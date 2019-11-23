Martin leads Arizona State past St. John’s in HOF Tip-Off
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) In a tale of two halves, Remy Martin picked the right time to come alive for Arizona State.
The junior point guard scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Arizona State back to beat St. John's 80-67 Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.
The Sun Devils (3-1), who trailed 40-31 at the half, stormed back with a 20-6 run early in the second, with Martin scoring 13 straight points to ignite it.
''I think sometimes it's a matter of time with Remy and I haven't had many halves like the first half with him, it was very uncharacteristic, '' Arizona State coach Bob Hurley said. ''He's one of the best point guards in the country.
Romello White added 15 points, Rob Edwards had 13 and Jaelen House 11. The Sun Devils shot 60 percent (18-for-30) in the second half and 28-for-61 for the game.
LJ Figueroa led the Red Storm (4-2) with 17 points and Julian Champagnie added 15. St. John's shot just 31 percent (9-for-29) in the second half and committed 12 of 16 turnovers after halftime.
Trailing 42-33 with 17:07 to play, Martin made a second-chance jumper to get things rolling. After shooting 0-for-6 from the field in the first half with two points, Martin took off, hitting 6 of 9 the rest of the way.
''We let him loose, '' St. John's coach Mike Anderson said. ''He's a good player and you're not going to hold a good player down for 40 minutes. ''That was the goal, but in the second half . you could just see he got charged up.''
While ASU sizzled behind its star, the Red Storm fizzled. Their 12 turnovers in the half led to 14 points for the Sun Devils, who led by as many as 18 after the break.
''For me it was going into halftime and trying to figure out how we got to play better,'' Martin said. ''As a point guard and a leader of this team, I knew that I needed to pick it up and we did it with the whole team.''
A first half of extreme runs ended with St. John's leading 40-31. Figueroa led with 13 points for the Red Storm, which opened the game with a 15-2 run in just over five minutes.
Arizona recovered from a 0-for-6 start from the field by making 6 of 8, tying it at 16, on House's 3-pointer at 10:22.
However, the Sun Devils shot just 32.1 percent in the first half, making 4 of 17 in the final 10 minutes. White had a team-high eight points at the break.
''They were the aggressor in the first half and their pressure affected us,'' Hurley said.
St. John's was 15 of 36 on field goals and finished the half on a 13-4 run.
BIG PICTURE
St. John's: The Connecticut trip are the Red Storm's only road games until late December as they open the season with 10 of 12 at home.
Arizona State: The Sun Devils have just started a four-game road trip, with stops at Princeton and San Francisco after the tournament.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
The Sun Devils posted their 21st second-half comeback victory under Hurley in the past four years, which ties them for sixth-most in the nation (Kansas 27). In the previous five years before Hurley arrived, ASU had 12.
ROLE PLAYER
Starting in place of injured guard Alonz Verge Jr., ASU sophomore Elias Valtonen scored 10 points with two rebounds, two assists and a steal in a season-high 27-plus minutes. Valtonen came in averaging 2.7 points per game.
UP NEXT
St. John's: Wraps up the tournament with UMass in the consolation game on Sunday.
Arizona State: Advances to play No. 7 Virginia in the championship game on Sunday.
|29.2
|Min. Per Game
|29.2
|16.6
|Pts. Per Game
|16.6
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|48.2
|Field Goal %
|39.3
|38.9
|Three Point %
|47.2
|78.9
|Free Throw %
|63.0
|+ 1
|Rasheem Dunn made free throw
|15.0
|Shooting foul on Micah Burno
|15.0
|+ 2
|Rasheem Dunn made layup
|15.0
|+ 2
|Kyle Feit made jump shot
|27.0
|+ 2
|Rasheem Dunn made layup
|49.0
|Offensive rebound by Rob Edwards
|49.0
|Remy Martin missed layup
|50.0
|+ 2
|Mustapha Heron made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|1:35
|Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|1:35
|Rob Edwards missed dunk
|1:35
|+ 1
|Elias Valtonen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|67
|Field Goals
|28-61 (45.9%)
|25-66 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|19-26 (73.1%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|41
|Offensive
|9
|13
|Defensive
|27
|23
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|15
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Team Stats
|Arizona State 3-1
|84.3 PPG
|46.3 RPG
|15.3 APG
|St. John's 4-2
|84.0 PPG
|48.6 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|R. Martin G
|19.0 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|4.7 APG
|51.2 FG%
|
30
|L. Figueroa G
|16.6 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.8 APG
|38.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Martin G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|L. Figueroa G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.9
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|73.1
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|19
|4
|2
|6/15
|1/4
|6/7
|2
|32
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4
|R. White
|15
|9
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|3/5
|0
|26
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|R. Edwards
|13
|7
|0
|5/11
|1/4
|2/4
|2
|29
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|E. Valtonen
|10
|2
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Lawrence
|1
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|11
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|19
|4
|2
|6/15
|1/4
|6/7
|2
|32
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4
|R. White
|15
|9
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|3/5
|0
|26
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|R. Edwards
|13
|7
|0
|5/11
|1/4
|2/4
|2
|29
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|E. Valtonen
|10
|2
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Lawrence
|1
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|11
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. House
|11
|6
|3
|3/11
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|30
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|T. Cherry
|5
|3
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Graham
|4
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|4
|0
|3
|1
|K. Feit
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Fogerty
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Christopher
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Burno
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Verge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Olmsted
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|36
|9
|28/61
|5/19
|19/26
|19
|200
|6
|4
|13
|9
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|17
|6
|1
|6/14
|2/6
|3/5
|3
|35
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Champagnie
|15
|7
|1
|5/10
|1/3
|4/6
|3
|36
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4
|N. Rutherford
|8
|3
|2
|4/10
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|M. Heron
|5
|2
|0
|1/8
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Roberts
|4
|8
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|17
|6
|1
|6/14
|2/6
|3/5
|3
|35
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Champagnie
|15
|7
|1
|5/10
|1/3
|4/6
|3
|36
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4
|N. Rutherford
|8
|3
|2
|4/10
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|M. Heron
|5
|2
|0
|1/8
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Roberts
|4
|8
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Dunn
|14
|2
|2
|5/8
|0/2
|4/7
|3
|21
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|M. Earlington
|4
|7
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|D. Sears
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Caraher
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Williams Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Steere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McGriff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. O'Connell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|36
|9
|25/66
|3/16
|14/22
|21
|200
|4
|4
|15
|13
|23
-
BELMONT
STLOU55
58
2nd 41.0
-
ILLST
WKY61
76
2nd 3:49
-
MERCER
ILLCHI67
61
2nd 27.0
-
RIDER
CLMB81
63
2nd 1:36
-
IONA
KENSAW41
23
1st 2:03 ESP3
-
DENVER
UCRIV21
31
1st 1:21
-
PRESBY
QUINN8
11
1st 10:20
-
UTVALL
NDAKST33
24
1st 0.0
-
STFRIS
UIW44
68
Final
-
MORGAN
MILW57
62
Final
-
SUTAH
CHARSO80
45
Final
-
FAMU
13SETON51
87
Final
-
DEPAUL
BC72
67
Final
-
BUCK
CUSE46
97
Final
-
UMASS
7UVA46
58
Final
-
MISS
16MEMP86
87
Final
-
NCWILM
FIU66
63
Final
-
ARKLR
NCST58
74
Final
-
EILL
BCU63
66
Final
-
GWASH
EVAN78
70
Final
-
ROBERT
MARQET62
66
Final
-
UNO
TOLEDO41
100
Final
-
EWASH
HIGHPT90
74
Final
-
YOUNG
USCUP66
61
Final
-
NH
JMAD71
78
Final
-
SFTRPA
FSU65
80
Final
-
TRINILL
CMICH60
106
Final
-
DELST
ETNST66
98
Final
-
CHARLS
UCF71
72
Final
-
ARIZST
STJOHN80
67
Final
-
STBON
CAN57
61
Final
-
GRAM
OREGST58
80
Final
-
STNYBRK
WAGNER87
84
Final/OT
-
TROY
SAMFORD60
72
Final
-
ORAL
WICHST59
68
Final
-
GC
FORD58
70
Final
-
NILL
SIUE68
64
Final
-
EKY
CLEVST51
65
Final
-
HOW
BALLST69
100
Final
-
ARMY
BING73
88
Final
-
UCDAV
PORT62
72
Final
-
ALBANY
SACHRT72
65
Final
-
MANH
ELON69
64
Final
-
MENLO
UCSB69
88
Final
-
YALE
PSU56
58
Final
-
PENN
PROV81
75
Final
-
NJTECH
BROWN63
79
Final
-
STTHOMTX
TXAMCC59
69
Final
-
LIB
RICE71
59
Final
-
BOISE
UOP0
0131.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
TEXSO
NKY0
0144 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
CORN
COPPST0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
FGC
21VCU0
0137.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
MARIST0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
PVAM
CARK0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm
-
UVM
CCTST0
0132.5 O/U
+26.5
7:30pm
-
LEHIGH
MARYCA0
0132.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
JAXST
PURDUE0
0133.5 O/U
-21
8:00pm BTN
-
UMKC
ECU0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
SANFRAN0
0146 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
CCCB
WILL0
0
8:00pm
-
CSBAK
8GONZAG0
0142.5 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm ATSN
-
SELOU
PEAY0
0145.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
ILL0
0
8:00pm
-
STETSON
MNMTH0
0134.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
GAST
CALBPTST0
0153.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
PORTST
SJST0
0149 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
WWU
IDAHO0
0
10:00pm
-
SACST
PEPPER0
0142 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
SMU
UNLV0
0125.5 O/U
+1
10:30pm