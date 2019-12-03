NDAKST
Key carries Indiana State past North Dakota State 71-60

  • AP
  • Dec 03, 2019

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Tyreke Key had 27 points as Indiana State got past North Dakota State 71-60 on Tuesday night.

Indiana State jumped out to a 20-4 lead as NDSU started the game by making just 1 of 20 shots and turning it over six times. Key outscored NDSU by himself in the first half with 17 points as Indiana State led 31-16.

Jordan Barnes and Cam Bacote each added 11 points for Indiana State (4-4), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Vinnie Shahid had 18 points for the Bison (5-4). Rocky Kreuser added 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Bison shot just 22.2% in the half.

NDSU opened the second half on a 14-2 run to tie it at 33, and took its first lead of the game, 36-35, on Kreuser's 3-pointer.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 60 71
Field Goals 20-56 (35.7%) 27-59 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 10-33 (30.3%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 38
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 28 31
Team 3 2
Assists 13 10
Steals 1 8
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 4
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
V. Shahid G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
11
T. Key G
27 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo N. Dak. St. 5-4 194160
home team logo Indiana St. 4-4 314071
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Team Stats
away team logo N. Dak. St. 5-4 67.0 PPG 40 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Indiana St. 4-4 69.8 PPG 31.6 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
0
V. Shahid G 13.1 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.5 APG 36.5 FG%
11
T. Key G 17.0 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.6 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
V. Shahid G 18 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
11
T. Key G 27 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
35.7 FG% 45.8
30.3 3PT FG% 29.4
71.4 FT% 75.0
N. Dak. St.
Starters
V. Shahid
R. Kreuser
T. Ward
J. Samuelson
S. Griesel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Shahid 18 2 3 6/11 2/7 4/6 2 32 0 0 1 0 2
R. Kreuser 14 11 1 4/10 2/6 4/4 3 11 0 2 2 1 10
T. Ward 9 7 2 4/11 0/2 1/2 4 18 1 0 2 4 3
J. Samuelson 3 3 2 1/7 1/7 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 3
S. Griesel 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
T. Eady
C. Hunter
J. Knotek
M. Harden-Hayes
T. Witz
C. Quayle
O. Wilson
J. Cook
N. Christensen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Eady 9 2 2 3/6 3/5 0/0 1 28 0 0 2 0 2
C. Hunter 4 2 1 1/4 1/3 1/2 5 13 0 0 0 0 2
J. Knotek 3 1 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 25 0 0 1 0 1
M. Harden-Hayes 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
T. Witz 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1
C. Quayle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Christensen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 33 13 20/56 10/33 10/14 18 160 1 2 9 5 28
Indiana St.
Starters
T. Key
J. Barnes
T. Williams
C. Neese
J. LaRavia
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 27 8 1 8/15 2/5 9/10 1 37 1 0 1 1 7
J. Barnes 11 8 5 5/10 1/3 0/1 2 37 3 0 2 0 8
T. Williams 8 1 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 1 0 0 1
C. Neese 5 4 3 2/10 1/7 0/0 2 28 1 0 0 0 4
J. LaRavia 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 12 1 1 0 1 1
Bench
C. Bacote
B. Kessinger
C. Barnes
D. Washington
C. Agbo
C. Williams
T. Martin
B. Brinkmeyer
J. Hankins
K. Sellers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bacote 11 1 1 4/4 1/1 2/3 0 21 0 0 1 0 1
B. Kessinger 8 2 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 18 1 0 0 1 1
C. Barnes 1 2 0 0/4 0/1 1/2 0 18 1 0 0 1 1
D. Washington 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 4
C. Agbo 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 3
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hankins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sellers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 36 10 27/59 5/17 12/16 15 200 8 2 4 5 31
