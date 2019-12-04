ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds combined for 40 points to lead Georgia to a 95-59 win over North Carolina Central University on Wednesday.

Edwards scored 21 points, his third straight 20-point game. The freshman was 8-for-15 from the field, 4-for-8 on 3-pointers, and added four assists. He was the team's leading scorer for the sixth time this season.

Hammonds scored 19 points, making 7-for-12 from the field, and grabbed nine rebounds. Hammonds helped Georgia outrebound NCCU 54-25.

Georgia (6-2) also got 16 points from Tyree Crump. The Bulldogs scored 90-plus points for the fifth time.

North Carolina Central (2-7) lost its third straight. The Eagles were led by senior forward Jibiri Blount with 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Georgia was playing without starting forward Amanze Ngumezi, who was suspended indefinitely for undisclosed reasons. He was replaced in the lineup by freshman Rodney Howard, who had four points, four rebounds and four blocks.

After a slow start, Georgia began to get separation with a 6-0 run culminated by an emphatic breakaway dunk by Edwards that gave the Bulldogs a 14-9 lead and caused NCCU to call a timeout. That didn't slow Georgia, which stretched the streak to 13-0 before Kobby Ayetey connected on a 3-pointer with 10:18 left.

Georgia used a 18-5 run and pushed its lead to 21 points when Edwards finished a fast break with a dunk to make it 46-25. The Bulldogs led 50-35 at halftime.

The Bulldogs put it away early in the second half with an 11-0 run - sparked by Hammonds' 3-pointer and fastbreak layup on consecutive plays - that upped their lead to 63-37 with 15:25 remaining.

A 12-0 run padded Georgia's lead to 79-45 with 7:04 left, when the Bulldogs removed their starters for the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina Central: The Eagles were the preseason pick to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, but dropped to 0-2 against Power Five schools. NCCU lost to Louisville by 29 points in November. The Eagles are now 1-5 against teams from the SEC.

Georgia: The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 at home and have won those games by an average of 20.4 points. It was their second win over a team from the MEAC this season, having beaten Delaware 100-66 on Nov. 15. Georgia improved to 16-0 all-time against the MEAC.

UP NEXT

North Carolina Central will finish a four-game road trip on Saturday at Charleston Southern before returning home for its first game since Nov. 21.

Georgia is on the road again on Saturday against Arizona State in a return match of a home-and-home series. The Sun Devils beat the Bulldogs in Athens last season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.