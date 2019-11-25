Johnson helps Pitt had K-State first loss, 63-59
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) Xavier Johnson made a short jumper with 10.1 seconds left to give his team the lead, then made two free throws with 4.6 seconds to help Pittsburgh top Kansas State 63-59 in the Fort Myers TipOff on Monday night.
''Coach drew up a play and I'm pretty good at driving to the basket,'' Johnson said. ''It's a great win.''
After seeing a 57-51 lead disappear as they couldn't score for 3:56, the Panthers (5-2) scored six points in the last 10.1 seconds. Two more free throws by Justin Champagnie clinched it with 0.1 seconds left.
Ryan Murphy and Eric Hamilton both scored 13 points for Pitt while Johnson and Champagnie added 12 each.
The Panthers won despite making just 1 of 16 3-pointers and committing 21 turnovers. They did hit 47% of their shots, went 18 of 21 on free throws and had a 40-30 rebounding advantage.
''When you have 21 turnovers and two assists, how do you win a game like that?'' Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. ''You go out and rebound like we did. Show toughness. We're not going to out-talent most teams and they have players and a program that has a culture.''
Cartier Diarra scored 13 and DaJuan Gordon added 12, 10 straight in the first half, for Kansas State (4-1), which made just 3 of 13 free throws.
''That's not gonna happen again,'' Diarra said.
Xavier Sneed, who came in leading K-State with 16 points per game, didn't score until 15:40 remained in the second half. He finished with eight points.
For the first time this season, Kansas State had a first-half lead, going up 30-28. The Wildcats took a 9-0 lead. They also led 27-17 before Pitt rallied.
''We didn't finish off that first half,'' Diarra said. ''If we keep that 10-point lead, it's a different story.''
BIG PICTURE
Pitt: The Panthers are starting to build a nice resume with victories over two teams, which made the NCAA Tournament last season. Pitt opened the season by beating Florida State 63-61. However, it does have a big blemish, a 75-70 loss to Nicholls State.
Kansas State: Picked to finish ninth in the Big 12, the Wildcats play defense of an NCAA-Tournament caliber team but offense can be hard to find at times, especially if Sneed struggles to score and Makol Mawien gets in foul trouble like they did Monday night. They came in averaging a combined 25.5 points per game but ended up with 12 against Pitt.
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh will play the winner of Monday's second game between Northwestern and Bradley for the Fort Myers TipOff Championship.
Kansas State will play the loser of Monday's second game for the Fort Myers TipOff third-place game.
-----
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|35.4
|Field Goal %
|38.2
|20.0
|Three Point %
|38.1
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|60.9
|+ 1
|Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Xavier Sneed
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|1.0
|Cartier Diarra missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Xavier Johnson
|1.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Mike McGuirl
|4.0
|Turnover on Cartier Diarra
|5.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|63
|Field Goals
|23-58 (39.7%)
|22-47 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-20 (50.0%)
|1-16 (6.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-13 (23.1%)
|18-21 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|40
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|14
|27
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|12
|2
|Steals
|10
|4
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|21
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Kansas State 4-1
|65.5 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Pittsburgh 5-2
|64.3 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|39.7
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|6.3
|
|
|23.1
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Diarra
|13
|4
|6
|5/14
|2/5
|1/5
|0
|34
|3
|0
|3
|1
|3
|X. Sneed
|8
|3
|1
|3/13
|1/4
|1/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Gordon
|7
|7
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|26
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|M. McGuirl
|6
|1
|4
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Mawien
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Diarra
|13
|4
|6
|5/14
|2/5
|1/5
|0
|34
|3
|0
|3
|1
|3
|X. Sneed
|8
|3
|1
|3/13
|1/4
|1/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Gordon
|7
|7
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|26
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|M. McGuirl
|6
|1
|4
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Mawien
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gordon
|12
|3
|0
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|S. Williams
|6
|0
|1
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Stockard III
|3
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|29
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|P. McAtee
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Sloan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Love III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shadd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Petrakis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|24
|12
|23/58
|10/20
|3/13
|24
|200
|10
|1
|13
|10
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Murphy
|13
|3
|1
|5/13
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|X. Johnson
|12
|6
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|2/2
|5
|23
|0
|0
|8
|0
|6
|J. Champagnie
|12
|6
|0
|4/9
|0/3
|4/4
|2
|35
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|T. Brown
|8
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|4/5
|1
|27
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|T. McGowens
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|1/2
|5
|23
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Murphy
|13
|3
|1
|5/13
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|X. Johnson
|12
|6
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|2/2
|5
|23
|0
|0
|8
|0
|6
|J. Champagnie
|12
|6
|0
|4/9
|0/3
|4/4
|2
|35
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|T. Brown
|8
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|4/5
|1
|27
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|T. McGowens
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|1/2
|5
|23
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Hamilton
|13
|12
|0
|4/5
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|A. Toney
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Ezeakudo
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Coulibaly
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K. Chukwuka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Starzynski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Aiken Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Horton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|35
|2
|22/47
|1/16
|18/21
|18
|200
|4
|6
|21
|8
|27
-
OKLA
STNFRD54
73
2nd 0.0 ESP2
-
TNST
SDGST37
40
2nd 9:24
-
NEAST
SALAB62
74
Final
-
COLOST
NMEXST70
78
Final/OT
-
ROSEMNT
DREXEL51
84
Final
-
YALE
WMICH73
51
Final
-
GC
ILLST68
63
Final
-
LOYCHI
SFLA55
66
Final
-
DRAKE
MIAOH59
67
Final
-
SEATTLE
BUCK70
77
Final
-
UGA
DAYTON61
80
Final
-
FORD
WKY64
69
Final
-
DTROIT
LALAF62
81
Final
-
GMASON
ODU60
53
Final
-
WRIGHT
WEBER72
57
Final
-
VATECH
3MICHST71
66
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYMD77
81
Final
-
VALPO
CINCY77
81
Final/OT
-
KSTATE
PITT59
63
Final
-
KENTST
10OHIOST52
71
Final
-
LPSCMB
TNTECH78
65
Final
-
WISC
RICH52
62
Final
-
BUTLER
MIZZOU63
52
Final
-
ARK
GATECH62
61
Final/OT
-
CHATT
17TENN46
58
Final
-
MIDW
NKY56
86
Final
-
ALST
20VCU62
78
Final
-
PFEI
WINTHR83
127
Final
-
CHIST
FSU56
113
Final
-
WASHST
NEB71
82
Final
-
MURYST
LSALLE64
75
Final
-
STHRN
NEBOM51
78
Final
-
JVILLE
CAMP57
62
Final
-
CSN
WISGB84
85
Final
-
TROY
ALAM66
80
Final
-
OAK
NILL50
74
Final
-
SCST
PEAY66
92
Final
-
SWCU
ORAL45
99
Final
-
ABIL
TEXST56
61
Final
-
TXAMI
TEXPA52
79
Final
-
SELOU
VANDY70
78
Final
-
NEVADA
BGREEN77
62
Final
-
LATECH
IND75
88
Final
-
CHMPBTST
ARKPB67
75
Final
-
BRAD
NWEST51
78
Final
-
4KANSAS
CHAMIN93
63
Final
-
TEXSO
MNTNA62
74
Final
-
18AUBURN
NMEX84
59
Final
-
BYU
UCLA0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
11:30pm ESP2