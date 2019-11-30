Braxton helps St. Francis (Pa.) break away to 79-63 win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Keith Braxton scored 11 of his season-high 26 points as St. Francis (Pa.) blew past a late tie to secure a 79-63 win against Saint Joseph’s Saturday night, handing coach Rob Krimmel his 100th win.
The Red Flash (3-4), who led for nearly 27 minutes, fell into a 58-58 tie after Saint Joseph’s rallied from as many as 14 points down. But over the final eight minutes, Braxton knocked down a pair of jump shots, made four straight free throws and ended the game with a 3-pointer.
Krimmel, in his eighth season, is just the second coach in St. Francis history to reach 100 wins.
Isaiah Blackmon secured his third career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Mark Flagg added 11 points, including six in the Red Flash’s game-ending run.
Ryan Daly, a University of Delaware transfer, led Saint Joseph’s (2-6) with 23 points and seven rebounds, Lorenzo Edwards chipped in 14 points, making four 3-pointers.
The Hawks have lost their last five.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|20.0
|Pts. Per Game
|20.0
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|9.0
|Reb. Per Game
|9.0
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|39.9
|33.3
|Three Point %
|31.8
|80.8
|Free Throw %
|72.1
|Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg
|11.0
|Myles Douglas missed jump shot
|13.0
|+ 3
|Keith Braxton made 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon
|49.0
|Rahmir Moore missed layup
|51.0
|+ 1
|Keith Braxton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|+ 1
|Keith Braxton made free throw
|1:00
|Personal foul on Cameron Brown
|1:00
|Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton
|1:00
|Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:02
|+ 1
|Keith Braxton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|63
|Field Goals
|30-63 (47.6%)
|21-67 (31.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|8-29 (27.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|13-15 (86.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|42
|Offensive
|12
|16
|Defensive
|28
|19
|Team
|2
|7
|Assists
|9
|13
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|St. Fran.-Pa. 3-4
|72.5 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|9.5 APG
|Saint Joseph's 2-6
|73.4 PPG
|45.6 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|K. Braxton G
|16.0 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|3.2 APG
|40.6 FG%
|
1
|R. Daly G
|20.0 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|5.1 APG
|40.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Braxton G
|26 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|R. Daly G
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|47.6
|FG%
|31.3
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|27.6
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|86.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Braxton
|26
|7
|4
|9/17
|2/3
|6/6
|1
|38
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|I. Blackmon
|19
|12
|0
|7/20
|3/7
|2/2
|2
|39
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|M. Thompson
|9
|8
|1
|4/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|R. Gaskins Jr.
|8
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Kuzavas
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Braxton
|26
|7
|4
|9/17
|2/3
|6/6
|1
|38
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|I. Blackmon
|19
|12
|0
|7/20
|3/7
|2/2
|2
|39
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|M. Thompson
|9
|8
|1
|4/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|R. Gaskins Jr.
|8
|0
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Kuzavas
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flagg
|11
|9
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|21
|0
|3
|1
|5
|4
|T. Stewart
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|14
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|S. Meredith
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Ikediashi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Dixon-Conover
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Laskey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Labriola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. McCabe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cohen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Seidel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ruggery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Burch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|40
|9
|30/63
|6/14
|13/16
|17
|200
|7
|4
|10
|12
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Daly
|23
|7
|2
|6/16
|3/4
|8/8
|4
|36
|0
|0
|5
|4
|3
|L. Edwards
|14
|4
|3
|5/10
|4/9
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|R. Moore
|9
|4
|3
|2/9
|0/2
|5/5
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|A. Longpre
|5
|10
|2
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|C. Brown
|4
|6
|2
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Daly
|23
|7
|2
|6/16
|3/4
|8/8
|4
|36
|0
|0
|5
|4
|3
|L. Edwards
|14
|4
|3
|5/10
|4/9
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|R. Moore
|9
|4
|3
|2/9
|0/2
|5/5
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|A. Longpre
|5
|10
|2
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|C. Brown
|4
|6
|2
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Douglas
|8
|2
|0
|4/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Ashley
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Freeman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Knox
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|T. Funk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Foster Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|35
|13
|21/67
|8/29
|13/15
|16
|200
|3
|2
|10
|16
|19
