George Mason defeats Jacksonville St. 67-60

  • AP
  • Dec 03, 2019

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Jordan Miller scored 19 points and AJ Wilson had 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocks as George Mason beat Jacksonville State 67-60 on Tuesday night.

Javon Greene had 13 points and nine rebounds for George Mason (9-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Xavier Johnson added eight assists.

Derrick Cook's layup with 2:26 to play had the Gamecocks within 60-58. But a Miller jumper pushed the lead to four and after a Jacksonville State miss the Patriots began hitting free throws.

George Mason's seven-point run while the Gamecocks were missing five straight shots produced a nine-point lead, the largest of the game.

De'Torrion Ware had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-5). Cook added 11 points, including a closing seconds layup, and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Derrick Cook made layup 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Derrick Cook 5.0
  Derek St. Hilaire missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson 10.0
  Personal foul on Javon Greene 15.0
  Defensive rebound by De'Torrion Ware 22.0
  Javon Greene missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Kayne Henry 22.0
  Defensive rebound by George Mason 35.0
  Derek St. Hilaire missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
+ 1 Jamal Hartwell II made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
Team Stats
Points 60 67
Field Goals 26-65 (40.0%) 26-60 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 2-6 (33.3%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 45
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 24 26
Team 3 10
Assists 8 14
Steals 5 8
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 18 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
D. Ware G
19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
J. Miller G
19 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Jax. State 2-5 293160
home team logo George Mason 9-1 283967
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Jax. State 2-5 70.7 PPG 37.3 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo George Mason 9-1 71.5 PPG 45.9 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
33
D. Ware G 11.7 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.7 APG 36.4 FG%
11
J. Miller G 13.1 PPG 5.1 RPG 0.9 APG 50.6 FG%
Top Scorers
33
D. Ware G 19 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
11
J. Miller G 19 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
40.0 FG% 43.3
26.1 3PT FG% 33.3
33.3 FT% 66.7
Jax. State
Starters
D. Cook
D. St. Hilaire
J. Cross
M. Zeliznak
T. Hudson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cook 11 6 1 5/11 1/3 0/0 1 30 0 0 2 1 5
D. St. Hilaire 9 6 0 4/11 1/5 0/0 4 22 2 0 0 1 5
J. Cross 7 4 0 3/6 0/0 1/3 1 14 1 1 0 1 3
M. Zeliznak 2 4 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 28 0 1 2 0 4
T. Hudson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 3 0 0
Bench
D. Ware
E. Harden
K. Henry
M. Welsch
J. Perdue
M. Roub
C. Jones
J. Murphy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Ware 19 7 2 8/16 3/10 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 3 4
E. Harden 6 1 3 2/5 1/1 1/2 2 27 0 0 2 0 1
K. Henry 6 3 1 3/7 0/2 0/1 1 24 2 2 0 2 1
M. Welsch 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Perdue 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Roub 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 1
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 32 8 26/65 6/23 2/6 18 200 5 5 9 8 24
George Mason
Starters
J. Miller
J. Greene
J. Hartwell II
G. Mar
J. Oduro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Miller 19 5 0 8/13 3/4 0/1 3 28 1 0 0 3 2
J. Greene 13 9 4 4/11 2/7 3/4 2 35 3 1 4 0 9
J. Hartwell II 6 1 0 2/8 0/3 2/2 1 30 0 0 3 0 1
G. Mar 2 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 13 0 0 2 0 1
J. Oduro 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 1 15 0 0 1 2 1
Bench
A. Wilson
J. Kier
X. Johnson
G. Calixte
I. Boyd
J. Tempchin
J. Douglas-Stanley
B. Haidara
M. McCray
C. Konnor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wilson 11 8 1 5/9 0/0 1/3 0 30 1 6 0 3 5
J. Kier 8 3 0 3/9 0/0 2/2 0 18 2 0 0 0 3
X. Johnson 4 3 8 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 24 1 0 1 0 3
G. Calixte 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 1 1
I. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Douglas-Stanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haidara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Konnor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 35 14 26/60 5/15 10/15 11 200 8 7 12 9 26
