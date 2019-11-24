Zegarowski, Alexander pace Creighton over N. Florida 76-67
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points and Ty-Shon Alexander scored 18 and Creighton beat North Florida 76-67 on Sunday.
Mitch Ballock added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Damien Jefferson scored 12 for the Blue Jays (4-1) now winners of three straight.
North Florida (4-3) built a 36-31 lead at intermission before Creighton started the second half with an 11-5 run and led for the remainder after Alexander's 3-pointer made it 42-41 with 16:48 left.
Ballock's 3-pointer midway through the half extended the Blue Jays' lead to 64-49. North Florida never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Carter Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 19 points and Wajid Aminu scored 17. North Florida remained winless on the road and now has dropped two straight.
---
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|17.8
|Pts. Per Game
|17.8
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|52.4
|43.5
|Three Point %
|50.0
|93.3
|Free Throw %
|63.6
|Shot clock violation turnover on Creighton
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
|32.0
|Ivan Gandia-Rosa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 1
|Mitch Ballock made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|+ 1
|Mitch Ballock made 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Personal foul on J.T. Escobar
|41.0
|+ 3
|Ivan Gandia-Rosa made 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Carter Hendricksen
|51.0
|Marcus Zegarowski missed free throw
|51.0
|Personal foul on J.T. Escobar
|51.0
|+ 2
|Ryan Burkhardt made layup
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|76
|Field Goals
|20-61 (32.8%)
|29-62 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-27 (29.6%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|19-21 (90.5%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|38
|Offensive
|11
|9
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|12
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Florida 4-3
|79.5 PPG
|44 RPG
|17.3 APG
|Creighton 4-1
|79.5 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|C. Hendricksen F
|15.2 PPG
|8.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|46.6 FG%
|
11
|M. Zegarowski G
|17.8 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|4.8 APG
|52.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Hendricksen F
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|M. Zegarowski G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|29.6
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|90.5
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hendricksen
|19
|8
|1
|5/12
|3/7
|6/7
|0
|33
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|W. Aminu
|17
|9
|0
|5/14
|1/1
|6/6
|3
|27
|2
|3
|2
|3
|6
|I. Gandia-Rosa
|7
|3
|5
|2/10
|1/7
|2/2
|0
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. James
|3
|8
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|33
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|J. Escobar
|2
|1
|0
|1/11
|0/7
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Zegarowski
|19
|4
|3
|8/15
|3/7
|0/1
|1
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Alexander
|18
|6
|4
|6/13
|4/8
|2/2
|2
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|M. Ballock
|15
|11
|4
|4/8
|3/5
|4/4
|0
|38
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9
|D. Jefferson
|12
|5
|1
|5/11
|0/4
|2/3
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|C. Bishop
|6
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|16
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
