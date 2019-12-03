PEAY
ARK

No Text

Arkansas starts 8-0 for first time in 22 years

  • AP
  • Dec 03, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored 17 points and Arkansas won its eighth straight, 69-61, over Austin Peay on Tuesday night, tying its best season start since 1997-98.

Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones scored 16 apiece and Arkansas (8-0) scored 21 points off 21 Austin Peay turnovers.

Arkansas led by just six points with 6:40 left before Desi Sills' 3-pointer with 2:42 remaining capped a 7-0 run to seal the game.

The Razorbacks made 7 of 23 from 3-point range, the most treys they've made since the season opener. Arkansas entered the game 337th out of 350 Division I teams in 3-point percentage at 25.6 percent.

''Obviously we shot the ball well tonight,'' Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. ''It's hard to get close to a 50-40-80 (field goal, 3-point and free throw percentage), which is kind of the NBA term for playing as good as you can play offensively. We almost hit those marks.''

Austin Peay (3-4) stuck around largely thanks to the Razorbacks' 20 turnovers and a game-high 20 points from Terry Taylor. Antwuan Butler scored 11 points, Jordyn Adams added 10 and Eli Abaev grabbed 11 rebounds.

BACK FROM INJURY

Jones missed Arkansas' last game, a six-point win over Northern Kentucky on Saturday, with a shoulder injury. Jones said after Tuesday night's game that his shoulder was ''at about 70 percent.'' He finished one point shy of his season scoring average against Austin Peay.

A SUDDEN BURST

Little-used forward Ethan Henderson blocked two shots on the same possession immediately after stepping on the court. Henderson had only played in two of Arkansas' previous seven games, both blowouts. The Razorbacks went on a 9-0 run upon his insertion, capped with Henderson's putback dunk that forced an Austin Peay timeout with 4:47 left in the first half. Henderson finished with two points, four rebounds, three blocks and three fouls in his seven minutes.

THREATENING TOP 25

Arkansas is one of only two SEC teams that remain undefeated, along with Auburn. The Razorbacks haven't been ranked since one week in January 2017, when they were No. 22 to start the new year before two losses that week. Arkansas received 17 points in the AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll last week and is likely to gain more with another win Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: Another win Saturday and the Razorbacks will have their best start since the national title season of 1993-94. That Arkansas team began the season 10-0 before a two-point loss to Alabama scuffed the perfection.

Austin Peay: A game with fewer turnovers would have kept the Governors close even into the final five minutes. Taylor, who shot 9 of 16 from the floor, lived up to his preseason Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honor.

UP NEXT

Arkansas travels to Western Kentucky on Saturday for only its second road game of the season. The Hilltoppers beat Arkansas in their meeting last year, 78-77

Austin Peay: The Governors will play host to North Florida on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 For women's games: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Jordyn Adams made jump shot 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris 30.0
  Jordyn Adams missed jump shot 32.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Joe 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe 37.0
  Jordyn Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
+ 1 Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Jordyn Adams 46.0
+ 2 Eli Abaev made layup 48.0
  Offensive rebound by Eli Abaev 48.0
Team Stats
Points 61 69
Field Goals 22-53 (41.5%) 22-46 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 30 27
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 20 20
Team 2 2
Assists 8 11
Steals 4 9
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 21 20
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
T. Taylor G
20 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
33
J. Whitt Jr. G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Austin Peay 3-4 303161
home team logo Arkansas 8-0 343569
Bud Walton Arena Fayetteville, AR
Bud Walton Arena Fayetteville, AR
Team Stats
away team logo Austin Peay 3-4 79.4 PPG 39.4 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Arkansas 8-0 72.1 PPG 36.9 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
21
T. Taylor G 23.3 PPG 9.2 RPG 0.8 APG 56.4 FG%
33
J. Whitt Jr. G 14.3 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.1 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
21
T. Taylor G 20 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
33
J. Whitt Jr. G 17 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
41.5 FG% 47.8
31.6 3PT FG% 39.1
84.6 FT% 88.9
Austin Peay
Starters
T. Taylor
A. Butler
J. Adams
E. Abaev
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Taylor 20 6 0 9/16 1/5 1/1 4 37 1 0 3 2 4
A. Butler 11 5 1 2/5 1/2 6/8 4 38 1 0 3 1 4
J. Adams 10 3 3 5/19 0/5 0/0 4 39 1 0 5 1 2
E. Abaev 6 11 2 2/5 0/0 2/2 3 36 0 0 4 3 8
Starters
T. Taylor
A. Butler
J. Adams
E. Abaev
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Taylor 20 6 0 9/16 1/5 1/1 4 37 1 0 3 2 4
A. Butler 11 5 1 2/5 1/2 6/8 4 38 1 0 3 1 4
J. Adams 10 3 3 5/19 0/5 0/0 4 39 1 0 5 1 2
E. Abaev 6 11 2 2/5 0/0 2/2 3 36 0 0 4 3 8
Bench
C. Paez
S. DeVault
E. Hinson
M. Silveira
R. Gee
S. Conteh
A. Woodard
P. Djurisic
D. McCain
C. Bates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Paez 6 1 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 3 28 1 0 3 0 1
S. DeVault 5 1 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 1 5 0 0 0 1 0
E. Hinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Silveira 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Gee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Conteh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Woodard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Djurisic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McCain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 28 8 22/53 6/19 11/13 21 184 4 0 21 8 20
Arkansas
Starters
J. Whitt Jr.
I. Joe
M. Jones
D. Sills
A. Bailey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Whitt Jr. 17 2 1 7/13 0/0 3/4 0 38 1 0 2 1 1
I. Joe 16 6 1 4/14 3/10 5/5 1 39 2 0 3 2 4
M. Jones 16 4 2 4/6 2/4 6/6 4 27 0 0 6 0 4
D. Sills 8 1 1 3/6 2/5 0/0 4 24 2 0 1 0 1
A. Bailey 4 2 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 18 2 2 0 0 2
Starters
J. Whitt Jr.
I. Joe
M. Jones
D. Sills
A. Bailey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Whitt Jr. 17 2 1 7/13 0/0 3/4 0 38 1 0 2 1 1
I. Joe 16 6 1 4/14 3/10 5/5 1 39 2 0 3 2 4
M. Jones 16 4 2 4/6 2/4 6/6 4 27 0 0 6 0 4
D. Sills 8 1 1 3/6 2/5 0/0 4 24 2 0 1 0 1
A. Bailey 4 2 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 18 2 2 0 0 2
Bench
J. Harris
E. Henderson
J. Cylla
R. Chaney
J. Notae
A. Iyiola
C. Vanover
T. Stevens
E. Obukwelu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 6 4 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 32 0 1 6 1 3
E. Henderson 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 3 0 1 3
J. Cylla 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Chaney 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/1 3 14 2 0 2 0 2
J. Notae - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iyiola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vanover - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obukwelu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 25 11 22/46 9/23 16/18 19 201 9 6 20 5 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores