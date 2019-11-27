Davis, Hunt carry SMU over Hartford 90-58
DALLAS (AP) Kendric Davis and Feron Hunt scored 16 points apiece as SMU easily beat Hartford 90-58 on Wednesday night.
Tyson Jolly added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Isiaha Mike had 12 points and nine rebounds for SMU (6-0), which earned its sixth consecutive victory to start the season.
Traci Carter had 16 points for the Hawks (4-4). Hunter Marks added 10 points.
SMU faces Abilene Christian at home on Friday. Hartford plays Texas State on the road on Saturday.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|31.4
|Field Goal %
|55.2
|26.9
|Three Point %
|37.5
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|78.1
|Turnover on Moses Flowers
|14.0
|Offensive foul on Moses Flowers
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Hartford
|27.0
|Grant Youngkin missed layup
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex Tabor Jr.
|41.0
|Michael Dunne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|+ 3
|Alex Tabor Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex Tabor Jr.
|1:06
|Michael Dunne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:08
|+ 1
|Emmanuel Bandoumel made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:31
|+ 1
|Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:31
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|90
|Field Goals
|20-54 (37.0%)
|34-67 (50.7%)
|3-Pointers
|13-34 (38.2%)
|12-25 (48.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|46
|Offensive
|4
|13
|Defensive
|22
|31
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|14
|21
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|6
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|37.0
|FG%
|50.7
|
|
|38.2
|3PT FG%
|48.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carter
|16
|1
|3
|6/11
|4/8
|0/0
|5
|23
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|H. Marks
|10
|9
|2
|2/7
|2/5
|4/4
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|R. Boxus
|9
|3
|0
|3/4
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Flowers
|9
|1
|0
|3/10
|3/7
|0/1
|2
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|M. Stafl
|7
|2
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|32
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Hunt
|16
|10
|0
|7/8
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|3
|7
|K. Davis
|16
|0
|8
|6/12
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|27
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Jolly
|15
|11
|4
|6/12
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|I. Mike
|14
|9
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|E. Chargois
|8
|5
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
