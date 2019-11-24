Key leads Indiana State past Air Force 84-74
BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) Tyreke Key finished with a season-high 26 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Indiana State to an 84-74 victory over Air Force on Sunday at the Junkanoo Jam.
Cooper Neese pitched in with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sycamores (2-4), while Jordan Barnes scored 13 with five assists and two steals.
Caleb Morris led the Falcons (2-5) with 18 points off the bench. Morris hit four of Air Force's six 3-pointers. Ryan Swan scored 17 on 7-of-10 shooting, while A.J. Walker and Chris Joyce had 11 points apiece. Walker added five rebounds and four assists.
The Sycamores shot 56.5% from the floor, including a 15-of-26 effort from distance (58%). Air Force shot 45% overall but just 26 percent from beyond the arc (6 of 23).
---
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|41.4
|Field Goal %
|47.6
|19.0
|Three Point %
|43.9
|63.0
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|+ 2
|Mason Taylor made jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Tre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Tre Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Swan
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|27.0
|A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 1
|Christian Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Christian Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Mason Taylor
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Indiana State
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|84
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|26-46 (56.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|15-26 (57.7%)
|Free Throws
|18-26 (69.2%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|28
|Offensive
|7
|2
|Defensive
|15
|25
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|10
|17
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|22
|26
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Air Force 2-5
|67.8 PPG
|30.7 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Indiana State 2-4
|68.2 PPG
|30 RPG
|11.4 APG
|
|44.6
|FG%
|56.5
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|57.7
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Swan
|17
|3
|1
|7/10
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Joyce
|11
|4
|2
|4/9
|0/5
|3/4
|3
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|A. Walker
|11
|5
|4
|3/10
|1/4
|4/5
|0
|34
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|L. Scottie
|6
|3
|0
|2/10
|0/2
|2/5
|5
|23
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Tomes
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Morris
|18
|2
|0
|5/9
|4/7
|4/5
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Kinrade
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Taylor
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Van Soelen
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|L. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Rene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Monson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Pierre-Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Haut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vander Zwaag
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Charles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|22
|10
|25/56
|6/23
|18/26
|22
|200
|7
|0
|9
|7
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|26
|6
|3
|8/17
|4/8
|6/6
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|C. Neese
|16
|8
|1
|4/6
|3/5
|5/6
|4
|1500
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|J. Barnes
|13
|0
|5
|4/5
|4/5
|1/2
|4
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|9
|5
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|29
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|J. LaRavia
|2
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|5
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bacote
|9
|2
|2
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Williams
|7
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Agbo
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Kessinger
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Washington
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Barnes
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hankins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sellers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|27
|17
|26/46
|15/26
|17/22
|26
|1675
|4
|3
|15
|2
|25
