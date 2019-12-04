No. 21 Vols top Florida A&M 72-43 for 31st straight home win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee had no problem extending the longest active home winning streak in Division I.
John Fulkerson scored 15 points and Olivier Nkamhoua had a double-double as the 21st-ranked Volunteers trounced winless Florida A&M 72-43 on Wednesday night for their 31st straight home victory.
Tennessee (7-1) hasn't lost at home since falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.
''It's just a great feeling because you know your fans are going to be happy about that, for sure,'' said Nkamhoua, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds. ''Just playing at home and winning at home is one of the best feelings ever.''
Tennessee has won its first five home games this season by an average margin of 22 points. The Vols will face a much greater challenge prolonging the streak when they return from exams to host No. 15 Memphis on Dec. 14.
The Volunteers took control immediately with a 14-0 run that established a 16-3 lead. Tennessee stayed in front by double digits the rest of the way.
Fulkerson's 15-point performance came four days after the junior forward scored a career-high 17 in a 72-69 victory over VCU, which was ranked No. 20 at the time.
Nkamhoua's breakthrough was more surprising.
The 6-foot-8 freshman hadn't scored more than eight points or pulled down more than seven rebounds in any game before Wednesday. He had seven offensive boards alone against Florida A&M and helped Tennessee outscore the Rattlers 22-5 in second-chance points.
''You haven't seen yet what we know he can do,'' Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said. ''I don't think he knows what he can do yet. I keep saying that to him.''
Yves Pons scored 14 points and Lamonte' Turner and Josiah-Jordan James each added 10 for Tennessee. Evins Desir had 11 for the Rattlers (0-7).
Florida A&M shot just 35.6% (16 of 45) from the floor. Tennessee hasn't allowed any of its first eight opponents to shoot better than 41.1%.
''They're committed to being a very good defensive team, and with so many of Rick's teams, that's where they hang their hats,'' Florida A&M coach Robert McCullum said. ''You play a Rick Barnes team, you know that you've got your work cut out for you.''
BIG PICTURE
Florida A&M: This game continued the early-season travels for Florida A&M, a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference program that won't play its first home game until it hosts Morgan State on Jan. 11. The Rattlers are opening their season with 11 road games and two neutral-site contests. Florida A&M played this one just two nights after losing 76-58 at Kansas State.
Tennessee: The Vols won easily despite not getting much scoring from Jordan Bowden, who entered averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game. Bowden scored just three and shot 1 of 7. Tennessee will need to play better to beat Memphis after the exam break. Tennessee had an equal number of turnovers and baskets (10) in the second half.
BARNES APPROACHES MILESTONE
The victory improved Barnes' coaching record to 699-365 in 32 seasons at George Mason (1987-88), Providence (1988-94), Clemson (1994-98), Texas (1998-2015) and Tennessee (2015-present).
Barnes will try to become the seventh active head coach to earn 700 career Division I wins when Tennessee hosts Memphis. The fraternity includes Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, North Carolina's Roy Williams, West Virginia's Bob Huggins, Coastal Carolina's Cliff Ellis and Kentucky's John Calipari.
QUOTABLE
''Defensively, we can get better,'' Barnes said. ''But I do think this: If our offense gets better, our defense will get better. I think we put so much pressure on our defense at times because of our silly turnovers and just trying to make great passes as opposed to just playing good basketball.''
UP NEXT
Florida A&M is at Portland on Dec. 16.
Tennessee hosts Memphis on Dec. 14.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.4
|Min. Per Game
|35.4
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|7.9
|Ast. Per Game
|7.9
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|45.5
|Field Goal %
|30.8
|0.0
|Three Point %
|26.8
|63.2
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|+ 2
|Randall Leath Jr. made layup
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Randall Leath Jr.
|5.0
|MJ Randolph missed layup
|7.0
|Lost ball turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua, stolen by Bryce Moragne
|12.0
|Out of bounds turnover on MJ Randolph
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Evins Desir
|40.0
|Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot
|42.0
|Offensive rebound by Tennessee
|51.0
|Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|+ 2
|MJ Randolph made layup
|1:04
|Lost ball turnover on Jacob Fleschman, stolen by MJ Randolph
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|43
|72
|Field Goals
|16-45 (35.6%)
|24-55 (43.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-6 (33.3%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|21-28 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|43
|Offensive
|5
|15
|Defensive
|19
|25
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|9
|15
|Steals
|9
|10
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|19
|15
|Fouls
|23
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida A&M 0-7
|57.5 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|7.8 APG
|21 Tennessee 7-1
|71.1 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|E. Desir C
|9.0 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|0.5 APG
|48.0 FG%
|
10
|J. Fulkerson F
|10.9 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|1.7 APG
|72.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Desir C
|11 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|J. Fulkerson F
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.6
|FG%
|43.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Desir
|11
|7
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|3/8
|3
|30
|0
|1
|5
|2
|5
|M. Randolph
|7
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|25
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|B. Moragne
|6
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|R. Melton Jr.
|4
|2
|1
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Reaves
|1
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Desir
|11
|7
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|3/8
|3
|30
|0
|1
|5
|2
|5
|M. Randolph
|7
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|25
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|B. Moragne
|6
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|R. Melton Jr.
|4
|2
|1
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Reaves
|1
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williams
|8
|2
|0
|3/5
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Core
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Myles
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Leath Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Jones
|0
|3
|3
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|H. Murray Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Umezurike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dansoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|43
|24
|9
|16/45
|2/6
|9/16
|23
|200
|9
|2
|19
|5
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Fulkerson
|15
|5
|0
|7/12
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Y. Pons
|14
|7
|0
|4/7
|0/2
|6/8
|2
|27
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|L. Turner
|10
|2
|6
|2/6
|1/4
|5/6
|1
|21
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. James
|10
|4
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|27
|0
|0
|5
|2
|2
|J. Bowden
|3
|2
|4
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Fulkerson
|15
|5
|0
|7/12
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Y. Pons
|14
|7
|0
|4/7
|0/2
|6/8
|2
|27
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|L. Turner
|10
|2
|6
|2/6
|1/4
|5/6
|1
|21
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. James
|10
|4
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|27
|0
|0
|5
|2
|2
|J. Bowden
|3
|2
|4
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Nkamhoua
|11
|13
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|23
|1
|2
|3
|7
|6
|D. Gaines
|7
|4
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|4/6
|2
|20
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Fleschman
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Jancek
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Pember
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|V. Bailey Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Maze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|40
|15
|24/55
|3/16
|21/28
|14
|200
|10
|4
|15
|15
|25
-
TXTECH
DEPAUL57
53
OT 2:07 FS1
-
CHIST
SIUE65
56
2nd 6:10
-
BOISE
NMEX78
79
2nd 19.0
-
NRTHRNMX
NCOLO46
89
2nd 54.0
-
JVILLE
MARQET48
68
2nd 3:54 FS2
-
WEBER
UTVALL70
67
2nd 10.0
-
WISC
NCST53
64
2nd 4:41 ESP2
-
WAKE
PSU34
63
2nd 8:36 ESPU
-
6OHIOST
7UNC39
36
2nd 15:36 ESPN
-
EWASH
22WASH33
42
1st 1:37
-
CSFULL
UOP26
31
1st 0.0
-
SNCLRA
NEVADA29
53
1st 0.0
-
CSN
PORT34
30
1st 0.0
-
UNLV
FRESNO25
31
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
WASHST
IDAHO32
24
1st 0.0
-
UCRIV
CALBPTST35
41
1st 0.0
-
LOYMRY
20COLO34
30
1st 0.0 PACN
-
PENN
23NOVA69
80
Final
-
LEHIGH
SFTRPA69
77
Final
-
SC
UMASS84
80
Final
-
SACHRT
MASLOW89
86
Final
-
MEMAR
NH37
91
Final
-
MERMAK
BROWN55
82
Final
-
IUPUI
MOREHD51
56
Final
-
BU
GWASH63
64
Final
-
NCCU
UGA59
95
Final
-
CAN
FAU59
62
Final
-
AKRON
MRSHL85
73
Final
-
TOWSON
MORGAN76
59
Final
-
KENSAW
NCGRN54
72
Final
-
FGC
FIU53
71
Final
-
LOYMD
DELST84
76
Final
-
TOLEDO
CLEVST80
65
Final
-
GREEN
CSTCAR79
114
Final
-
IONA
UCONN62
80
Final
-
ETNST
CIT96
84
Final
-
LONGWD
NCAT41
52
Final
-
MAINE
NEAST63
78
Final
-
WISGB
XAVIER71
84
Final
-
ROBERT
YOUNG70
81
Final
-
EILL
IPFW69
74
Final
-
WILL
EVAN86
90
Final
-
VMI
DUQ58
71
Final
-
ROIG
OHIO51
90
Final
-
JMAD
RADFRD71
94
Final
-
FAMU
21TENN43
72
Final
-
COLG
BING82
74
Final
-
5UVA
PURDUE40
69
Final
-
NEB
GATECH56
73
Final
-
ND
3MD51
72
Final
-
PRINCE
DREXEL76
82
Final
-
YALE
ALBANY61
52
Final
-
NJTECH
ARMY65
75
Final
-
NORFLK
SILL59
76
Final
-
TULANE
USM61
56
Final
-
TEXST
HOU60
68
Final
-
UCDAV
NAU85
66
Final
-
MLSAPS
LAMON63
86
Final
-
ARKPB
TULSA39
72
Final
-
GTOWN
OKLAST81
74
Final
-
UMKC
IOWAST61
79
Final
-
PQ
GRAM69
79
Final
-
BYU
UTAH95
102
Final/OT
-
NALAB
TROY63
71
Final
-
TEXSO
9GONZAG62
101
Final
-
AF
WYO86
77
Final
-
SDGST
COLOST79
57
Final
-
CAL
SANFRAN0
0140 O/U
-8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
25UTAHST
SJST0
0150 O/U
+22.5
11:15pm ESP2