UNF
CREIGH

No Text

Zegarowski, Alexander pace Creighton over N. Florida 76-67

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points and Ty-Shon Alexander scored 18 and Creighton beat North Florida 76-67 on Sunday.

Mitch Ballock added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Damien Jefferson scored 12 for the Blue Jays (4-1) now winners of three straight.

North Florida (4-3) built a 36-31 lead at intermission before Creighton started the second half with an 11-5 run and led for the remainder after Alexander's 3-pointer made it 42-41 with 16:48 left.

Ballock's 3-pointer midway through the half extended the Blue Jays' lead to 64-49. North Florida never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Carter Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 19 points and Wajid Aminu scored 17. North Florida remained winless on the road and now has dropped two straight.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
I. Gandia-Rosa
M. Zegarowski
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
42.6 Field Goal % 52.4
43.5 Three Point % 50.0
93.3 Free Throw % 63.6
  Shot clock violation turnover on Creighton 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander 32.0
  Ivan Gandia-Rosa missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
+ 1 Mitch Ballock made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Mitch Ballock made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Personal foul on J.T. Escobar 41.0
+ 3 Ivan Gandia-Rosa made 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Carter Hendricksen 51.0
  Marcus Zegarowski missed free throw 51.0
  Personal foul on J.T. Escobar 51.0
+ 2 Ryan Burkhardt made layup 55.0
Team Stats
Points 67 76
Field Goals 20-61 (32.8%) 29-62 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 19-21 (90.5%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 38
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 26 27
Team 2 2
Assists 10 15
Steals 3 6
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
C. Hendricksen F
19 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
M. Zegarowski G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo North Florida 4-3 363167
home team logo Creighton 4-1 314576
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logo North Florida 4-3 79.5 PPG 44 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo Creighton 4-1 79.5 PPG 36.3 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
23
C. Hendricksen F 15.2 PPG 8.7 RPG 1.7 APG 46.6 FG%
11
M. Zegarowski G 17.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.8 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. Hendricksen F 19 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
11
M. Zegarowski G 19 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
32.8 FG% 46.8
29.6 3PT FG% 37.0
90.5 FT% 66.7
North Florida
Starters
C. Hendricksen
W. Aminu
I. Gandia-Rosa
D. James
J. Escobar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hendricksen 19 8 1 5/12 3/7 6/7 0 33 0 0 1 2 6
W. Aminu 17 9 0 5/14 1/1 6/6 3 27 2 3 2 3 6
I. Gandia-Rosa 7 3 5 2/10 1/7 2/2 0 32 0 0 1 1 2
D. James 3 8 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 4 33 0 1 0 3 5
J. Escobar 2 1 0 1/11 0/7 0/0 3 27 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
C. Hendricksen
W. Aminu
I. Gandia-Rosa
D. James
J. Escobar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hendricksen 19 8 1 5/12 3/7 6/7 0 33 0 0 1 2 6
W. Aminu 17 9 0 5/14 1/1 6/6 3 27 2 3 2 3 6
I. Gandia-Rosa 7 3 5 2/10 1/7 2/2 0 32 0 0 1 1 2
D. James 3 8 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 4 33 0 1 0 3 5
J. Escobar 2 1 0 1/11 0/7 0/0 3 27 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
R. Burkhardt
E. Adedoyin
J. Endicott
E. Balogun
G. Sams
T. Day
E. Lambright
C. Schach
J. Placer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Burkhardt 8 2 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 13 0 1 2 1 1
E. Adedoyin 8 1 1 2/4 0/0 4/4 1 21 1 0 1 0 1
J. Endicott 3 5 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 14 0 0 3 1 4
E. Balogun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Sams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Day - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lambright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Schach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Placer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 37 10 20/61 8/27 19/21 12 200 3 5 12 11 26
Creighton
Starters
M. Zegarowski
T. Alexander
M. Ballock
D. Jefferson
C. Bishop
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Zegarowski 19 4 3 8/15 3/7 0/1 1 36 2 0 3 0 4
T. Alexander 18 6 4 6/13 4/8 2/2 2 36 1 0 0 1 5
M. Ballock 15 11 4 4/8 3/5 4/4 0 38 0 1 1 2 9
D. Jefferson 12 5 1 5/11 0/4 2/3 1 32 1 0 2 3 2
C. Bishop 6 4 0 3/5 0/0 0/2 4 16 1 1 3 2 2
Starters
M. Zegarowski
T. Alexander
M. Ballock
D. Jefferson
C. Bishop
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Zegarowski 19 4 3 8/15 3/7 0/1 1 36 2 0 3 0 4
T. Alexander 18 6 4 6/13 4/8 2/2 2 36 1 0 0 1 5
M. Ballock 15 11 4 4/8 3/5 4/4 0 38 0 1 1 2 9
D. Jefferson 12 5 1 5/11 0/4 2/3 1 32 1 0 2 3 2
C. Bishop 6 4 0 3/5 0/0 0/2 4 16 1 1 3 2 2
Bench
K. Jones
J. Canfield
S. Mitchell
D. Mintz
J. Scurry
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
A. Jones
J. Windham
N. Zeil
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Jones 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 1 2
J. Canfield 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
S. Mitchell 0 2 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 17 1 0 1 0 2
D. Mintz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Windham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Zeil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 36 15 29/62 10/27 8/12 14 200 6 2 10 9 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores