Cook’s late burst lifts Missouri St over Murray St 71-69
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Keandre Cook sank a go-ahead 3-pointer and added two late free throws and Tulio Da Silva notched his second double-double of the season as Missouri State held off Murray State 71-69 on Tuesday night.
Cook, who hit all seven of his free throws and scored 15, buried a 3 with 28 seconds left in the game to put the Bears (4-5) up 68-66. Cook hit a pair of foul shots with 3 seconds left to put Missouri State up 71-66. Tevin Brown hit a 3 at the buzzer for the Racers (4-4).
Da Silva finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Missouri State, while Gaige Prim came off the bench to contribute 10 points, four boards and three assists.
Brown paced Murray State with 19 points. Jaiveon Eaves had 14 points and six rebounds, while Anthony Smith totaled 12 points and 10 boards for his second double-double of the season.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Tevin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Tevin Brown
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|8.0
|Josh Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Josh Hall made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Darnell Cowart
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva
|12.0
|Darnell Cowart missed driving layup
|14.0
|+ 3
|Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|71
|Field Goals
|22-59 (37.3%)
|25-55 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|20-29 (69.0%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|37
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|5
|14
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|18
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Murray State 4-4
|72.5 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Missouri State 4-5
|66.4 PPG
|41 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|T. Brown G
|16.6 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.7 APG
|48.2 FG%
|
30
|T. Da Silva F
|10.3 PPG
|8.6 RPG
|0.9 APG
|46.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Brown G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|T. Da Silva F
|16 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|69.0
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|19
|3
|3
|5/17
|3/6
|6/7
|3
|40
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Eaves
|14
|6
|1
|4/9
|1/4
|5/6
|0
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|A. Smith
|12
|10
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|4/8
|5
|25
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|D. Smith
|7
|4
|1
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Williams
|3
|6
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|19
|3
|3
|5/17
|3/6
|6/7
|3
|40
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Eaves
|14
|6
|1
|4/9
|1/4
|5/6
|0
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|A. Smith
|12
|10
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|4/8
|5
|25
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|D. Smith
|7
|4
|1
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Williams
|3
|6
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Robinson
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|D. Cowart
|5
|1
|0
|2/9
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Gilmore
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|J. Holliday
|1
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|11
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|B. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Carter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Kamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|36
|5
|22/59
|5/16
|20/29
|18
|200
|3
|3
|10
|11
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Da Silva
|16
|11
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|6/8
|3
|28
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8
|K. Cook
|15
|3
|2
|3/7
|2/3
|7/7
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|L. West
|8
|5
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|T. Dixon
|7
|4
|3
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|19
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Black
|5
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Da Silva
|16
|11
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|6/8
|3
|28
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8
|K. Cook
|15
|3
|2
|3/7
|2/3
|7/7
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|L. West
|8
|5
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|T. Dixon
|7
|4
|3
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|19
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Black
|5
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Prim
|10
|4
|3
|5/12
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Hall
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|F. Cooper Jr.
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|I. Mosley
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ridder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mohammed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|34
|14
|25/55
|7/18
|14/17
|23
|200
|3
|3
|14
|6
|28
-
NDAKST
INDST60
71
Final
-
EKY
USCUP67
79
Final
-
STPETE
STJOHN69
79
Final
-
CHATT
WCAR77
87
Final
-
ODU
WMMARY46
63
Final
-
OAK
WMICH72
62
Final
-
BCU
STETSON67
72
Final
-
WKY
WRIGHT74
76
Final
-
IOWA
CUSE68
54
Final
-
24BUTLER
MISS67
58
Final
-
RICH
HAMP80
63
Final
-
NWEST
BC82
64
Final
-
STAND
APPST58
90
Final
-
LAFAY
STJOES94
71
Final
-
COKER
GWEBB59
73
Final
-
BUCK
RIDER69
89
Final
-
HOUBP
19DAYTON68
99
Final
-
COPPST
ECU85
75
Final
-
UVM
CINCY73
82
Final
-
LOYCHI
BALLST70
58
Final
-
UMBC
AMER61
85
Final
-
QUINN
FDU77
78
Final
-
VALPO
EMICH79
85
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARLO83
75
Final
-
NKY
MIAOH76
54
Final
-
DTROIT
KENTST57
92
Final
-
JAXST
GMASON60
67
Final
-
DART
GAST80
83
Final/OT
-
AUBMONT
SAMFORD64
97
Final
-
CLU
MTSU38
86
Final
-
UMES
18BAYLOR46
78
Final
-
LPSCMB
BELMONT75
80
Final
-
CAMPBV
MCNSE61
107
Final
-
4MICH
1LVILLE43
58
Final
-
UAB
TEXAS57
67
Final
-
SAMHOU
TEXPA86
90
Final/2OT
-
BUFF
VANDY76
90
Final
-
NEBOM
ARKST73
78
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA67
89
Final
-
SELOU
LALAF81
98
Final
-
PEAY
ARK61
69
Final
-
MILW
DRAKE53
56
Final
-
CHARSO
MIZZOU68
60
Final
-
NWST
SMU51
77
Final
-
MURYST
MOST69
71
Final
-
ORAL
CREIGH60
72
Final
-
17FSU
IND64
80
Final
-
NORL
LSU54
90
Final
-
RUT
PITT60
71
Final
-
ILLST
TCU69
81
Final
-
BRAD
15MEMP56
71
Final
-
JACKST
DENVER58
67
Final
-
MOUNT
GC67
75
Final/OT
-
UTEP
NMEXST56
59
Final
-
10DUKE
11MICHST87
75
Final
-
UIW
SEATTLE60
81
Final
-
UCSB
CSBAK64
60
Final
-
UCMERCED
SACST36
72
Final
-
ARIZST
SANFRAN71
67
Final