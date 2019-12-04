IONA
UCONN

No Text

UConn beats Iona 80-62 for third straight win

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

STORRS, Conn (AP) Josh Carlton scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, both season highs, to lead UConn over Iona 80-62 on Wednesday night.

Christian Vital had 16 points and Tyler Polley added 14 for the Huskies (6-2), who have won three straight and five of their last six.

Alterique Gilbert scored 12 points and had 10 of UConn's 18 assists. That trio of guards combined to hit eight of their 15 attempts from 3-point range.

E.J. Crawford scored 17 points and Tajuan Agee had 14 for Iona (2-3).

UConn led by just one point at halftime, but scored the first 11 points of the second half. Tyler Polley's 3-pointer from the left wing put the Huskies up 47-35 and forced acting Iona coach Tra Arnold to call a timeout.

Akok Akok's put-back capped the UConn run at 22-4. That gave the Huskies a 58-39 lead and control of the game.

Iona went on a 13-1 run of its own and cut what had been a 22-point deficit to 10 before UConn stretched it back out.

The Huskies opened strong. Vital scored on UConn's first possession and had seven points as the Huskies jumped out to an 11-2 lead.

Connecticut used an unusual 5-point play to go up 20-11. Gilbert drew a foul while sinking a long 3-pointer from the right wing. He missed the free throw, but Isaiah Whaley was there to tip it into the basket.

The Huskies led 22-11, before Agee led the Gaels on an 12-0 run to take their first lead on a three-point play by Crawford.

UConn led 36-35 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Iona: Iona had not played a game since November 23 and won't play again until December 17. The Gaels remain without head coach Tim Cluess, who has been dealing with an undisclosed medical condition.

UConn: The Huskies were back to a 10-man rotation on Wednesday with the return of swingman Sid Wilson from a knee injury. Wilson played 81/2 minutes, scoring two points and pulling down three rebounds.

UP NEXT

Iona: The Gaels host Princeton on Dec. 17.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to face Indiana in the Jimmy V Classic

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Agee
C. Vital
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
52.2 Field Goal % 36.7
25.0 Three Point % 34.9
90.9 Free Throw % 93.9
  Defensive rebound by Sidney Wilson 21.0
  Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Brendan Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
  Brendan Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Asante Gist 40.0
+ 3 Isaiah Washington made 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
+ 2 Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Sidney Wilson 50.0
  Offensive rebound by James Bouknight 56.0
  Sidney Wilson missed dunk 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Akok Akok 1:07
  Asante Gist missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:09
Team Stats
Points 62 80
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 30-64 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 44
Offensive 9 17
Defensive 19 25
Team 3 2
Assists 7 18
Steals 9 4
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
E. Crawford G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
J. Carlton F
19 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Iona 2-3 352762
home team logo Connecticut 6-2 364480
Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Storrs, CT
Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Storrs, CT
Team Stats
away team logo Iona 2-3 67.8 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Connecticut 6-2 76.4 PPG 43.7 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
2
E. Crawford G 15.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.0 APG 39.6 FG%
25
J. Carlton F 11.4 PPG 7.3 RPG 0.7 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
E. Crawford G 17 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
25
J. Carlton F 19 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
40.7 FG% 46.9
21.1 3PT FG% 42.1
76.9 FT% 60.0
Iona
Starters
E. Crawford
T. Agee
I. Washington
A. Gist
D. van Eyck
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Crawford 17 5 1 7/13 1/1 2/2 1 40 1 1 5 3 2
T. Agee 14 8 2 6/12 0/2 2/2 5 36 4 0 5 1 7
I. Washington 11 3 1 4/13 1/3 2/2 1 29 2 1 1 2 1
A. Gist 8 1 3 3/9 1/5 1/2 4 37 0 0 2 0 1
D. van Eyck 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
E. Crawford
T. Agee
I. Washington
A. Gist
D. van Eyck
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Crawford 17 5 1 7/13 1/1 2/2 1 40 1 1 5 3 2
T. Agee 14 8 2 6/12 0/2 2/2 5 36 4 0 5 1 7
I. Washington 11 3 1 4/13 1/3 2/2 1 29 2 1 1 2 1
A. Gist 8 1 3 3/9 1/5 1/2 4 37 0 0 2 0 1
D. van Eyck 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
I. Ross
M. Thiam
A. Ristanovic
N. Nikolic
B. Perez
M. Ortale Jr.
P. Weiss
C. Cashaw
A. McNeil
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Ross 5 2 0 1/4 0/3 3/4 2 19 2 0 0 1 1
M. Thiam 4 5 0 2/5 0/2 0/1 0 17 0 0 0 1 4
A. Ristanovic 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 2 0 2
N. Nikolic 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0
B. Perez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ortale Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Weiss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cashaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McNeil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 28 7 24/59 4/19 10/13 17 200 9 2 15 9 19
Connecticut
Starters
J. Carlton
C. Vital
T. Polley
A. Gilbert
A. Akok
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carlton 19 12 1 8/13 0/0 3/6 1 29 0 4 3 5 7
C. Vital 16 9 0 6/14 2/4 2/3 1 28 0 1 2 3 6
T. Polley 14 2 1 4/6 3/5 3/4 3 25 0 0 0 2 0
A. Gilbert 12 5 10 4/9 3/6 1/3 2 33 1 0 1 1 4
A. Akok 6 8 2 3/10 0/1 0/0 0 29 1 2 2 3 5
Starters
J. Carlton
C. Vital
T. Polley
A. Gilbert
A. Akok
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carlton 19 12 1 8/13 0/0 3/6 1 29 0 4 3 5 7
C. Vital 16 9 0 6/14 2/4 2/3 1 28 0 1 2 3 6
T. Polley 14 2 1 4/6 3/5 3/4 3 25 0 0 0 2 0
A. Gilbert 12 5 10 4/9 3/6 1/3 2 33 1 0 1 1 4
A. Akok 6 8 2 3/10 0/1 0/0 0 29 1 2 2 3 5
Bench
B. Adams
I. Whaley
S. Wilson
J. Bouknight
T. Aiyegbusi
J. Gaffney
R. Cole
M. Garry
R. Springs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Adams 5 0 1 1/4 0/2 3/4 1 20 0 1 3 0 0
I. Whaley 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0
S. Wilson 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 8 2 0 2 0 3
J. Bouknight 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 0 1 2 0
T. Aiyegbusi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Gaffney 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
R. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Garry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Springs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 42 18 30/64 8/19 12/20 16 200 4 8 15 17 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores