LOS ANGELES (AP) Josh Pierre-Louis scored 15 points and was one of four Temple players in double figures as the Owls defeated Southern California 70-61 on Friday night.

The Trojans trailed 31-30 at halftime but scored the first eight points of the second half to take their largest lead. But the Owls would respond with a 26-8 run over the next eight minutes to take control.

Temple was 10 of 18 from the field, including four 3-pointers as it held a 55-44 advantage with 8:45 remaining. De'Vondre Perry scored eight points during the run while Nate Pierre-Louis and Quinton Rose had five each.

Rose and Justyn Hamilton scored 12 points apiece and Perry added 10 for the Owls, who are 4-0 under first-year coach Aaron McKie.

USC got within 66-61 with 48 seconds remaining but could not draw closer. Onyeka Okongwu led the Trojans (5-1) with 17 points and Ehtan Anderson added 12.

Temple led by as many as nine in the first half and was up 29-22 with 3:01 remaining on Josh Pierre-Louis' layup before the Trojans scored eight straight points. Isaiah Mobley's layup with 16 seconds remaining gave USC its first lead (31-30) but the Owls would take the lead into the locker room at halftime after Pierre-Louis got a steal under the Temple basket and made a layup at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls came into the game second in the nation in steals (12.3 per game). They had eight against USC, which was a huge reason why they scored 21 points off turnovers.

USC: Nick Rakocevic came in with three straight double-doubles in points and rebounds but struggled. The senior center was held to six points, going 1 of 6 from the field, and six rebounds.

UP NEXT

Temple: Face Maryland on Thursday at the Orlando Invitational.

USC: Takes on Fairfield on Thursday at the Orlando Invitational.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.