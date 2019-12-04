FAMU
TENN

No Text

No. 21 Vols top Florida A&M 72-43 for 31st straight home win

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee had no problem extending the longest active home winning streak in Division I.

John Fulkerson scored 15 points and Olivier Nkamhoua had a double-double as the 21st-ranked Volunteers trounced winless Florida A&M 72-43 on Wednesday night for their 31st straight home victory.

Tennessee (7-1) hasn't lost at home since falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

''It's just a great feeling because you know your fans are going to be happy about that, for sure,'' said Nkamhoua, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds. ''Just playing at home and winning at home is one of the best feelings ever.''

Tennessee has won its first five home games this season by an average margin of 22 points. The Vols will face a much greater challenge prolonging the streak when they return from exams to host No. 15 Memphis on Dec. 14.

The Volunteers took control immediately with a 14-0 run that established a 16-3 lead. Tennessee stayed in front by double digits the rest of the way.

Fulkerson's 15-point performance came four days after the junior forward scored a career-high 17 in a 72-69 victory over VCU, which was ranked No. 20 at the time.

Nkamhoua's breakthrough was more surprising.

The 6-foot-8 freshman hadn't scored more than eight points or pulled down more than seven rebounds in any game before Wednesday. He had seven offensive boards alone against Florida A&M and helped Tennessee outscore the Rattlers 22-5 in second-chance points.

''You haven't seen yet what we know he can do,'' Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said. ''I don't think he knows what he can do yet. I keep saying that to him.''

Yves Pons scored 14 points and Lamonte' Turner and Josiah-Jordan James each added 10 for Tennessee. Evins Desir had 11 for the Rattlers (0-7).

Florida A&M shot just 35.6% (16 of 45) from the floor. Tennessee hasn't allowed any of its first eight opponents to shoot better than 41.1%.

''They're committed to being a very good defensive team, and with so many of Rick's teams, that's where they hang their hats,'' Florida A&M coach Robert McCullum said. ''You play a Rick Barnes team, you know that you've got your work cut out for you.''

BIG PICTURE

Florida A&M: This game continued the early-season travels for Florida A&M, a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference program that won't play its first home game until it hosts Morgan State on Jan. 11. The Rattlers are opening their season with 11 road games and two neutral-site contests. Florida A&M played this one just two nights after losing 76-58 at Kansas State.

Tennessee: The Vols won easily despite not getting much scoring from Jordan Bowden, who entered averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game. Bowden scored just three and shot 1 of 7. Tennessee will need to play better to beat Memphis after the exam break. Tennessee had an equal number of turnovers and baskets (10) in the second half.

BARNES APPROACHES MILESTONE

The victory improved Barnes' coaching record to 699-365 in 32 seasons at George Mason (1987-88), Providence (1988-94), Clemson (1994-98), Texas (1998-2015) and Tennessee (2015-present).

Barnes will try to become the seventh active head coach to earn 700 career Division I wins when Tennessee hosts Memphis. The fraternity includes Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, North Carolina's Roy Williams, West Virginia's Bob Huggins, Coastal Carolina's Cliff Ellis and Kentucky's John Calipari.

QUOTABLE

''Defensively, we can get better,'' Barnes said. ''But I do think this: If our offense gets better, our defense will get better. I think we put so much pressure on our defense at times because of our silly turnovers and just trying to make great passes as opposed to just playing good basketball.''

UP NEXT

Florida A&M is at Portland on Dec. 16.

Tennessee hosts Memphis on Dec. 14.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Randolph
3 G
L. Turner
1 G
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
7.9 Ast. Per Game 7.9
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
45.5 Field Goal % 30.8
0.0 Three Point % 26.8
63.2 Free Throw % 71.4
+ 2 Randall Leath Jr. made layup 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Randall Leath Jr. 5.0
  MJ Randolph missed layup 7.0
  Lost ball turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua, stolen by Bryce Moragne 12.0
  Out of bounds turnover on MJ Randolph 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Evins Desir 40.0
  Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Tennessee 51.0
  Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 2 MJ Randolph made layup 1:04
  Lost ball turnover on Jacob Fleschman, stolen by MJ Randolph 1:09
Team Stats
Points 43 72
Field Goals 16-45 (35.6%) 24-55 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 2-6 (33.3%) 3-16 (18.8%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 21-28 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 43
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 19 25
Team 1 3
Assists 9 15
Steals 9 10
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 19 15
Fouls 23 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
E. Desir C
11 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
10
J. Fulkerson F
15 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Florida A&M 0-7 182543
home team logo 21 Tennessee 7-1 393372
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Florida A&M 0-7 57.5 PPG 36.8 RPG 7.8 APG
home team logo 21 Tennessee 7-1 71.1 PPG 41.9 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
22
E. Desir C 9.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 0.5 APG 48.0 FG%
10
J. Fulkerson F 10.9 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.7 APG 72.5 FG%
Top Scorers
22
E. Desir C 11 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
10
J. Fulkerson F 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
35.6 FG% 43.6
33.3 3PT FG% 18.8
56.3 FT% 75.0
Florida A&M
Starters
E. Desir
M. Randolph
B. Moragne
R. Melton Jr.
K. Reaves
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Desir 11 7 0 4/5 0/0 3/8 3 30 0 1 5 2 5
M. Randolph 7 2 1 2/6 0/0 3/4 4 25 2 0 3 1 1
B. Moragne 6 3 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 29 2 1 1 0 3
R. Melton Jr. 4 2 1 2/7 0/1 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 2
K. Reaves 1 0 2 0/5 0/1 1/2 3 27 1 0 3 0 0
Starters
E. Desir
M. Randolph
B. Moragne
R. Melton Jr.
K. Reaves
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Desir 11 7 0 4/5 0/0 3/8 3 30 0 1 5 2 5
M. Randolph 7 2 1 2/6 0/0 3/4 4 25 2 0 3 1 1
B. Moragne 6 3 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 29 2 1 1 0 3
R. Melton Jr. 4 2 1 2/7 0/1 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 2
K. Reaves 1 0 2 0/5 0/1 1/2 3 27 1 0 3 0 0
Bench
J. Williams
N. Core
B. Myles
R. Leath Jr.
D. Jones
H. Murray Jr.
I. Umezurike
D. Smith
A. Dansoh
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williams 8 2 0 3/5 2/2 0/0 3 16 2 0 2 0 2
N. Core 2 1 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 3 14 1 0 1 0 1
B. Myles 2 3 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 3
R. Leath Jr. 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
D. Jones 0 3 3 0/4 0/0 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 1 2
H. Murray Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
I. Umezurike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dansoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 24 9 16/45 2/6 9/16 23 200 9 2 19 5 19
Tennessee
Starters
J. Fulkerson
Y. Pons
L. Turner
J. James
J. Bowden
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Fulkerson 15 5 0 7/12 0/0 1/2 2 26 1 0 0 2 3
Y. Pons 14 7 0 4/7 0/2 6/8 2 27 2 1 1 2 5
L. Turner 10 2 6 2/6 1/4 5/6 1 21 3 0 2 0 2
J. James 10 4 2 3/8 0/2 4/4 2 27 0 0 5 2 2
J. Bowden 3 2 4 1/7 1/4 0/0 2 26 1 0 1 0 2
Starters
J. Fulkerson
Y. Pons
L. Turner
J. James
J. Bowden
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Fulkerson 15 5 0 7/12 0/0 1/2 2 26 1 0 0 2 3
Y. Pons 14 7 0 4/7 0/2 6/8 2 27 2 1 1 2 5
L. Turner 10 2 6 2/6 1/4 5/6 1 21 3 0 2 0 2
J. James 10 4 2 3/8 0/2 4/4 2 27 0 0 5 2 2
J. Bowden 3 2 4 1/7 1/4 0/0 2 26 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
O. Nkamhoua
D. Gaines
J. Johnson
J. Fleschman
B. Jancek
D. Pember
V. Bailey Jr.
Z. Kent
U. Plavsic
K. Maze
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Nkamhoua 11 13 0 5/9 0/0 1/2 3 23 1 2 3 7 6
D. Gaines 7 4 2 1/3 1/2 4/6 2 20 2 1 1 1 3
J. Johnson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 0
J. Fleschman 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
B. Jancek 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Pember 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 1 2
V. Bailey Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Plavsic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Maze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 40 15 24/55 3/16 21/28 14 200 10 4 15 15 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores