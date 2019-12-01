Dingle scores 21 to lead Penn over Long Beach St. 95-79
Jordan Dingle had 19 of his 21 points in the second half as Penn topped Long Beach State 95-79 in the Wooden Legacy on Sunday.
Max Martz had 17 points for Penn (5-3), Devon Goodman added 16, 12 in the second half, and AJ Brodeur 11.
The game was tied at 43 at halftime but the Quakers shot 56% in the second half, going 8 of 18 from 3-point range. Six different players hit from behind the arc with Dingle connecting three times.
Dingle opened the second half with a 3, added a layup to cap a 7-0 run and Penn turned that into a 13-4 run to lead 56-47 five minutes in. Three-pointers helped the Quakers work the lead as high as 15 and then a 13-2 run broke the game open. Dingles dunk made it 87-66 with 4:22 to play.
Chance Hunter had 24 points for the Beach (3-6). Colin Slater added 18 points. Joshua Morgan had 15 points.
---
---
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|18.3
|Pts. Per Game
|18.3
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|37.8
|Field Goal %
|49.5
|30.3
|Three Point %
|28.6
|85.7
|Free Throw %
|70.4
|Offensive rebound by Long Beach State
|1.0
|Michael Carter III missed jump shot, blocked by Max Lorca-Lloyd
|3.0
|+ 3
|Alex Imegwu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Lorca-Lloyd
|11.0
|+ 2
|Joshua Morgan made layup
|25.0
|Offensive rebound by Joshua Morgan
|27.0
|Jordan Roberts missed layup
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Colin Slater
|34.0
|Ray Jerome missed layup
|36.0
|+ 2
|Joshua Morgan made layup
|52.0
|Offensive rebound by Joshua Morgan
|1:00
|Michael Carter III missed layup, blocked by AJ Brodeur
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|95
|Field Goals
|34-65 (52.3%)
|36-70 (51.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-10 (50.0%)
|15-36 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-12 (50.0%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|35
|Offensive
|11
|12
|Defensive
|23
|19
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|16
|27
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|11
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|52.3
|FG%
|51.4
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hunter
|24
|4
|1
|9/16
|2/5
|4/7
|1
|35
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|C. Slater
|18
|4
|3
|8/11
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Morgan
|15
|7
|2
|7/8
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|28
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3
|M. Carter III
|12
|8
|4
|6/17
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|0
|5
|3
|5
|R. Mansel
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dingle
|21
|6
|2
|9/18
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|D. Goodman
|16
|6
|7
|6/12
|1/6
|3/3
|1
|32
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|A. Brodeur
|11
|5
|9
|5/9
|0/1
|1/4
|3
|35
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|R. Betley
|8
|5
|4
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|30
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|E. Scott
|5
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
