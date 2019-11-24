AF
Key leads Indiana State past Air Force 84-74

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) Tyreke Key finished with a season-high 26 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Indiana State to an 84-74 victory over Air Force on Sunday at the Junkanoo Jam.

Cooper Neese pitched in with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sycamores (2-4), while Jordan Barnes scored 13 with five assists and two steals.

Caleb Morris led the Falcons (2-5) with 18 points off the bench. Morris hit four of Air Force's six 3-pointers. Ryan Swan scored 17 on 7-of-10 shooting, while A.J. Walker and Chris Joyce had 11 points apiece. Walker added five rebounds and four assists.

The Sycamores shot 56.5% from the floor, including a 15-of-26 effort from distance (58%). Air Force shot 45% overall but just 26 percent from beyond the arc (6 of 23).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
L. Scottie
J. Barnes
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
41.4 Field Goal % 47.6
19.0 Three Point % 43.9
63.0 Free Throw % 71.4
+ 2 Mason Taylor made jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
  Tre Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Swan 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre Williams 27.0
  A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 1 Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Christian Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Mason Taylor 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Indiana State 41.0
Team Stats
Points 74 84
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 26-46 (56.5%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 15-26 (57.7%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 22 28
Offensive 7 2
Defensive 15 25
Team 0 1
Assists 10 17
Steals 7 4
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 22 26
Technicals 0 1
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 2-5 67.8 PPG 30.7 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Indiana State 2-4 68.2 PPG 30 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
0
C. Morris G 5.2 PPG 1.0 RPG 1.2 APG 34.8 FG%
11
T. Key G 15.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.2 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
C. Morris G 18 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
11
T. Key G 26 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
44.6 FG% 56.5
26.1 3PT FG% 57.7
69.2 FT% 77.3
Air Force
Starters
R. Swan
C. Joyce
A. Walker
L. Scottie
S. Tomes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Swan 17 3 1 7/10 1/3 2/3 3 22 0 0 1 1 2
C. Joyce 11 4 2 4/9 0/5 3/4 3 37 1 0 1 1 3
A. Walker 11 5 4 3/10 1/4 4/5 0 34 1 0 0 3 2
L. Scottie 6 3 0 2/10 0/2 2/5 5 23 1 0 3 0 3
S. Tomes 0 0 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
C. Morris
A. Kinrade
M. Taylor
K. Van Soelen
L. Brown
N. Rene
I. Monson
S. Banks
S. Pierre-Louis
D. Nelson
C. Murphy
M. Hill
N. Jackson
C. Haut
C. Vander Zwaag
A. Charles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Morris 18 2 0 5/9 4/7 4/5 2 24 1 0 1 0 2
A. Kinrade 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 17 2 0 1 1 3
M. Taylor 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Van Soelen 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 5 14 0 0 1 1 0
L. Brown 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Pierre-Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vander Zwaag - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 22 10 25/56 6/23 18/26 22 200 7 0 9 7 15
Indiana State
Starters
T. Key
C. Neese
J. Barnes
T. Williams
J. LaRavia
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 26 6 3 8/17 4/8 6/6 1 33 0 0 2 0 6
C. Neese 16 8 1 4/6 3/5 5/6 4 1500 0 0 2 0 8
J. Barnes 13 0 5 4/5 4/5 1/2 4 30 2 0 2 0 0
T. Williams 9 5 1 4/6 0/0 1/4 2 29 1 3 3 0 5
J. LaRavia 2 0 2 0/2 0/2 2/2 5 16 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
C. Bacote
C. Williams
C. Agbo
B. Kessinger
D. Washington
C. Barnes
T. Martin
B. Brinkmeyer
J. Hankins
K. Sellers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bacote 9 2 2 3/6 3/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 2 1 1
C. Williams 7 2 2 2/3 1/1 2/2 2 20 0 0 2 1 1
C. Agbo 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
B. Kessinger 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 1
D. Washington 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 6 1 0 0 0 1
C. Barnes 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 2
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hankins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sellers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 27 17 26/46 15/26 17/22 26 1675 4 3 15 2 25
NCAA BB Scores