Temple rallies in second half for 70-61 win at USC

  • Nov 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Josh Pierre-Louis scored 15 points and was one of four Temple players in double figures as the Owls defeated Southern California 70-61 on Friday night.

The Trojans trailed 31-30 at halftime but scored the first eight points of the second half to take their largest lead. But the Owls would respond with a 26-8 run over the next eight minutes to take control.

Temple was 10 of 18 from the field, including four 3-pointers as it held a 55-44 advantage with 8:45 remaining. De'Vondre Perry scored eight points during the run while Nate Pierre-Louis and Quinton Rose had five each.

Rose and Justyn Hamilton scored 12 points apiece and Perry added 10 for the Owls, who are 4-0 under first-year coach Aaron McKie.

USC got within 66-61 with 48 seconds remaining but could not draw closer. Onyeka Okongwu led the Trojans (5-1) with 17 points and Ehtan Anderson added 12.

Temple led by as many as nine in the first half and was up 29-22 with 3:01 remaining on Josh Pierre-Louis' layup before the Trojans scored eight straight points. Isaiah Mobley's layup with 16 seconds remaining gave USC its first lead (31-30) but the Owls would take the lead into the locker room at halftime after Pierre-Louis got a steal under the Temple basket and made a layup at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls came into the game second in the nation in steals (12.3 per game). They had eight against USC, which was a huge reason why they scored 21 points off turnovers.

USC: Nick Rakocevic came in with three straight double-doubles in points and rebounds but struggled. The senior center was held to six points, going 1 of 6 from the field, and six rebounds.

UP NEXT

Temple: Face Maryland on Thursday at the Orlando Invitational.

USC: Takes on Fairfield on Thursday at the Orlando Invitational.

Key Players
N. Pierre-Louis
N. Rakocevic
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
40.5 Field Goal % 52.5
9.1 Three Point % 40.0
61.1 Free Throw % 61.1
Team Stats
Points 70 61
Field Goals 26-67 (38.8%) 22-57 (38.6%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 40
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 32 31
Team 4 4
Assists 17 16
Steals 8 4
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 8 13
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 1 1
3
J. Pierre-Louis G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
21
O. Okongwu F
17 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Temple 4-0 313970
home team logo USC 5-1 303161
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Temple 4-0 71.7 PPG 44.3 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo USC 5-1 80.8 PPG 45.2 RPG 17.4 APG
Key Players
3
J. Pierre-Louis G 2.7 PPG 1.0 RPG 1.0 APG 25.0 FG%
21
O. Okongwu F 18.2 PPG 9.4 RPG 0.6 APG 64.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Pierre-Louis G 15 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
21
O. Okongwu F 17 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
38.8 FG% 38.6
33.3 3PT FG% 27.3
66.7 FT% 55.0
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
J. Hamilton
A. Moore II
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Moorman II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Rose 12 4 5 4/11 2/6 2/2 2 36 2 0 2 0 4
J. Hamilton 10 7 0 4/10 1/1 1/4 3 23 0 0 0 3 4
A. Moore II 8 5 3 2/7 2/5 2/2 1 27 2 0 0 0 5
N. Pierre-Louis 7 10 1 3/11 1/5 0/1 3 29 1 0 2 0 10
J. Moorman II 2 5 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 4 25 0 0 0 2 3
Bench
J. Pierre-Louis
D. Perry
M. Scott
A. Parks
D. Moore
J. Forrester
T. Strickland
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
D. Dunn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pierre-Louis 15 1 3 5/11 2/6 3/3 1 16 3 0 2 1 0
D. Perry 12 2 1 5/8 2/4 0/0 3 19 0 1 0 1 1
M. Scott 2 3 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 1 2
A. Parks 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 5 9 0 0 2 0 3
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 40 17 26/67 10/30 8/12 22 200 8 1 8 8 32
USC
Starters
O. Okongwu
E. Anderson
J. Mathews
N. Rakocevic
M. Agbonkpolo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Okongwu 17 6 1 6/13 0/1 5/7 3 33 0 5 0 1 5
E. Anderson 12 6 5 4/10 2/3 2/2 2 30 0 1 4 1 5
J. Mathews 8 5 1 2/10 1/6 3/4 2 35 0 0 1 1 4
N. Rakocevic 6 6 3 2/7 1/2 1/6 3 25 3 0 1 1 5
M. Agbonkpolo 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 0 1
Bench
D. Utomi
I. Mobley
E. Weaver
Q. Adlesh
M. Anderson
N. Baumann
C. O'Bannon Jr.
T. Lewis
D. London
K. Sturdivant
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Utomi 9 2 2 4/7 1/4 0/0 2 27 0 0 2 0 2
I. Mobley 6 6 3 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 21 1 1 4 1 5
E. Weaver 3 2 1 1/2 1/1 0/1 1 14 0 0 1 0 2
Q. Adlesh 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Baumann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sturdivant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 36 16 22/57 6/22 11/20 14 200 4 8 13 5 31
