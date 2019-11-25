FORD
Bassey carries Western Kentucky past Fordham 69-64

  AP
  Nov 25, 2019

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Charles Bassey had 24 points and 12 rebounds as Western Kentucky held on to beat Fordham 69-64 in the Paradise Jam on Monday.

Camron Justice added 23 points for the Hilltoppers (6-1), making six of their eight 3-pointers. Bassey made all 10 of his free throws. Jordan Rawls, who was named the Conference USA freshman of the week, had four points and four assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

Antwon Portley had 17 points for the Rams (4-2). Ty Perry added 14 points, and Chuba Ohams had 13 points. Fordham made 10 of 13 shots after the break to cut its deficit in half.

Western Kentucky will play No. 2 Louisville in Nashville on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
A. Portley
C. Williams
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
42.6 Field Goal % 64.6
38.1 Three Point % 42.9
83.3 Free Throw % 72.7
Team Stats
Points 64 69
Field Goals 27-59 (45.8%) 22-51 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 3-7 (42.9%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 40
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 18 25
Team 4 7
Assists 12 11
Steals 5 3
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 8 16
Fouls 17 11
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
13
A. Portley G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
23
C. Bassey C
24 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Fordham 4-2 224264
home team logo W. Kentucky 6-1 373269
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
Team Stats
away team logo Fordham 4-2 61.8 PPG 39 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo W. Kentucky 6-1 86.5 PPG 38.5 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
13
A. Portley G 10.0 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.4 APG 35.9 FG%
23
C. Bassey C 14.3 PPG 9.3 RPG 1.5 APG 57.4 FG%
Top Scorers
13
A. Portley G 17 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
23
C. Bassey C 24 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
45.8 FG% 43.1
31.8 3PT FG% 38.1
42.9 FT% 85.0
Fordham
Starters
A. Portley
C. Ohams
E. Gazi
J. Cobb
O. Eyisi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Portley 17 3 7 8/15 1/4 0/0 1 36 1 0 2 0 3
C. Ohams 13 8 2 6/12 0/0 1/2 2 32 2 0 3 2 6
E. Gazi 10 1 0 4/8 1/5 1/2 3 28 2 1 2 0 1
J. Cobb 7 5 2 3/10 1/4 0/1 3 38 0 1 0 1 4
O. Eyisi 3 3 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 24 0 2 0 0 3
Bench
T. Perry
I. Raut
J. Soriano
J. Colon
K. Rose
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
C. Cohn
A. Rodriguez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Perry 14 0 0 5/7 4/6 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 0
I. Raut 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
J. Soriano 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
J. Colon 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Rose 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 21 12 27/59 7/22 3/7 17 200 5 4 8 3 18
W. Kentucky
Starters
C. Bassey
C. Justice
J. Savage
T. Hollingsworth
C. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bassey 24 12 1 7/15 0/3 10/10 1 31 0 1 1 4 8
C. Justice 23 0 0 7/12 6/8 3/4 1 29 1 0 4 0 0
J. Savage 9 7 2 3/8 2/7 1/2 1 32 0 0 0 1 6
T. Hollingsworth 3 2 4 1/4 0/0 1/2 3 30 0 0 2 0 2
C. Williams 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 26 1 0 5 1 2
Bench
J. Anderson
J. Rawls
M. Horton
K. Cooper
P. Murphy
J. Gambrell
I. Cozart
J. Harlan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Anderson 4 5 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 2 18 0 0 2 1 4
J. Rawls 4 2 4 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 26 0 0 2 1 1
M. Horton 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 2
K. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gambrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Cozart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harlan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 33 11 22/51 8/21 17/20 11 200 3 1 16 8 25
NCAA BB Scores