Northwestern rallies past Norfolk State 70-59

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Ryan Young had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Pete Nance added 17 points and Northwestern overcame a slow offensive start for a 70-59 victory over Norfolk State on Friday night.

Miller Kopp had 11 points as Northwestern (2-2) bounced back from a 67-56 home loss to Radford on Tuesday.

Jermaine Bishop had 24 points as Norfolk State (3-3) dropped its second straight.

Northwestern got off to a miserable offensive start - again - and fell behind 18-8 less than seven minutes into the game.

The Wildcats, though, turned the game around on the defensive end, holding Norfolk State scoreless for 6 minutes, 47 seconds. Northwestern ran off 12 straight points and took its first lead, 20-18, on a 3-pointer by Kopp with just over seven minutes left in the first half.

Before Kopp's basket, the Wildcats were 3 for 17 from the field, including 1 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Bishop snapped the scoring drought 30 seconds later with a 3-pointer to put the Spartans back on top, but Northwestern answered with five straight points - a 3 by Nance and a pair of free throws by Anthony Gaines - to regain the lead for good.

The Wildcats led 37-25 at halftime then scored the first four points of the second half for a 41-25 advantage. The closest Norfolk State got after that was 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Norfolk State: The Spartans also led for the majority of the first half Tuesday at Bradley before struggling in the final 25 minutes of a 69-57 loss. Avoiding offensive droughts is a must to finish strong.

Northwestern: The way this season has started, any win is a cause for celebration. But it also should be a cause for concern that the Wildcats again came out tight against a lower-level Division I opponent. There's no player seemingly willing to step up when the team desperately needs a basket.

UP NEXT

Norfolk State faces Caldwell Tuesday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament in Florida.

Northwestern faces Bradley Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
D. Carter
14 G
P. Nance
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
68.8 Field Goal % 40.6
0.0 Three Point % 40.0
50.0 Free Throw % 90.9
+ 2 Yoro Sidibe made layup, assist by Tyrese Jenkins 2.0
  Bad pass turnover on Ryan Greer, stolen by Tyrese Jenkins 10.0
+ 2 Yoro Sidibe made layup, assist by Jermaine Bishop 21.0
+ 1 Boo Buie made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Boo Buie made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Yoro Sidibe 29.0
+ 3 Jermaine Bishop made 3-pt. jump shot 49.0
+ 2 Ryan Young made tip-in 1:01
  Offensive rebound by Ryan Young 1:04
  Ryan Young missed layup 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Pete Nance 1:24
Team Stats
Points 59 70
Field Goals 21-51 (41.2%) 19-56 (33.9%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 10-20 (50.0%) 27-30 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 44
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 23 28
Team 2 3
Assists 12 15
Steals 7 5
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 25 16
Technicals 0 0
11
J. Bishop G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
15
R. Young C
19 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo Norfolk State 3-3 253459
home team logo Northwestern 2-2 373370
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Norfolk State 3-3 83.6 PPG 43 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Northwestern 2-2 63.0 PPG 37.7 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
11
J. Bishop G 14.4 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.8 APG 43.1 FG%
15
R. Young C 9.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.7 APG 64.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Bishop G 24 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
15
R. Young C 19 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
41.2 FG% 33.9
33.3 3PT FG% 22.7
50.0 FT% 90.0
Norfolk State
Starters
J. Bishop
Y. Sidibe
S. Whitley
J. Bryant Jr.
S. Ricks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bishop 24 4 4 7/12 5/9 5/5 1 39 1 1 0 1 3
Y. Sidibe 9 5 2 4/7 1/2 0/0 4 21 1 0 4 0 5
S. Whitley 3 5 5 1/8 0/2 1/3 4 27 1 0 2 1 4
J. Bryant Jr. 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 5 10 0 0 1 1 1
S. Ricks 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 1
Northwestern
Starters
R. Young
P. Nance
M. Kopp
A. Gaines
P. Spencer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Young 19 12 0 4/7 0/0 11/12 2 30 0 0 0 7 5
P. Nance 17 6 2 5/10 3/4 4/4 0 32 1 1 2 0 6
M. Kopp 11 5 4 5/11 1/4 0/1 0 27 0 0 0 2 3
A. Gaines 6 1 0 2/5 0/2 2/2 2 30 2 0 1 0 1
P. Spencer 1 9 5 0/7 0/3 1/2 2 28 0 0 1 2 7
