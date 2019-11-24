LOYMRY
DUQ

No Text

Big second half sends Duquesne past Loyola Marymount 71-50

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) Michael Hughes and reserve Lamar Norman Jr. scored 12 points apiece and Duquesne dominated the second half and rolled to a 71-50 victory over Loyola Marymount on Sunday at the Junkanoo Jam.

Baylee Steele came off the bench to score 10 with seven rebounds for the unbeaten Dukes (5-0). Duquesne trailed by two points at halftime before outscoring the Lions (2-3) 43-24 after intermission.

Erik Johansson hit three 3-pointers and led LMU with 11 points. Eli Scott added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Loyola Marymount shot 42% overall but just 33% (5 of 15) from beyond the arc. The Lions made only 5 of 10 at the free-throw line. Duquesne shot 46% from the floor and buried 12 of 29 from distance (41%). The Dukes sank 7 of 8 foul shots.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Scott
S. Carry
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
58.7 Field Goal % 52.0
25.0 Three Point % 45.5
57.1 Free Throw % 88.9
  Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff 10.0
  Keli Leaupepe missed layup 12.0
+ 2 Jonathan Dos Anjos made layup 17.0
  Lost ball turnover on Austin Rotroff, stolen by Deovaunta Williams 27.0
  Turnover on Lazar Zivanovic 32.0
+ 3 Caleb Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Evan Buckley 43.0
  Evan Buckley missed jump shot, blocked by Jonathan Dos Anjos 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Evan Buckley 1:11
  Lazar Nekic missed free throw 1:11
  Personal foul on James Ellis 1:11
Team Stats
Points 50 71
Field Goals 20-48 (41.7%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 20 22
Team 3 3
Assists 8 13
Steals 4 9
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
E. Johansson G
11 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
21
M. Hughes C
12 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo LMU 2-4 262450
home team logo Duquesne 6-0 284371
Bimini Junkanoo Arena Bimini,
Bimini Junkanoo Arena Bimini,
Team Stats
away team logo LMU 2-4 74.8 PPG 30 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Duquesne 6-0 72.2 PPG 36.8 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
20
E. Johansson G 3.8 PPG 1.4 RPG 0.4 APG 42.9 FG%
4
L. Norman Jr. G 5.4 PPG 1.6 RPG 0.2 APG 38.5 FG%
Top Scorers
20
E. Johansson G 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
4
L. Norman Jr. G 12 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
41.7 FG% 45.6
33.3 3PT FG% 41.4
50.0 FT% 87.5
LMU
Starters
E. Johansson
E. Scott
K. Leaupepe
P. Dortch
I. Alipiev
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Johansson 11 2 0 4/5 3/4 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 2
E. Scott 10 4 4 4/7 1/2 1/2 2 28 0 0 7 1 3
K. Leaupepe 9 4 1 4/10 0/2 1/2 4 33 1 0 0 2 2
P. Dortch 3 4 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 3 25 1 0 1 0 4
I. Alipiev 2 5 2 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 27 0 0 2 0 5
Starters
E. Johansson
E. Scott
K. Leaupepe
P. Dortch
I. Alipiev
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Johansson 11 2 0 4/5 3/4 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 2
E. Scott 10 4 4 4/7 1/2 1/2 2 28 0 0 7 1 3
K. Leaupepe 9 4 1 4/10 0/2 1/2 4 33 1 0 0 2 2
P. Dortch 3 4 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 3 25 1 0 1 0 4
I. Alipiev 2 5 2 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 27 0 0 2 0 5
Bench
J. Bell
J. Dos Anjos
L. Zivanovic
L. Nekic
D. Williams
S. Sisoho Jawara
J. Quintana
D. Douglas
R. Seebold
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bell 7 0 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 9 0 1 1 0 0
J. Dos Anjos 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/1 1 18 0 2 0 1 2
L. Zivanovic 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
L. Nekic 2 4 0 1/4 0/0 0/1 0 5 0 0 2 4 0
D. Williams 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 16 2 0 0 0 1
S. Sisoho Jawara 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Seebold - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 28 8 20/48 5/15 5/10 16 200 4 3 15 8 20
Duquesne
Starters
M. Hughes
M. Weathers
S. Carry
T. Dunn-Martin
M. Austin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hughes 12 3 0 6/10 0/0 0/1 1 27 3 2 0 0 3
M. Weathers 8 7 2 4/9 0/3 0/0 2 25 2 1 2 3 4
S. Carry 8 2 6 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 31 1 0 3 0 2
T. Dunn-Martin 7 1 0 2/5 2/5 1/1 1 21 0 0 0 0 1
M. Austin 6 2 1 2/7 2/5 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 2 0
Starters
M. Hughes
M. Weathers
S. Carry
T. Dunn-Martin
M. Austin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hughes 12 3 0 6/10 0/0 0/1 1 27 3 2 0 0 3
M. Weathers 8 7 2 4/9 0/3 0/0 2 25 2 1 2 3 4
S. Carry 8 2 6 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 31 1 0 3 0 2
T. Dunn-Martin 7 1 0 2/5 2/5 1/1 1 21 0 0 0 0 1
M. Austin 6 2 1 2/7 2/5 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 2 0
Bench
L. Norman Jr.
B. Steele
C. Davis
E. Buckley
A. Miller
J. Ellis
A. Rotroff
J. Harper
F. Hughes
A. Kelly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Norman Jr. 12 3 2 3/4 2/3 4/4 2 20 3 0 2 0 3
B. Steele 10 7 1 3/6 2/4 2/2 1 24 0 3 0 2 5
C. Davis 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Buckley 3 2 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 1
A. Miller 2 2 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 3 16 0 0 1 0 2
J. Ellis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Rotroff 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 1 1
J. Harper 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
F. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 31 13 26/57 12/29 7/8 13 200 9 6 9 9 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores