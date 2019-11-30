LPSCMB
Tyrique Jones leads No. 25 Xavier over Lipscomb 87-62

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) For the first time this season, No. 25 Xavier got to use its entire bench.

Tyrique Jones had his fourth double-double of the season, Paul Scruggs scored 15 points, and the Musketeers recovered from their first loss by beating Lipscomb 87-62 Saturday.

The Musketeers (7-1) were coming off a 70-65 loss to Florida in the championship game of the Charleston Classic. Jones averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds during the tournament and kept up his dominance back at home.

Jones finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, leading a surge late in the first half that put Xavier in control. Naji Marshall scored nine consecutive points for Xavier in the second half and finished with 13 as the Musketeers piled up a season high in points.

''I'd say it was a step forward for the team,'' said freshman forward Zach Freemantle, who had a career-high 15 points. ''We hit some shots and we'd been struggling a little bit.''

The Musketeers got two freshmen on the court after they missed the first six games with injuries. Guard KyKy Tandy hit his first shot - a long 3 - and went 2 of 7 for five points in 13 minutes. Forward Daniel Ramsey hit his only shot in three minutes.

''It was kind of awkward, after being out so long,'' said Tandy, who missed a month with a foot injury.

Coach Travis Steele had his reserves on the court together in the second half after Xavier pulled ahead by 21 points.

''We've been dinged up since the preseason,'' Steele said. ''That makes it hard to find your rhythm, especially on the offensive end. We've got to learn what lineups work, what doesn't work, but it's nice to have that depth.''

Lipscomb (2-5) was led by freshman point guard KJ Johnson, who had a season-high 25 points. Ahsan Asadullah added 18 points and nine rebounds.

''We wore down,'' Lipscomb coach Lennie Acuff said. ''Our youth and their physicality were too much for us.''

The Musketeers took a while to settle in against Lipscomb's zone defenses. They repeatedly missed layups and shot air balls on 3-point attempts in the opening minutes, allowing the Bisons to stay close. Xavier led by no more than five points until Jones asserted himself and the Musketeers began dominating inside.

The senior forward had a put-back, a tip-in and a steal and dunk as Xavier made eight of its last 10 shots in the half to open a 40-26 lead. Scruggs added six points during the spurt.

Jones scored Xavier's first two baskets of the second half, helping the Musketeers push the lead to 21 points. Xavier was in control the rest of the way, using its reserves liberally.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Xavier's first loss of the season dropped the Musketeers from No. 18 to No. 25, leaving no margin for error to stay ranked. They got the win despite an out-of-sync first half that include nine turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Lipscomb: The Bisons played their first ranked team this season.

Xavier: The Musketeers' outside shooting - their biggest weakness - was in the spotlight against Lipscomb's zone defense. The Musketeers came in making 27.7% of their 3-point attempts and went 8 of 24 from beyond the arc.

ON THE ROAD

Lipscomb had won its last two road games. The Bisons are 2-3 on the road this season.

FLYIN'

Only 25 fouls were called and the teams combined for 24 free throws. The game was over in an hour and 48 minutes.

TOUGH AT HOME

Xavier improved to 263-41 at the Cintas Center.

UP NEXT

Lipscomb completes a four-game road swing at Belmont on Tuesday.

Xavier hosts Green Bay on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25

Key Players
A. Asadullah
23 C
N. Marshall
13 F
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
47.3 Field Goal % 40.6
28.6 Three Point % 20.5
39.1 Free Throw % 75.8
  Turnover on Dahmir Bishop 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Leighton Schrand 33.0
  Kaleb Coleman missed jump shot 35.0
  Defensive rebound by John Matt Merritt 50.0
  Daniel Ramsey missed free throw 50.0
  Personal foul on Jaxson Strates 50.0
  Offensive rebound by Daniel Ramsey 50.0
  Dontarius James missed free throw 50.0
  Shooting foul on Kaleb Coleman 50.0
+ 2 Dontarius James made layup 50.0
  Offensive rebound by Dontarius James 53.0
Team Stats
Points 62 87
Field Goals 25-62 (40.3%) 36-74 (48.6%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 36 44
Offensive 14 21
Defensive 20 21
Team 2 2
Assists 12 21
Steals 6 10
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Johnson G
25 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
P. Scruggs G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Lipscomb 3-5 263662
home team logo 25 Xavier 7-1 404787
Cintas Center Cincinnati, OH
Cintas Center Cincinnati, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Lipscomb 3-5 71.1 PPG 38.9 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo 25 Xavier 7-1 70.3 PPG 42.3 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
0
K. Johnson G 14.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.0 APG 52.4 FG%
32
Z. Freemantle F 6.0 PPG 3.6 RPG 0.3 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Johnson G 25 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
32
Z. Freemantle F 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
40.3 FG% 48.6
26.7 3PT FG% 33.3
72.7 FT% 53.8
Lipscomb
Starters
K. Johnson
A. Asadullah
A. Fleming
P. Hazen
M. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Johnson 25 5 2 9/17 2/5 5/6 1 37 1 0 3 3 2
A. Asadullah 18 9 4 8/18 1/1 1/2 2 32 3 1 2 4 5
A. Fleming 9 5 1 4/8 1/2 0/0 2 36 0 0 4 4 1
P. Hazen 8 8 0 3/7 0/1 2/3 2 27 0 0 3 2 6
M. Miller 2 1 2 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Merritt
J. Strates
A. Jones
C. Cary
J. Hobbs
K. Coleman
M. Buckland
G. Jones
J. Wolfe
T. Shulman
L. Howard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Merritt 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 2
J. Strates 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
A. Jones 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 12 1 0 1 0 1
C. Cary 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 0 1
J. Hobbs 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 1 0
K. Coleman 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 1
M. Buckland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wolfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Shulman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 34 12 25/62 4/15 8/11 13 200 6 1 17 14 20
Xavier
Starters
P. Scruggs
T. Jones
N. Marshall
Q. Goodin
J. Carter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Scruggs 15 6 6 7/13 1/3 0/0 2 27 2 0 3 2 4
T. Jones 14 10 1 7/10 0/0 0/1 0 22 1 1 3 6 4
N. Marshall 13 4 5 6/13 1/4 0/1 1 30 3 1 3 0 4
Q. Goodin 7 1 2 3/9 1/3 0/0 0 26 1 0 0 1 0
J. Carter 5 5 0 2/7 1/2 0/0 0 18 0 3 1 3 2
Bench
Z. Freemantle
B. Moore
K. Tandy
D. James
D. Ramsey
L. Schrand
M. Hanson
D. Bishop
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
D. Miles
S. Cody
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Freemantle 15 5 0 4/5 0/0 7/7 5 15 0 0 0 4 1
B. Moore 9 0 1 3/6 3/6 0/0 3 21 1 0 0 0 0
K. Tandy 5 1 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 1
D. James 2 5 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 11 0 0 1 4 1
D. Ramsey 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
L. Schrand 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
M. Hanson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Bishop 0 3 4 0/2 0/1 0/2 0 11 2 0 1 0 3
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Cody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 42 21 36/74 8/24 7/13 12 201 10 5 14 21 21
