Johnson leads Nevada over Bowling Green 77-62

  • Nov 25, 2019

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Jazz Johnson had 25 points as Nevada topped Bowling Green 77-62 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Monday night.

Jalen Harris added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

Johnson, who hit 7 of 10 3-pointers for the game, had 11 points by halftime.

Lindsey Drew had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Nevada (5-3) which led 42-24 at the break after knocking down 7 of 17 from beyond the arc while limiting the Falcons to 0-11 from deep. The Wolf Pack hit 13 of 27 treys for the game. Bowling Green made just 2 of 20 from distance.

Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points for the Falcons (5-2), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Chandler Turner added 12 points. Caleb Fields had 10 points.

Nevada faces Santa Clara at home next Wednesday. Bowling Green plays Dartmouth at home on Saturday.

Key Players
L. Drew
J. Turner
1 G
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
49.4 Field Goal % 44.8
40.0 Three Point % 40.0
72.2 Free Throw % 91.7
+ 3 Chandler Turner made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Lindsey Drew made jump shot 10.0
+ 2 Dylan Swingle made layup, assist by Chandler Turner 39.0
+ 2 Jalen Harris made dunk 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew 1:26
  Davin Zeigler missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:26
+ 1 Davin Zeigler made 1st of 2 free throws 1:26
  Offensive rebound by Bowling Green 1:26
  Marlon Sierra missed jump shot 1:28
+ 2 Nisre Zouzoua made jump shot 1:46
  Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew 2:15
Team Stats
Points 77 62
Field Goals 29-72 (40.3%) 24-68 (35.3%)
3-Pointers 13-27 (48.1%) 2-21 (9.5%)
Free Throws 6-12 (50.0%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 47 43
Offensive 16 13
Defensive 28 27
Team 3 3
Assists 14 8
Steals 4 3
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
22
J. Johnson G
25 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
25
D. Plowden G
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Nevada 5-3 423577
home team logo Bowling Green 5-2 243862
Team Stats
away team logo Nevada 5-3 74.8 PPG 41 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Bowling Green 5-2 80.9 PPG 47 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
22
J. Johnson G 18.6 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.3 APG 43.1 FG%
25
D. Plowden G 10.4 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.3 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
22
J. Johnson G 25 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
25
D. Plowden G 13 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
40.3 FG% 35.3
48.1 3PT FG% 9.5
50.0 FT% 66.7
Nevada
Starters
J. Johnson
J. Harris
L. Drew
J. Reyes
R. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 25 5 3 9/21 7/10 0/0 2 37 0 0 3 1 4
J. Harris 20 6 7 8/20 2/5 2/2 2 37 2 0 1 1 5
L. Drew 10 10 3 4/10 2/4 0/0 1 32 1 1 1 2 8
J. Reyes 6 8 0 2/5 0/0 2/6 1 23 0 0 2 5 3
R. Robinson 2 5 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 0 0 1 4
Bench
N. Zouzoua
Z. Meeks
K. Hymes
K. Milling
D. Cambridge
W. Washington
G. Bansuelo
Z. Williams
K. Courseault
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Zouzoua 7 4 1 3/9 1/5 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 2 2
Z. Meeks 5 3 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 2 1
K. Hymes 2 3 0 0/1 0/0 2/4 4 16 0 2 0 2 1
K. Milling 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cambridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bansuelo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 44 14 29/72 13/27 6/12 15 200 4 3 8 16 28
Bowling Green
Starters
D. Plowden
C. Fields
T. Diggs
D. Frye
T. Mattos
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Plowden 13 6 1 6/10 0/1 1/2 3 23 0 1 0 3 3
C. Fields 10 3 1 4/11 1/6 1/1 2 31 0 0 1 1 2
T. Diggs 2 4 0 1/8 0/5 0/0 1 21 0 1 1 0 4
D. Frye 0 3 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 0 3
T. Mattos 0 5 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 2 1 1 4
Bench
C. Turner
D. Swingle
M. Laster
D. Zeigler
M. Sierra
M. Kulackovskis
I. Elsasser
E. Good
J. Turner
J. Gadson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Turner 12 4 1 5/8 1/2 1/1 1 15 0 0 0 2 2
D. Swingle 9 2 0 4/6 0/0 1/1 1 10 0 0 1 1 1
M. Laster 8 9 2 3/9 0/1 2/3 1 24 1 0 1 2 7
D. Zeigler 5 0 1 1/5 0/1 3/6 2 20 1 0 1 0 0
M. Sierra 3 4 2 0/3 0/1 3/4 1 17 1 0 1 3 1
M. Kulackovskis 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
I. Elsasser 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Good - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gadson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 40 8 24/68 2/21 12/18 15 200 3 4 8 13 27
NCAA BB Scores