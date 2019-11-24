LSU
Williams has career-high 27 in LSU’s win over Rhode Island

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) Emmitt Williams scored a career-high 27 points with nine rebounds and LSU bounced back from a disappointing loss to beat Rhode Island 96-83 on Sunday at the Jamaica Classic.

Two days after blowing a 19-point lead in a two-point loss to No. 15 Utah in their Jamaica opener, the Tigers (4-2) came on strong in the final five minutes against the Rams (4-2) to ensure their win. Williams led the way in the paint, scoring 10 points, including eight straight, in a 17-6 run capped by five consecutive points from Skylar Mays. The run extended an eight-point lead to 19 with 1:13 to go.

Williams finished 12-of-17 shooting, all but two of his shots coming inside the arc. Trendon Watford and Darius Days, the latter 6 of 8 from the floor, each had 16 points. Mays added 14 and six assists and Javonte Smart had 11 points and six assists. The Tigers shot 54%, including 59% in the second half when they were 4 of 6 from the arc.

Fatts Russell scored 26 points with eight assists for the Rams (4-2), who shot 49%. Cyril Langevine added 16 points and a team-high six rebounds, Jeff Dowtin 15 points and Jacob Toppin 10 points.

LSU took a 43-39 halftime lead behind 13 points and five rebounds from Williams and 12 points from Days. Neither team led by more than seven during the first half in which Rhode Island got 14 points from Langvine and 12 by Russell. The Tigers used a 9-0 run that Days started with a 3-pointer and Williams finished with a dunk to go up 37-30 with just over 4 1/2 minutes left before the break.

The Tigers kept their lead throughout the second half though the Rams cut it to one early before the Tigers rebuilt their lead and kept it between seven and 12 points until their decisive run.

The Tigers outrebounded the Rams 41-28.

Both LSU losses have been by two points, to Utah State and VCU. Rhode Island had a three-game win streak snapped.

UP NEXT

LSU: Host to Missouri State on Friday.

Rhode Island: Host to Manhattan on Wednesday.

Key Players
S. Mays
4 G
F. Russell
1 G
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
56.5 Field Goal % 42.5
40.7 Three Point % 33.3
85.2 Free Throw % 86.1
+ 2 Mekhi Long made layup 3.0
  Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Mekhi Long 7.0
+ 2 Jeff Dowtin made layup 12.0
  Lost ball turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by Jeff Dowtin 19.0
  Fatts Russell missed layup 42.0
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Shooting foul on Jeff Dowtin 49.0
+ 2 Jacob Toppin made dunk 52.0
  Bad pass turnover on Javonte Smart, stolen by Jacob Toppin 54.0
+ 2 Jacob Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Fatts Russell 1:05
Team Stats
Points 96 83
Field Goals 38-70 (54.3%) 34-69 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 40 30
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 27 20
Team 4 3
Assists 19 13
Steals 6 7
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
5
E. Williams F
27 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
1
F. Russell G
26 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo LSU 4-2 435396
home team logo Rhode Island 4-2 394483
Jamaica Classic Arena Montego Bay,
Team Stats
away team logo LSU 4-2 80.0 PPG 44 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Rhode Island 4-2 70.8 PPG 43.4 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
5
E. Williams F 12.8 PPG 7.2 RPG 1.2 APG 59.5 FG%
1
F. Russell G 18.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 4.6 APG 40.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
E. Williams F 27 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
1
F. Russell G 26 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
54.3 FG% 49.3
38.1 3PT FG% 23.8
80.0 FT% 62.5
LSU
Starters
E. Williams
D. Days
T. Watford
S. Mays
J. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Williams 27 9 0 12/17 1/2 2/2 1 30 0 0 2 5 4
D. Days 16 9 2 6/8 2/4 2/2 2 27 0 0 0 1 8
T. Watford 16 6 2 7/13 1/2 1/3 3 33 1 1 1 2 4
S. Mays 14 4 6 4/9 2/6 4/4 1 37 0 0 1 0 4
J. Smart 11 3 6 4/9 1/3 2/2 2 26 3 0 4 1 2
Starters
E. Williams
D. Days
T. Watford
S. Mays
J. Smart
Bench
C. Manning Jr.
J. Bishop
A. Hyatt
M. Graves
C. Starks
M. Taylor
C. Cooper
P. Edwards
D. Thomas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Manning Jr. 8 4 2 4/9 0/1 0/0 2 28 0 0 1 0 4
J. Bishop 4 1 0 1/4 1/2 1/2 0 11 2 0 1 0 1
A. Hyatt 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
M. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Starks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 36 19 38/70 8/21 12/15 12 199 6 1 10 9 27
Rhode Island
Starters
F. Russell
C. Langevine
J. Dowtin
J. Harris
T. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 26 4 8 8/16 4/8 6/8 3 33 3 0 1 0 4
C. Langevine 16 7 2 7/11 0/0 2/3 2 31 0 0 3 1 6
J. Dowtin 15 1 1 7/13 0/0 1/2 2 32 1 0 1 0 1
J. Harris 6 2 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 5 18 0 2 0 1 1
T. Martin 5 4 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 32 0 0 4 1 3
Starters
F. Russell
C. Langevine
J. Dowtin
J. Harris
T. Martin
Bench
J. Toppin
M. Long
D. Tate
G. Hammond
J. Sheppard
E. Dadika
A. Walker
J. Green
D. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toppin 10 3 0 5/11 0/4 0/1 1 22 1 0 0 2 1
M. Long 3 3 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 12 1 1 1 2 1
D. Tate 2 3 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 2 17 1 0 0 0 3
G. Hammond 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Sheppard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 27 13 34/69 5/21 10/16 17 200 7 3 10 7 20
NCAA BB Scores