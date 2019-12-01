SILL
Perkins provides boost for St. Louis in win over S. Illinois

  • AP
  • Dec 01, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Javonte Perkins had 18 points off the bench to lead Saint Louis to a 69-60 win over Southern Illinois on Sunday.

Hasahn French had 15 points and nine rebounds for Saint Louis (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jordan Goodwin added 14 points and 19 rebounds.

Marcus Domask had 21 points and five assists for the Salukis (3-5). Barret Benson added 16 points. Lance Jones had 14 points.

Saint Louis faces Tulane next Sunday. Southern Illinois matches up against Norfolk State at home on Wednesday.

Key Players
M. Domask
J. Goodwin
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
45.2 Field Goal % 51.5
33.3 Three Point % 33.3
80.0 Free Throw % 52.8
Team Stats
Points 60 69
Field Goals 23-51 (45.1%) 24-55 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 1-11 (9.1%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 27 39
Offensive 3 11
Defensive 22 26
Team 2 2
Assists 13 13
Steals 8 4
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 7 11
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
S. Illinois
Saint Louis
NCAA BB Scores