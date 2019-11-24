CPOLY
Iowa overwhelms Cal Poly 85-59

  • Nov 24, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick scored a career-high 21 points, hitting all five of his 3s, and Iowa overwhelmed Cal Poly 85-59 on Sunday for its third straight win.

Luka Garza had 18 points with nine boards for the Hawkeyes (4-1) in their final tuneup ahead of a stretch featuring significantly tougher opponents.

Iowa plays No. 12 Texas Tech, either Creighton or San Diego State, Syracuse, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa State and Cincinnati over its next seven games. The Hawkeyes got rolled by DePaul 93-78 at home on Nov. 11, its only matchup against a fellow high major so far.

Garza opened the second half with short banks shots on back-to-back possessions that gave Iowa a 39-25 lead, its biggest to that point. Cal Poly, which entered play ranked fourth in 3-point percentage at 45.3, hung around with three quick 3s. But Fredrick's fifth consecutive 3-pointer became a 4-point play that made it 55-42 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes stretched out their lead at the line, where they shot 18 of 29 and Garza's 3 with 5:15 to go put them up 74-50.

Tuukka Jaakkola scored 18 points for Cal Poly (1-5), which was just 3 of 22 on 3s. The Mustangs have dropped three in a row.

THE BIG PICTURE

Cal Poly: It was a tough trip to the Midwest for the Mustangs, who lost at Creighton in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, 86-70 on Friday night.

Iowa: Senior guard Jordan Bohannon sat out as a precaution due to hip soreness. Bohannon had offseason surgery on that hip, and it's unclear if he'll play the whole season or request a medical redshirt. Bohannon has played in four games so far, averaging seven points and two assists. Jack Nunge also didn't play in the second half after suffering an injury late in the first half.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Colvin
L. Garza
27.3 Min. Per Game 27.3
23.3 Pts. Per Game 23.3
0.5 Ast. Per Game 0.5
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
36.4 Field Goal % 58.7
33.3 Three Point % 58.3
75.0 Free Throw % 57.1
  Defensive rebound by Michael Baer 19.0
  Colin McCarthy missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 2 Bakari Evelyn made layup 29.0
+ 2 Tuukka Jaakkola made dunk, assist by Jared Rice 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Job Alexander 58.0
  Riley Till missed 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
+ 1 Riley Till made 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Shooting foul on Tuukka Jaakkola 58.0
+ 1 Colin McCarthy made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
+ 1 Colin McCarthy made 1st of 2 free throws 1:18
  Shooting foul on Austin Ash 1:18
Team Stats
Points 59 85
Field Goals 24-65 (36.9%) 30-57 (52.6%)
3-Pointers 3-22 (13.6%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 18-29 (62.1%)
Total Rebounds 32 43
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 21 28
Team 3 3
Assists 11 21
Steals 7 8
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 21 9
Technicals 0 0
14
T. Jaakkola F
18 PTS, 2 REB
5
C. Fredrick G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
12T
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Cal Poly 1-5 67.4 PPG 33.6 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Iowa 4-1 83.8 PPG 43.8 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
14
T. Jaakkola F 8.8 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.0 APG 59.3 FG%
5
C. Fredrick G 7.8 PPG 1.5 RPG 2.8 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
14
T. Jaakkola F 18 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
5
C. Fredrick G 21 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
36.9 FG% 52.6
13.6 3PT FG% 43.8
88.9 FT% 62.1
Cal Poly
Starters
T. Jaakkola
J. Ballard
M. Harwell
J. Smith
K. Colvin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jaakkola 18 2 0 9/10 0/0 0/0 1 34 0 1 1 1 1
J. Ballard 11 4 1 5/18 1/7 0/0 2 26 2 0 1 1 3
M. Harwell 10 5 0 3/8 2/5 2/2 2 27 0 1 3 2 3
J. Smith 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 3 16 1 0 0 0 1
K. Colvin 0 3 1 0/6 0/3 0/0 4 18 1 0 0 2 1
Bench
A. Koroma
K. Smith
C. Rogers
M. Crowe
C. McCarthy
J. Alexander
J. Rice
H. Hollingsworth
N. Taylor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Koroma 7 7 1 2/7 0/0 3/3 4 18 0 0 0 2 5
K. Smith 4 3 5 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 22 2 0 3 0 3
C. Rogers 4 2 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 3 0 2
M. Crowe 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 8 1 0 1 0 0
C. McCarthy 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Alexander 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 9 0 0 1 0 1
J. Rice 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
H. Hollingsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 29 11 24/65 3/22 8/9 21 200 7 2 13 8 21
Iowa
Starters
C. Fredrick
L. Garza
J. Wieskamp
C. McCaffery
J. Nunge
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Fredrick 21 1 5 7/8 5/5 2/3 0 26 1 0 0 1 0
L. Garza 18 9 1 8/13 1/2 1/2 0 26 0 3 1 1 8
J. Wieskamp 10 5 1 3/7 1/3 3/3 1 27 0 1 1 3 2
C. McCaffery 6 2 7 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 29 3 0 2 1 1
J. Nunge 3 5 2 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 12 0 0 1 2 3
Bench
C. Pemsl
R. Kriener
J. Toussaint
B. Evelyn
R. Till
A. Ash
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
J. Bohannon
P. McCaffery
A. Vanderloo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Pemsl 10 3 2 3/5 0/0 4/5 3 16 0 0 0 0 3
R. Kriener 7 4 1 3/3 0/0 1/2 2 15 2 1 0 1 3
J. Toussaint 5 8 2 1/9 0/2 3/5 0 17 1 0 2 3 5
B. Evelyn 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 0 15 0 0 3 0 0
R. Till 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/4 1 8 0 1 0 0 2
A. Ash 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0
M. Baer 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
N. Hobbs 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
J. Bohannon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaffery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vanderloo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 40 21 30/57 7/16 18/29 9 200 8 6 11 12 28
