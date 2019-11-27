HARTFD
SMU

No Text

Davis, Hunt carry SMU over Hartford 90-58

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Kendric Davis and Feron Hunt scored 16 points apiece as SMU easily beat Hartford 90-58 on Wednesday night.

Tyson Jolly added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Isiaha Mike had 12 points and nine rebounds for SMU (6-0), which earned its sixth consecutive victory to start the season.

Traci Carter had 16 points for the Hawks (4-4). Hunter Marks added 10 points.

SMU faces Abilene Christian at home on Friday. Hartford plays Texas State on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Carter
T. Jolly
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
31.4 Field Goal % 55.2
26.9 Three Point % 37.5
75.0 Free Throw % 78.1
  Turnover on Moses Flowers 14.0
  Offensive foul on Moses Flowers 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Hartford 27.0
  Grant Youngkin missed layup 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex Tabor Jr. 41.0
  Michael Dunne missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
+ 3 Alex Tabor Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex Tabor Jr. 1:06
  Michael Dunne missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
+ 1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:31
+ 1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws 1:31
Team Stats
Points 58 90
Field Goals 20-54 (37.0%) 34-67 (50.7%)
3-Pointers 13-34 (38.2%) 12-25 (48.0%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 27 46
Offensive 4 13
Defensive 22 31
Team 1 2
Assists 14 21
Steals 3 6
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 12 6
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
T. Carter G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
F. Hunt F
16 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo Hartford 4-4 233558
home team logo SMU 6-0 454590
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Hartford 4-4 66.4 PPG 38.1 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo SMU 6-0 72.4 PPG 41.2 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
25
T. Carter G 6.3 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.0 APG 27.1 FG%
3
K. Davis G 21.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 4.0 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
25
T. Carter G 16 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
3
K. Davis G 16 PTS 0 REB 8 AST
37.0 FG% 50.7
38.2 3PT FG% 48.0
71.4 FT% 62.5
Hartford
Starters
T. Carter
H. Marks
R. Boxus
M. Flowers
M. Stafl
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Carter 16 1 3 6/11 4/8 0/0 5 23 2 1 3 0 1
H. Marks 10 9 2 2/7 2/5 4/4 2 31 0 0 0 1 8
R. Boxus 9 3 0 3/4 3/3 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 1 2
M. Flowers 9 1 0 3/10 3/7 0/1 2 30 1 0 4 0 1
M. Stafl 7 2 1 3/8 0/2 1/2 3 32 0 1 2 0 2
Starters
T. Carter
H. Marks
R. Boxus
M. Flowers
M. Stafl
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Carter 16 1 3 6/11 4/8 0/0 5 23 2 1 3 0 1
H. Marks 10 9 2 2/7 2/5 4/4 2 31 0 0 0 1 8
R. Boxus 9 3 0 3/4 3/3 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 1 2
M. Flowers 9 1 0 3/10 3/7 0/1 2 30 1 0 4 0 1
M. Stafl 7 2 1 3/8 0/2 1/2 3 32 0 1 2 0 2
Bench
P. Henry
N. Colovic
D. Mitchell
M. Dunne
M. Ellison
K. Sullivan
P. Stepanyants
G. Kingman
A. Williams
M. Hobbs
C. McCravy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Henry 7 4 2 3/8 1/4 0/0 3 28 0 0 3 1 3
N. Colovic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Mitchell 0 4 4 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 27 0 1 0 0 4
M. Dunne 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 1
M. Ellison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Stepanyants - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kingman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCravy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 26 14 20/54 13/34 5/7 18 200 3 3 12 4 22
SMU
Starters
F. Hunt
K. Davis
T. Jolly
I. Mike
E. Chargois
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Hunt 16 10 0 7/8 1/1 1/2 1 32 2 0 2 3 7
K. Davis 16 0 8 6/12 1/3 3/3 1 27 3 0 0 0 0
T. Jolly 15 11 4 6/12 2/4 1/2 1 26 0 0 1 3 8
I. Mike 14 9 2 5/11 2/6 2/2 2 32 0 0 1 2 7
E. Chargois 8 5 1 3/7 2/3 0/0 1 14 1 1 0 3 2
Starters
F. Hunt
K. Davis
T. Jolly
I. Mike
E. Chargois
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Hunt 16 10 0 7/8 1/1 1/2 1 32 2 0 2 3 7
K. Davis 16 0 8 6/12 1/3 3/3 1 27 3 0 0 0 0
T. Jolly 15 11 4 6/12 2/4 1/2 1 26 0 0 1 3 8
I. Mike 14 9 2 5/11 2/6 2/2 2 32 0 0 1 2 7
E. Chargois 8 5 1 3/7 2/3 0/0 1 14 1 1 0 3 2
Bench
C. Smith IV
E. Bandoumel
A. Tabor Jr.
W. Douglas
G. Youngkin
E. Ray
C. White
D. McNeill
I. Jasey
J. Young Jr.
D. McBride
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Smith IV 9 1 1 3/6 3/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 1
E. Bandoumel 7 4 2 2/5 0/2 3/6 3 19 0 0 0 0 4
A. Tabor Jr. 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
W. Douglas 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
G. Youngkin 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Ray 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 2 1 0
C. White 0 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/1 0 15 0 0 0 1 0
D. McNeill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jasey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 44 21 34/67 12/25 10/16 14 201 6 1 6 13 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores