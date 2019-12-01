LNGBCH
Dingle scores 21 to lead Penn over Long Beach St. 95-79

  • Dec 01, 2019

Jordan Dingle had 19 of his 21 points in the second half as Penn topped Long Beach State 95-79 in the Wooden Legacy on Sunday.

Max Martz had 17 points for Penn (5-3), Devon Goodman added 16, 12 in the second half, and AJ Brodeur 11.

The game was tied at 43 at halftime but the Quakers shot 56% in the second half, going 8 of 18 from 3-point range. Six different players hit from behind the arc with Dingle connecting three times.

Dingle opened the second half with a 3, added a layup to cap a 7-0 run and Penn turned that into a 13-4 run to lead 56-47 five minutes in. Three-pointers helped the Quakers work the lead as high as 15 and then a 13-2 run broke the game open. Dingles dunk made it 87-66 with 4:22 to play.

Chance Hunter had 24 points for the Beach (3-6). Colin Slater added 18 points. Joshua Morgan had 15 points.

Team Stats
Points 79 95
Field Goals 34-65 (52.3%) 36-70 (51.4%)
3-Pointers 5-10 (50.0%) 15-36 (41.7%)
Free Throws 6-12 (50.0%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 11 12
Defensive 23 19
Team 1 4
Assists 16 27
Steals 9 9
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 0 0
31
C. Hunter G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
3
J. Dingle G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
LBSU
Starters
C. Hunter
C. Slater
J. Morgan
M. Carter III
R. Mansel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hunter 24 4 1 9/16 2/5 4/7 1 35 0 1 3 1 3
C. Slater 18 4 3 8/11 2/2 0/0 4 33 0 0 2 0 4
J. Morgan 15 7 2 7/8 0/0 1/2 3 28 1 1 3 4 3
M. Carter III 12 8 4 6/17 0/2 0/0 1 35 1 0 5 3 5
R. Mansel 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 2 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Roberts
J. Griffin
T. Irish
M. De Geest
M. Apic
B. Jackson
D. Cobb
J. Yan
S. Knight
R. Rhoden
J. Rene
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Roberts 4 5 2 2/9 0/0 0/1 1 30 3 1 1 3 2
J. Griffin 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
T. Irish 1 1 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 12 2 1 0 0 1
M. De Geest 0 3 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 3
M. Apic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cobb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rhoden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 34 16 34/65 5/10 6/12 11 200 9 4 16 11 23
Penn
Bench
M. Martz
B. Washington
L. Monroe
A. Imegwu
J. Simmons
R. Jerome
G. Ryan
M. Lorca-Lloyd
M. Jackson
M. Wang
K. Mijakowski
J. Charles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Martz 17 3 0 6/7 5/6 0/0 0 25 0 0 2 1 2
B. Washington 7 2 0 3/7 1/3 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 1 1
L. Monroe 5 3 2 2/4 1/2 0/1 3 14 2 0 1 3 0
A. Imegwu 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Simmons 2 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 4 0 0 0 1 0
R. Jerome 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Ryan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lorca-Lloyd 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0
M. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mijakowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 31 27 36/70 15/36 8/12 15 200 9 6 13 12 19
