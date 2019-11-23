No. 7 Virginia beats UMass 58-46 in Tip-Off tournament
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Virginia wasn’t hitting its long-range shots against Massachusetts and the Cavaliers’ best player was on the bench for almost half of the game.
But Braxton Key scored 16 points and Virginia used its stifling defense to hand UMass its first loss of the season, 58-46, on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
Kihei Clark added 14 points and Jay Huff chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds for the defending national champions (5-0), who limited the Minutemen to just 15 baskets and 30% shooting.
“We know we can be in any game with any team,” Key said. “We haven’t found our rhythm yet shooting the ball this year. I don’t think we’ve had a game where we shot the ball really well. But we’re going to keep digging and keep playing defense really and we’ll figure it out.”
Carl Pierre had 14 points and T.J. Weeks added 12 for Massachusetts (5-1).
UMass scored 11 straight points to close the first half and trailed just 29-24 at halftime after Tre Mitchell made layups on three straight trips down the court. They cut that deficit to three points after a short jumper from Pierre to open the second half.
But the Cavaliers began double-teaming Mitchell, who scored all 10 of his points before intermission, and held UMass to four points over the next 14 minutes.
“In the second half, we challenged the guys and did a good job,” coach Tony Bennett said. “We put Braxton on Mitchell and Mamadi (Diakite) came quicker on the post trap. They did get some good open shots out of it, but I thought we tightened up for stretches and we were stingier defensively.”
A dunk by Diakite on a lob from Clark highlighted the run that put Virginia in control at 49-33.
Key had Virginia’s first two baskets and 11 of his points in the first half, but he also closed the scoring with a breakaway dunk.
UMass tried to speed up the pace, opening the game with a trapping press. But the Minutemen hit just three of their first 14 shots.
“Tonight, we just weren’t hitting our shots, that’s all it is,” said Pierre, who was just 2 of 10 from 3-point range. “We hit those shots, I think it’s an interesting game. I definitely think we could have come out on top, too.”
Diakite, who came in averaging just under 16 points a game, scored only four points in 21 minutes. He played three minutes in the first half, picking up his second foul 8½ minutes into the game and didn’t score his first basket until eight minutes into the second half.
But the 7-foot-1 Huff picked up the slack. He hit five of his eight shots.
The Cavaliers’ defense held UMass without a field goal for six minutes in the opening half. They led 29-13 after a 3-pointer from Casey Morsell, before UMass responded with its big run.
STATS OF THE GAME.
Massachusetts had just four assists for the game, while holding the Cavaliers to nine and neither team shot well from 3-point range. UMass made just 5 of its 26 shots from behind the arc. UVa was 2 of 14.
“A couple of them may have been bad shots, but for the most part, we got open looks,” UMass coach Matt McCall said. “We have all the confidence in the world in our guys when the ball leaves their hands. (If we make them) now you look down at the stat sheet and we have 15, 16 assists instead of four.”
Virginia outscored UMass in the paint 30-18.
ILLNESS
Virginia is playing this tournament without sophomore guard Kody Stattmann, who is back in Charlottesville with what Bennett described as a virus, which also kept him out of the victory over Vermont.
“We’ll do his blood work and make sure it’s going in the right direction and we can get him back sooner hopefully than later, but we’re obviously going to let the doctors take good care of him,” Bennett said.
BIG PICTURE
UMass: The Minutemen had scored at least 80 points in the past three games and came in averaging 78.4 points per game.
Virginia: The Cavaliers have won the past six November tournaments they entered and are 137-36 in nonconference games under Bennett.
UP NEXT
UMass: The Minutemen will play the loser of Saturday’s game between Arizona State and St. John’s in Sunday’s third-place game.
Virginia: The Cavaliers will play for the championship on Sunday against the Arizona State-St. John’s winner.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|55.0
|Field Goal %
|40.5
|50.0
|Three Point %
|36.4
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|92.3
|Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark
|14.0
|Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 2
|Braxton Key made dunk, assist by Kihei Clark
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark
|34.0
|Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|+ 1
|Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on T.J. Weeks
|42.0
|+ 1
|Keon Clergeot made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:06
|+ 1
|Keon Clergeot made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:06
|Personal foul on Kihei Clark
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|58
|Field Goals
|15-50 (30.0%)
|22-52 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-26 (19.2%)
|2-14 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|40
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|21
|30
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|4
|9
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 5-1
|78.4 PPG
|33.6 RPG
|15.8 APG
|7 Virginia 5-0
|58.5 PPG
|45 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|30.0
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|19.2
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|14
|1
|0
|5/14
|2/10
|2/2
|4
|36
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Mitchell
|10
|2
|0
|5/12
|0/4
|0/1
|1
|36
|3
|0
|4
|0
|2
|S. Diallo
|6
|8
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|K. Clergeot
|2
|4
|3
|0/6
|0/4
|2/2
|4
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|S. East II
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|14
|1
|0
|5/14
|2/10
|2/2
|4
|36
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Mitchell
|10
|2
|0
|5/12
|0/4
|0/1
|1
|36
|3
|0
|4
|0
|2
|S. Diallo
|6
|8
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|K. Clergeot
|2
|4
|3
|0/6
|0/4
|2/2
|4
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|S. East II
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Weeks
|12
|3
|0
|3/9
|3/7
|3/4
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Baptiste
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Chatman
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|K. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Santos
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Buggs III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|25
|4
|15/50
|5/26
|11/13
|15
|200
|5
|0
|11
|4
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Key
|16
|7
|0
|7/11
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|38
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|K. Clark
|14
|5
|6
|3/10
|0/2
|8/8
|4
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|T. Woldetensae
|9
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Morsell
|5
|6
|3
|2/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|38
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|M. Diakite
|4
|8
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Key
|16
|7
|0
|7/11
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|38
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|K. Clark
|14
|5
|6
|3/10
|0/2
|8/8
|4
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|T. Woldetensae
|9
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Morsell
|5
|6
|3
|2/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|38
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|M. Diakite
|4
|8
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Huff
|10
|8
|0
|5/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|F. Caffaro
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Coleman
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. McKoy
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Hauser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stattmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kersey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shedrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Palumbo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|39
|9
|22/52
|2/14
|12/14
|14
|200
|7
|1
|10
|9
|30
-
EWASH
HIGHPT84
63
2nd 2:19
-
ROBERT
MARQET51
59
2nd 1:38 FS2
-
GWASH
EVAN70
66
2nd 3:22
-
YOUNG
USCUP66
61
2nd 10.0
-
STBON
CAN43
50
2nd 7:22
-
GRAM
OREGST46
60
2nd 9:00 PACN
-
ARIZST
STJOHN53
48
2nd 11:47 ESP3
-
ORAL
WICHST29
36
2nd 18:15
-
NILL
SIUE34
34
2nd 19:17
-
GC
FORD40
49
2nd 12:59
-
EKY
CLEVST12
8
1st 10:27
-
HOW
BALLST8
20
1st 13:08
-
MENLO
UCSB0
0
1st 16:49
-
YALE
PSU2
0
1st 17:40
-
ALBANY
SACHRT4
6
1st 17:49
-
ARMY
BING0
0
1st 19:58
-
TROY
SAMFORD22
43
1st 0.0
-
STNYBRK
WAGNER39
36
1st 0.0
-
MORGAN
MILW57
62
Final
-
STFRIS
UIW44
68
Final
-
SUTAH
CHARSO80
45
Final
-
DEPAUL
BC72
67
Final
-
FAMU
13SETON51
87
Final
-
BUCK
CUSE46
97
Final
-
UMASS
7UVA46
58
Final
-
MISS
16MEMP86
87
Final
-
NCWILM
FIU66
63
Final
-
ARKLR
NCST58
74
Final
-
EILL
BCU63
66
Final
-
SFTRPA
FSU65
80
Final
-
NH
JMAD71
78
Final
-
TRINILL
CMICH60
106
Final
-
DELST
ETNST66
98
Final
-
UNO
TOLEDO41
100
Final
-
CHARLS
UCF71
72
Final
-
MANH
ELON0
0127 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
PENN
PROV0
0147 O/U
-15
4:00pm FS2
-
UCDAV
PORT0
0131.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
STTHOMTX
TXAMCC0
0
4:30pm
-
NJTECH
BROWN0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
LIB
RICE0
0135 O/U
+8
5:00pm
-
ILLST
WKY0
0138 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
BELMONT
STLOU0
0146.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
MERCER
ILLCHI0
0149 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
RIDER
CLMB0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
DENVER
UCRIV0
0121 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
UTVALL
NDAKST0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
IONA
KENSAW0
0146.5 O/U
+11.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
PRESBY
QUINN0
0136 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
BOISE
UOP0
0131.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
TEXSO
NKY0
0144 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
FGC
21VCU0
0137.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
MARIST0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CORN
COPPST0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
PVAM
CARK0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm
-
UVM
CCTST0
0134 O/U
+26.5
7:30pm
-
LEHIGH
MARYCA0
0132.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
CCCB
WILL0
0
8:00pm
-
UMKC
ECU0
0131.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
SANFRAN0
0146 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
JAXST
PURDUE0
0134 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm BTN
-
CSBAK
8GONZAG0
0142.5 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm
-
SELOU
PEAY0
0145.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
ILL0
0
8:00pm
-
STETSON
MNMTH0
0134.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
GAST
CALBPTST0
0153.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
PORTST
SJST0
0149 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
WWU
IDAHO0
0
10:00pm
-
SACST
PEPPER0
0142.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
SMU
UNLV0
0125.5 O/U
+1
10:30pm