Lee scores 25 points, leads Vanderbilt over Buffalo 90-76
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) When coaching his Vanderbilt players, Jerry Stackhouse likes to use personal experiences to get his point across to his team.
As a successful NBA and college player, Stackhouse draws on his knowledge of what it was like to be on the court playing at a high level. He also tells the Commodores to rely on each other to create a winning environment, especially when your star player has an off night.
On a night when Aaron Nesmith, the Southeastern Conference's leading scorer coming into the game at 23.7 points per game was only able to put up 16, Saben Lee netted a career-high 25 points to lead Vanderbilt to a 90-76 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday night.
''My experience has helped me put real-life situations to these guys,'' Stackhouse said. ''It's about the work and trusting your teammates. These guys really pull for each other.''
Lee was a key factor the Commodores' win, hitting 8 of 15 shots from the field and was a perfect 8-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line.
''When I go in I try to impact the game,'' Lee said.
Clevon Brown added 14 points and grabbed a career-high eight rebounds for Vanderbilt (6-2). Maxwell Evans rounded out the balanced attack with 13 points and seven boards.
Antwain Johnson led Buffalo (5-3) with 16 points on 4-of-13 shooting and had seven rebounds. Davonta Jordan added 15 points and Josh Mballa chipped in 11.
The Bulls were looking for their first win against an SEC opponent and started the game off with a 10-1 run. But Vanderbilt answered with a 16-5 run to take its first lead of the game.
Nesmith was held scoreless until 5:15 to go in the first half when he hit two free throws. He has scored in double figures in all eight games this season.
The Commodores went on to close the first half on a 21-4 run for a 47-34 advantage. That was where the game changed, Buffalo coach Jim Whitesell said.
''The end of the first half really hurt us,'' Whitesell said. ''I thought we played pretty well, and defensively we were in pretty good shape. I think the last eight minutes we were down six and we used our second timeout, which I usually don't do, but I wanted to finish the half well, which we did not.''
Vanderbilt posted a season-high 26 free-throw attempts, converting 22 of them for 84.6%. Vanderbilt entered the contest with the second worst free-throw percentage in the SEC at 62.6%. Free-throw shooting has been an obvious area of concern for Stackhouse. ''We focus on it,'' he said.
The Commodores, more of an outside shooting team, outscored the Bulls 56-44 in the paint.
BIG PICTURE
Vanderbilt: The Commodores rebounded from scoring a season-low in their 67-58 loss at home against Tulsa on Saturday night.
Buffalo: The Bulls had their three-game win streak snapped.
UP NEXT
Buffalo travels to DePaul on Sunday.
Vanderbilt hosts Liberty on Dec. 14.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|David Nickelberry made dunk
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Ronaldo Segu
|17.0
|Drew Weikert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 1
|Savion Gallion made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Savion Gallion made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Shooting foul on Drew Weikert
|34.0
|+ 1
|Maxwell Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Maxwell Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on Savion Gallion
|43.0
|+ 2
|LaQuill Hardnett made layup
|50.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Wright made layup
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|90
|Field Goals
|27-68 (39.7%)
|32-69 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-23 (21.7%)
|4-18 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|17-27 (63.0%)
|22-26 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|44
|Offensive
|12
|10
|Defensive
|28
|31
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|7
|13
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|20
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Buffalo 5-3
|80.4 PPG
|44 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Vanderbilt 6-2
|82.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|A. Johnson G
|10.9 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|32.5 FG%
|
0
|S. Lee G
|16.3 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|6.6 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Johnson G
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|S. Lee G
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|21.7
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|63.0
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Johnson
|16
|7
|0
|4/13
|2/6
|6/7
|4
|30
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|D. Jordan
|15
|7
|1
|5/13
|2/5
|3/5
|4
|26
|1
|0
|4
|0
|7
|J. Mballa
|11
|7
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|26
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|J. Graves
|9
|4
|3
|3/11
|1/5
|2/5
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|J. Williams
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Johnson
|16
|7
|0
|4/13
|2/6
|6/7
|4
|30
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|D. Jordan
|15
|7
|1
|5/13
|2/5
|3/5
|4
|26
|1
|0
|4
|0
|7
|J. Mballa
|11
|7
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|26
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|J. Graves
|9
|4
|3
|3/11
|1/5
|2/5
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|J. Williams
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Grant
|7
|6
|0
|3/9
|0/4
|1/1
|4
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|D. Nickelberry
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Segu
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|L. Hardnett
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|S. Gallion
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Bertram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bivens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skogman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|40
|7
|27/68
|5/23
|17/27
|20
|200
|5
|2
|17
|12
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|16
|3
|0
|4/11
|1/5
|7/7
|3
|29
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|C. Brown
|14
|8
|0
|6/10
|1/2
|1/4
|2
|24
|0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|M. Evans
|13
|7
|1
|5/10
|0/3
|3/4
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|S. Pippen Jr.
|6
|4
|5
|3/9
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. Disu
|2
|6
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nesmith
|16
|3
|0
|4/11
|1/5
|7/7
|3
|29
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|C. Brown
|14
|8
|0
|6/10
|1/2
|1/4
|2
|24
|0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|M. Evans
|13
|7
|1
|5/10
|0/3
|3/4
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|S. Pippen Jr.
|6
|4
|5
|3/9
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. Disu
|2
|6
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lee
|25
|4
|4
|8/15
|1/3
|8/8
|2
|27
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4
|J. Wright
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|17
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Obinna
|3
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|I. Rice
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Moyer
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Weikert
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Jossell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Millora-Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Jankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Arbuckle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|41
|13
|32/69
|4/18
|22/26
|24
|200
|8
|6
|13
|10
|31
-
NDAKST
INDST60
71
Final
-
EKY
USCUP67
79
Final
-
STPETE
STJOHN69
79
Final
-
CHATT
WCAR77
87
Final
-
ODU
WMMARY46
63
Final
-
OAK
WMICH72
62
Final
-
BCU
STETSON67
72
Final
-
WKY
WRIGHT74
76
Final
-
IOWA
CUSE68
54
Final
-
24BUTLER
MISS67
58
Final
-
RICH
HAMP80
63
Final
-
NWEST
BC82
64
Final
-
STAND
APPST58
90
Final
-
LAFAY
STJOES94
71
Final
-
COKER
GWEBB59
73
Final
-
BUCK
RIDER69
89
Final
-
HOUBP
19DAYTON68
99
Final
-
COPPST
ECU85
75
Final
-
UVM
CINCY73
82
Final
-
LOYCHI
BALLST70
58
Final
-
UMBC
AMER61
85
Final
-
QUINN
FDU77
78
Final
-
VALPO
EMICH79
85
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARLO83
75
Final
-
NKY
MIAOH76
54
Final
-
DTROIT
KENTST57
92
Final
-
JAXST
GMASON60
67
Final
-
DART
GAST80
83
Final/OT
-
AUBMONT
SAMFORD64
97
Final
-
CLU
MTSU38
86
Final
-
UMES
18BAYLOR46
78
Final
-
LPSCMB
BELMONT75
80
Final
-
CAMPBV
MCNSE61
107
Final
-
4MICH
1LVILLE43
58
Final
-
UAB
TEXAS57
67
Final
-
SAMHOU
TEXPA86
90
Final/2OT
-
BUFF
VANDY76
90
Final
-
NEBOM
ARKST73
78
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA67
89
Final
-
SELOU
LALAF81
98
Final
-
PEAY
ARK61
69
Final
-
MILW
DRAKE53
56
Final
-
CHARSO
MIZZOU68
60
Final
-
NWST
SMU51
77
Final
-
MURYST
MOST69
71
Final
-
ORAL
CREIGH60
72
Final
-
17FSU
IND64
80
Final
-
NORL
LSU54
90
Final
-
RUT
PITT60
71
Final
-
ILLST
TCU69
81
Final
-
BRAD
15MEMP56
71
Final
-
JACKST
DENVER58
67
Final
-
MOUNT
GC67
75
Final/OT
-
UTEP
NMEXST56
59
Final
-
10DUKE
11MICHST87
75
Final
-
UIW
SEATTLE60
81
Final
-
UCSB
CSBAK64
60
Final
-
UCMERCED
SACST36
72
Final
-
ARIZST
SANFRAN71
67
Final