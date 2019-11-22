SCST
VANDY

No Text

Vanderbilt rolls to lopsided win over South Carolna State

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Aaron Nesmith scored 20 points and Clevon Brown added a career-high 19 in Vanderbilt’s 97-60 win over South Carolina State on Friday night.

Nesmith entered the game leading the nation in 3-pointers (5.25 per game) and ranked third in scoring (26.5).

The Commodores, playing their second game in three days, showed no fatigue as they seized a 19-point halftime lead.

Maxwell Evans scored 15 points, Saben Lee had 12 and Dylan Disu added 10 for the Commodores (4-1).

Vanderbilt, the Southeastern Conference leader in field goal percentage, shot 60% from the floor.

South Carolina State (2-3), which shot 64.9 % from the floor in its previous game, cooled off at 40% against the Commodores.

Vanderbilt shot 61 percent from the floor in the first half to take a commanding 47-26 lead after 20 minutes. It was the Commodores’ best shooting first half of the season.

The Commodores shot 68 percent in the second half of their previous game, a 90-72 win over Austin Peay.

Brown had five dunks in the first 20 minutes as the guard-heavy Commodores pounded the ball inside.

Vanderbilt outscored South Carolina State 46-26 in the paint.

The Commodores wore 1968 throwback uniforms. Perry Wallace, the first black player in the SEC, played his first season for the Commodores in 1967-68.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina State: The Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t catch the Commodores.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores showed some inside presence after relying on their guards in their previous game.

UP NEXT

South Carolina State visits Austin Peay (1-3), which has lost three straight, on Monday.

Vanderbilt hosts host Southeastern Louisiana (2-3), which had four scorers in double figures in its last game, on Monday.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Applewhite
S. Lee
0 G
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
19.8 Pts. Per Game 19.8
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
43.8 Field Goal % 51.5
Three Point % 21.1
75.9 Free Throw % 65.5
+ 3 Trace Arbuckle made 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 1 Ian Kinard made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Ian Kinard made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Wright 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Armani Hill 1:07
  Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:09
  Lost ball turnover on Rahsaan Edwards, stolen by Ejike Obinna 1:16
+ 3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot 1:37
  Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer 1:55
  Trushaun Moorer missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:57
  Defensive rebound by Ian Kinard 2:12
Team Stats
Points 60 97
Field Goals 19-46 (41.3%) 35-58 (60.3%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 15-28 (53.6%)
Total Rebounds 21 39
Offensive 2 11
Defensive 17 28
Team 2 0
Assists 7 19
Steals 4 9
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
T. Riley F
9 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
A. Nesmith G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo SC State 2-3 263460
home team logo Vanderbilt 4-1 475097
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo SC State 2-3 71.3 PPG 37.3 RPG 8.5 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 4-1 84.0 PPG 38.3 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
3
R. Neal G 5.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.3 APG 55.6 FG%
24
A. Nesmith G 26.5 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.5 APG 61.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
R. Neal G 9 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
24
A. Nesmith G 20 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
41.3 FG% 60.3
21.4 3PT FG% 48.0
79.2 FT% 53.6
SC State
Starters
T. Riley
D. Applewhite
R. Neal
I. Kinard
Z. Sellers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Riley 9 1 1 3/8 1/2 2/2 3 19 2 0 3 0 1
D. Applewhite 9 6 1 4/7 0/0 1/2 2 27 0 1 1 1 5
R. Neal 9 1 3 3/5 0/0 3/4 2 26 0 0 3 0 1
I. Kinard 6 3 1 1/4 1/3 3/4 2 23 0 0 0 0 3
Z. Sellers 6 4 1 3/8 0/3 0/0 2 29 0 0 1 0 4
Starters
T. Riley
D. Applewhite
R. Neal
I. Kinard
Z. Sellers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Riley 9 1 1 3/8 1/2 2/2 3 19 2 0 3 0 1
D. Applewhite 9 6 1 4/7 0/0 1/2 2 27 0 1 1 1 5
R. Neal 9 1 3 3/5 0/0 3/4 2 26 0 0 3 0 1
I. Kinard 6 3 1 1/4 1/3 3/4 2 23 0 0 0 0 3
Z. Sellers 6 4 1 3/8 0/3 0/0 2 29 0 0 1 0 4
Bench
T. Simmons
O. Fields
J. Etienne
R. Edwards
D. Bottenberg
A. Hill
O. Croskey
T. Moorer
I. Felder
R. Flint Jr.
Q. Nelson
E. Stone
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Simmons 9 0 0 2/3 0/1 5/6 0 18 1 0 4 0 0
O. Fields 5 2 0 0/0 0/0 5/6 4 14 0 0 0 1 1
J. Etienne 5 0 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 18 1 0 0 0 0
R. Edwards 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 0 1
D. Bottenberg 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
A. Hill 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
O. Croskey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Moorer 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
I. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Flint Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 19 7 19/46 3/14 19/24 18 200 4 1 14 2 17
Vanderbilt
Starters
A. Nesmith
C. Brown
M. Evans
S. Pippen Jr.
D. Disu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Nesmith 20 5 2 7/11 4/6 2/3 4 30 1 0 0 1 4
C. Brown 19 6 0 8/13 0/2 3/4 1 29 1 2 2 3 3
M. Evans 15 3 3 6/11 3/7 0/0 1 24 1 0 0 1 2
S. Pippen Jr. 13 3 8 3/6 2/4 5/7 3 210 2 0 3 2 1
D. Disu 10 11 0 3/4 2/3 2/4 3 31 0 0 0 1 10
Starters
A. Nesmith
C. Brown
M. Evans
S. Pippen Jr.
D. Disu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Nesmith 20 5 2 7/11 4/6 2/3 4 30 1 0 0 1 4
C. Brown 19 6 0 8/13 0/2 3/4 1 29 1 2 2 3 3
M. Evans 15 3 3 6/11 3/7 0/0 1 24 1 0 0 1 2
S. Pippen Jr. 13 3 8 3/6 2/4 5/7 3 210 2 0 3 2 1
D. Disu 10 11 0 3/4 2/3 2/4 3 31 0 0 0 1 10
Bench
S. Lee
E. Obinna
T. Arbuckle
M. Moyer
I. Rice
J. Wright
Q. Millora-Brown
O. Jankovic
D. Harvey
D. Weikert
J. Jossell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lee 12 7 6 5/9 0/1 2/5 0 22 2 0 1 2 5
E. Obinna 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/3 1 11 1 0 2 1 0
T. Arbuckle 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Moyer 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/2 3 9 1 0 0 0 2
I. Rice 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Wright 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 3 0 1
Q. Millora-Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Jankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Weikert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jossell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 39 19 35/58 12/25 15/28 18 381 9 2 11 11 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores