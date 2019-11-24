NTEXAS
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) Alphonso Anderson scored 10 of his 19 points down the stretch, Justin Bean had a double-double, and No. 15 Utah State scored the final 11 points to beat North Texas 68-59 to win the Montego Bay division of the Jamaica Classic on Sunday night.

Bean finished 14 points and 13 rebounds and Diogo Brito scored 15 points for Utah State (7-0).

Deng Geu threw down a two-handed dunk in traffic and the Umoja Gibson made a layup to give UNT (2-5) a 59-57 lead with 4:11 to play but the Mean Green did not score again. Bean tied it with a jumper 16 seconds later before Anderson added a short jumper and a layup to make it 63-59 with 1:37 remaining. North Texas missed its final seven shots.

The game featured 12 ties, with the score knotted for more than 10 minutes, and 17 lead changes. Neither team lead by for than five points until the closing seconds.

Gibson led North Texas with 19 points and Geu scored 18.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: It wasn't pretty but the Aggies escaped Jamaica with two wins despite having trailed by as many as 18 points before rallying to beat LSU 80-78 on Friday and struggling against UNT's tight defense on Sunday. Anderson averaged 21.5 points on 59% shooting and Bean, who was named tournament MVP, had back-to-back double-doubles.

North Texas: Coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons the Mean Green have lost five of their last six games and are averaging just 56 points per game during that stretch. Unless they can find a way to score more consistently, a third straight 20-win season seems unlikely.

UP NEXT

Utah State: The Aggies travel to Moraga, California, to take on Saint Mary's on Friday.

North Texas: The Mean Green have a week off before a short trip to down I-35 to take on UT Arlington on Dec. 2.

Key Players
U. Gibson
1 G
S. Merrill
5 G
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
39.7 Field Goal % 39.7
35.9 Three Point % 51.5
72.7 Free Throw % 89.1
  Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill 14.0
  Umoja Gibson missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Roosevelt Smart 16.0
  Justin Bean missed 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Roosevelt Smart 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Bean 26.0
  Roosevelt Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 1 Alphonso Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
+ 1 Alphonso Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Personal foul on Thomas Bell 37.0
Team Stats
Points 59 68
Field Goals 24-63 (38.1%) 19-47 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 27-34 (79.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 21 26
Team 6 5
Assists 6 7
Steals 7 8
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 22 12
Technicals 0 0
1
U. Gibson G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
10
A. Anderson F
19 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo North Texas 2-5 302959
home team logo 15 Utah State 7-0 293968
Jamaica Classic Arena Montego Bay,
Jamaica Classic Arena Montego Bay,
Team Stats
away team logo North Texas 2-5 59.3 PPG 37.5 RPG 10.2 APG
home team logo 15 Utah State 7-0 85.0 PPG 48.7 RPG 19.7 APG
Key Players
1
U. Gibson G 12.8 PPG 1.7 RPG 3.0 APG 41.0 FG%
10
A. Anderson F 14.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.5 APG 55.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
U. Gibson G 19 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
10
A. Anderson F 19 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
38.1 FG% 40.4
21.7 3PT FG% 21.4
85.7 FT% 79.4
North Texas
Starters
U. Gibson
D. Geu
J. Hamlet
Z. Simmons
J. Reese
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
U. Gibson 19 1 1 8/18 3/10 0/0 2 34 3 0 2 0 1
D. Geu 18 7 0 7/11 0/1 4/4 2 31 2 0 1 2 5
J. Hamlet 8 3 3 4/12 0/1 0/0 1 31 1 0 0 0 3
Z. Simmons 5 5 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 23 0 1 1 4 1
J. Reese 0 3 0 0/7 0/3 0/0 1 27 0 0 2 0 3
Starters
U. Gibson
D. Geu
J. Hamlet
Z. Simmons
J. Reese
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
U. Gibson 19 1 1 8/18 3/10 0/0 2 34 3 0 2 0 1
D. Geu 18 7 0 7/11 0/1 4/4 2 31 2 0 1 2 5
J. Hamlet 8 3 3 4/12 0/1 0/0 1 31 1 0 0 0 3
Z. Simmons 5 5 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 23 0 1 1 4 1
J. Reese 0 3 0 0/7 0/3 0/0 1 27 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
R. Smart
T. Bell
J. Jackson
D. Draper
J. Simmons
A. Mohamed
L. Wise
J. Murray
S. Alcindor
K. Miller
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Smart 5 2 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 3 14 0 0 0 0 2
T. Bell 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/1 5 11 1 0 1 0 3
J. Jackson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
D. Draper 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 2 0 1
J. Simmons 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 1 1
A. Mohamed 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 2 0 1
L. Wise 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Alcindor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 28 6 24/63 5/23 6/7 22 200 7 1 11 7 21
NCAA BB Scores