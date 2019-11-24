Harris scores 25, leads Nevada past Valparaiso 84-59
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Jalen Harris tossed in a season-high 25 points and added six rebounds, five assists and two steals to propel Nevada to an 84-59 victory over Valparaiso on Sunday at the Paradise Jam.
Harris knocked down 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Wolf Pack (4-3), who shot 52 percent overall. Jazz Johnson scored 16, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range, as Nevada buried 43.5% from distance (10 of 23). Nisre Zouzoua came off the bench to score 15 and fellow reserve Zane Meeks pitched in with 11 points and four boards. Lindsey Drew contributed 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Crusaders (4-2) with 21 points. Reserve John Kiser added nine points and six rebounds. Valparaiso made just 22 of 58 shots overall (38%), including 3 of 19 from distance (16%).
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|57.1
|Field Goal %
|50.7
|42.9
|Three Point %
|38.7
|68.8
|Free Throw %
|72.2
|+ 1
|Eron Gordon made free throw
|30.0
|Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes
|30.0
|+ 2
|Eron Gordon made layup
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke
|35.0
|K.J. Hymes missed jump shot
|37.0
|+ 2
|Ben Krikke made layup
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan
|1:06
|Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:08
|Lost ball turnover on Emil Freese-Vilien, stolen by Zachary Williams
|1:23
|+ 2
|Zane Meeks made dunk, assist by K.J. Hymes
|1:40
|Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
|1:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|84
|Field Goals
|22-58 (37.9%)
|32-62 (51.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-19 (15.8%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-20 (60.0%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|38
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|4
|15
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|13
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 4-2
|78.0 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Nevada 4-3
|72.8 PPG
|39 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Freeman-Liberty G
|22.2 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|2.6 APG
|46.5 FG%
|
2
|J. Harris G
|13.6 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|3.6 APG
|34.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Freeman-Liberty G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|J. Harris G
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|37.9
|FG%
|51.6
|
|
|15.8
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|21
|2
|1
|7/16
|2/6
|5/7
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. McMillan
|9
|4
|1
|3/9
|0/2
|3/5
|3
|21
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Sackey
|4
|6
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|N. Robinson
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Clay
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|21
|2
|1
|7/16
|2/6
|5/7
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. McMillan
|9
|4
|1
|3/9
|0/2
|3/5
|3
|21
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Sackey
|4
|6
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|N. Robinson
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Clay
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kiser
|9
|6
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|20
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2
|E. Gordon
|5
|1
|0
|1/7
|0/3
|3/3
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Z. Morgan
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|B. Krikke
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Lorange
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Freese-Vilien
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Fazekas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Morrill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Pappas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|30
|4
|22/58
|3/19
|12/20
|13
|200
|4
|2
|17
|10
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|25
|6
|5
|9/15
|2/6
|5/6
|3
|28
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|J. Johnson
|16
|6
|0
|5/12
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|32
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|L. Drew
|10
|5
|3
|5/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|28
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5
|J. Reyes
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R. Robinson
|0
|4
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|25
|6
|5
|9/15
|2/6
|5/6
|3
|28
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|J. Johnson
|16
|6
|0
|5/12
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|32
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|L. Drew
|10
|5
|3
|5/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|28
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5
|J. Reyes
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R. Robinson
|0
|4
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Zouzoua
|15
|0
|3
|6/10
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Meeks
|11
|4
|0
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|K. Milling
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|K. Hymes
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|G. Bansuelo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Cambridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Courseault
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|32
|15
|32/62
|10/23
|10/14
|19
|200
|7
|4
|12
|6
|26
-
CINCY
BGREEN68
61
2nd 1:59
-
23COLO
WYO53
39
2nd 2:26
-
LIB
UMKC60
44
2nd 3:26
-
HOFSTRA
CSFULL70
55
2nd 4:01
-
FLA
18XAVIER50
35
2nd 16:53 ESPN
-
RIDER
UVM34
41
2nd 18:07
-
LNGBCH
14ARIZ37
40
2nd 18:59 PACN
-
NICHST
UMBC40
23
1st 5:39 CBSSN
-
TULANE
UTAH65
61
Final
-
MORGAN
EVAN112
115
Final/3OT
-
CHARSO
DELST71
61
Final
-
NCAT
EMICH54
58
Final
-
MIAMI
UCONN55
80
Final
-
MISSST
CSTCAR81
56
Final
-
FDU
LAFAY75
80
Final
-
ALBANY
PRESBY65
60
Final
-
STFRIS
BCU70
74
Final
-
7UVA
ARIZST48
45
Final
-
ARTECH
TXARL68
85
Final
-
WCAR
STETSON70
64
Final
-
UNF
CREIGH67
76
Final
-
LIU
12TXTECH66
96
Final
-
MERMAK
HARTFD62
58
Final
-
SUTAH
ETNST58
70
Final
-
MILW
GWASH63
66
Final
-
LSU
RI96
83
Final
-
VMI
NCGRN63
74
Final
-
OHION
IPFW47
81
Final
-
WILCAR
USM64
83
Final
-
UCIRV
DTROIT74
86
Final
-
MVSU
SDAKST54
84
Final
-
MEMAR
MAINE50
90
Final
-
SACHRT
QUINN97
80
Final
-
EILL
UIW72
63
Final
-
AF
INDST74
84
Final
-
RICE
ECU77
69
Final
-
CPOLY
IOWA59
85
Final
-
CSN
COLG56
64
Final
-
VALPO
NEVADA59
84
Final
-
17NOVA
24BAYLOR78
87
Final
-
MOST
BUFF74
75
Final
-
UMASS
STJOHN63
78
Final
-
STJOES
TOWSON64
76
Final
-
LAMAR
9UK56
81
Final
-
AKRON
2LVILLE76
82
Final
-
CLMB
CCTST82
52
Final
-
NTEXAS
15UTAHST59
68
Final
-
LOYMRY
DUQ50
71
Final
-
NDAK
MINN56
79
Final
-
MTSU
OHIO63
75
Final
-
NORL
HAWAII0
0137 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
TCU
CLEM0
0131 O/U
+2
10:30pm ESP2
-
USD
25WASH0
0129 O/U
-15
10:30pm PACN