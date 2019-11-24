VALPO
NEVADA

No Text

Harris scores 25, leads Nevada past Valparaiso 84-59

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Jalen Harris tossed in a season-high 25 points and added six rebounds, five assists and two steals to propel Nevada to an 84-59 victory over Valparaiso on Sunday at the Paradise Jam.

Harris knocked down 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Wolf Pack (4-3), who shot 52 percent overall. Jazz Johnson scored 16, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range, as Nevada buried 43.5% from distance (10 of 23). Nisre Zouzoua came off the bench to score 15 and fellow reserve Zane Meeks pitched in with 11 points and four boards. Lindsey Drew contributed 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Crusaders (4-2) with 21 points. Reserve John Kiser added nine points and six rebounds. Valparaiso made just 22 of 58 shots overall (38%), including 3 of 19 from distance (16%).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
D. Sackey
L. Drew
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
57.1 Field Goal % 50.7
42.9 Three Point % 38.7
68.8 Free Throw % 72.2
+ 1 Eron Gordon made free throw 30.0
  Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes 30.0
+ 2 Eron Gordon made layup 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Ben Krikke 35.0
  K.J. Hymes missed jump shot 37.0
+ 2 Ben Krikke made layup 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Zion Morgan 1:06
  Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
  Lost ball turnover on Emil Freese-Vilien, stolen by Zachary Williams 1:23
+ 2 Zane Meeks made dunk, assist by K.J. Hymes 1:40
  Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes 1:55
Team Stats
Points 59 84
Field Goals 22-58 (37.9%) 32-62 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 3-19 (15.8%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 38
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 20 26
Team 3 6
Assists 4 15
Steals 4 7
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 13 19
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
J. Harris G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Valparaiso 4-2 312859
home team logo Nevada 4-3 493584
Team Stats
away team logo Valparaiso 4-2 78.0 PPG 41.6 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo Nevada 4-3 72.8 PPG 39 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G 22.2 PPG 7.4 RPG 2.6 APG 46.5 FG%
2
J. Harris G 13.6 PPG 6.2 RPG 3.6 APG 34.4 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G 21 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
2
J. Harris G 25 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
37.9 FG% 51.6
15.8 3PT FG% 43.5
60.0 FT% 71.4
Valparaiso
Starters
J. Freeman-Liberty
M. McMillan
D. Sackey
N. Robinson
D. Clay
Bench
J. Kiser
E. Gordon
Z. Morgan
B. Krikke
S. Lorange
E. Freese-Vilien
R. Fazekas
L. Morrill
B. Pappas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kiser 9 6 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 0 20 0 1 2 4 2
E. Gordon 5 1 0 1/7 0/3 3/3 1 20 0 0 1 1 0
Z. Morgan 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/2 0 10 0 1 1 0 3
B. Krikke 2 3 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 0 3
S. Lorange 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
E. Freese-Vilien 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/1 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
R. Fazekas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Morrill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pappas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 30 4 22/58 3/19 12/20 13 200 4 2 17 10 20
Nevada
Starters
J. Harris
J. Johnson
L. Drew
J. Reyes
R. Robinson
Bench
N. Zouzoua
Z. Meeks
K. Milling
K. Hymes
G. Bansuelo
Z. Williams
D. Cambridge
W. Washington
K. Courseault
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Zouzoua 15 0 3 6/10 3/4 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 0 0
Z. Meeks 11 4 0 5/8 1/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 2 2
K. Milling 6 2 1 2/5 0/2 2/3 1 15 0 1 0 0 2
K. Hymes 0 3 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 2 1 2
G. Bansuelo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
D. Cambridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 32 15 32/62 10/23 10/14 19 200 7 4 12 6 26
NCAA BB Scores