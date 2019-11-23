Achiuwa scores 25, No. 16 Memphis holds off Ole Miss 87-86
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Precious Achiuwa scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as 16th-ranked Memphis held off Mississippi 87-86 on Saturday for its third consecutive victory without heralded freshman center James Wiseman.
D.J. Jeffries dunked with a second left for Memphis, then Blake Hinson beat the buzzer with a 3 for the final margin as the Tigers avoided blowing a 16-point lead.
Memphis (5-1) snapped a three-game streak by Ole Miss (4-1) in this series.
Penny Hardaway has the youngest team in the country, according to KenPom.com. He still has the No. 1 recruiting class even with Wiseman sitting out an NCAA-mandated 12-game suspension for what college sports' governing body ruled were impermissible benefits from 2017 when the Memphis coach was overseeing a local high school team.
Jeffries finished with 23 points for Memphis, Tyler Harris had 15 and Alex Lomax 14.
Ole Miss (4-1) had won its first four games by double digits all at home, and coach Kermit Davis has three starters back from his NCAA Tournament team last season.
Breein Tyree led Ole Miss with 24 points. KJ Buffen had a team-high 13 before fouling out with 10:10 left, and Hinson had 15.
Achiuwa also was a five-star recruit like Wiseman. He scored five of the final seven baskets before the break to close the first half with a 45-38 lead. Then the 6-foot-9 forward scored the first seven of the second half as the Tigers pushed their lead to 54-43 on a dunk by Jeffries with 15:57 to go.
The Tigers led 64-48 on a putback by Achiuwa with 11:19 left.
Ole Miss responded with a 17-6 run to turn a runaway into a thrilling finish, with Tyree hitting a pair of free throws with 4:22 left to pull Ole Miss within 70-65.
Jeffries dunked with 3:30 to go when he was called for taunting, and Tyree made both free throws as Ole Miss pulled to within 75-69.
BIG PICTURE
Ole Miss: The Tigers held each of their first four opponents below 60 points and led the SEC by allowing just 31.9% shooting, which was fourth nationally. They had little answer for Memphis' inside scoring. They led early, hitting five of their first six 3-pointers. They finished 12 of 27 from 3.
Memphis: The young Tigers are very good with layups and high-flying dunks, outscoring Ole Miss 52-20 in the paint. But they're going to have to show at some point they can take, and make, 3s to keep opponents from packing the paint defensively. They hit only 3 of 11 outside the arc, with Harris hitting all three.
UP NEXT
Ole Miss: Penn State on Wednesday in Brooklyn at the NIT Tip-Off.
Memphis: North Carolina State on Thursday in Brooklyn at the Barclay Center Classic.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.0
|Min. Per Game
|28.0
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|38.0
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|21.4
|Three Point %
|24.0
|84.0
|Free Throw %
|93.3
|+ 3
|Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley
|0.0
|+ 2
|D.J. Jeffries made dunk, assist by Precious Achiuwa
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|5.0
|Breein Tyree missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Harris
|5.0
|+ 1
|Tyler Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Tyler Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Blake Hinson
|8.0
|+ 2
|Breein Tyree made dunk
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|87
|Field Goals
|26-66 (39.4%)
|30-58 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|12-27 (44.4%)
|3-11 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|22-30 (73.3%)
|24-36 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|42
|Offensive
|13
|9
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|6
|9
|Assists
|19
|15
|Steals
|8
|11
|Blocks
|3
|9
|Turnovers
|15
|16
|Fouls
|30
|26
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
4
|B. Tyree G
|14.3 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|3.8 APG
|39.2 FG%
|
55
|P. Achiuwa F
|13.0 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.0 APG
|52.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Tyree G
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|P. Achiuwa F
|25 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.4
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|24
|4
|4
|7/20
|2/7
|8/10
|3
|35
|1
|0
|6
|0
|4
|K. Buffen
|13
|6
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|4/7
|5
|23
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|K. Sy
|9
|6
|2
|3/6
|1/1
|2/2
|5
|20
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|D. Shuler
|9
|3
|1
|3/11
|2/6
|1/3
|3
|31
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|L. Rodriguez
|0
|5
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|24
|4
|4
|7/20
|2/7
|8/10
|3
|35
|1
|0
|6
|0
|4
|K. Buffen
|13
|6
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|4/7
|5
|23
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|K. Sy
|9
|6
|2
|3/6
|1/1
|2/2
|5
|20
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|D. Shuler
|9
|3
|1
|3/11
|2/6
|1/3
|3
|31
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|L. Rodriguez
|0
|5
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hinson
|15
|3
|2
|5/9
|4/7
|1/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Williams
|7
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Hunter
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Crowley
|3
|3
|6
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Collum
|2
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Joiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McKay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|34
|19
|26/66
|12/27
|22/30
|30
|200
|8
|3
|15
|13
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Achiuwa
|25
|11
|1
|10/16
|0/0
|5/10
|2
|32
|3
|2
|3
|6
|5
|D. Baugh
|6
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|23
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4
|I. Maurice
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|L. Quinones
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Ellis
|0
|2
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|0/2
|4
|18
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Achiuwa
|25
|11
|1
|10/16
|0/0
|5/10
|2
|32
|3
|2
|3
|6
|5
|D. Baugh
|6
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|23
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4
|I. Maurice
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|L. Quinones
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Ellis
|0
|2
|2
|0/5
|0/2
|0/2
|4
|18
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|23
|4
|1
|10/18
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|34
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|T. Harris
|15
|0
|0
|4/9
|3/7
|4/7
|4
|23
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Lomax
|14
|7
|7
|3/5
|0/0
|8/9
|2
|29
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|L. Thomas
|0
|5
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|9
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
|J. Hardaway
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dandridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wiseman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|33
|15
|30/58
|3/11
|24/36
|26
|200
|11
|9
|16
|9
|24
-
ARIZST
STJOHN69
60
2nd 4:45 ESP3
-
STBON
CAN49
55
2nd 2:22
-
GRAM
OREGST56
75
2nd 3:26 PACN
-
NILL
SIUE45
48
2nd 11:13
-
ORAL
WICHST33
46
2nd 11:22
-
STNYBRK
WAGNER55
50
2nd 11:50
-
GC
FORD51
62
2nd 4:58
-
TROY
SAMFORD35
57
2nd 11:52
-
EKY
CLEVST29
27
1st 44.0
-
HOW
BALLST21
36
1st 5:13
-
MENLO
UCSB21
25
1st 9:49
-
PENN
PROV20
13
1st 11:34 FS2
-
UCDAV
PORT13
21
1st 11:52
-
ALBANY
SACHRT15
13
1st 9:49
-
MANH
ELON3
15
1st 13:22
-
YALE
PSU20
13
1st 8:24
-
ARMY
BING14
16
1st 11:42
-
MORGAN
MILW57
62
Final
-
STFRIS
UIW44
68
Final
-
SUTAH
CHARSO80
45
Final
-
FAMU
13SETON51
87
Final
-
UMASS
7UVA46
58
Final
-
BUCK
CUSE46
97
Final
-
DEPAUL
BC72
67
Final
-
NCWILM
FIU66
63
Final
-
MISS
16MEMP86
87
Final
-
ARKLR
NCST58
74
Final
-
EILL
BCU63
66
Final
-
GWASH
EVAN78
70
Final
-
ROBERT
MARQET62
66
Final
-
YOUNG
USCUP66
61
Final
-
EWASH
HIGHPT90
74
Final
-
NH
JMAD71
78
Final
-
UNO
TOLEDO41
100
Final
-
SFTRPA
FSU65
80
Final
-
CHARLS
UCF71
72
Final
-
TRINILL
CMICH60
106
Final
-
DELST
ETNST66
98
Final
-
STTHOMTX
TXAMCC0
0
4:30pm
-
NJTECH
BROWN0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
BELMONT
STLOU0
0146.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
ILLST
WKY0
0138 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
LIB
RICE0
0135 O/U
+8
5:00pm
-
MERCER
ILLCHI0
0149 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
RIDER
CLMB0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
DENVER
UCRIV0
0121 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
UTVALL
NDAKST0
0135.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
IONA
KENSAW0
0146.5 O/U
+11.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
PRESBY
QUINN0
0136 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
BOISE
UOP0
0131.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
TEXSO
NKY0
0144 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
FGC
21VCU0
0137.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
MARIST0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CORN
COPPST0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
PVAM
CARK0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm
-
UVM
CCTST0
0134 O/U
+26.5
7:30pm
-
LEHIGH
MARYCA0
0132.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
CCCB
WILL0
0
8:00pm
-
UMKC
ECU0
0131.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
SANFRAN0
0146 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
JAXST
PURDUE0
0134 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm BTN
-
CSBAK
8GONZAG0
0142.5 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm
-
SELOU
PEAY0
0145.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
ILL0
0
8:00pm
-
STETSON
MNMTH0
0134.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
GAST
CALBPTST0
0153.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
PORTST
SJST0
0149 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
WWU
IDAHO0
0
10:00pm
-
SACST
PEPPER0
0142.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
SMU
UNLV0
0125.5 O/U
+1
10:30pm