Gray’s 14 lead Towson to 76-64 win over Saint Joseph’s
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Juwan Gray had 14 points and Allen Betrand 13 as Towson blew nearly all of double-digit lead before rallying back to put away Saint Joseph’s 76-64 to win seventh place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.
The Tigers (3-4) had built an 18-point lead in the opening half and were still ahead 49-35 with less than 15 minutes to play. But the Hawks (2-5) scored 12 straight points to cut Towson’s lead to 49-47 with 11:18 to play. That’s when the Tigers pulled off a 17-2 surge to put the game away. Towson stretched the lead to 20 points in the final minutes.
Jakigh Dottin and Brian Fobbs had 12 points each for the Tigers, who salvaged a final victory here after tournament losses to No. 18 Xavier and Buffalo.
Ryan Daly had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hawks, who have lost four straight games including all three in the eight-team event.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|40.2
|Field Goal %
|37.7
|27.5
|Three Point %
|16.7
|65.7
|Free Throw %
|81.0
|+ 2
|Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Dennis Ashley
|5.0
|Turnover on Towson
|20.0
|+ 3
|Chereef Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman
|50.0
|Turnover on Jason Gibson
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Allen Betrand
|1:10
|Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|+ 3
|Allen Betrand made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jason Gibson
|1:23
|Defensive rebound by Juwan Gray
|1:52
|Chereef Knox missed layup
|1:54
|Turnover on Jason Gibson
|2:02
|+ 1
|Toliver Freeman made free throw
|2:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|76
|Field Goals
|25-68 (36.8%)
|28-62 (45.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-33 (27.3%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|5-11 (45.5%)
|10-11 (90.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|41
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|24
|31
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|16
|Fouls
|12
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 2-5
|75.0 PPG
|46 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Towson 3-4
|72.7 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|11.7 APG
|
|36.8
|FG%
|45.2
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|45.5
|FT%
|90.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Daly
|13
|12
|3
|6/13
|0/2
|1/3
|0
|28
|1
|2
|4
|3
|9
|L. Edwards
|7
|3
|0
|2/10
|0/7
|3/7
|0
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Funk
|5
|4
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|C. Brown
|5
|4
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Douglas
|0
|6
|2
|0/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Daly
|13
|12
|3
|6/13
|0/2
|1/3
|0
|28
|1
|2
|4
|3
|9
|L. Edwards
|7
|3
|0
|2/10
|0/7
|3/7
|0
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Funk
|5
|4
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|C. Brown
|5
|4
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Douglas
|0
|6
|2
|0/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Knox
|12
|1
|0
|4/8
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|T. Freeman
|7
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ashley
|6
|0
|2
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Longpre
|5
|0
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|R. Moore
|4
|5
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|G. Smith
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Foster Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|35
|13
|25/68
|9/33
|5/11
|12
|200
|7
|5
|14
|11
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Betrand
|13
|3
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|B. Fobbs
|12
|7
|4
|4/13
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|J. Dottin
|12
|4
|3
|5/8
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|N. Sanders
|4
|6
|2
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|D. Tunstall
|2
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Betrand
|13
|3
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|B. Fobbs
|12
|7
|4
|4/13
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|J. Dottin
|12
|4
|3
|5/8
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|N. Sanders
|4
|6
|2
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|D. Tunstall
|2
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gray
|14
|6
|1
|5/6
|1/2
|3/3
|1
|23
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|J. Gibson
|9
|1
|3
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|20
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|N. Timberlake
|8
|3
|1
|3/10
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Thompson
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Uyaelunmo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mims
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Uyaelunmo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Caliguiran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Haughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|37
|17
|28/62
|10/23
|10/11
|15
|200
|7
|4
|16
|6
|31
-
CINCY
BGREEN68
61
2nd 2:30
-
23COLO
WYO53
39
2nd 3:00
-
LIB
UMKC60
44
2nd 3:26
-
HOFSTRA
CSFULL70
55
2nd 4:01
-
FLA
18XAVIER50
35
2nd 16:53 ESPN
-
RIDER
UVM34
41
2nd 18:07
-
LNGBCH
14ARIZ33
38
2nd 20:00 PACN
-
NICHST
UMBC40
23
1st 5:39 CBSSN
-
TULANE
UTAH65
61
Final
-
MORGAN
EVAN112
115
Final/3OT
-
CHARSO
DELST71
61
Final
-
NCAT
EMICH54
58
Final
-
MIAMI
UCONN55
80
Final
-
MISSST
CSTCAR81
56
Final
-
FDU
LAFAY75
80
Final
-
ALBANY
PRESBY65
60
Final
-
STFRIS
BCU70
74
Final
-
7UVA
ARIZST48
45
Final
-
ARTECH
TXARL68
85
Final
-
WCAR
STETSON70
64
Final
-
UNF
CREIGH67
76
Final
-
LIU
12TXTECH66
96
Final
-
MERMAK
HARTFD62
58
Final
-
SUTAH
ETNST58
70
Final
-
MILW
GWASH63
66
Final
-
LSU
RI96
83
Final
-
VMI
NCGRN63
74
Final
-
OHION
IPFW47
81
Final
-
WILCAR
USM64
83
Final
-
UCIRV
DTROIT74
86
Final
-
MVSU
SDAKST54
84
Final
-
MEMAR
MAINE50
90
Final
-
SACHRT
QUINN97
80
Final
-
EILL
UIW72
63
Final
-
AF
INDST74
84
Final
-
RICE
ECU77
69
Final
-
CPOLY
IOWA59
85
Final
-
CSN
COLG56
64
Final
-
VALPO
NEVADA59
84
Final
-
17NOVA
24BAYLOR78
87
Final
-
MOST
BUFF74
75
Final
-
UMASS
STJOHN63
78
Final
-
STJOES
TOWSON64
76
Final
-
LAMAR
9UK56
81
Final
-
AKRON
2LVILLE76
82
Final
-
CLMB
CCTST82
52
Final
-
NTEXAS
15UTAHST59
68
Final
-
LOYMRY
DUQ50
71
Final
-
NDAK
MINN56
79
Final
-
MTSU
OHIO63
75
Final
-
NORL
HAWAII0
0137 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
TCU
CLEM0
0131 O/U
+2
10:30pm ESP2
-
USD
25WASH0
0129 O/U
-15
10:30pm PACN