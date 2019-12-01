Kotsar leads South Carolina past George Washington
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Maik Kotsar is confident, and South Carolina loves it.
The senior forward and four-year starter was in double figures for the fifth straight game on Sunday, leading the Gamecocks to a 74-65 win over George Washington.
South Carolina (5-3) broke a two-game losing streak after Kotsar scored a team-high 17 points, with nine rebounds, two blocks and a rare slam dunk.
''There were moments last year that I didn't know how to help him,'' coach Frank Martin said. ''He was great defensively but would shrink on offense.''
The only returning player from South Carolina's 2016-17 Final Four team, Kotsar was often lost inside his own head last year. One missed shot would turn into 30 missed shots.
''As a senior, I feel like I need to be there for the team every night,'' Kotsar said. ''I'm feeling more confident, the guys are helping me out with that, like whenever I miss a shot, they're still there to support me.''
Kotsar, despite his 6-foot-11 height, often doesn't dunk, preferring a soft layup. But he's done it twice this year, putting the Colonials (3-5) to bed with a steal and breakaway with less than a minute to go.
''We look to Maik as our leader, on and off the court. When he's playing well, it kind of sets the tone for the whole team,'' said Jair Bolden, who scored 12 points. ''I'd give (his dunk) an 8. He can do better. But definitely a passing grade.''
The Gamecocks also received 14 points from A.J. Lawson and 12 from Jermaine Couisnard, surviving a 12-turnover performance that led to 14 George Washington points. The Colonials scored the game's first basket, but South Carolina had the next 17 points, digging a hole too deep for George Washington to get out of.
Yet the Colonials never went away with Jamison Battle splashing six 3-pointers as the Gamecocks constantly lost him on switches. But Kotsar, who only missed one of his nine field-goal attempts, was always there for a tender hook shot.
''I couldn't be happier for him,'' Martin said. ''I want him to stay aggressive. And we need him, we need him to keep doing what he's doing.''
BIG PICTURE
George Washington: The Colonials had a two-game win streak snapped after losing three before it. Their 3-point shooting, normally a strength, deserted them against the Gamecocks as they were a mere 8 of 36.
South Carolina: After dropping two in a row and three of four, the Gamecocks needed to win . and have a solvent offense. The Gamecocks had four in double figures while Justin Minaya scored eight points.
PLAY SHEET
A George Washington staffer would occasionally hold up a large cardboard sign that said, ''The Turkey Hunt.'' Coach Jamion Christian explained it was to motivate the Colonials' defense.
''We get three stops in a row, we call it a turkey,'' Christian said. ''Five stops is a monster, 10 is a Godzilla. It's been a metric that's helped our team defense.''
HE SAID IT
Martin didn't see the energy he wants from his team the past four games.
''It's just like my children, I really love them. That don't mean they don't piss me off on a regular basis. My team right now, is aggravating me, for three weeks. Yesterday, there was a desire to do things right that we haven't had in a while.''
UP NEXT
George Washington: The Colonials host Boston on Wednesday to start a four-game homestand, although they will take a two-week break for exams in between.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks tip off at Massachusetts on Wednesday in the return game of a 2017 matchup. The two-game series was also tied into the UMass football team visiting South Carolina in 2016.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org ?
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.7
|Min. Per Game
|28.7
|15.9
|Pts. Per Game
|15.9
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|16.7
|Field Goal %
|43.5
|11.1
|Three Point %
|32.5
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|78.0
|Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|10.0
|Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Jermaine Couisnard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Armel Potter
|17.0
|+ 1
|Jameer Nelson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Jameer Nelson Jr. made free throw
|20.0
|Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard
|20.0
|Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
|18.0
|Shawn Walker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 2
|Maik Kotsar made dunk, assist by AJ Lawson
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|74
|Field Goals
|23-69 (33.3%)
|30-57 (52.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-36 (22.2%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|46
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|19
|33
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|10
|16
|Steals
|7
|1
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|4
|12
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Wash. 3-5
|67.9 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|11.7 APG
|South Carolina 5-3
|70.9 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|33.3
|FG%
|52.6
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|61.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Potter
|22
|3
|6
|9/22
|1/4
|3/4
|4
|39
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|J. Battle
|18
|8
|0
|6/18
|6/16
|0/0
|0
|38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|J. Langarica
|5
|6
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|M. Jack
|3
|4
|1
|0/11
|0/9
|3/4
|2
|40
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|S. Walker Jr.
|2
|4
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nelson Jr.
|13
|2
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|4/5
|2
|25
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. Stallings
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Offurum
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Sasser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mitola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Toro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mazzulla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Seymour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Paar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|29
|10
|23/69
|8/36
|11/15
|15
|200
|7
|3
|4
|10
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kotsar
|17
|9
|1
|8/9
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|38
|1
|2
|1
|3
|6
|A. Lawson
|14
|2
|3
|5/10
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|21
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|J. Bolden
|12
|4
|1
|5/12
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Minaya
|8
|8
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|36
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|W. Leveque
|6
|7
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Couisnard
|12
|3
|4
|4/11
|1/5
|3/4
|4
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Moss
|3
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Frink
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. McCreary
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Hannibal
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bryant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|42
|16
|30/57
|3/14
|11/18
|14
|200
|1
|6
|12
|9
|33
