Edwards, Hammond combine for 40, Georgia tops NCCU 95-59

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds combined for 40 points to lead Georgia to a 95-59 win over North Carolina Central University on Wednesday.

Edwards scored 21 points, his third straight 20-point game. The freshman was 8-for-15 from the field, 4-for-8 on 3-pointers, and added four assists. He was the team's leading scorer for the sixth time this season.

Hammonds scored 19 points, making 7-for-12 from the field, and grabbed nine rebounds. Hammonds helped Georgia outrebound NCCU 54-25.

Georgia (6-2) also got 16 points from Tyree Crump. The Bulldogs scored 90-plus points for the fifth time.

North Carolina Central (2-7) lost its third straight. The Eagles were led by senior forward Jibiri Blount with 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Georgia was playing without starting forward Amanze Ngumezi, who was suspended indefinitely for undisclosed reasons. He was replaced in the lineup by freshman Rodney Howard, who had four points, four rebounds and four blocks.

After a slow start, Georgia began to get separation with a 6-0 run culminated by an emphatic breakaway dunk by Edwards that gave the Bulldogs a 14-9 lead and caused NCCU to call a timeout. That didn't slow Georgia, which stretched the streak to 13-0 before Kobby Ayetey connected on a 3-pointer with 10:18 left.

Georgia used a 18-5 run and pushed its lead to 21 points when Edwards finished a fast break with a dunk to make it 46-25. The Bulldogs led 50-35 at halftime.

The Bulldogs put it away early in the second half with an 11-0 run - sparked by Hammonds' 3-pointer and fastbreak layup on consecutive plays - that upped their lead to 63-37 with 15:25 remaining.

A 12-0 run padded Georgia's lead to 79-45 with 7:04 left, when the Bulldogs removed their starters for the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina Central: The Eagles were the preseason pick to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, but dropped to 0-2 against Power Five schools. NCCU lost to Louisville by 29 points in November. The Eagles are now 1-5 against teams from the SEC.

Georgia: The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 at home and have won those games by an average of 20.4 points. It was their second win over a team from the MEAC this season, having beaten Delaware 100-66 on Nov. 15. Georgia improved to 16-0 all-time against the MEAC.

UP NEXT

North Carolina Central will finish a four-game road trip on Saturday at Charleston Southern before returning home for its first game since Nov. 21.

Georgia is on the road again on Saturday against Arizona State in a return match of a home-and-home series. The Sun Devils beat the Bulldogs in Athens last season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Blount
A. Edwards
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
44.5 Field Goal % 41.9
34.8 Three Point % 37.5
76.1 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaykwon Walton 8.0
  Ty Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Mike Peake made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
  Mike Peake missed 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Shooting foul on Nicolas Fennell 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Mike Peake 49.0
  Ty Graves missed layup 51.0
  Turnover on Toumani Camara 1:00
  Offensive foul on Toumani Camara 1:00
+ 2 Kobby Ayetey made tip-in 1:05
  Offensive rebound by Kobby Ayetey 1:07
Team Stats
Points 59 95
Field Goals 23-66 (34.8%) 37-70 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 54
Offensive 13 20
Defensive 10 32
Team 2 2
Assists 11 19
Steals 9 8
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Blount F
19 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
5
A. Edwards G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo NC Central 2-7 352459
home team logo Georgia 6-2 504595
Stegeman Coliseum Athens, GA
Stegeman Coliseum Athens, GA
Team Stats
away team logo NC Central 2-7 59.6 PPG 36 RPG 11.1 APG
home team logo Georgia 6-2 84.9 PPG 42.6 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
2
J. Blount F 16.3 PPG 9.3 RPG 2.3 APG 44.2 FG%
5
A. Edwards G 20.6 PPG 5.9 RPG 3.0 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Blount F 19 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
5
A. Edwards G 21 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
34.8 FG% 52.9
28.6 3PT FG% 36.0
63.6 FT% 75.0
NC Central
Starters
J. Blount
T. Graves
J. Perkins
N. Fennell
E. Clayborne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Blount 19 8 0 7/15 2/5 3/3 2 35 5 0 4 5 3
T. Graves 6 2 0 2/10 2/5 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 1 1
J. Perkins 4 2 6 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 19 1 0 2 0 2
N. Fennell 4 4 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 4 35 1 0 2 2 2
E. Clayborne 1 1 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 13 0 1 1 0 1
Bench
C. Keyser
K. Ayetey
M. Melvin
D. Palmer
J. Dawkins
R. Miller Jr.
J. Whatley
X. McCoy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Keyser 16 0 1 6/15 1/5 3/4 1 28 1 0 2 0 0
K. Ayetey 7 3 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 3 0
M. Melvin 2 3 4 1/8 0/1 0/2 2 20 0 0 1 2 1
D. Palmer 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 8 1 1 0 0 0
J. Dawkins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. McCoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 23 11 23/66 6/21 7/11 18 200 9 2 14 13 10
Georgia
Starters
A. Edwards
R. Hammonds
T. Crump
D. Gresham Jr.
R. Howard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Edwards 21 2 4 8/15 4/8 1/2 0 26 2 0 1 0 2
R. Hammonds 19 9 1 7/12 1/3 4/4 1 20 1 1 2 4 5
T. Crump 16 5 2 6/12 4/10 0/0 2 29 0 0 2 1 4
D. Gresham Jr. 4 8 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 3 5
R. Howard 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 4 1 4 0
Bench
C. Brown
M. Peake
T. Camara
S. Wheeler
T. Fagan
J. Walton
S. Turnier
J. Etter
J. Harris
A. Ngumezi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 11 8 0 4/5 0/0 3/4 3 15 0 0 4 3 5
M. Peake 7 4 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 1 9 0 0 0 1 3
T. Camara 6 5 2 2/5 0/1 2/2 1 19 3 1 2 3 2
S. Wheeler 4 3 6 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 25 2 0 2 0 3
T. Fagan 3 2 1 1/4 0/0 1/2 2 11 0 0 2 1 1
J. Walton 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
S. Turnier 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Etter 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ngumezi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 52 19 37/70 9/25 12/16 13 200 8 6 16 20 32
