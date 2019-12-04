UConn beats Iona 80-62 for third straight win
STORRS, Conn (AP) Josh Carlton scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, both season highs, to lead UConn over Iona 80-62 on Wednesday night.
Christian Vital had 16 points and Tyler Polley added 14 for the Huskies (6-2), who have won three straight and five of their last six.
Alterique Gilbert scored 12 points and had 10 of UConn's 18 assists. That trio of guards combined to hit eight of their 15 attempts from 3-point range.
E.J. Crawford scored 17 points and Tajuan Agee had 14 for Iona (2-3).
UConn led by just one point at halftime, but scored the first 11 points of the second half. Tyler Polley's 3-pointer from the left wing put the Huskies up 47-35 and forced acting Iona coach Tra Arnold to call a timeout.
Akok Akok's put-back capped the UConn run at 22-4. That gave the Huskies a 58-39 lead and control of the game.
Iona went on a 13-1 run of its own and cut what had been a 22-point deficit to 10 before UConn stretched it back out.
The Huskies opened strong. Vital scored on UConn's first possession and had seven points as the Huskies jumped out to an 11-2 lead.
Connecticut used an unusual 5-point play to go up 20-11. Gilbert drew a foul while sinking a long 3-pointer from the right wing. He missed the free throw, but Isaiah Whaley was there to tip it into the basket.
The Huskies led 22-11, before Agee led the Gaels on an 12-0 run to take their first lead on a three-point play by Crawford.
UConn led 36-35 at the break.
BIG PICTURE
Iona: Iona had not played a game since November 23 and won't play again until December 17. The Gaels remain without head coach Tim Cluess, who has been dealing with an undisclosed medical condition.
UConn: The Huskies were back to a 10-man rotation on Wednesday with the return of swingman Sid Wilson from a knee injury. Wilson played 81/2 minutes, scoring two points and pulling down three rebounds.
UP NEXT
Iona: The Gaels host Princeton on Dec. 17.
UConn: The Huskies travel to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to face Indiana in the Jimmy V Classic
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|52.2
|Field Goal %
|36.7
|25.0
|Three Point %
|34.9
|90.9
|Free Throw %
|93.9
|Defensive rebound by Sidney Wilson
|21.0
|Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 1
|Brendan Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Brendan Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Personal foul on Asante Gist
|40.0
|+ 3
|Isaiah Washington made 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|+ 2
|Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Sidney Wilson
|50.0
|Offensive rebound by James Bouknight
|56.0
|Sidney Wilson missed dunk
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Akok Akok
|1:07
|Asante Gist missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|80
|Field Goals
|24-59 (40.7%)
|30-64 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|12-20 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|44
|Offensive
|9
|17
|Defensive
|19
|25
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|7
|18
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Iona 2-3
|67.8 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Connecticut 6-2
|76.4 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|E. Crawford G
|15.3 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|39.6 FG%
|
25
|J. Carlton F
|11.4 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|0.7 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Crawford G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|J. Carlton F
|19 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Crawford
|17
|5
|1
|7/13
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|40
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|T. Agee
|14
|8
|2
|6/12
|0/2
|2/2
|5
|36
|4
|0
|5
|1
|7
|I. Washington
|11
|3
|1
|4/13
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|29
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|A. Gist
|8
|1
|3
|3/9
|1/5
|1/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. van Eyck
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Crawford
|17
|5
|1
|7/13
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|40
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|T. Agee
|14
|8
|2
|6/12
|0/2
|2/2
|5
|36
|4
|0
|5
|1
|7
|I. Washington
|11
|3
|1
|4/13
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|29
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|A. Gist
|8
|1
|3
|3/9
|1/5
|1/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. van Eyck
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Ross
|5
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|19
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Thiam
|4
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|A. Ristanovic
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Nikolic
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Perez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ortale Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Weiss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cashaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McNeil
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|28
|7
|24/59
|4/19
|10/13
|17
|200
|9
|2
|15
|9
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carlton
|19
|12
|1
|8/13
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|29
|0
|4
|3
|5
|7
|C. Vital
|16
|9
|0
|6/14
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|28
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|T. Polley
|14
|2
|1
|4/6
|3/5
|3/4
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. Gilbert
|12
|5
|10
|4/9
|3/6
|1/3
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|A. Akok
|6
|8
|2
|3/10
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carlton
|19
|12
|1
|8/13
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|29
|0
|4
|3
|5
|7
|C. Vital
|16
|9
|0
|6/14
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|28
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|T. Polley
|14
|2
|1
|4/6
|3/5
|3/4
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. Gilbert
|12
|5
|10
|4/9
|3/6
|1/3
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|A. Akok
|6
|8
|2
|3/10
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Adams
|5
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|20
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|I. Whaley
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Wilson
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Bouknight
|2
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|T. Aiyegbusi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Gaffney
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Garry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|42
|18
|30/64
|8/19
|12/20
|16
|200
|4
|8
|15
|17
|25
