Johnson leads Nevada over Bowling Green 77-62
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Jazz Johnson had 25 points as Nevada topped Bowling Green 77-62 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Monday night.
Jalen Harris added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Wolf Pack.
Johnson, who hit 7 of 10 3-pointers for the game, had 11 points by halftime.
Lindsey Drew had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Nevada (5-3) which led 42-24 at the break after knocking down 7 of 17 from beyond the arc while limiting the Falcons to 0-11 from deep. The Wolf Pack hit 13 of 27 treys for the game. Bowling Green made just 2 of 20 from distance.
Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points for the Falcons (5-2), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Chandler Turner added 12 points. Caleb Fields had 10 points.
Nevada faces Santa Clara at home next Wednesday. Bowling Green plays Dartmouth at home on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|29.5
|Min. Per Game
|29.5
|17.8
|Pts. Per Game
|17.8
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|49.4
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|40.0
|Three Point %
|40.0
|72.2
|Free Throw %
|91.7
|+ 3
|Chandler Turner made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Lindsey Drew made jump shot
|10.0
|+ 2
|Dylan Swingle made layup, assist by Chandler Turner
|39.0
|+ 2
|Jalen Harris made dunk
|1:04
|Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|1:26
|Davin Zeigler missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:26
|+ 1
|Davin Zeigler made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:26
|Offensive rebound by Bowling Green
|1:26
|Marlon Sierra missed jump shot
|1:28
|+ 2
|Nisre Zouzoua made jump shot
|1:46
|Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|2:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|62
|Field Goals
|29-72 (40.3%)
|24-68 (35.3%)
|3-Pointers
|13-27 (48.1%)
|2-21 (9.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-12 (50.0%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|43
|Offensive
|16
|13
|Defensive
|28
|27
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|14
|8
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Nevada 5-3
|74.8 PPG
|41 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Bowling Green 5-2
|80.9 PPG
|47 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|J. Johnson G
|18.6 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|1.3 APG
|43.1 FG%
|
25
|D. Plowden G
|10.4 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|42.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Johnson G
|25 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|D. Plowden G
|13 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.3
|FG%
|35.3
|
|
|48.1
|3PT FG%
|9.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|25
|5
|3
|9/21
|7/10
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Harris
|20
|6
|7
|8/20
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|L. Drew
|10
|10
|3
|4/10
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|J. Reyes
|6
|8
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/6
|1
|23
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|R. Robinson
|2
|5
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|25
|5
|3
|9/21
|7/10
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Harris
|20
|6
|7
|8/20
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|L. Drew
|10
|10
|3
|4/10
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|J. Reyes
|6
|8
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/6
|1
|23
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|R. Robinson
|2
|5
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Zouzoua
|7
|4
|1
|3/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Z. Meeks
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|K. Hymes
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|16
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|K. Milling
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Cambridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bansuelo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Courseault
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|44
|14
|29/72
|13/27
|6/12
|15
|200
|4
|3
|8
|16
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Plowden
|13
|6
|1
|6/10
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|C. Fields
|10
|3
|1
|4/11
|1/6
|1/1
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Diggs
|2
|4
|0
|1/8
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|D. Frye
|0
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Mattos
|0
|5
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Plowden
|13
|6
|1
|6/10
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|C. Fields
|10
|3
|1
|4/11
|1/6
|1/1
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Diggs
|2
|4
|0
|1/8
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|D. Frye
|0
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Mattos
|0
|5
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Turner
|12
|4
|1
|5/8
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Swingle
|9
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Laster
|8
|9
|2
|3/9
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|D. Zeigler
|5
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|3/6
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Sierra
|3
|4
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|M. Kulackovskis
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Elsasser
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Good
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gadson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|40
|8
|24/68
|2/21
|12/18
|15
|200
|3
|4
|8
|13
|27
-
COLOST
NMEXST70
78
Final/OT
-
NEAST
SALAB62
74
Final
-
ROSEMNT
DREXEL51
84
Final
-
YALE
WMICH73
51
Final
-
GC
ILLST68
63
Final
-
LOYCHI
SFLA55
66
Final
-
DRAKE
MIAOH59
67
Final
-
SEATTLE
BUCK70
77
Final
-
UGA
DAYTON61
80
Final
-
FORD
WKY64
69
Final
-
DTROIT
LALAF62
81
Final
-
WRIGHT
WEBER72
57
Final
-
GMASON
ODU60
53
Final
-
VATECH
3MICHST71
66
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYMD77
81
Final
-
VALPO
CINCY77
81
Final/OT
-
KSTATE
PITT59
63
Final
-
KENTST
10OHIOST52
71
Final
-
LPSCMB
TNTECH78
65
Final
-
MIDW
NKY56
86
Final
-
WISC
RICH52
62
Final
-
BUTLER
MIZZOU63
52
Final
-
ARK
GATECH62
61
Final/OT
-
PFEI
WINTHR83
127
Final
-
CHIST
FSU56
113
Final
-
CHATT
17TENN46
58
Final
-
ALST
20VCU62
78
Final
-
WASHST
NEB71
82
Final
-
MURYST
LSALLE64
75
Final
-
SELOU
VANDY70
78
Final
-
TROY
ALAM66
80
Final
-
STHRN
NEBOM51
78
Final
-
JVILLE
CAMP57
62
Final
-
CSN
WISGB84
85
Final
-
TXAMI
TEXPA52
79
Final
-
SCST
PEAY66
92
Final
-
OAK
NILL50
74
Final
-
SWCU
ORAL45
99
Final
-
ABIL
TEXST56
61
Final
-
NEVADA
BGREEN77
62
Final
-
CHMPBTST
ARKPB67
75
Final
-
LATECH
IND75
88
Final
-
BRAD
NWEST51
78
Final
-
4KANSAS
CHAMIN93
63
Final
-
TEXSO
MNTNA62
74
Final
-
OKLA
STNFRD54
73
Final
-
18AUBURN
NMEX84
59
Final
-
TNST
SDGST49
62
Final
-
BYU
UCLA78
63
Final