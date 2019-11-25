Vogt leads Cincinnati over Valparaiso 81-77 in OT
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Chris Vogt had a career-high 21 points as Cincinnati edged past Valparaiso 81-77 in overtime in the Paradise Jam on Monday night.
Keith Williams made a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left for an 80-77 lead. Valpo was off on a 3-pointer and Williams added a make at the line.
Williams finished with 17 points for Cincinnati (4-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tre Scott added 12 points, and Mika Adams-Woods had 10. Vogt shot 9 for 11 from the floor.
The Bearcats went on a 26-6 run over nearly 10 minutes in the second half for a 56-44 lead.
Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a career-high 32 points for the Crusaders (4-3). Nick Robinson added 12 points.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|8.6
|Pts. Per Game
|8.6
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|31.9
|27.3
|Three Point %
|16.0
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|48.5
|+ 1
|Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Keith Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Eron Gordon
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|2.0
|Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on John Kiser
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|26.0
|Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|+ 2
|Mika Adams-Woods made layup
|49.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|81
|Field Goals
|28-66 (42.4%)
|31-56 (55.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-15 (93.3%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|36
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|17
|27
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|12
|6
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|19
|22
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 4-3
|74.8 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Cincinnati 4-2
|74.4 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Freeman-Liberty G
|22.0 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|2.3 APG
|46.1 FG%
|
33
|C. Vogt C
|11.4 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|1.0 APG
|71.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Freeman-Liberty G
|32 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|C. Vogt C
|21 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.4
|FG%
|55.4
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|93.3
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|32
|9
|4
|13/25
|3/6
|3/3
|4
|40
|4
|1
|3
|4
|5
|N. Robinson
|12
|3
|0
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|39
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|M. McMillan
|7
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|15
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|D. Sackey
|6
|4
|5
|1/12
|0/4
|4/5
|2
|37
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Clay
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Gordon
|9
|2
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|21
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Kiser
|7
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|E. Freese-Vilien
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Fazekas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Morgan
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|B. Krikke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Morrill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Pappas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Lorange
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|26
|11
|28/66
|7/22
|14/15
|20
|227
|12
|4
|19
|9
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vogt
|21
|7
|1
|9/11
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|33
|0
|1
|4
|1
|6
|K. Williams
|17
|7
|2
|6/12
|0/2
|5/6
|4
|36
|1
|2
|2
|1
|6
|T. Scott
|12
|11
|0
|6/10
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|37
|3
|0
|4
|3
|8
|C. McNeal
|7
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Ja. Cumberland
|6
|1
|4
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Adams-Woods
|10
|1
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Diarra
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Harvey
|3
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Davenport
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ja. Cumberland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sorolla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|33
|14
|31/56
|4/13
|15/20
|17
|225
|6
|3
|22
|6
|27
-
TEXSO
MNTNA62
74
2nd 0.0
-
OKLA
STNFRD39
58
2nd 9:05 ESP2
-
18AUBURN
NMEX66
44
2nd 8:30 ESPW
-
TNST
SDGST23
25
1st 0.0
-
COLOST
NMEXST70
78
Final/OT
-
NEAST
SALAB62
74
Final
-
ROSEMNT
DREXEL51
84
Final
-
YALE
WMICH73
51
Final
-
GC
ILLST68
63
Final
-
LOYCHI
SFLA55
66
Final
-
DRAKE
MIAOH59
67
Final
-
SEATTLE
BUCK70
77
Final
-
UGA
DAYTON61
80
Final
-
FORD
WKY64
69
Final
-
DTROIT
LALAF62
81
Final
-
GMASON
ODU60
53
Final
-
WRIGHT
WEBER72
57
Final
-
VATECH
3MICHST71
66
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYMD77
81
Final
-
VALPO
CINCY77
81
Final/OT
-
KSTATE
PITT59
63
Final
-
KENTST
10OHIOST52
71
Final
-
BUTLER
MIZZOU63
52
Final
-
WISC
RICH52
62
Final
-
ARK
GATECH62
61
Final/OT
-
CHATT
17TENN46
58
Final
-
ALST
20VCU62
78
Final
-
PFEI
WINTHR83
127
Final
-
LPSCMB
TNTECH78
65
Final
-
CHIST
FSU56
113
Final
-
MIDW
NKY56
86
Final
-
MURYST
LSALLE64
75
Final
-
WASHST
NEB71
82
Final
-
STHRN
NEBOM51
78
Final
-
JVILLE
CAMP57
62
Final
-
TROY
ALAM66
80
Final
-
OAK
NILL50
74
Final
-
CSN
WISGB84
85
Final
-
SCST
PEAY66
92
Final
-
ABIL
TEXST56
61
Final
-
SELOU
VANDY70
78
Final
-
TXAMI
TEXPA52
79
Final
-
SWCU
ORAL45
99
Final
-
NEVADA
BGREEN77
62
Final
-
CHMPBTST
ARKPB67
75
Final
-
LATECH
IND75
88
Final
-
BRAD
NWEST51
78
Final
-
4KANSAS
CHAMIN93
63
Final
-
BYU
UCLA0
0138 O/U
-1.5
11:30pm ESP2