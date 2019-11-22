Northwestern rallies past Norfolk State 70-59
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Ryan Young had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Pete Nance added 17 points and Northwestern overcame a slow offensive start for a 70-59 victory over Norfolk State on Friday night.
Miller Kopp had 11 points as Northwestern (2-2) bounced back from a 67-56 home loss to Radford on Tuesday.
Jermaine Bishop had 24 points as Norfolk State (3-3) dropped its second straight.
Northwestern got off to a miserable offensive start - again - and fell behind 18-8 less than seven minutes into the game.
The Wildcats, though, turned the game around on the defensive end, holding Norfolk State scoreless for 6 minutes, 47 seconds. Northwestern ran off 12 straight points and took its first lead, 20-18, on a 3-pointer by Kopp with just over seven minutes left in the first half.
Before Kopp's basket, the Wildcats were 3 for 17 from the field, including 1 for 9 on 3-pointers.
Bishop snapped the scoring drought 30 seconds later with a 3-pointer to put the Spartans back on top, but Northwestern answered with five straight points - a 3 by Nance and a pair of free throws by Anthony Gaines - to regain the lead for good.
The Wildcats led 37-25 at halftime then scored the first four points of the second half for a 41-25 advantage. The closest Norfolk State got after that was 11 points.
BIG PICTURE
Norfolk State: The Spartans also led for the majority of the first half Tuesday at Bradley before struggling in the final 25 minutes of a 69-57 loss. Avoiding offensive droughts is a must to finish strong.
Northwestern: The way this season has started, any win is a cause for celebration. But it also should be a cause for concern that the Wildcats again came out tight against a lower-level Division I opponent. There's no player seemingly willing to step up when the team desperately needs a basket.
UP NEXT
Norfolk State faces Caldwell Tuesday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament in Florida.
Northwestern faces Bradley Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|12.5
|Pts. Per Game
|12.5
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|9.0
|Reb. Per Game
|9.0
|68.8
|Field Goal %
|40.6
|0.0
|Three Point %
|40.0
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|90.9
|+ 2
|Yoro Sidibe made layup, assist by Tyrese Jenkins
|2.0
|Bad pass turnover on Ryan Greer, stolen by Tyrese Jenkins
|10.0
|+ 2
|Yoro Sidibe made layup, assist by Jermaine Bishop
|21.0
|+ 1
|Boo Buie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Boo Buie made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Yoro Sidibe
|29.0
|+ 3
|Jermaine Bishop made 3-pt. jump shot
|49.0
|+ 2
|Ryan Young made tip-in
|1:01
|Offensive rebound by Ryan Young
|1:04
|Ryan Young missed layup
|1:06
|Defensive rebound by Pete Nance
|1:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|70
|Field Goals
|21-51 (41.2%)
|19-56 (33.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-20 (50.0%)
|27-30 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|44
|Offensive
|7
|13
|Defensive
|23
|28
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|12
|15
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|25
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Norfolk State 3-3
|83.6 PPG
|43 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Northwestern 2-2
|63.0 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|41.2
|FG%
|33.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bishop
|24
|4
|4
|7/12
|5/9
|5/5
|1
|39
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Y. Sidibe
|9
|5
|2
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|S. Whitley
|3
|5
|5
|1/8
|0/2
|1/3
|4
|27
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Bryant Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|S. Ricks
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Carter
|14
|6
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|2/6
|4
|30
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|C. Ford
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|E. Kalogerias
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Hicks
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Chavis
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Chambers
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Jenkins
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|C. Dawkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|30
|12
|21/51
|7/21
|10/20
|25
|200
|7
|2
|14
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Young
|19
|12
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|11/12
|2
|30
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|P. Nance
|17
|6
|2
|5/10
|3/4
|4/4
|0
|32
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6
|M. Kopp
|11
|5
|4
|5/11
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|A. Gaines
|6
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|P. Spencer
|1
|9
|5
|0/7
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Buie
|9
|3
|4
|1/6
|0/3
|7/7
|4
|21
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|R. Beran
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Jones
|2
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Turner
|0
|1
|0
|0/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Audige
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Dixon III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Zalewski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sandhu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|41
|15
|19/56
|5/22
|27/30
|16
|200
|5
|1
|10
|13
|28
-
18XAVIER
UCONN38
42
2nd 10:59 ESPU
-
IDST
SNCLRA37
50
2nd 16:14
-
LIU
SDGST38
45
2nd 14:54
-
FRESNOP
LNGBCH33
39
2nd 18:42
-
CARK
CALBPTST41
52
2nd 19:02
-
MNTNA
25WASH7
9
1st 15:59 PACN
-
TEMPLE
USC6
6
1st 14:55 PACN
-
LIB
MORGAN89
48
Final
-
NICHST
NCAT54
66
Final
-
MIAMI
FLA58
78
Final
-
MTSU
TULANE74
86
Final
-
VALPO
GC78
74
Final
-
NCWILM
CLEVST46
47
Final
-
BCU
UIW83
58
Final
-
RICE
MILW75
69
Final
-
EMICH
UMBC62
45
Final
-
MOST
STJOES71
69
Final
-
17NOVA
MISSST83
76
Final
-
FORD
NEVADA60
74
Final
-
STFRIS
EILL47
87
Final
-
EKY
FIU70
89
Final
-
INDST
LOYMRY72
60
Final
-
RI
NTEXAS60
47
Final
-
PRESBY
SACHRT57
83
Final
-
UMKC
GWASH74
68
Final
-
22TEXAS
CAL62
45
Final
-
24BAYLOR
CSTCAR77
65
Final
-
ILLST
CINCY65
66
Final
-
STETSON
IONA55
60
Final
-
DUQ
AF69
63
Final
-
LESLEY
MERMAK16
110
Final
-
TOWSON
BUFF73
76
Final
-
CLU
FURMAN45
90
Final
-
GMASON
6MD63
86
Final
-
RADFRD
BRAD61
70
Final
-
BU
WVU44
69
Final
-
MOUNT
9UK62
82
Final
-
HOUBP
MICH68
111
Final
-
LPSCMB
NAVY65
61
Final
-
IPFW
10OHIOST46
85
Final
-
MCNSE
RICH57
87
Final
-
MOREHD
BUTLER50
68
Final
-
GWEBB
SC69
74
Final
-
HARV
HOLY82
74
Final
-
15UTAHST
LSU80
78
Final
-
GTOWN
1DUKE73
81
Final
-
GAST
PVAM83
74
Final
-
WAKE
DAVID82
70
Final
-
ALBANY
QUINN69
86
Final
-
NALAB
LATECH61
82
Final
-
MISST
SEMO71
72
Final
-
OHIO
UTAH66
80
Final
-
EVAN
ECU68
85
Final
-
WMICH
OKLAST63
70
Final
-
WILEY
TXSA68
90
Final
-
NORFLK
NWEST59
70
Final
-
STHRN
NEB86
93
Final/OT
-
BGREEN
WKY77
75
Final
-
KENSAW
MNMTH40
71
Final
-
HOU
11OREG66
78
Final
-
CPOLY
CREIGH70
86
Final
-
SDAK
ARK56
77
Final
-
SCST
VANDY60
97
Final