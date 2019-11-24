Williams has career-high 27 in LSU’s win over Rhode Island
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) Emmitt Williams scored a career-high 27 points with nine rebounds and LSU bounced back from a disappointing loss to beat Rhode Island 96-83 on Sunday at the Jamaica Classic.
Two days after blowing a 19-point lead in a two-point loss to No. 15 Utah in their Jamaica opener, the Tigers (4-2) came on strong in the final five minutes against the Rams (4-2) to ensure their win. Williams led the way in the paint, scoring 10 points, including eight straight, in a 17-6 run capped by five consecutive points from Skylar Mays. The run extended an eight-point lead to 19 with 1:13 to go.
Williams finished 12-of-17 shooting, all but two of his shots coming inside the arc. Trendon Watford and Darius Days, the latter 6 of 8 from the floor, each had 16 points. Mays added 14 and six assists and Javonte Smart had 11 points and six assists. The Tigers shot 54%, including 59% in the second half when they were 4 of 6 from the arc.
Fatts Russell scored 26 points with eight assists for the Rams (4-2), who shot 49%. Cyril Langevine added 16 points and a team-high six rebounds, Jeff Dowtin 15 points and Jacob Toppin 10 points.
LSU took a 43-39 halftime lead behind 13 points and five rebounds from Williams and 12 points from Days. Neither team led by more than seven during the first half in which Rhode Island got 14 points from Langvine and 12 by Russell. The Tigers used a 9-0 run that Days started with a 3-pointer and Williams finished with a dunk to go up 37-30 with just over 4 1/2 minutes left before the break.
The Tigers kept their lead throughout the second half though the Rams cut it to one early before the Tigers rebuilt their lead and kept it between seven and 12 points until their decisive run.
The Tigers outrebounded the Rams 41-28.
Both LSU losses have been by two points, to Utah State and VCU. Rhode Island had a three-game win streak snapped.
UP NEXT
LSU: Host to Missouri State on Friday.
Rhode Island: Host to Manhattan on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.8
|Min. Per Game
|36.8
|18.2
|Pts. Per Game
|18.2
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|56.5
|Field Goal %
|42.5
|40.7
|Three Point %
|33.3
|85.2
|Free Throw %
|86.1
|+ 2
|Mekhi Long made layup
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Mekhi Long
|7.0
|+ 2
|Jeff Dowtin made layup
|12.0
|Lost ball turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
|19.0
|Fatts Russell missed layup
|42.0
|+ 1
|Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|+ 1
|Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Shooting foul on Jeff Dowtin
|49.0
|+ 2
|Jacob Toppin made dunk
|52.0
|Bad pass turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by Jacob Toppin
|54.0
|+ 2
|Jacob Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Fatts Russell
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|96
|83
|Field Goals
|38-70 (54.3%)
|34-69 (49.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|30
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|27
|20
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|19
|13
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|12
|17
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Team Stats
|LSU 4-2
|80.0 PPG
|44 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Rhode Island 4-2
|70.8 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|E. Williams F
|12.8 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|1.2 APG
|59.5 FG%
|
1
|F. Russell G
|18.2 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|4.6 APG
|40.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Williams F
|27 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|F. Russell G
|26 PTS
|4 REB
|8 AST
|
|54.3
|FG%
|49.3
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Williams
|27
|9
|0
|12/17
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|D. Days
|16
|9
|2
|6/8
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|T. Watford
|16
|6
|2
|7/13
|1/2
|1/3
|3
|33
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|S. Mays
|14
|4
|6
|4/9
|2/6
|4/4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Smart
|11
|3
|6
|4/9
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|26
|3
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Williams
|27
|9
|0
|12/17
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|D. Days
|16
|9
|2
|6/8
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|T. Watford
|16
|6
|2
|7/13
|1/2
|1/3
|3
|33
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|S. Mays
|14
|4
|6
|4/9
|2/6
|4/4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Smart
|11
|3
|6
|4/9
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|26
|3
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Manning Jr.
|8
|4
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Bishop
|4
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Hyatt
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Starks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|96
|36
|19
|38/70
|8/21
|12/15
|12
|199
|6
|1
|10
|9
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Russell
|26
|4
|8
|8/16
|4/8
|6/8
|3
|33
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Langevine
|16
|7
|2
|7/11
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|31
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|J. Dowtin
|15
|1
|1
|7/13
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Harris
|6
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T. Martin
|5
|4
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Russell
|26
|4
|8
|8/16
|4/8
|6/8
|3
|33
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Langevine
|16
|7
|2
|7/11
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|31
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|J. Dowtin
|15
|1
|1
|7/13
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Harris
|6
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T. Martin
|5
|4
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toppin
|10
|3
|0
|5/11
|0/4
|0/1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Long
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|12
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|D. Tate
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|G. Hammond
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Sheppard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|27
|13
|34/69
|5/21
|10/16
|17
|200
|7
|3
|10
|7
|20
-
AF
INDST72
81
2nd 51.0
-
VALPO
NEVADA23
42
1st 3:49
-
CPOLY
IOWA25
35
1st 0.0 BTN
-
CSN
COLG22
20
1st 0.0
-
RICE
ECU27
32
1st 0.0
-
17NOVA
24BAYLOR41
38
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
TULANE
UTAH65
61
Final
-
MORGAN
EVAN112
115
Final/3OT
-
CHARSO
DELST71
61
Final
-
NCAT
EMICH54
58
Final
-
STFRIS
BCU70
74
Final
-
MISSST
CSTCAR81
56
Final
-
FDU
LAFAY75
80
Final
-
ALBANY
PRESBY65
60
Final
-
MIAMI
UCONN55
80
Final
-
7UVA
ARIZST48
45
Final
-
MERMAK
HARTFD62
58
Final
-
UNF
CREIGH67
76
Final
-
ARTECH
TXARL68
85
Final
-
WCAR
STETSON70
64
Final
-
SUTAH
ETNST58
70
Final
-
LIU
12TXTECH66
96
Final
-
MILW
GWASH63
66
Final
-
LSU
RI96
83
Final
-
OHION
IPFW47
81
Final
-
VMI
NCGRN63
74
Final
-
WILCAR
USM64
83
Final
-
MVSU
SDAKST54
84
Final
-
UCIRV
DTROIT74
86
Final
-
MEMAR
MAINE50
90
Final
-
SACHRT
QUINN97
80
Final
-
EILL
UIW72
63
Final
-
MOST
BUFF74
75
Final
-
UMASS
STJOHN63
78
Final
-
STJOES
TOWSON0
0148 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
RIDER
UVM0
0
6:00pm
-
AKRON
2LVILLE0
0135.5 O/U
-18
6:00pm
-
CLMB
CCTST0
0138.5 O/U
+15.5
6:00pm
-
LAMAR
9UK0
0138.5 O/U
-25
6:00pm SECN
-
NTEXAS
15UTAHST0
0127 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
LOYMRY
DUQ0
0124 O/U
-8
6:30pm
-
NDAK
MINN0
0137 O/U
-18
7:00pm BTN
-
MTSU
OHIO0
0143 O/U
-4
7:30pm ESPW
-
CINCY
BGREEN0
0144.5 O/U
+7
7:30pm
-
LIB
UMKC0
0121.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
CSFULL0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
23COLO
WYO0
0124 O/U
+19
8:00pm
-
FLA
18XAVIER0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
LNGBCH
14ARIZ0
0142.5 O/U
-25.5
8:30pm PACN
-
NICHST
UMBC0
0128.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NORL
HAWAII0
0137 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
TCU
CLEM0
0131 O/U
+2
10:30pm ESP2
-
USD
25WASH0
0129 O/U
-15
10:30pm PACN