Braxton helps St. Francis (Pa.) break away to 79-63 win

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Keith Braxton scored 11 of his season-high 26 points as St. Francis (Pa.) blew past a late tie to secure a 79-63 win against Saint Joseph’s Saturday night, handing coach Rob Krimmel his 100th win.

The Red Flash (3-4), who led for nearly 27 minutes, fell into a 58-58 tie after Saint Joseph’s rallied from as many as 14 points down. But over the final eight minutes, Braxton knocked down a pair of jump shots, made four straight free throws and ended the game with a 3-pointer.

Krimmel, in his eighth season, is just the second coach in St. Francis history to reach 100 wins.

Isaiah Blackmon secured his third career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Mark Flagg added 11 points, including six in the Red Flash’s game-ending run.

Ryan Daly, a University of Delaware transfer, led Saint Joseph’s (2-6) with 23 points and seven rebounds, Lorenzo Edwards chipped in 14 points, making four 3-pointers.

The Hawks have lost their last five.

Key Players
K. Braxton
R. Daly
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
41.7 Field Goal % 39.9
33.3 Three Point % 31.8
80.8 Free Throw % 72.1
  Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg 11.0
  Myles Douglas missed jump shot 13.0
+ 3 Keith Braxton made 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon 49.0
  Rahmir Moore missed layup 51.0
+ 1 Keith Braxton made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Keith Braxton made free throw 1:00
  Personal foul on Cameron Brown 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton 1:00
  Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
+ 1 Keith Braxton made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
Team Stats
Points 79 63
Field Goals 30-63 (47.6%) 21-67 (31.3%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 8-29 (27.6%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 42 42
Offensive 12 16
Defensive 28 19
Team 2 7
Assists 9 13
Steals 7 3
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
13
K. Braxton G
26 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
1
R. Daly G
23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo St. Fran.-Pa. 3-4 374279
home team logo Saint Joseph's 2-6 283563
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo St. Fran.-Pa. 3-4 72.5 PPG 40.3 RPG 9.5 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 2-6 73.4 PPG 45.6 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
13
K. Braxton G 16.0 PPG 6.7 RPG 3.2 APG 40.6 FG%
1
R. Daly G 20.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 5.1 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
13
K. Braxton G 26 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
1
R. Daly G 23 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
47.6 FG% 31.3
42.9 3PT FG% 27.6
81.3 FT% 86.7
St. Fran.-Pa.
Starters
K. Braxton
I. Blackmon
M. Thompson
R. Gaskins Jr.
D. Kuzavas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Braxton 26 7 4 9/17 2/3 6/6 1 38 1 0 1 1 6
I. Blackmon 19 12 0 7/20 3/7 2/2 2 39 1 0 2 5 7
M. Thompson 9 8 1 4/9 1/2 0/0 1 31 1 0 1 0 8
R. Gaskins Jr. 8 0 2 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 32 1 1 0 0 0
D. Kuzavas 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
M. Flagg
T. Stewart
S. Meredith
P. Ikediashi
R. Dixon-Conover
D. Henry
B. Laskey
A. Labriola
B. McCabe
J. Cohen
J. Anderson
B. Seidel
L. Ruggery
A. Burch
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flagg 11 9 0 5/7 0/0 1/4 4 21 0 3 1 5 4
T. Stewart 6 2 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 3 14 1 0 3 0 2
S. Meredith 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
P. Ikediashi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
R. Dixon-Conover 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 1 0 0
D. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Laskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labriola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McCabe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cohen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Seidel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ruggery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 40 9 30/63 6/14 13/16 17 200 7 4 10 12 28
Saint Joseph's
Starters
R. Daly
L. Edwards
R. Moore
A. Longpre
C. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Daly 23 7 2 6/16 3/4 8/8 4 36 0 0 5 4 3
L. Edwards 14 4 3 5/10 4/9 0/0 4 27 0 0 1 1 3
R. Moore 9 4 3 2/9 0/2 5/5 1 33 1 0 1 2 2
A. Longpre 5 10 2 2/9 1/3 0/0 2 21 1 0 1 5 5
C. Brown 4 6 2 2/9 0/4 0/0 3 26 0 0 0 3 3
Bench
M. Douglas
D. Ashley
T. Freeman
C. Knox
T. Funk
G. Foster Jr.
G. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Douglas 8 2 0 4/8 0/2 0/0 0 29 0 0 1 1 1
D. Ashley 0 2 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 2
T. Freeman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Knox 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 8 1 2 1 0 0
T. Funk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 35 13 21/67 8/29 13/15 16 200 3 2 10 16 19
