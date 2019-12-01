Smith scores 19 to carry UCF over Coll. Of Charleston 77-56
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Collin Smith posted 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Central Florida defeated College of Charleston 77-56 in the Wooden Legacy fifth-place game on Sunday.
Dre Fuller Jr. added 13 points for Central Florida (5-2), Brandon Mahan 12 and Frank Bertz 10.
The Knights defeated the Cougars 72-71 in Orlando on Nov. 23 when Smith had a career-high 23 points, including two free throws with 22 seconds left.
Grant Riller had 17 points for the Cougars (4-4) after netting 20 in the first meeting. He has scored in double figures in 36 straight games. Riller is third on the Cougars' career scoring list with 1,935 points, 200 behind second-place Ken Gustafson.
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Riller
|17
|3
|2
|8/14
|0/3
|1/1
|3
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. McManus
|8
|5
|1
|3/12
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Z. Jasper
|7
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/2
|1/2
|0
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Galloway
|6
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Smart
|4
|8
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|19
|9
|5
|8/13
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|30
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|D. Fuller Jr.
|13
|2
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|5/6
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. DeJesus
|8
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Green Jr.
|6
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Ingram
|2
|9
|6
|1/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|30
|2
|2
|0
|2
|7
