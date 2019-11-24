Iowa overwhelms Cal Poly 85-59
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick scored a career-high 21 points, hitting all five of his 3s, and Iowa overwhelmed Cal Poly 85-59 on Sunday for its third straight win.
Luka Garza had 18 points with nine boards for the Hawkeyes (4-1) in their final tuneup ahead of a stretch featuring significantly tougher opponents.
Iowa plays No. 12 Texas Tech, either Creighton or San Diego State, Syracuse, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa State and Cincinnati over its next seven games. The Hawkeyes got rolled by DePaul 93-78 at home on Nov. 11, its only matchup against a fellow high major so far.
Garza opened the second half with short banks shots on back-to-back possessions that gave Iowa a 39-25 lead, its biggest to that point. Cal Poly, which entered play ranked fourth in 3-point percentage at 45.3, hung around with three quick 3s. But Fredrick's fifth consecutive 3-pointer became a 4-point play that made it 55-42 Iowa.
The Hawkeyes stretched out their lead at the line, where they shot 18 of 29 and Garza's 3 with 5:15 to go put them up 74-50.
Tuukka Jaakkola scored 18 points for Cal Poly (1-5), which was just 3 of 22 on 3s. The Mustangs have dropped three in a row.
THE BIG PICTURE
Cal Poly: It was a tough trip to the Midwest for the Mustangs, who lost at Creighton in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, 86-70 on Friday night.
Iowa: Senior guard Jordan Bohannon sat out as a precaution due to hip soreness. Bohannon had offseason surgery on that hip, and it's unclear if he'll play the whole season or request a medical redshirt. Bohannon has played in four games so far, averaging seven points and two assists. Jack Nunge also didn't play in the second half after suffering an injury late in the first half.
|27.3
|Min. Per Game
|27.3
|23.3
|Pts. Per Game
|23.3
|0.5
|Ast. Per Game
|0.5
|10.5
|Reb. Per Game
|10.5
|36.4
|Field Goal %
|58.7
|33.3
|Three Point %
|58.3
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|Defensive rebound by Michael Baer
|19.0
|Colin McCarthy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 2
|Bakari Evelyn made layup
|29.0
|+ 2
|Tuukka Jaakkola made dunk, assist by Jared Rice
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Job Alexander
|58.0
|Riley Till missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|58.0
|+ 1
|Riley Till made 1st of 2 free throws
|58.0
|Shooting foul on Tuukka Jaakkola
|58.0
|+ 1
|Colin McCarthy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:18
|+ 1
|Colin McCarthy made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:18
|Shooting foul on Austin Ash
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|85
|Field Goals
|24-65 (36.9%)
|30-57 (52.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-22 (13.6%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-9 (88.9%)
|18-29 (62.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|43
|Offensive
|8
|12
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|11
|21
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|21
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
14
|T. Jaakkola F
|8.8 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.0 APG
|59.3 FG%
|
5
|C. Fredrick G
|7.8 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|2.8 APG
|47.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Jaakkola F
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|C. Fredrick G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|
|36.9
|FG%
|52.6
|
|
|13.6
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|62.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jaakkola
|18
|2
|0
|9/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J. Ballard
|11
|4
|1
|5/18
|1/7
|0/0
|2
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Harwell
|10
|5
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|27
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|J. Smith
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Colvin
|0
|3
|1
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fredrick
|21
|1
|5
|7/8
|5/5
|2/3
|0
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Garza
|18
|9
|1
|8/13
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|26
|0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|J. Wieskamp
|10
|5
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|C. McCaffery
|6
|2
|7
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|29
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Nunge
|3
|5
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pemsl
|10
|3
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Kriener
|7
|4
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|15
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|J. Toussaint
|5
|8
|2
|1/9
|0/2
|3/5
|0
|17
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|B. Evelyn
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|R. Till
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|A. Ash
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Baer
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Hobbs
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Bohannon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaffery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vanderloo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|40
|21
|30/57
|7/16
|18/29
|9
|200
|8
|6
|11
|12
|28
