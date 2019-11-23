BELMONT
STLOU

No Text

French scores 21 to carry Saint Louis past Belmont 60-55

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Hasahn French scored 21 points and grabbed record-tying 24 rebounds as Saint Louis narrowly beat Belmont 60-55 on Saturday.

The Atlantic 10 Conference single-game rebounding record stood for 26 years before being tied twice in 11 days, including Saturday by French.

French tied the game at 55 with a driving layup with just under three minutes to play, and added three free throws down the stretch as the Bruins went scoreless.

Jordan Goodwin added 13 points and 13 rebounds for Saint Louis (5-1). Javonte Perkins added 10 points and Yuri Collins had six rebounds and four assists for the Billikens. He also had eight turnovers but only four assists.

Grayson Murphy scored 17 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Bruins (4-2), whose four-game win streak was broken.

Adam Kunkel, the Bruins' leading scorer entering the matchup at 21 points per game, scored 9 points on 2-of-11 shooting. Nick Muszynski, the Bruins' second-leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, shot only 11 percent in the game (1 of 9) for three points.

Saint Louis plays Boston College on the road on Wednesday. Belmont matches up against Eastern Washington on the road on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Murphy
Y. Collins
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
5.7 Pts. Per Game 5.7
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
50.0 Field Goal % 30.4
27.3 Three Point %
62.5 Free Throw % 58.3
+ 1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Adam Kunkel 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin 1.0
  Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Belmont 10.0
  Nick Muszynski missed driving layup 12.0
  Turnover on Yuri Collins 33.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Scanlon 43.0
  Seth Adelsperger missed free throw 43.0
  Personal foul on Hasahn French 43.0
Team Stats
Points 55 60
Field Goals 19-62 (30.6%) 24-66 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Total Rebounds 38 60
Offensive 7 19
Defensive 28 37
Team 3 4
Assists 10 13
Steals 8 7
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
G. Murphy G
17 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
H. French F
21 PTS, 24 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Belmont 4-2 272855
home team logo Saint Louis 5-1 263460
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Belmont 4-2 86.0 PPG 42.8 RPG 19.0 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 5-1 77.0 PPG 41.4 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
2
G. Murphy G 9.4 PPG 9.4 RPG 5.4 APG 47.6 FG%
11
H. French F 13.8 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.8 APG 56.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
G. Murphy G 17 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
11
H. French F 21 PTS 24 REB 4 AST
30.6 FG% 36.4
29.2 3PT FG% 21.4
55.6 FT% 40.9
Belmont
Starters
G. Murphy
T. Scanlon
A. Kunkel
M. Benkert
N. Muszynski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Murphy 17 9 2 7/16 2/7 1/3 1 35 1 1 2 1 8
T. Scanlon 9 6 3 4/10 1/5 0/0 0 34 4 0 2 2 4
A. Kunkel 9 3 2 2/11 2/6 3/4 2 32 0 0 0 0 3
M. Benkert 3 3 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 33 1 0 1 0 3
N. Muszynski 3 5 0 1/9 0/2 1/4 4 19 1 2 3 2 3
Starters
G. Murphy
T. Scanlon
A. Kunkel
M. Benkert
N. Muszynski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Murphy 17 9 2 7/16 2/7 1/3 1 35 1 1 2 1 8
T. Scanlon 9 6 3 4/10 1/5 0/0 0 34 4 0 2 2 4
A. Kunkel 9 3 2 2/11 2/6 3/4 2 32 0 0 0 0 3
M. Benkert 3 3 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 33 1 0 1 0 3
N. Muszynski 3 5 0 1/9 0/2 1/4 4 19 1 2 3 2 3
Bench
S. Adelsperger
N. Hopkins
C. Hollander
B. Sheppard
T. Pierson
M. Listau
G. Suedekum
D. Sabin
R. Epley
M. Shanks
E. Bellinger
L. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Adelsperger 3 2 1 1/5 0/0 1/3 4 18 1 2 0 1 1
N. Hopkins 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 2 0 1
C. Hollander 3 2 0 1/3 0/1 1/1 2 3 0 0 0 1 1
B. Sheppard 3 3 0 1/5 0/1 1/1 0 10 0 0 0 0 3
T. Pierson 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
M. Listau 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Suedekum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sabin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Epley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shanks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Bellinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 35 10 19/62 7/24 10/18 15 200 8 5 10 7 28
Saint Louis
Starters
H. French
J. Goodwin
Y. Collins
D. Jacobs
J. Bell Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. French 21 24 4 8/19 0/0 5/12 4 36 1 7 2 9 15
J. Goodwin 13 13 3 5/11 0/1 3/8 4 30 2 0 0 5 8
Y. Collins 4 6 4 2/8 0/0 0/0 1 35 2 0 8 2 4
D. Jacobs 3 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 16 1 0 2 0 1
J. Bell Jr. 0 4 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 1 1 3
Starters
H. French
J. Goodwin
Y. Collins
D. Jacobs
J. Bell Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. French 21 24 4 8/19 0/0 5/12 4 36 1 7 2 9 15
J. Goodwin 13 13 3 5/11 0/1 3/8 4 30 2 0 0 5 8
Y. Collins 4 6 4 2/8 0/0 0/0 1 35 2 0 8 2 4
D. Jacobs 3 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 16 1 0 2 0 1
J. Bell Jr. 0 4 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
J. Perkins
G. Jimerson
T. Weaver
F. Thatch Jr.
J. Hightower
J. Raboin
K. Hankton
B. Courtney
M. Diarra
T. Hargrove Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Perkins 10 2 0 4/10 1/4 1/2 0 15 1 0 0 0 2
G. Jimerson 4 1 0 2/7 0/3 0/0 2 31 0 0 0 1 0
T. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Thatch Jr. 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 3
J. Hightower 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hankton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hargrove Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 56 13 24/66 3/14 9/22 16 185 7 7 14 19 37
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores