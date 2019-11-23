MISS
MEMP

No Text

Achiuwa scores 25, No. 16 Memphis holds off Ole Miss 87-86

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Precious Achiuwa scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as 16th-ranked Memphis held off Mississippi 87-86 on Saturday for its third consecutive victory without heralded freshman center James Wiseman.

D.J. Jeffries dunked with a second left for Memphis, then Blake Hinson beat the buzzer with a 3 for the final margin as the Tigers avoided blowing a 16-point lead.

Memphis (5-1) snapped a three-game streak by Ole Miss (4-1) in this series.

Penny Hardaway has the youngest team in the country, according to KenPom.com. He still has the No. 1 recruiting class even with Wiseman sitting out an NCAA-mandated 12-game suspension for what college sports' governing body ruled were impermissible benefits from 2017 when the Memphis coach was overseeing a local high school team.

Jeffries finished with 23 points for Memphis, Tyler Harris had 15 and Alex Lomax 14.

Ole Miss (4-1) had won its first four games by double digits all at home, and coach Kermit Davis has three starters back from his NCAA Tournament team last season.

Breein Tyree led Ole Miss with 24 points. KJ Buffen had a team-high 13 before fouling out with 10:10 left, and Hinson had 15.

Achiuwa also was a five-star recruit like Wiseman. He scored five of the final seven baskets before the break to close the first half with a 45-38 lead. Then the 6-foot-9 forward scored the first seven of the second half as the Tigers pushed their lead to 54-43 on a dunk by Jeffries with 15:57 to go.

The Tigers led 64-48 on a putback by Achiuwa with 11:19 left.

Ole Miss responded with a 17-6 run to turn a runaway into a thrilling finish, with Tyree hitting a pair of free throws with 4:22 left to pull Ole Miss within 70-65.

Jeffries dunked with 3:30 to go when he was called for taunting, and Tyree made both free throws as Ole Miss pulled to within 75-69.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Tigers held each of their first four opponents below 60 points and led the SEC by allowing just 31.9% shooting, which was fourth nationally. They had little answer for Memphis' inside scoring. They led early, hitting five of their first six 3-pointers. They finished 12 of 27 from 3.

Memphis: The young Tigers are very good with layups and high-flying dunks, outscoring Ole Miss 52-20 in the paint. But they're going to have to show at some point they can take, and make, 3s to keep opponents from packing the paint defensively. They hit only 3 of 11 outside the arc, with Harris hitting all three.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: Penn State on Wednesday in Brooklyn at the NIT Tip-Off.

Memphis: North Carolina State on Thursday in Brooklyn at the Barclay Center Classic.

---

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Tyree
4 G
L. Quinones
11 G
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
38.0 Field Goal % 43.8
21.4 Three Point % 24.0
84.0 Free Throw % 93.3
+ 3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Crowley 0.0
+ 2 D.J. Jeffries made dunk, assist by Precious Achiuwa 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa 5.0
  Breein Tyree missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Harris 5.0
+ 1 Tyler Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Tyler Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Blake Hinson 8.0
+ 2 Breein Tyree made dunk 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler 16.0
Team Stats
Points 86 87
Field Goals 26-66 (39.4%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 12-27 (44.4%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 22-30 (73.3%) 24-36 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 42
Offensive 13 9
Defensive 21 24
Team 6 9
Assists 19 15
Steals 8 11
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 30 26
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
4
B. Tyree G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
55
P. Achiuwa F
25 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Ole Miss 4-1 384886
home team logo 16 Memphis 5-1 454287
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Ole Miss 4-1 72.3 PPG 42.5 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo 16 Memphis 5-1 86.6 PPG 46.2 RPG 18.6 APG
Key Players
4
B. Tyree G 14.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.8 APG 39.2 FG%
55
P. Achiuwa F 13.0 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.0 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
B. Tyree G 24 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
55
P. Achiuwa F 25 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
39.4 FG% 51.7
44.4 3PT FG% 27.3
73.3 FT% 66.7
Ole Miss
Starters
B. Tyree
K. Buffen
K. Sy
D. Shuler
L. Rodriguez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tyree 24 4 4 7/20 2/7 8/10 3 35 1 0 6 0 4
K. Buffen 13 6 0 4/8 1/2 4/7 5 23 1 1 2 4 2
K. Sy 9 6 2 3/6 1/1 2/2 5 20 2 2 1 3 3
D. Shuler 9 3 1 3/11 2/6 1/3 3 31 3 0 2 0 3
L. Rodriguez 0 5 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 4 1
Starters
B. Tyree
K. Buffen
K. Sy
D. Shuler
L. Rodriguez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tyree 24 4 4 7/20 2/7 8/10 3 35 1 0 6 0 4
K. Buffen 13 6 0 4/8 1/2 4/7 5 23 1 1 2 4 2
K. Sy 9 6 2 3/6 1/1 2/2 5 20 2 2 1 3 3
D. Shuler 9 3 1 3/11 2/6 1/3 3 31 3 0 2 0 3
L. Rodriguez 0 5 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 4 1
Bench
B. Hinson
B. Williams
S. Hunter
A. Crowley
A. Collum
J. Joiner
J. McBride
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
S. Robinson
C. McKay
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hinson 15 3 2 5/9 4/7 1/2 4 21 0 0 1 1 2
B. Williams 7 0 1 1/4 1/2 4/4 2 10 0 0 1 0 0
S. Hunter 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 1
A. Crowley 3 3 6 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 22 1 0 1 0 3
A. Collum 2 3 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 3 7 0 0 1 1 2
J. Joiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McKay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 34 19 26/66 12/27 22/30 30 200 8 3 15 13 21
Memphis
Starters
P. Achiuwa
D. Baugh
I. Maurice
L. Quinones
B. Ellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Achiuwa 25 11 1 10/16 0/0 5/10 2 32 3 2 3 6 5
D. Baugh 6 4 2 1/2 0/0 4/4 4 23 0 0 5 0 4
I. Maurice 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 1 1 0 0
L. Quinones 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 0
B. Ellis 0 2 2 0/5 0/2 0/2 4 18 3 0 0 0 2
Starters
P. Achiuwa
D. Baugh
I. Maurice
L. Quinones
B. Ellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Achiuwa 25 11 1 10/16 0/0 5/10 2 32 3 2 3 6 5
D. Baugh 6 4 2 1/2 0/0 4/4 4 23 0 0 5 0 4
I. Maurice 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 1 1 0 0
L. Quinones 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 0
B. Ellis 0 2 2 0/5 0/2 0/2 4 18 3 0 0 0 2
Bench
D. Jeffries
T. Harris
A. Lomax
L. Thomas
J. Hardaway
I. Stokes
R. Boyce
M. Dandridge
J. Wiseman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jeffries 23 4 1 10/18 0/2 3/4 3 34 0 2 2 0 4
T. Harris 15 0 0 4/9 3/7 4/7 4 23 2 0 0 0 0
A. Lomax 14 7 7 3/5 0/0 8/9 2 29 0 1 3 1 6
L. Thomas 0 5 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 9 2 3 1 2 3
J. Hardaway 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 0
I. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dandridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wiseman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 33 15 30/58 3/11 24/36 26 200 11 9 16 9 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores