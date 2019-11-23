Temple rallies in second half for 70-61 win at USC
LOS ANGELES (AP) Josh Pierre-Louis scored 15 points and was one of four Temple players in double figures as the Owls defeated Southern California 70-61 on Friday night.
The Trojans trailed 31-30 at halftime but scored the first eight points of the second half to take their largest lead. But the Owls would respond with a 26-8 run over the next eight minutes to take control.
Temple was 10 of 18 from the field, including four 3-pointers as it held a 55-44 advantage with 8:45 remaining. De'Vondre Perry scored eight points during the run while Nate Pierre-Louis and Quinton Rose had five each.
Rose and Justyn Hamilton scored 12 points apiece and Perry added 10 for the Owls, who are 4-0 under first-year coach Aaron McKie.
USC got within 66-61 with 48 seconds remaining but could not draw closer. Onyeka Okongwu led the Trojans (5-1) with 17 points and Ehtan Anderson added 12.
Temple led by as many as nine in the first half and was up 29-22 with 3:01 remaining on Josh Pierre-Louis' layup before the Trojans scored eight straight points. Isaiah Mobley's layup with 16 seconds remaining gave USC its first lead (31-30) but the Owls would take the lead into the locker room at halftime after Pierre-Louis got a steal under the Temple basket and made a layup at the buzzer.
BIG PICTURE
Temple: The Owls came into the game second in the nation in steals (12.3 per game). They had eight against USC, which was a huge reason why they scored 21 points off turnovers.
USC: Nick Rakocevic came in with three straight double-doubles in points and rebounds but struggled. The senior center was held to six points, going 1 of 6 from the field, and six rebounds.
UP NEXT
Temple: Face Maryland on Thursday at the Orlando Invitational.
USC: Takes on Fairfield on Thursday at the Orlando Invitational.
|28.2
|Min. Per Game
|28.2
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|9.8
|Reb. Per Game
|9.8
|40.5
|Field Goal %
|52.5
|9.1
|Three Point %
|40.0
|61.1
|Free Throw %
|61.1
|Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|18.0
|Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Onyeka Okongwu
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|29.0
|Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|+ 1
|Alani Moore II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Alani Moore II made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic
|42.0
|+ 2
|Nick Rakocevic made layup, assist by Ethan Anderson
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|61
|Field Goals
|26-67 (38.8%)
|22-57 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|10-30 (33.3%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|11-20 (55.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|40
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|32
|31
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|17
|16
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|8
|13
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Pierre-Louis G
|2.7 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|25.0 FG%
|
21
|O. Okongwu F
|18.2 PPG
|9.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|64.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Pierre-Louis G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|O. Okongwu F
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.8
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|55.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|12
|4
|5
|4/11
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|36
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Hamilton
|10
|7
|0
|4/10
|1/1
|1/4
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|A. Moore II
|8
|5
|3
|2/7
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|27
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|N. Pierre-Louis
|7
|10
|1
|3/11
|1/5
|0/1
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10
|J. Moorman II
|2
|5
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Okongwu
|17
|6
|1
|6/13
|0/1
|5/7
|3
|33
|0
|5
|0
|1
|5
|E. Anderson
|12
|6
|5
|4/10
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|30
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5
|J. Mathews
|8
|5
|1
|2/10
|1/6
|3/4
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|N. Rakocevic
|6
|6
|3
|2/7
|1/2
|1/6
|3
|25
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|M. Agbonkpolo
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
