Perkins provides boost for St. Louis in win over S. Illinois
ST. LOUIS (AP) Javonte Perkins had 18 points off the bench to lead Saint Louis to a 69-60 win over Southern Illinois on Sunday.
Hasahn French had 15 points and nine rebounds for Saint Louis (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jordan Goodwin added 14 points and 19 rebounds.
Marcus Domask had 21 points and five assists for the Salukis (3-5). Barret Benson added 16 points. Lance Jones had 14 points.
Saint Louis faces Tulane next Sunday. Southern Illinois matches up against Norfolk State at home on Wednesday.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|9.1
|Reb. Per Game
|9.1
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|51.5
|33.3
|Three Point %
|33.3
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|52.8
|+ 2
|Marcus Domask made layup
|23.0
|+ 1
|Yuri Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Yuri Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|35.0
|+ 1
|Trent Brown made free throw
|41.0
|Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs
|41.0
|+ 2
|Trent Brown made layup
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Trent Brown
|42.0
|Eric McGill missed layup
|44.0
|Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Eric McGill
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Saint Louis
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|69
|Field Goals
|23-51 (45.1%)
|24-55 (43.6%)
|3-Pointers
|1-11 (9.1%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|39
|Offensive
|3
|11
|Defensive
|22
|26
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|7
|11
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|S. Illinois 3-5
|63.4 PPG
|34.4 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Saint Louis 7-1
|72.7 PPG
|46.1 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. Domask F
|13.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.9 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
3
|J. Perkins G
|6.3 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|0.7 APG
|32.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Domask F
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|J. Perkins G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|45.1
|FG%
|43.6
|
|
|9.1
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Domask
|21
|5
|5
|7/12
|1/3
|6/8
|4
|36
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|B. Benson
|16
|2
|1
|7/11
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Jones
|14
|4
|5
|5/11
|0/2
|4/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|E. McGill
|4
|6
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|35
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|R. Suggs Jr.
|2
|5
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. French
|15
|9
|3
|7/14
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|38
|0
|2
|3
|4
|5
|J. Goodwin
|14
|19
|4
|5/13
|0/2
|4/6
|3
|37
|0
|2
|2
|4
|15
|D. Jacobs
|8
|2
|4
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|5
|26
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|Y. Collins
|5
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Bell Jr.
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perkins
|18
|2
|0
|5/10
|1/5
|7/10
|3
|37
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|G. Jimerson
|9
|0
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Hankton
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Weaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Raboin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Thatch Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Courtney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hightower
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|37
|13
|24/55
|5/18
|16/23
|18
|190
|4
|7
|11
|11
|26
