain undefeated by knocking off Morehead State 68-50 on Friday night.
The teams played to a 30-30 draw through the first half and Butler led by just two points, 34-32 through the first four minutes of the second half, when Sean McDermott hit a 3 to make it 37-32 and spark a 12-3 run.
Bryce Golden hit a 3 with 9:48 left to make it 49-37 and the Bulldogs maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.
Nze hit 8 of 10 shots and grabbed six rebounds for Butler. Baldwin was 7 of 14 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. Sean McDermott added 10 points.
James Baker had 11 points for the Eagles (4-2). Djimon Henson added 11 points. Justin Thomas had 8 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Butler matches up against Missouri on Monday. Morehead State plays William & Mary on the road on Tuesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|7.3
|Pts. Per Game
|7.3
|7.3
|Ast. Per Game
|7.3
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|49.0
|Field Goal %
|38.7
|0.0
|Three Point %
|0.0
|47.1
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Walker
|0.0
|Justin Thomas missed layup
|1.0
|+ 3
|Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on Malik Riddle, stolen by Jordan Tucker
|42.0
|+ 2
|Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Kamar Baldwin
|49.0
|Personal foul on Justin Thomas
|1:00
|Defensive rebound by Butler
|1:07
|Djimon Henson missed jump shot
|1:09
|Defensive rebound by James Baker
|1:17
|Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by James Baker
|1:19
|+ 1
|James Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|68
|Field Goals
|16-47 (34.0%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|32
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|21
|22
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|9
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Morehead State 4-2
|77.4 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Butler 5-0
|75.8 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Baker F
|12.0 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.4 APG
|48.1 FG%
|
3
|K. Baldwin G
|14.3 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.0 APG
|47.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Baker F
|11 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|K. Baldwin G
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|34.0
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Riddle
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Cooper
|2
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Claude
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|17
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|J. Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stricklen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stanley-Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hunt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|26
|8
|16/47
|5/20
|13/17
|9
|200
|9
|3
|12
|5
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|17
|8
|3
|7/14
|2/6
|1/1
|0
|31
|1
|0
|4
|0
|8
|B. Nze
|16
|6
|3
|8/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|S. McDermott
|10
|4
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Golden
|8
|2
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|A. Thompson
|3
|4
|5
|1/8
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|34
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|17
|8
|3
|7/14
|2/6
|1/1
|0
|31
|1
|0
|4
|0
|8
|B. Nze
|16
|6
|3
|8/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|S. McDermott
|10
|4
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Golden
|8
|2
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|A. Thompson
|3
|4
|5
|1/8
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|34
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tucker
|7
|2
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|1/2
|4
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Battle
|4
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|H. Baddley
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. David
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Mulloy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Smits
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Donovan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|28
|14
|26/57
|9/26
|7/9
|16
|200
|7
|3
|9
|6
|22
-
18XAVIER
UCONN35
35
2nd 13:29 ESPU
-
LIU
SDGST32
38
1st 0.0
-
IDST
SNCLRA33
43
1st 0.0
-
FRESNOP
LNGBCH29
39
1st 0.0
-
CARK
CALBPTST39
49
1st 0.0
-
LIB
MORGAN89
48
Final
-
NICHST
NCAT54
66
Final
-
MIAMI
FLA58
78
Final
-
MTSU
TULANE74
86
Final
-
VALPO
GC78
74
Final
-
NCWILM
CLEVST46
47
Final
-
BCU
UIW83
58
Final
-
RICE
MILW75
69
Final
-
EMICH
UMBC62
45
Final
-
MOST
STJOES71
69
Final
-
17NOVA
MISSST83
76
Final
-
FORD
NEVADA60
74
Final
-
STFRIS
EILL47
87
Final
-
EKY
FIU70
89
Final
-
INDST
LOYMRY72
60
Final
-
RI
NTEXAS60
47
Final
-
PRESBY
SACHRT57
83
Final
-
22TEXAS
CAL62
45
Final
-
UMKC
GWASH74
68
Final
-
24BAYLOR
CSTCAR77
65
Final
-
ILLST
CINCY65
66
Final
-
STETSON
IONA55
60
Final
-
DUQ
AF69
63
Final
-
BU
WVU44
69
Final
-
CLU
FURMAN45
90
Final
-
LESLEY
MERMAK16
110
Final
-
TOWSON
BUFF73
76
Final
-
GMASON
6MD63
86
Final
-
MCNSE
RICH57
87
Final
-
MOUNT
9UK62
82
Final
-
LPSCMB
NAVY65
61
Final
-
GWEBB
SC69
74
Final
-
IPFW
10OHIOST46
85
Final
-
MOREHD
BUTLER50
68
Final
-
RADFRD
BRAD61
70
Final
-
HOUBP
MICH68
111
Final
-
HARV
HOLY82
74
Final
-
15UTAHST
LSU80
78
Final
-
GTOWN
1DUKE73
81
Final
-
GAST
PVAM83
74
Final
-
ALBANY
QUINN69
86
Final
-
WAKE
DAVID82
70
Final
-
NALAB
LATECH61
82
Final
-
MISST
SEMO71
72
Final
-
OHIO
UTAH66
80
Final
-
NORFLK
NWEST59
70
Final
-
WMICH
OKLAST63
70
Final
-
WILEY
TXSA68
90
Final
-
STHRN
NEB86
93
Final/OT
-
EVAN
ECU68
85
Final
-
BGREEN
WKY77
75
Final
-
KENSAW
MNMTH40
71
Final
-
SCST
VANDY60
97
Final
-
CPOLY
CREIGH70
86
Final
-
SDAK
ARK56
77
Final
-
HOU
11OREG66
78
Final
-
MNTNA
25WASH0
0129.5 O/U
-13.5
11:00pm PACN
-
TEMPLE
USC0
0145.5 O/U
-9
11:00pm PACN