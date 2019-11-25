KSTATE
Johnson helps Pitt had K-State first loss, 63-59

  • Nov 25, 2019

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) Xavier Johnson made a short jumper with 10.1 seconds left to give his team the lead, then made two free throws with 4.6 seconds to help Pittsburgh top Kansas State 63-59 in the Fort Myers TipOff on Monday night.

''Coach drew up a play and I'm pretty good at driving to the basket,'' Johnson said. ''It's a great win.''

After seeing a 57-51 lead disappear as they couldn't score for 3:56, the Panthers (5-2) scored six points in the last 10.1 seconds. Two more free throws by Justin Champagnie clinched it with 0.1 seconds left.

Ryan Murphy and Eric Hamilton both scored 13 points for Pitt while Johnson and Champagnie added 12 each.

The Panthers won despite making just 1 of 16 3-pointers and committing 21 turnovers. They did hit 47% of their shots, went 18 of 21 on free throws and had a 40-30 rebounding advantage.

''When you have 21 turnovers and two assists, how do you win a game like that?'' Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. ''You go out and rebound like we did. Show toughness. We're not going to out-talent most teams and they have players and a program that has a culture.''

Cartier Diarra scored 13 and DaJuan Gordon added 12, 10 straight in the first half, for Kansas State (4-1), which made just 3 of 13 free throws.

''That's not gonna happen again,'' Diarra said.

Xavier Sneed, who came in leading K-State with 16 points per game, didn't score until 15:40 remained in the second half. He finished with eight points.

For the first time this season, Kansas State had a first-half lead, going up 30-28. The Wildcats took a 9-0 lead. They also led 27-17 before Pitt rallied.

''We didn't finish off that first half,'' Diarra said. ''If we keep that 10-point lead, it's a different story.''

BIG PICTURE

Pitt: The Panthers are starting to build a nice resume with victories over two teams, which made the NCAA Tournament last season. Pitt opened the season by beating Florida State 63-61. However, it does have a big blemish, a 75-70 loss to Nicholls State.

Kansas State: Picked to finish ninth in the Big 12, the Wildcats play defense of an NCAA-Tournament caliber team but offense can be hard to find at times, especially if Sneed struggles to score and Makol Mawien gets in foul trouble like they did Monday night. They came in averaging a combined 25.5 points per game but ended up with 12 against Pitt.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh will play the winner of Monday's second game between Northwestern and Bradley for the Fort Myers TipOff Championship.

Kansas State will play the loser of Monday's second game for the Fort Myers TipOff third-place game.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Diarra
X. Johnson
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
35.4 Field Goal % 38.2
20.0 Three Point % 38.1
66.7 Free Throw % 60.9
+ 1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Xavier Sneed 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie 1.0
  Cartier Diarra missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Xavier Johnson 1.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Mike McGuirl 4.0
  Turnover on Cartier Diarra 5.0
Team Stats
Points 59 63
Field Goals 23-58 (39.7%) 22-47 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 1-16 (6.3%)
Free Throws 3-13 (23.1%) 18-21 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 40
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 14 27
Team 6 5
Assists 12 2
Steals 10 4
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 13 21
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
2
C. Diarra G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
0
E. Hamilton F
13 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo Kansas State 4-1 302959
home team logo Pittsburgh 5-2 283563
Team Stats
away team logo Kansas State 4-1 65.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Pittsburgh 5-2 64.3 PPG 39.8 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
2
C. Diarra G 12.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.8 APG 35.3 FG%
24
R. Murphy G 11.7 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.8 APG 38.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Diarra G 13 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
24
R. Murphy G 13 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
39.7 FG% 46.8
50.0 3PT FG% 6.3
23.1 FT% 85.7
Kansas State
Bench
D. Gordon
S. Williams
L. Stockard III
P. McAtee
D. Sloan
J. Love III
N. Shadd
J. Petrakis
M. Murphy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gordon 12 3 0 5/9 2/4 0/0 3 21 2 0 2 1 2
S. Williams 6 0 1 2/3 2/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 0
L. Stockard III 3 5 0 1/5 0/0 1/3 3 29 0 0 5 2 3
P. McAtee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Sloan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Petrakis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 24 12 23/58 10/20 3/13 24 200 10 1 13 10 14
Pittsburgh
Starters
R. Murphy
X. Johnson
J. Champagnie
T. Brown
T. McGowens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Murphy 13 3 1 5/13 1/6 2/2 0 40 0 0 1 0 3
X. Johnson 12 6 0 5/9 0/1 2/2 5 23 0 0 8 0 6
J. Champagnie 12 6 0 4/9 0/3 4/4 2 35 1 3 1 2 4
T. Brown 8 3 0 2/4 0/2 4/5 1 27 0 2 1 2 1
T. McGowens 3 3 1 1/5 0/3 1/2 5 23 1 0 5 0 3
Bench
E. Hamilton
A. Toney
O. Ezeakudo
A. Coulibaly
K. Chukwuka
S. George
A. Starzynski
C. Aiken Jr.
I. Horton
G. Drumgoole Jr.
K. Marshall
C. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Hamilton 13 12 0 4/5 0/1 5/6 2 30 1 0 2 4 8
A. Toney 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 1
O. Ezeakudo 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
A. Coulibaly 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 1 1 0 0
K. Chukwuka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Drumgoole Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 35 2 22/47 1/16 18/21 18 200 4 6 21 8 27
