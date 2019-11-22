Anei powers Oklahoma State past W. Michigan 70-63
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Yor Anei scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots and Oklahoma State beat Western Michigan 70-63 on Friday night in a campus game of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament.
The sophomore starting center had his third double-double and his 11th game with four or more blocks. Thomas Dziagwa added 11 points and Isaac Likekele scored 10 points and four steals, including three steals within the first four minutes.
The Broncos stayed close throughout the game and closed to 35-34 at halftime after Michael Flowers nailed a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the first half.
The score was tied at 61 with 2:28 left, but Anei made an alley-oop dunk to put OSU up 63-61.
The Cowboys shot 37.5% from the field and 7 of 25 from beyond the arc. In the second half, they went only 2 for 14 from 3.
OSU had 22 bench points and every available first-year Cowboy played.
The Broncos (4-2) shot 40% from the field (23 of 57) and made nine of 29 shots from 3 (31%).
BIG PICTURE
OSU: Although the Cowboys struggled with offensive droughts at times, they pieced together a victory to keep their undefeated record intact.
Western Michigan: The Broncos didn't surrender easily, but they couldn't overcome OSU's aggressive defense.
UP NEXT
OSU will look to maintain its unblemished record when it travels to coach Mike Boynton's home city of Brooklyn, New York, and faces Syracuse (3-1) on Wednesday in the NIT Season Tip-Off.
Western Michigan will head to Orlando, Florida, for the NIT Season Tip-Off. The Broncos will take on Yale, which most recently defeated Siena in triple overtime.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|5.8
|Reb. Per Game
|5.8
|46.9
|Field Goal %
|55.0
|52.9
|Three Point %
|20.0
|84.4
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Keylan Boone
|38:41
|Rafael Cruz Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Thomas Dziagwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Thomas Dziagwa made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Michael Flowers
|10.0
|+ 1
|Michael Flowers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Michael Flowers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Lindy Waters III
|13.0
|+ 1
|Thomas Dziagwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Thomas Dziagwa made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Rafael Cruz Jr.
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|70
|Field Goals
|23-56 (41.1%)
|24-64 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-28 (32.1%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|15-24 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|41
|Offensive
|6
|14
|Defensive
|29
|26
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|13
|12
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|19
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|W. Michigan 4-2
|88.2 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Oklahoma St. 5-0
|71.5 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|M. Flowers G
|21.4 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|49.2 FG%
|
14
|Y. Anei F
|11.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|58.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Flowers G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|Y. Anei F
|13 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.1
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|32.1
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flowers
|15
|5
|1
|4/10
|4/8
|3/5
|3
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Whitens
|11
|5
|2
|4/7
|2/2
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|B. Johnson
|6
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Wright
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|B. White
|3
|2
|0
|1/8
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flowers
|15
|5
|1
|4/10
|4/8
|3/5
|3
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Whitens
|11
|5
|2
|4/7
|2/2
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|B. Johnson
|6
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Wright
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|B. White
|3
|2
|0
|1/8
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cruz Jr.
|12
|9
|4
|4/11
|1/7
|3/3
|3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8
|J. Printy
|5
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Barrs
|4
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|W. Boyer-Richard
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ikongshul
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Emilien
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Wilkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Toliver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|35
|13
|23/56
|9/28
|8/14
|19
|200
|5
|0
|9
|6
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Anei
|13
|11
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|3/8
|3
|30
|1
|5
|1
|4
|7
|T. Dziagwa
|11
|1
|0
|2/8
|2/7
|5/5
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Likekele
|10
|3
|4
|5/8
|0/1
|0/3
|2
|29
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2
|L. Waters III
|9
|7
|5
|2/10
|1/4
|4/5
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|C. McGriff
|5
|4
|1
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Anei
|13
|11
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|3/8
|3
|30
|1
|5
|1
|4
|7
|T. Dziagwa
|11
|1
|0
|2/8
|2/7
|5/5
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Likekele
|10
|3
|4
|5/8
|0/1
|0/3
|2
|29
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2
|L. Waters III
|9
|7
|5
|2/10
|1/4
|4/5
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|C. McGriff
|5
|4
|1
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Anderson III
|8
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Ke. Boone
|5
|8
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|C. Harris Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Laurent
|4
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|T. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hadlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Roessink
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ka. Boone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|40
|12
|24/64
|7/25
|15/24
|18
|200
|5
|5
|9
|14
|26
