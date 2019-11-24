Big second half sends Duquesne past Loyola Marymount 71-50
BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) Michael Hughes and reserve Lamar Norman Jr. scored 12 points apiece and Duquesne dominated the second half and rolled to a 71-50 victory over Loyola Marymount on Sunday at the Junkanoo Jam.
Baylee Steele came off the bench to score 10 with seven rebounds for the unbeaten Dukes (5-0). Duquesne trailed by two points at halftime before outscoring the Lions (2-3) 43-24 after intermission.
Erik Johansson hit three 3-pointers and led LMU with 11 points. Eli Scott added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Loyola Marymount shot 42% overall but just 33% (5 of 15) from beyond the arc. The Lions made only 5 of 10 at the free-throw line. Duquesne shot 46% from the floor and buried 12 of 29 from distance (41%). The Dukes sank 7 of 8 foul shots.
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|58.7
|Field Goal %
|52.0
|25.0
|Three Point %
|45.5
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|88.9
|Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff
|10.0
|Keli Leaupepe missed layup
|12.0
|+ 2
|Jonathan Dos Anjos made layup
|17.0
|Lost ball turnover on Austin Rotroff, stolen by Deovaunta Williams
|27.0
|Turnover on Lazar Zivanovic
|32.0
|+ 3
|Caleb Davis made 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Evan Buckley
|43.0
|Evan Buckley missed jump shot, blocked by Jonathan Dos Anjos
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Evan Buckley
|1:11
|Lazar Nekic missed free throw
|1:11
|Personal foul on James Ellis
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|71
|Field Goals
|20-48 (41.7%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|12-29 (41.4%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|34
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
20
|E. Johansson G
|3.8 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|0.4 APG
|42.9 FG%
|
4
|L. Norman Jr. G
|5.4 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|0.2 APG
|38.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Johansson G
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|L. Norman Jr. G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.7
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|41.4
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Johansson
|11
|2
|0
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Scott
|10
|4
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|7
|1
|3
|K. Leaupepe
|9
|4
|1
|4/10
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|P. Dortch
|3
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|I. Alipiev
|2
|5
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hughes
|12
|3
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|27
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|M. Weathers
|8
|7
|2
|4/9
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|S. Carry
|8
|2
|6
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|T. Dunn-Martin
|7
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|1/1
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Austin
|6
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
