Bassey carries Western Kentucky past Fordham 69-64
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Charles Bassey had 24 points and 12 rebounds as Western Kentucky held on to beat Fordham 69-64 in the Paradise Jam on Monday.
Camron Justice added 23 points for the Hilltoppers (6-1), making six of their eight 3-pointers. Bassey made all 10 of his free throws. Jordan Rawls, who was named the Conference USA freshman of the week, had four points and four assists in 26 minutes off the bench.
Antwon Portley had 17 points for the Rams (4-2). Ty Perry added 14 points, and Chuba Ohams had 13 points. Fordham made 10 of 13 shots after the break to cut its deficit in half.
Western Kentucky will play No. 2 Louisville in Nashville on Friday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|5.6
|Reb. Per Game
|5.6
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|64.6
|38.1
|Three Point %
|42.9
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|72.7
|Defensive rebound by Jared Savage
|4.0
|Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Camron Justice made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Camron Justice made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
|11.0
|Lost ball turnover on Erten Gazi, stolen by Camron Justice
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
|27.0
|Charles Bassey missed layup
|29.0
|Offensive rebound by Charles Bassey
|36.0
|Camron Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|+ 3
|Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|69
|Field Goals
|27-59 (45.8%)
|22-51 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|3-7 (42.9%)
|17-20 (85.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|40
|Offensive
|3
|8
|Defensive
|18
|25
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|16
|Fouls
|17
|11
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Fordham 4-2
|61.8 PPG
|39 RPG
|12.0 APG
|W. Kentucky 6-1
|86.5 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|A. Portley G
|10.0 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|3.4 APG
|35.9 FG%
|
23
|C. Bassey C
|14.3 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|1.5 APG
|57.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Portley G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|7 AST
|C. Bassey C
|24 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.8
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|42.9
|FT%
|85.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Portley
|17
|3
|7
|8/15
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Ohams
|13
|8
|2
|6/12
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|32
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6
|E. Gazi
|10
|1
|0
|4/8
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|28
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|J. Cobb
|7
|5
|2
|3/10
|1/4
|0/1
|3
|38
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|O. Eyisi
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|24
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Portley
|17
|3
|7
|8/15
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Ohams
|13
|8
|2
|6/12
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|32
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6
|E. Gazi
|10
|1
|0
|4/8
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|28
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|J. Cobb
|7
|5
|2
|3/10
|1/4
|0/1
|3
|38
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|O. Eyisi
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|24
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Perry
|14
|0
|0
|5/7
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Raut
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Soriano
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Colon
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Rose
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|21
|12
|27/59
|7/22
|3/7
|17
|200
|5
|4
|8
|3
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bassey
|24
|12
|1
|7/15
|0/3
|10/10
|1
|31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|8
|C. Justice
|23
|0
|0
|7/12
|6/8
|3/4
|1
|29
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|J. Savage
|9
|7
|2
|3/8
|2/7
|1/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|T. Hollingsworth
|3
|2
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Williams
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|5
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bassey
|24
|12
|1
|7/15
|0/3
|10/10
|1
|31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|8
|C. Justice
|23
|0
|0
|7/12
|6/8
|3/4
|1
|29
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|J. Savage
|9
|7
|2
|3/8
|2/7
|1/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|T. Hollingsworth
|3
|2
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Williams
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|5
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Anderson
|4
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Rawls
|4
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Horton
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gambrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Cozart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|33
|11
|22/51
|8/21
|17/20
|11
|200
|3
|1
|16
|8
|25
-
IUPUI
LOYMD75
78
2nd 36.0
-
VALPO
CINCY70
70
2nd 44.0
-
KSTATE
PITT43
42
2nd 10:36 FS1
-
ALST
20VCU21
25
1st 7:30
-
CHATT
17TENN17
25
1st 2:25 SECN
-
CHIST
FSU15
44
1st 6:12
-
PFEI
WINTHR32
40
1st 7:48
-
WISC
RICH18
22
1st 6:02 ESP2
-
BUTLER
MIZZOU33
22
1st 4:36 ESPU
-
LPSCMB
TNTECH24
24
1st 6:27
-
MIDW
NKY15
29
1st 7:43
-
ARK
GATECH24
19
1st 6:11
-
WASHST
NEB7
10
1st 15:40
-
KENTST
10OHIOST23
35
1st 0.0 BTN
-
COLOST
NMEXST70
78
Final/OT
-
NEAST
SALAB62
74
Final
-
ROSEMNT
DREXEL51
84
Final
-
YALE
WMICH73
51
Final
-
GC
ILLST68
63
Final
-
LOYCHI
SFLA55
66
Final
-
DRAKE
MIAOH59
67
Final
-
SEATTLE
BUCK70
77
Final
-
UGA
DAYTON61
80
Final
-
FORD
WKY64
69
Final
-
DTROIT
LALAF62
81
Final
-
GMASON
ODU60
53
Final
-
WRIGHT
WEBER72
57
Final
-
VATECH
3MICHST71
66
Final
-
MURYST
LSALLE0
0138 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
TROY
ALAM0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
STHRN
NEBOM0
0141 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
CSN
WISGB0
0161.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
NEVADA
BGREEN0
0149.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
JVILLE
CAMP0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
NILL0
0126 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
SCST
PEAY0
0146 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
SWCU
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
ABIL
TEXST0
0127.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
SELOU
VANDY0
0142.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
TXAMI
TEXPA0
0
8:00pm
-
CHMPBTST
ARKPB0
0
8:30pm
-
BRAD
NWEST0
0128.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
LATECH
IND0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
8:30pm BTN
-
TEXSO
MNTNA0
0142.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
4KANSAS
CHAMIN0
0157.5 O/U
+36
9:00pm ESPU
-
OKLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+4.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
18AUBURN
NMEX0
0157 O/U
+8.5
9:30pm ESPW
-
TNST
SDGST0
0133.5 O/U
-18
10:00pm
-
BYU
UCLA0
0138 O/U
-1.5
11:30pm ESP2