French scores 21 to carry Saint Louis past Belmont 60-55
ST. LOUIS (AP) Hasahn French scored 21 points and grabbed record-tying 24 rebounds as Saint Louis narrowly beat Belmont 60-55 on Saturday.
The Atlantic 10 Conference single-game rebounding record stood for 26 years before being tied twice in 11 days, including Saturday by French.
French tied the game at 55 with a driving layup with just under three minutes to play, and added three free throws down the stretch as the Bruins went scoreless.
Jordan Goodwin added 13 points and 13 rebounds for Saint Louis (5-1). Javonte Perkins added 10 points and Yuri Collins had six rebounds and four assists for the Billikens. He also had eight turnovers but only four assists.
Grayson Murphy scored 17 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Bruins (4-2), whose four-game win streak was broken.
Adam Kunkel, the Bruins' leading scorer entering the matchup at 21 points per game, scored 9 points on 2-of-11 shooting. Nick Muszynski, the Bruins' second-leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, shot only 11 percent in the game (1 of 9) for three points.
Saint Louis plays Boston College on the road on Wednesday. Belmont matches up against Eastern Washington on the road on Tuesday.
|29.7
|Min. Per Game
|29.7
|5.7
|Pts. Per Game
|5.7
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|30.4
|27.3
|Three Point %
|62.5
|Free Throw %
|58.3
|+ 1
|Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Adam Kunkel
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|1.0
|Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Belmont
|10.0
|Nick Muszynski missed driving layup
|12.0
|Turnover on Yuri Collins
|33.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyler Scanlon
|43.0
|Seth Adelsperger missed free throw
|43.0
|Personal foul on Hasahn French
|43.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|60
|Field Goals
|19-62 (30.6%)
|24-66 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|60
|Offensive
|7
|19
|Defensive
|28
|37
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|5
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Belmont 4-2
|86.0 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|19.0 APG
|Saint Louis 5-1
|77.0 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|16.0 APG
|
|30.6
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|40.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. French
|21
|24
|4
|8/19
|0/0
|5/12
|4
|36
|1
|7
|2
|9
|15
|J. Goodwin
|13
|13
|3
|5/11
|0/1
|3/8
|4
|30
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|Y. Collins
|4
|6
|4
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|0
|8
|2
|4
|D. Jacobs
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Bell Jr.
|0
|4
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
-
CORN
COPPST58
58
2nd 0.0
-
BOISE
UOP59
59
OT 1:49
-
TEXSO
NKY71
75
2nd 39.0
-
UVM
CCTST72
41
2nd 7:08
-
PVAM
CARK51
52
2nd 8:10
-
SAMHOU
SANFRAN37
51
2nd 18:35
-
UMKC
ECU42
28
2nd 19:03
-
HAMP
ILL33
62
2nd 19:21
-
JAXST
PURDUE20
45
2nd 20:00 BTN
-
LEHIGH
MARYCA34
41
2nd 17:15
-
CCCB
WILL26
61
2nd 19:36
-
STETSON
MNMTH14
8
1st 6:41
-
CSBAK
8GONZAG21
39
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
SELOU
PEAY48
43
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
STFRIS
UIW44
68
Final
-
MORGAN
MILW57
62
Final
-
SUTAH
CHARSO80
45
Final
-
FAMU
13SETON51
87
Final
-
DEPAUL
BC72
67
Final
-
BUCK
CUSE46
97
Final
-
UMASS
7UVA46
58
Final
-
NCWILM
FIU66
63
Final
-
ARKLR
NCST58
74
Final
-
MISS
16MEMP86
87
Final
-
EILL
BCU63
66
Final
-
EWASH
HIGHPT90
74
Final
-
DELST
ETNST66
98
Final
-
TRINILL
CMICH60
106
Final
-
CHARLS
UCF71
72
Final
-
SFTRPA
FSU65
80
Final
-
NH
JMAD71
78
Final
-
ROBERT
MARQET62
66
Final
-
YOUNG
USCUP66
61
Final
-
UNO
TOLEDO41
100
Final
-
GWASH
EVAN78
70
Final
-
GRAM
OREGST58
80
Final
-
STBON
CAN57
61
Final
-
ARIZST
STJOHN80
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
WAGNER87
84
Final/OT
-
TROY
SAMFORD60
72
Final
-
ORAL
WICHST59
68
Final
-
GC
FORD58
70
Final
-
NILL
SIUE68
64
Final
-
EKY
CLEVST51
65
Final
-
HOW
BALLST69
100
Final
-
ARMY
BING73
88
Final
-
MENLO
UCSB69
88
Final
-
PENN
PROV81
75
Final
-
UCDAV
PORT62
72
Final
-
ALBANY
SACHRT72
65
Final
-
MANH
ELON69
64
Final
-
YALE
PSU56
58
Final
-
NJTECH
BROWN63
79
Final
-
STTHOMTX
TXAMCC59
69
Final
-
BELMONT
STLOU55
60
Final
-
ILLST
WKY69
83
Final
-
LIB
RICE71
59
Final
-
MERCER
ILLCHI72
68
Final
-
RIDER
CLMB87
63
Final
-
IONA
KENSAW75
52
Final
-
DENVER
UCRIV49
73
Final
-
UTVALL
NDAKST68
62
Final
-
PRESBY
QUINN64
73
Final
-
CIT
MARIST79
75
Final
-
FGC
21VCU48
78
Final
-
GAST
CALBPTST0
0155 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
PORTST
SJST0
0149 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
SACST
PEPPER0
0141.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
WWU
IDAHO0
0
10:00pm
-
SMU
UNLV0
0125.5 O/U
+1
10:30pm