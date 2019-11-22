WMICH
OKLAST

No Text

Anei powers Oklahoma State past W. Michigan 70-63

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Yor Anei scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots and Oklahoma State beat Western Michigan 70-63 on Friday night in a campus game of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament.

The sophomore starting center had his third double-double and his 11th game with four or more blocks. Thomas Dziagwa added 11 points and Isaac Likekele scored 10 points and four steals, including three steals within the first four minutes.

The Broncos stayed close throughout the game and closed to 35-34 at halftime after Michael Flowers nailed a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the first half.

The score was tied at 61 with 2:28 left, but Anei made an alley-oop dunk to put OSU up 63-61.

The Cowboys shot 37.5% from the field and 7 of 25 from beyond the arc. In the second half, they went only 2 for 14 from 3.

OSU had 22 bench points and every available first-year Cowboy played.

The Broncos (4-2) shot 40% from the field (23 of 57) and made nine of 29 shots from 3 (31%).

BIG PICTURE

OSU: Although the Cowboys struggled with offensive droughts at times, they pieced together a victory to keep their undefeated record intact.

Western Michigan: The Broncos didn't surrender easily, but they couldn't overcome OSU's aggressive defense.

UP NEXT

OSU will look to maintain its unblemished record when it travels to coach Mike Boynton's home city of Brooklyn, New York, and faces Syracuse (3-1) on Wednesday in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Western Michigan will head to Orlando, Florida, for the NIT Season Tip-Off. The Broncos will take on Yale, which most recently defeated Siena in triple overtime.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Flowers
I. Likekele
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
46.9 Field Goal % 55.0
52.9 Three Point % 20.0
84.4 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Keylan Boone 38:41
  Rafael Cruz Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Thomas Dziagwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Thomas Dziagwa made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Michael Flowers 10.0
+ 1 Michael Flowers made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Michael Flowers missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Lindy Waters III 13.0
+ 1 Thomas Dziagwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Thomas Dziagwa made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Rafael Cruz Jr. 19.0
Team Stats
Points 63 70
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 24-64 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 9-28 (32.1%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 15-24 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 39 41
Offensive 6 14
Defensive 29 26
Team 4 1
Assists 13 12
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
12
M. Flowers G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
14
Y. Anei F
13 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo W. Michigan 4-2 342963
home team logo Oklahoma St. 5-0 353570
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo W. Michigan 4-2 88.2 PPG 41.8 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Oklahoma St. 5-0 71.5 PPG 42.8 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
12
M. Flowers G 21.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.0 APG 49.2 FG%
14
Y. Anei F 11.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.0 APG 58.1 FG%
Top Scorers
12
M. Flowers G 15 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
14
Y. Anei F 13 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
41.1 FG% 37.5
32.1 3PT FG% 28.0
57.1 FT% 62.5
W. Michigan
Starters
M. Flowers
J. Whitens
B. Johnson
T. Wright
B. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flowers 15 5 1 4/10 4/8 3/5 3 36 1 0 1 0 5
J. Whitens 11 5 2 4/7 2/2 1/2 2 29 0 0 2 0 5
B. Johnson 6 4 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 1 3
T. Wright 5 3 0 2/3 0/0 1/4 3 17 1 0 1 2 1
B. White 3 2 0 1/8 1/6 0/0 1 22 1 0 4 0 2
Starters
M. Flowers
J. Whitens
B. Johnson
T. Wright
B. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flowers 15 5 1 4/10 4/8 3/5 3 36 1 0 1 0 5
J. Whitens 11 5 2 4/7 2/2 1/2 2 29 0 0 2 0 5
B. Johnson 6 4 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 1 3
T. Wright 5 3 0 2/3 0/0 1/4 3 17 1 0 1 2 1
B. White 3 2 0 1/8 1/6 0/0 1 22 1 0 4 0 2
Bench
R. Cruz Jr.
J. Printy
C. Barrs
W. Boyer-Richard
A. Ikongshul
P. Emilien
K. Wilkins
L. Toliver
A. Martin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Cruz Jr. 12 9 4 4/11 1/7 3/3 3 26 1 0 1 1 8
J. Printy 5 3 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 0 3
C. Barrs 4 3 4 2/4 0/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 0 2 1
W. Boyer-Richard 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
A. Ikongshul 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Emilien 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Wilkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Toliver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 35 13 23/56 9/28 8/14 19 200 5 0 9 6 29
Oklahoma St.
Starters
Y. Anei
T. Dziagwa
I. Likekele
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Anei 13 11 1 5/10 0/0 3/8 3 30 1 5 1 4 7
T. Dziagwa 11 1 0 2/8 2/7 5/5 3 24 0 0 1 0 1
I. Likekele 10 3 4 5/8 0/1 0/3 2 29 4 0 2 1 2
L. Waters III 9 7 5 2/10 1/4 4/5 2 33 0 0 1 1 6
C. McGriff 5 4 1 2/7 1/2 0/0 3 32 0 0 2 2 2
Starters
Y. Anei
T. Dziagwa
I. Likekele
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Anei 13 11 1 5/10 0/0 3/8 3 30 1 5 1 4 7
T. Dziagwa 11 1 0 2/8 2/7 5/5 3 24 0 0 1 0 1
I. Likekele 10 3 4 5/8 0/1 0/3 2 29 4 0 2 1 2
L. Waters III 9 7 5 2/10 1/4 4/5 2 33 0 0 1 1 6
C. McGriff 5 4 1 2/7 1/2 0/0 3 32 0 0 2 2 2
Bench
A. Anderson III
Ke. Boone
C. Harris Jr.
J. Laurent
T. Reeves
D. Mitchell
J. Hadlock
H. Roessink
Ka. Boone
M. Watson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Anderson III 8 4 1 3/6 1/3 1/1 3 16 0 0 0 2 2
Ke. Boone 5 8 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 2 6
C. Harris Jr. 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 0
J. Laurent 4 2 0 1/6 0/3 2/2 2 12 0 0 0 2 0
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hadlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Roessink - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ka. Boone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 40 12 24/64 7/25 15/24 18 200 5 5 9 14 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores