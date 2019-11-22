Vanderbilt rolls to lopsided win over South Carolna State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Aaron Nesmith scored 20 points and Clevon Brown added a career-high 19 in Vanderbilt’s 97-60 win over South Carolina State on Friday night.
Nesmith entered the game leading the nation in 3-pointers (5.25 per game) and ranked third in scoring (26.5).
The Commodores, playing their second game in three days, showed no fatigue as they seized a 19-point halftime lead.
Maxwell Evans scored 15 points, Saben Lee had 12 and Dylan Disu added 10 for the Commodores (4-1).
Vanderbilt, the Southeastern Conference leader in field goal percentage, shot 60% from the floor.
South Carolina State (2-3), which shot 64.9 % from the floor in its previous game, cooled off at 40% against the Commodores.
Vanderbilt shot 61 percent from the floor in the first half to take a commanding 47-26 lead after 20 minutes. It was the Commodores’ best shooting first half of the season.
The Commodores shot 68 percent in the second half of their previous game, a 90-72 win over Austin Peay.
Brown had five dunks in the first 20 minutes as the guard-heavy Commodores pounded the ball inside.
Vanderbilt outscored South Carolina State 46-26 in the paint.
The Commodores wore 1968 throwback uniforms. Perry Wallace, the first black player in the SEC, played his first season for the Commodores in 1967-68.
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina State: The Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t catch the Commodores.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores showed some inside presence after relying on their guards in their previous game.
UP NEXT
South Carolina State visits Austin Peay (1-3), which has lost three straight, on Monday.
Vanderbilt hosts host Southeastern Louisiana (2-3), which had four scorers in double figures in its last game, on Monday.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|19.8
|Pts. Per Game
|19.8
|7.3
|Ast. Per Game
|7.3
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|43.8
|Field Goal %
|51.5
|Three Point %
|21.1
|75.9
|Free Throw %
|65.5
|+ 3
|Trace Arbuckle made 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 1
|Ian Kinard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Ian Kinard made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Wright
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Armani Hill
|1:07
|Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:09
|Lost ball turnover on Rahsaan Edwards, stolen by Ejike Obinna
|1:16
|+ 3
|Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:37
|Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer
|1:55
|Trushaun Moorer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:57
|Defensive rebound by Ian Kinard
|2:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|97
|Field Goals
|19-46 (41.3%)
|35-58 (60.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|15-28 (53.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|39
|Offensive
|2
|11
|Defensive
|17
|28
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|7
|19
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SC State 2-3
|71.3 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|8.5 APG
|Vanderbilt 4-1
|84.0 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|R. Neal G
|5.0 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.3 APG
|55.6 FG%
|
24
|A. Nesmith G
|26.5 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|0.5 APG
|61.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Neal G
|9 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|A. Nesmith G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.3
|FG%
|60.3
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|48.0
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|53.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Riley
|9
|1
|1
|3/8
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|19
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Applewhite
|9
|6
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|R. Neal
|9
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|I. Kinard
|6
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Z. Sellers
|6
|4
|1
|3/8
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Riley
|9
|1
|1
|3/8
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|19
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Applewhite
|9
|6
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|R. Neal
|9
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|I. Kinard
|6
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Z. Sellers
|6
|4
|1
|3/8
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Simmons
|9
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|5/6
|0
|18
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|O. Fields
|5
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Etienne
|5
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Edwards
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Bottenberg
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Hill
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Croskey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Moorer
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Felder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Flint Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Stone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|19
|7
|19/46
|3/14
|19/24
|18
|200
|4
|1
|14
|2
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|20
|5
|2
|7/11
|4/6
|2/3
|4
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|C. Brown
|19
|6
|0
|8/13
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|29
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|M. Evans
|15
|3
|3
|6/11
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Pippen Jr.
|13
|3
|8
|3/6
|2/4
|5/7
|3
|210
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|D. Disu
|10
|11
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|2/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|20
|5
|2
|7/11
|4/6
|2/3
|4
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|C. Brown
|19
|6
|0
|8/13
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|29
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|M. Evans
|15
|3
|3
|6/11
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Pippen Jr.
|13
|3
|8
|3/6
|2/4
|5/7
|3
|210
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|D. Disu
|10
|11
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|2/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lee
|12
|7
|6
|5/9
|0/1
|2/5
|0
|22
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|E. Obinna
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|11
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|T. Arbuckle
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Moyer
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Wright
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Q. Millora-Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Jankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Weikert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jossell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|97
|39
|19
|35/58
|12/25
|15/28
|18
|381
|9
|2
|11
|11
|28
-
18XAVIER
UCONN65
62
OT 13.0 ESPU
-
CARK
CALBPTST88
88
2nd 0.0
-
TEMPLE
USC31
38
2nd 17:10 PACN
-
MNTNA
25WASH29
31
1st 0.0 PACN
-
LIB
MORGAN89
48
Final
-
NICHST
NCAT54
66
Final
-
MTSU
TULANE74
86
Final
-
MIAMI
FLA58
78
Final
-
VALPO
GC78
74
Final
-
NCWILM
CLEVST46
47
Final
-
BCU
UIW83
58
Final
-
RICE
MILW75
69
Final
-
EMICH
UMBC62
45
Final
-
MOST
STJOES71
69
Final
-
17NOVA
MISSST83
76
Final
-
FORD
NEVADA60
74
Final
-
STFRIS
EILL47
87
Final
-
EKY
FIU70
89
Final
-
INDST
LOYMRY72
60
Final
-
RI
NTEXAS60
47
Final
-
PRESBY
SACHRT57
83
Final
-
22TEXAS
CAL62
45
Final
-
UMKC
GWASH74
68
Final
-
24BAYLOR
CSTCAR77
65
Final
-
ILLST
CINCY65
66
Final
-
STETSON
IONA55
60
Final
-
DUQ
AF69
63
Final
-
MCNSE
RICH57
87
Final
-
BU
WVU44
69
Final
-
TOWSON
BUFF73
76
Final
-
LESLEY
MERMAK16
110
Final
-
CLU
FURMAN45
90
Final
-
GMASON
6MD63
86
Final
-
MOUNT
9UK62
82
Final
-
HOUBP
MICH68
111
Final
-
LPSCMB
NAVY65
61
Final
-
MOREHD
BUTLER50
68
Final
-
IPFW
10OHIOST46
85
Final
-
GWEBB
SC69
74
Final
-
RADFRD
BRAD61
70
Final
-
HARV
HOLY82
74
Final
-
15UTAHST
LSU80
78
Final
-
GTOWN
1DUKE73
81
Final
-
GAST
PVAM83
74
Final
-
WAKE
DAVID82
70
Final
-
ALBANY
QUINN69
86
Final
-
NALAB
LATECH61
82
Final
-
MISST
SEMO71
72
Final
-
OHIO
UTAH66
80
Final
-
STHRN
NEB86
93
Final/OT
-
WMICH
OKLAST63
70
Final
-
NORFLK
NWEST59
70
Final
-
WILEY
TXSA68
90
Final
-
EVAN
ECU68
85
Final
-
BGREEN
WKY77
75
Final
-
KENSAW
MNMTH40
71
Final
-
SCST
VANDY60
97
Final
-
HOU
11OREG66
78
Final
-
SDAK
ARK56
77
Final
-
CPOLY
CREIGH70
86
Final
-
IDST
SNCLRA65
78
Final
-
LIU
SDGST64
81
Final
-
FRESNOP
LNGBCH62
93
Final