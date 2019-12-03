MURYST
MOST

No Text

Cook’s late burst lifts Missouri St over Murray St 71-69

  • AP
  • Dec 03, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Keandre Cook sank a go-ahead 3-pointer and added two late free throws and Tulio Da Silva notched his second double-double of the season as Missouri State held off Murray State 71-69 on Tuesday night.

Cook, who hit all seven of his free throws and scored 15, buried a 3 with 28 seconds left in the game to put the Bears (4-5) up 68-66. Cook hit a pair of foul shots with 3 seconds left to put Missouri State up 71-66. Tevin Brown hit a 3 at the buzzer for the Racers (4-4).

Da Silva finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Missouri State, while Gaige Prim came off the bench to contribute 10 points, four boards and three assists.

Brown paced Murray State with 19 points. Jaiveon Eaves had 14 points and six rebounds, while Anthony Smith totaled 12 points and 10 boards for his second double-double of the season.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Tevin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Keandre Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Keandre Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Tevin Brown 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva 8.0
  Josh Hall missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Josh Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Darnell Cowart 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Tulio Da Silva 12.0
  Darnell Cowart missed driving layup 14.0
+ 3 Keandre Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
Team Stats
Points 69 71
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 20-29 (69.0%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 36 37
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 25 28
Team 0 3
Assists 5 14
Steals 3 3
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 18 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
T. Brown G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
30
T. Da Silva F
16 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Murray State 4-4 224769
home team logo Missouri State 4-5 254671
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Murray State 4-4 72.5 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo Missouri State 4-5 66.4 PPG 41 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
10
T. Brown G 16.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.7 APG 48.2 FG%
30
T. Da Silva F 10.3 PPG 8.6 RPG 0.9 APG 46.5 FG%
Top Scorers
10
T. Brown G 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
30
T. Da Silva F 16 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
37.3 FG% 45.5
31.3 3PT FG% 38.9
69.0 FT% 82.4
Murray State
Starters
T. Brown
J. Eaves
A. Smith
D. Smith
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brown 19 3 3 5/17 3/6 6/7 3 40 1 0 1 2 1
J. Eaves 14 6 1 4/9 1/4 5/6 0 36 0 0 1 0 6
A. Smith 12 10 0 4/7 0/0 4/8 5 25 0 0 1 3 7
D. Smith 7 4 1 3/9 1/4 0/0 1 33 1 0 1 0 4
K. Williams 3 6 0 1/5 0/2 1/2 2 18 0 0 1 3 3
Starters
T. Brown
J. Eaves
A. Smith
D. Smith
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brown 19 3 3 5/17 3/6 6/7 3 40 1 0 1 2 1
J. Eaves 14 6 1 4/9 1/4 5/6 0 36 0 0 1 0 6
A. Smith 12 10 0 4/7 0/0 4/8 5 25 0 0 1 3 7
D. Smith 7 4 1 3/9 1/4 0/0 1 33 1 0 1 0 4
K. Williams 3 6 0 1/5 0/2 1/2 2 18 0 0 1 3 3
Bench
D. Robinson
D. Cowart
D. Gilmore
J. Holliday
B. Whitley
C. Carter Jr.
N. Kamba
M. Smith
R. Thomas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Robinson 6 1 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 3 14 0 2 0 0 1
D. Cowart 5 1 0 2/9 0/0 1/2 4 17 1 0 2 1 0
D. Gilmore 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 2 0
J. Holliday 1 3 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 11 0 1 2 0 3
B. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Kamba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 36 5 22/59 5/16 20/29 18 200 3 3 10 11 25
Missouri State
Starters
T. Da Silva
K. Cook
L. West
T. Dixon
J. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Da Silva 16 11 2 5/8 0/0 6/8 3 28 0 1 2 3 8
K. Cook 15 3 2 3/7 2/3 7/7 4 27 0 0 1 0 3
L. West 8 5 1 3/7 2/5 0/0 3 14 0 0 2 0 5
T. Dixon 7 4 3 3/6 1/4 0/0 4 19 1 0 3 0 4
J. Black 5 1 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 32 0 1 1 0 1
Starters
T. Da Silva
K. Cook
L. West
T. Dixon
J. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Da Silva 16 11 2 5/8 0/0 6/8 3 28 0 1 2 3 8
K. Cook 15 3 2 3/7 2/3 7/7 4 27 0 0 1 0 3
L. West 8 5 1 3/7 2/5 0/0 3 14 0 0 2 0 5
T. Dixon 7 4 3 3/6 1/4 0/0 4 19 1 0 3 0 4
J. Black 5 1 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 32 0 1 1 0 1
Bench
G. Prim
J. Hall
F. Cooper Jr.
I. Mosley
R. Owens
D. Scott
J. Ridder
K. Mohammed
S. Brown
T. Freeman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Prim 10 4 3 5/12 0/0 0/0 2 26 1 0 1 2 2
J. Hall 5 3 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 4 17 1 0 1 1 2
F. Cooper Jr. 3 1 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 22 0 1 2 0 1
I. Mosley 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 2
R. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ridder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mohammed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 34 14 25/55 7/18 14/17 23 200 3 3 14 6 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores