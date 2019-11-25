Frye leads Bowling Green past Cincinnati 91-84 in OT
ST. THOMAS (AP) Dylan Frye matched his career high with 28 points, including seven in overtime, as Bowling Green beat Cincinnati 91-84 at the Paradise Jam on Sunday night for its fourth consecutive win.
Frye hit three 3-pointers, made 9 of 10 free throws, grabbed nine rebounds and had six assists. Daeqwon Plowden scored 18 points and Justin Turner, Caleb Fields and Trey Diggs each added 10 for Bowling Green (5-1).
Frye made two foul shots, assisted on a layup by Dylan Swingle and then hit a 3-pointer during a 7-0 spurt that gave the Falcons a five-point lead halfway through the extra period. Chris Vogt made the first of two free throws and Jarron Cumberland putback the second to trim Cincinnati's deficit to 81-79 but Plowden made two foul shots with 1:55 to play and the Bearcats got no closer.
Jaevin Cumberland had 21 points for Cincinnati (3-2). Chris McNeal added 17 points and Jarron Cumberland scored 11.
The Bearcats led by nine with three minutes left in regulation, but Frye scored eight points in a 13-4 run capped by Trey Diggs' 3-pointer that forced overtime.
Four Falcons players fouled out and another had four of Bowling Green's 35 fouls as Cincinnati attempted 55 free throws - third most in program history and second most in a Division I game this season (Western Michigan, 57). The Bearcats, however, shot just 56.4% from the stripe, including 7 of 14 in OT.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|20.3
|Pts. Per Game
|20.3
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|7.7
|Reb. Per Game
|7.7
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|12.5
|Three Point %
|40.0
|81.3
|Free Throw %
|91.7
|Defensive rebound by Davin Zeigler
|2.0
|Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Dylan Frye made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Dylan Frye made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Jarron Cumberland
|8.0
|+ 1
|Chris McNeal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Chris McNeal missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Shooting foul on Davin Zeigler
|11.0
|+ 1
|Michael Laster made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Michael Laster missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Keith Williams
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|91
|Field Goals
|22-59 (37.3%)
|30-72 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|8-28 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|31-55 (56.4%)
|23-30 (76.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|47
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|35
|35
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|12
|Fouls
|28
|35
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 3-2
|72.0 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Bowling Green 5-1
|82.6 PPG
|48 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|Ja. Cumberland G
|8.8 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
5
|D. Frye G
|13.0 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|3.6 APG
|39.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Ja. Cumberland G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|D. Frye G
|28 PTS
|9 REB
|6 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|56.4
|FT%
|76.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. McNeal
|17
|7
|4
|3/11
|1/5
|10/21
|4
|38
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Ja. Cumberland
|11
|4
|1
|4/9
|1/4
|2/6
|2
|27
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|C. Vogt
|10
|7
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|4/8
|4
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|T. Scott
|8
|11
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|6/8
|4
|27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|10
|K. Williams
|4
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|22
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Frye
|28
|9
|6
|8/21
|3/9
|9/10
|3
|36
|1
|0
|3
|0
|9
|D. Plowden
|18
|5
|0
|6/12
|1/4
|5/5
|4
|38
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|J. Turner
|10
|2
|3
|3/11
|0/5
|4/5
|1
|20
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Fields
|10
|3
|1
|4/10
|1/3
|1/3
|5
|29
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|T. Mattos
|6
|5
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
