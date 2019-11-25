BRAD
NWEST

No Text

Spencer scores 23, Northwestern rolls past Bradley 78-51

  • AP
  • Nov 25, 2019

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) Pat Spencer tripled his scoring average with 23 points as Northwestern routed Bradley 78-51 in the Fort Myers TipOff on Wednesday night.

Spencer, who made all three of his 3-pointers and was 9-of-12 shooting, also had eight assists for the Wildcats, who now are 9-1 all-time against Bradley. It's the first meeting between the teams in 34 years. The schools are 179 miles apart.

Miller Kopp and Ryan Young both added 13 points for Northwestern (3-2). The Wildcats made 10 of 20 3-pointers and 30 of 57 shots overall (53%). They also had a 40-26 rebound advantage.

Elijah Childs had 14 points and Darrell Brown added 13 for Bradley (4-2).

Bradley took a 6-0 lead but Northwestern answered with 11 straight points and 16 of the next 18 to go up 16-8. The Wildcats increased that margin to 39-19 as the Braves made just 22% of their shots. They finished making just 16 of 48 percent (33%).

The closest Bradley came in the second half was 17 points. Northwestern's biggest lead was 30.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: What a difference a few days makes. After Radford beat Northwestern and lost to Bradley, the Wildcats easily handled the Braves. Pete Nance, who averaged 15 points in Northwestern's first four games, had just seven Monday night but the Wildcats found other scorers.

Bradley: After a great NCAA Tournament showing against Michigan State last year, Bradley missed a chance to build on its 4-1 start and get a Power 5 win.

UP NEXT

Northwestern will play Pittsburgh for the Fort Myers TipOff on Wednesday night.

Bradley will play Kansas State in the third-place game, also on Wednesday.

-----

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Brown
P. Nance
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
30.4 Field Goal % 39.0
33.3 Three Point % 33.3
75.0 Free Throw % 90.9
+ 1 Antonio Thomas made free throw 11.0
  Shooting foul on Ryan Greer 11.0
+ 2 Antonio Thomas made layup 11.0
+ 3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Greer 35.0
+ 1 Ari Boya made 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
+ 1 Ari Boya made 1st of 2 free throws 55.0
  Personal foul on Jared Jones 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Stephan Gabriel 1:19
  Ryan Greer missed jump shot, blocked by Ari Boya 1:21
  Defensive rebound by Boo Buie 1:49
  Antonio Thomas missed jump shot 1:51
Team Stats
Points 51 78
Field Goals 16-48 (33.3%) 30-57 (52.6%)
3-Pointers 3-10 (30.0%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 26 40
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 15 26
Team 4 4
Assists 9 12
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
E. Childs F
14 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
12
P. Spencer G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo Bradley 4-2 213051
home team logo Northwestern 3-2 393978
Suncoast Credit Union Arena Fort Myers,
Suncoast Credit Union Arena Fort Myers,
Team Stats
away team logo Bradley 4-2 75.0 PPG 44.2 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Northwestern 3-2 64.8 PPG 40 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
10
E. Childs F 12.8 PPG 9.6 RPG 1.2 APG 49.2 FG%
12
P. Spencer G 7.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.3 APG 30.3 FG%
Top Scorers
10
E. Childs F 14 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
12
P. Spencer G 23 PTS 2 REB 8 AST
33.3 FG% 52.6
30.0 3PT FG% 50.0
80.0 FT% 61.5
Bradley
Starters
E. Childs
D. Brown
K. Bar
D. Kingsby
N. Kennell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Childs 14 7 2 6/12 1/2 1/3 1 32 2 3 2 3 4
D. Brown 13 0 1 3/9 2/4 5/5 3 33 1 0 3 0 0
K. Bar 7 2 1 3/8 0/0 1/1 1 22 1 0 0 1 1
D. Kingsby 3 1 1 0/4 0/1 3/4 4 24 1 0 0 0 1
N. Kennell 1 1 2 0/1 0/1 1/2 3 21 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
E. Childs
D. Brown
K. Bar
D. Kingsby
N. Kennell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Childs 14 7 2 6/12 1/2 1/3 1 32 2 3 2 3 4
D. Brown 13 0 1 3/9 2/4 5/5 3 33 1 0 3 0 0
K. Bar 7 2 1 3/8 0/0 1/1 1 22 1 0 0 1 1
D. Kingsby 3 1 1 0/4 0/1 3/4 4 24 1 0 0 0 1
N. Kennell 1 1 2 0/1 0/1 1/2 3 21 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
A. Boya
J. Henry
V. Tahvanainen
S. Gabriel
S. Houpt
A. Thomas
K. McAdoo
T. Nolan Jr.
R. Mast
R. Burger
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Boya 7 2 0 2/4 0/0 3/3 1 9 0 1 0 1 1
J. Henry 4 5 0 1/7 0/1 2/2 1 21 0 0 3 2 3
V. Tahvanainen 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 0 1
S. Gabriel 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 2 0 2
S. Houpt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Thomas 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1
K. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nolan Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mast - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Burger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 22 9 16/48 3/10 16/20 15 200 5 4 13 7 15
Northwestern
Starters
P. Spencer
M. Kopp
R. Young
P. Nance
A. Gaines
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Spencer 23 2 8 9/12 3/3 2/2 2 28 1 0 3 1 1
M. Kopp 13 2 0 4/6 3/4 2/2 1 24 0 0 1 0 2
R. Young 13 7 1 5/7 0/0 3/7 3 25 2 0 3 5 2
P. Nance 7 7 0 3/9 1/6 0/0 3 26 0 3 0 1 6
A. Gaines 6 9 2 2/5 1/2 1/2 0 23 2 0 0 2 7
Starters
P. Spencer
M. Kopp
R. Young
P. Nance
A. Gaines
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Spencer 23 2 8 9/12 3/3 2/2 2 28 1 0 3 1 1
M. Kopp 13 2 0 4/6 3/4 2/2 1 24 0 0 1 0 2
R. Young 13 7 1 5/7 0/0 3/7 3 25 2 0 3 5 2
P. Nance 7 7 0 3/9 1/6 0/0 3 26 0 3 0 1 6
A. Gaines 6 9 2 2/5 1/2 1/2 0 23 2 0 0 2 7
Bench
A. Turner
R. Beran
B. Buie
T. Malnati
R. Greer
J. Jones
C. Audige
R. Dixon III
E. Zalewski
D. Sandhu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Turner 9 2 0 4/8 1/2 0/0 0 26 1 0 2 0 2
R. Beran 5 5 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 4 22 0 0 0 1 4
B. Buie 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 2
T. Malnati 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Greer 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Jones 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 7 0 0 0 0 0
C. Audige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dixon III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Zalewski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sandhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 36 12 30/57 10/20 8/13 18 200 6 3 10 10 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores