Key carries Indiana State past North Dakota State 71-60
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Tyreke Key had 27 points as Indiana State got past North Dakota State 71-60 on Tuesday night.
Indiana State jumped out to a 20-4 lead as NDSU started the game by making just 1 of 20 shots and turning it over six times. Key outscored NDSU by himself in the first half with 17 points as Indiana State led 31-16.
Jordan Barnes and Cam Bacote each added 11 points for Indiana State (4-4), which earned its fourth consecutive win.
Vinnie Shahid had 18 points for the Bison (5-4). Rocky Kreuser added 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Bison shot just 22.2% in the half.
NDSU opened the second half on a 14-2 run to tie it at 33, and took its first lead of the game, 36-35, on Kreuser's 3-pointer.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Vinnie Shahid made layup
|3.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Indiana State
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|23.0
|Vinnie Shahid missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|+ 1
|Cam Bacote made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Cam Bacote made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Personal foul on Tyree Eady
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyreke Key
|52.0
|Tyson Ward missed layup
|54.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyson Ward
|55.0
|Tyson Ward missed layup
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|71
|Field Goals
|20-56 (35.7%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-33 (30.3%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|38
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|28
|31
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|13
|10
|Steals
|1
|8
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|4
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|N. Dak. St. 5-4
|67.0 PPG
|40 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Indiana St. 4-4
|69.8 PPG
|31.6 RPG
|12.1 APG
|
|35.7
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|30.3
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Shahid
|18
|2
|3
|6/11
|2/7
|4/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Kreuser
|14
|11
|1
|4/10
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|11
|0
|2
|2
|1
|10
|T. Ward
|9
|7
|2
|4/11
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|18
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|J. Samuelson
|3
|3
|2
|1/7
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. Griesel
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Shahid
|18
|2
|3
|6/11
|2/7
|4/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Kreuser
|14
|11
|1
|4/10
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|11
|0
|2
|2
|1
|10
|T. Ward
|9
|7
|2
|4/11
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|18
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|J. Samuelson
|3
|3
|2
|1/7
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. Griesel
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Eady
|9
|2
|2
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Hunter
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Knotek
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Harden-Hayes
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Witz
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Quayle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Christensen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|33
|13
|20/56
|10/33
|10/14
|18
|160
|1
|2
|9
|5
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|27
|8
|1
|8/15
|2/5
|9/10
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|J. Barnes
|11
|8
|5
|5/10
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|37
|3
|0
|2
|0
|8
|T. Williams
|8
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Neese
|5
|4
|3
|2/10
|1/7
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. LaRavia
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|27
|8
|1
|8/15
|2/5
|9/10
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|J. Barnes
|11
|8
|5
|5/10
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|37
|3
|0
|2
|0
|8
|T. Williams
|8
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Neese
|5
|4
|3
|2/10
|1/7
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. LaRavia
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bacote
|11
|1
|1
|4/4
|1/1
|2/3
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Kessinger
|8
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Barnes
|1
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Washington
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Agbo
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hankins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sellers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|36
|10
|27/59
|5/17
|12/16
|15
|200
|8
|2
|4
|5
|31
