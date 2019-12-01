TEMPLE
DAVID

No Text

Pierre-Louis scores 15, Temple beats Davidson 66-53

  • AP
  • Dec 01, 2019

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Nate Pierre-Louis scored 15 points and Quinton Rose added 14 as Temple beat Davidson 66-53 in the fifth-place game Sunday at the Orlando Invitational.

Rose also had 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Jake Forrester, who received an NCAA waiver Tuesday that made him eligible to play this season, had eight of his season-high 10 points during the second half for the Owls (6-1).

''Our strength in numbers is important,'' Temple coach Aaron McKie said. ''You've got to have some depth with your team.''

Forrester, who played 13 games as a freshman last season for Indiana, appeared in all three contests in the tournament.

Davidson (3-5) got 16 points from Luka Brajkovic and Carter Collins had 12. Kellan Grady, who averaged 21.5 points in the Wildcats' first two games of the tourney, was held to 11.

The Wildcats were outscored 36-20 during the second half.

''It was not so much bad defense as it was bad offense,'' Davidson coach Bob McKillop said. ''''You can't play defense when you're turning the ball over, when you're taking early shots in the clock that are not high percentage. That was really the nature of the game.''

Hyunjung Lee hit a 3 at the buzzer as Davidson took a 33-30 halftime lead.

''We got stagnant in the first half,'' McKie said. ''We didn't attack the paint as much as I wanted to in the first half. We started to attack it in the second half and we got some better looks.''

Temple was beaten by No. 5 and tournament champion Maryland 76-69 before downing Texas A&M 65-42 in its first two invitational games.

Davidson lost 73-63 to runner-up Marquette and beat Fairfield 67-56.

--

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Pierre-Louis
15 G
K. Grady
31 G
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
37.7 Field Goal % 48.2
10.5 Three Point % 25.7
66.7 Free Throw % 82.1
  Shot clock violation turnover on Temple 1.0
  Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II 31.0
  Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose 48.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Shooting foul on Jake Forrester 51.0
+ 1 Nate Pierre-Louis made free throw 1:07
  Shooting foul on Carter Collins 1:07
+ 2 Nate Pierre-Louis made layup, assist by Monty Scott 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Monty Scott 1:10
Team Stats
Points 66 53
Field Goals 26-66 (39.4%) 18-50 (36.0%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 8-33 (24.2%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 38 27
Offensive 8 3
Defensive 30 24
Team 0 0
Assists 19 10
Steals 7 3
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 17 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
N. Pierre-Louis G
15 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
35
L. Brajkovic F
16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Temple 6-1 303666
home team logo Davidson 3-5 332053
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Temple 6-1 69.8 PPG 42.3 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Davidson 3-5 71.7 PPG 31.9 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
15
N. Pierre-Louis G 12.3 PPG 9.2 RPG 3.3 APG 38.1 FG%
35
L. Brajkovic F 9.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 0.7 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
15
N. Pierre-Louis G 15 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
35
L. Brajkovic F 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
39.4 FG% 36.0
30.0 3PT FG% 24.2
88.9 FT% 81.8
Temple
Starters
N. Pierre-Louis
Q. Rose
J. Hamilton
A. Moore II
J. Moorman II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Pierre-Louis 15 7 2 5/10 1/3 4/5 1 32 1 1 2 1 6
Q. Rose 14 11 9 5/12 0/1 4/4 4 32 1 1 1 3 8
J. Hamilton 6 0 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 0
A. Moore II 5 2 3 2/10 1/7 0/0 1 35 1 0 2 0 2
J. Moorman II 5 5 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 27 1 0 2 0 5
Starters
N. Pierre-Louis
Q. Rose
J. Hamilton
A. Moore II
J. Moorman II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Pierre-Louis 15 7 2 5/10 1/3 4/5 1 32 1 1 2 1 6
Q. Rose 14 11 9 5/12 0/1 4/4 4 32 1 1 1 3 8
J. Hamilton 6 0 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 0
A. Moore II 5 2 3 2/10 1/7 0/0 1 35 1 0 2 0 2
J. Moorman II 5 5 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 27 1 0 2 0 5
Bench
J. Forrester
M. Scott
D. Perry
A. Parks
D. Moore
T. Strickland
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
D. Dunn
J. Pierre-Louis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Forrester 10 4 0 5/8 0/0 0/0 4 16 0 0 1 0 4
M. Scott 8 5 1 3/10 2/4 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 0 5
D. Perry 3 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 13 2 0 1 0 0
A. Parks 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 4 0
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pierre-Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 38 19 26/66 6/20 8/9 17 200 7 2 12 8 30
Davidson
Starters
L. Brajkovic
C. Collins
K. Grady
M. Jones
J. Gudmundsson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Brajkovic 16 2 1 7/9 1/2 1/3 3 28 0 2 5 0 2
C. Collins 12 3 2 3/11 2/9 4/4 5 30 0 1 1 0 3
K. Grady 11 3 3 3/13 1/6 4/4 2 33 0 0 1 0 3
M. Jones 3 3 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 29 1 0 1 1 2
J. Gudmundsson 2 9 3 1/5 0/4 0/0 1 36 1 0 1 0 9
Starters
L. Brajkovic
C. Collins
K. Grady
M. Jones
J. Gudmundsson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Brajkovic 16 2 1 7/9 1/2 1/3 3 28 0 2 5 0 2
C. Collins 12 3 2 3/11 2/9 4/4 5 30 0 1 1 0 3
K. Grady 11 3 3 3/13 1/6 4/4 2 33 0 0 1 0 3
M. Jones 3 3 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 29 1 0 1 1 2
J. Gudmundsson 2 9 3 1/5 0/4 0/0 1 36 1 0 1 0 9
Bench
H. Lee
B. Jones
N. Boachie-Yiadom
K. Pritchett
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
L. Frampton
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
D. Dibble
D. Kristensen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Lee 9 1 0 3/6 3/6 0/0 1 21 1 1 1 1 0
B. Jones 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 3 1 0
N. Boachie-Yiadom 0 5 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 1 0 5
K. Pritchett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dibble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kristensen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 27 10 18/50 8/33 9/11 12 200 3 5 14 3 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores