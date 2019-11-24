STJOES
Gray’s 14 lead Towson to 76-64 win over Saint Joseph’s

  • Nov 24, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Juwan Gray had 14 points and Allen Betrand 13 as Towson blew nearly all of double-digit lead before rallying back to put away Saint Joseph’s 76-64 to win seventh place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Tigers (3-4) had built an 18-point lead in the opening half and were still ahead 49-35 with less than 15 minutes to play. But the Hawks (2-5) scored 12 straight points to cut Towson’s lead to 49-47 with 11:18 to play. That’s when the Tigers pulled off a 17-2 surge to put the game away. Towson stretched the lead to 20 points in the final minutes.

Jakigh Dottin and Brian Fobbs had 12 points each for the Tigers, who salvaged a final victory here after tournament losses to No. 18 Xavier and Buffalo.

Ryan Daly had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hawks, who have lost four straight games including all three in the eight-team event.

Key Players
R. Daly
B. Fobbs
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
40.2 Field Goal % 37.7
27.5 Three Point % 16.7
65.7 Free Throw % 81.0
+ 2 Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Dennis Ashley 5.0
  Turnover on Towson 20.0
+ 3 Chereef Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman 50.0
  Turnover on Jason Gibson 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Allen Betrand 1:10
  Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
+ 3 Allen Betrand made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jason Gibson 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Juwan Gray 1:52
  Chereef Knox missed layup 1:54
  Turnover on Jason Gibson 2:02
+ 1 Toliver Freeman made free throw 2:10
Team Stats
Points 64 76
Field Goals 25-68 (36.8%) 28-62 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 9-33 (27.3%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 5-11 (45.5%) 10-11 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 39 41
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 24 31
Team 4 4
Assists 13 17
Steals 7 7
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 12 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
R. Daly G
13 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
12
J. Gray F
14 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Joseph's 2-5 263864
home team logo Towson 3-4 354176
TD Arena Charleston, SC
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 2-5 75.0 PPG 46 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Towson 3-4 72.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
1
R. Daly G 21.2 PPG 8.5 RPG 5.5 APG 39.5 FG%
12
J. Gray F 8.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 0.3 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
R. Daly G 13 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
12
J. Gray F 14 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
36.8 FG% 45.2
27.3 3PT FG% 43.5
45.5 FT% 90.9
Saint Joseph's
Starters
R. Daly
L. Edwards
T. Funk
C. Brown
M. Douglas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Daly 13 12 3 6/13 0/2 1/3 0 28 1 2 4 3 9
L. Edwards 7 3 0 2/10 0/7 3/7 0 30 1 0 1 1 2
T. Funk 5 4 2 2/8 1/5 0/0 1 28 0 2 0 3 1
C. Brown 5 4 0 2/8 1/5 0/0 3 23 2 0 1 1 3
M. Douglas 0 6 2 0/7 0/3 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 2 4
Bench
C. Knox
T. Freeman
D. Ashley
A. Longpre
R. Moore
G. Smith
G. Foster Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Knox 12 1 0 4/8 4/6 0/0 3 16 0 1 3 0 1
T. Freeman 7 0 1 3/4 0/1 1/1 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
D. Ashley 6 0 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
A. Longpre 5 0 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 18 0 0 3 0 0
R. Moore 4 5 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 20 1 0 1 1 4
G. Smith 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 35 13 25/68 9/33 5/11 12 200 7 5 14 11 24
Towson
Starters
A. Betrand
B. Fobbs
J. Dottin
N. Sanders
D. Tunstall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Betrand 13 3 3 4/8 1/3 4/4 2 30 0 0 2 0 3
B. Fobbs 12 7 4 4/13 2/4 2/2 3 29 0 0 1 0 7
J. Dottin 12 4 3 5/8 1/1 1/2 1 21 0 0 2 0 4
N. Sanders 4 6 2 2/7 0/1 0/0 3 22 2 1 0 2 4
D. Tunstall 2 5 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 20 1 1 1 2 3
Bench
J. Gray
J. Gibson
N. Timberlake
C. Thompson
T. Howard
V. Uyaelunmo
D. Mims
S. Uyaelunmo
C. Caliguiran
N. Haughton
J. Patterson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gray 14 6 1 5/6 1/2 3/3 1 23 1 1 5 1 5
J. Gibson 9 1 3 3/4 3/4 0/0 2 20 2 0 4 0 1
N. Timberlake 8 3 1 3/10 2/6 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 3
C. Thompson 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 1 1
T. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Uyaelunmo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mims - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Uyaelunmo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Caliguiran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Haughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 37 17 28/62 10/23 10/11 15 200 7 4 16 6 31
