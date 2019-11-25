CINCY
BGREEN

No Text

Frye leads Bowling Green past Cincinnati 91-84 in OT

  • AP
  • Nov 25, 2019

ST. THOMAS (AP) Dylan Frye matched his career high with 28 points, including seven in overtime, as Bowling Green beat Cincinnati 91-84 at the Paradise Jam on Sunday night for its fourth consecutive win.

Frye hit three 3-pointers, made 9 of 10 free throws, grabbed nine rebounds and had six assists. Daeqwon Plowden scored 18 points and Justin Turner, Caleb Fields and Trey Diggs each added 10 for Bowling Green (5-1).

Frye made two foul shots, assisted on a layup by Dylan Swingle and then hit a 3-pointer during a 7-0 spurt that gave the Falcons a five-point lead halfway through the extra period. Chris Vogt made the first of two free throws and Jarron Cumberland putback the second to trim Cincinnati's deficit to 81-79 but Plowden made two foul shots with 1:55 to play and the Bearcats got no closer.

Jaevin Cumberland had 21 points for Cincinnati (3-2). Chris McNeal added 17 points and Jarron Cumberland scored 11.

The Bearcats led by nine with three minutes left in regulation, but Frye scored eight points in a 13-4 run capped by Trey Diggs' 3-pointer that forced overtime.

Four Falcons players fouled out and another had four of Bowling Green's 35 fouls as Cincinnati attempted 55 free throws - third most in program history and second most in a Division I game this season (Western Michigan, 57). The Bearcats, however, shot just 56.4% from the stripe, including 7 of 14 in OT.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Scott
J. Turner
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
47.1 Field Goal % 44.8
12.5 Three Point % 40.0
81.3 Free Throw % 91.7
  Defensive rebound by Davin Zeigler 2.0
  Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Dylan Frye made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Dylan Frye made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Jarron Cumberland 8.0
+ 1 Chris McNeal made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
  Chris McNeal missed 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Shooting foul on Davin Zeigler 11.0
+ 1 Michael Laster made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Michael Laster missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Keith Williams 17.0
Team Stats
Points 84 91
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 30-72 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 8-28 (28.6%)
Free Throws 31-55 (56.4%) 23-30 (76.7%)
Total Rebounds 44 47
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 35 35
Team 1 4
Assists 11 15
Steals 5 7
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 28 35
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
21
Ja. Cumberland G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
D. Frye G
28 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
12OTT
away team logo Cincinnati 3-2 41311284
home team logo Bowling Green 5-1 29431991
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
Team Stats
away team logo Cincinnati 3-2 72.0 PPG 43.5 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Bowling Green 5-1 82.6 PPG 48 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
21
Ja. Cumberland G 8.8 PPG 1.0 RPG 2.3 APG 40.0 FG%
5
D. Frye G 13.0 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.6 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
Ja. Cumberland G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
5
D. Frye G 28 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
37.3 FG% 41.7
34.6 3PT FG% 28.6
56.4 FT% 76.7
Cincinnati
Starters
C. McNeal
Ja. Cumberland
C. Vogt
T. Scott
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. McNeal 17 7 4 3/11 1/5 10/21 4 38 0 1 3 2 5
Ja. Cumberland 11 4 1 4/9 1/4 2/6 2 27 1 0 4 1 3
C. Vogt 10 7 1 3/5 0/0 4/8 4 33 1 1 1 0 7
T. Scott 8 11 1 1/2 0/1 6/8 4 27 1 1 2 1 10
K. Williams 4 2 1 2/8 0/1 0/0 5 22 1 1 2 0 2
Starters
C. McNeal
Ja. Cumberland
C. Vogt
T. Scott
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. McNeal 17 7 4 3/11 1/5 10/21 4 38 0 1 3 2 5
Ja. Cumberland 11 4 1 4/9 1/4 2/6 2 27 1 0 4 1 3
C. Vogt 10 7 1 3/5 0/0 4/8 4 33 1 1 1 0 7
T. Scott 8 11 1 1/2 0/1 6/8 4 27 1 1 2 1 10
K. Williams 4 2 1 2/8 0/1 0/0 5 22 1 1 2 0 2
Bench
Ja. Cumberland
J. Davenport
T. Moore
Z. Harvey
M. Diarra
M. Adams-Woods
J. Sorolla
J. Koz
S. Martin
P. Toyambi
R. Banks
A. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Cumberland 21 2 2 6/15 6/14 3/4 2 34 0 0 2 0 2
J. Davenport 7 6 0 1/3 0/0 5/6 4 16 0 0 2 3 3
T. Moore 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 0 1
Z. Harvey 3 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 10 0 0 1 0 0
M. Diarra 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 1 2
M. Adams-Woods 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Sorolla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 43 11 22/59 9/26 31/55 28 225 5 4 18 8 35
Bowling Green
Starters
D. Frye
D. Plowden
J. Turner
C. Fields
T. Mattos
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Frye 28 9 6 8/21 3/9 9/10 3 36 1 0 3 0 9
D. Plowden 18 5 0 6/12 1/4 5/5 4 38 1 1 1 2 3
J. Turner 10 2 3 3/11 0/5 4/5 1 20 2 0 1 0 2
C. Fields 10 3 1 4/10 1/3 1/3 5 29 0 0 1 2 1
T. Mattos 6 5 0 3/5 0/0 0/1 5 14 0 1 1 2 3
Starters
D. Frye
D. Plowden
J. Turner
C. Fields
T. Mattos
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Frye 28 9 6 8/21 3/9 9/10 3 36 1 0 3 0 9
D. Plowden 18 5 0 6/12 1/4 5/5 4 38 1 1 1 2 3
J. Turner 10 2 3 3/11 0/5 4/5 1 20 2 0 1 0 2
C. Fields 10 3 1 4/10 1/3 1/3 5 29 0 0 1 2 1
T. Mattos 6 5 0 3/5 0/0 0/1 5 14 0 1 1 2 3
Bench
T. Diggs
M. Sierra
D. Swingle
M. Laster
M. Kulackovskis
D. Zeigler
E. Good
J. Gadson
I. Elsasser
C. Turner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Diggs 10 2 1 3/6 2/5 2/2 1 22 0 0 1 1 1
M. Sierra 5 3 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 5 18 0 0 0 1 2
D. Swingle 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 5 7 0 0 0 0 1
M. Laster 2 10 4 0/2 0/0 2/4 3 25 2 0 4 0 10
M. Kulackovskis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 1 1 0 0 0
D. Zeigler 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 3
E. Good - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gadson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Elsasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 43 15 30/72 8/28 23/30 35 225 7 3 12 8 35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores