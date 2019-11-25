VALPO
Vogt leads Cincinnati over Valparaiso 81-77 in OT

  • Nov 25, 2019

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Chris Vogt had a career-high 21 points as Cincinnati edged past Valparaiso 81-77 in overtime in the Paradise Jam on Monday night.

Keith Williams made a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left for an 80-77 lead. Valpo was off on a 3-pointer and Williams added a make at the line.

Williams finished with 17 points for Cincinnati (4-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tre Scott added 12 points, and Mika Adams-Woods had 10. Vogt shot 9 for 11 from the floor.

The Bearcats went on a 26-6 run over nearly 10 minutes in the second half for a 56-44 lead.

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a career-high 32 points for the Crusaders (4-3). Nick Robinson added 12 points.

Key Players
D. Sackey
C. McNeal
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
8.6 Pts. Per Game 8.6
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
39.4 Field Goal % 31.9
27.3 Three Point % 16.0
71.4 Free Throw % 48.5
+ 1 Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Keith Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Eron Gordon 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Keith Williams 2.0
  Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on John Kiser 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre Scott 26.0
  Daniel Sackey missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
+ 2 Mika Adams-Woods made layup 49.0
Team Stats
Points 77 81
Field Goals 28-66 (42.4%) 31-56 (55.4%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 14-15 (93.3%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 36
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 17 27
Team 3 3
Assists 11 14
Steals 12 6
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 19 22
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G
32 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
33
C. Vogt C
21 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Valparaiso 4-3 3436777
home team logo Cincinnati 4-2 30401181
Team Stats
away team logo Valparaiso 4-3 74.8 PPG 40.7 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Cincinnati 4-2 74.4 PPG 43.4 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G 22.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.3 APG 46.1 FG%
33
C. Vogt C 11.4 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.0 APG 71.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G 32 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
33
C. Vogt C 21 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
42.4 FG% 55.4
31.8 3PT FG% 30.8
93.3 FT% 75.0
Valparaiso
Bench
E. Gordon
J. Kiser
E. Freese-Vilien
R. Fazekas
Z. Morgan
B. Krikke
L. Morrill
B. Pappas
S. Lorange
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Gordon 9 2 0 3/3 1/1 2/2 1 21 3 0 2 0 2
J. Kiser 7 2 0 2/5 1/2 2/2 4 30 0 0 2 1 1
E. Freese-Vilien 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 2
R. Fazekas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
Z. Morgan 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 1 0
B. Krikke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Morrill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pappas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Lorange - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 26 11 28/66 7/22 14/15 20 227 12 4 19 9 17
Cincinnati
Bench
M. Adams-Woods
M. Diarra
Z. Harvey
J. Davenport
T. Moore
Ja. Cumberland
J. Sorolla
J. Koz
S. Martin
P. Toyambi
R. Banks
A. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Adams-Woods 10 1 0 4/6 1/2 1/1 2 18 1 0 2 0 1
M. Diarra 3 2 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 8 0 0 0 1 1
Z. Harvey 3 1 4 0/0 0/0 3/4 3 27 0 0 2 0 1
J. Davenport 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 10 1 0 0 0 1
T. Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ja. Cumberland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sorolla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 33 14 31/56 4/13 15/20 17 225 6 3 22 6 27
