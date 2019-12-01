CHARLS
Smith scores 19 to carry UCF over Coll. Of Charleston 77-56

  Dec 01, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Collin Smith posted 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Central Florida defeated College of Charleston 77-56 in the Wooden Legacy fifth-place game on Sunday.

Dre Fuller Jr. added 13 points for Central Florida (5-2), Brandon Mahan 12 and Frank Bertz 10.

The Knights defeated the Cougars 72-71 in Orlando on Nov. 23 when Smith had a career-high 23 points, including two free throws with 22 seconds left.

Grant Riller had 17 points for the Cougars (4-4) after netting 20 in the first meeting. He has scored in double figures in 36 straight games. Riller is third on the Cougars' career scoring list with 1,935 points, 200 behind second-place Ken Gustafson.

Points 56 77
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 18 25
Team 4 4
Assists 11 19
Steals 3 7
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 10 5
Fouls 17 12
Technicals 0 0
Charleston
Starters
G. Riller
J. McManus
Z. Jasper
B. Galloway
O. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Riller 17 3 2 8/14 0/3 1/1 3 24 1 0 1 1 2
J. McManus 8 5 1 3/12 2/5 0/0 2 30 0 0 2 3 2
Z. Jasper 7 1 1 2/5 2/2 1/2 0 29 1 0 0 0 1
B. Galloway 6 1 1 3/8 0/5 0/0 0 24 0 0 1 0 1
O. Smart 4 8 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 0 2 4 4
Bench
Q. McCluney
S. Miller
D. Epps
B. Tucker
J. Richard
T. Reddish
S. Ndiaye
Z. Rabinowitz
J. Pizano-McInnis
D. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. McCluney 5 1 0 2/4 1/1 0/1 3 18 1 0 2 1 0
S. Miller 4 5 2 1/3 1/2 1/2 0 19 0 3 0 0 5
D. Epps 4 2 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 10 0 0 0 1 1
B. Tucker 1 2 3 0/3 0/1 1/2 2 18 0 0 1 1 1
J. Richard 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 1 0 1
T. Reddish 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
S. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Rabinowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pizano-McInnis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 29 11 22/59 6/20 6/10 17 200 3 4 10 11 18
UCF
Starters
C. Smith
D. Fuller Jr.
C. DeJesus
D. Green Jr.
D. Ingram
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Smith 19 9 5 8/13 0/0 3/4 2 30 1 1 0 2 7
D. Fuller Jr. 13 2 2 4/6 0/1 5/6 1 22 1 0 1 1 1
C. DeJesus 8 1 3 3/6 0/1 2/2 0 26 0 0 2 0 1
D. Green Jr. 6 2 1 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 0 2
D. Ingram 2 9 6 1/8 0/1 0/0 2 30 2 2 0 2 7
Bench
B. Mahan
F. Bertz
M. Milon
A. Diggs
I. Doumbia
T. Johnson Jr.
S. Mobley
Y. Alok
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
M. Bol
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Mahan 12 4 0 4/7 3/6 1/2 0 25 1 0 0 2 2
F. Bertz 10 4 1 4/6 2/4 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 2 2
M. Milon 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 15 1 0 1 0 1
A. Diggs 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
I. Doumbia 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 1 1
T. Johnson Jr. 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
S. Mobley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 35 19 29/60 8/21 11/14 12 200 7 3 5 10 25
