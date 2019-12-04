Edwards, Hammond combine for 40, Georgia tops NCCU 95-59
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds combined for 40 points to lead Georgia to a 95-59 win over North Carolina Central University on Wednesday.
Edwards scored 21 points, his third straight 20-point game. The freshman was 8-for-15 from the field, 4-for-8 on 3-pointers, and added four assists. He was the team's leading scorer for the sixth time this season.
Hammonds scored 19 points, making 7-for-12 from the field, and grabbed nine rebounds. Hammonds helped Georgia outrebound NCCU 54-25.
Georgia (6-2) also got 16 points from Tyree Crump. The Bulldogs scored 90-plus points for the fifth time.
North Carolina Central (2-7) lost its third straight. The Eagles were led by senior forward Jibiri Blount with 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Georgia was playing without starting forward Amanze Ngumezi, who was suspended indefinitely for undisclosed reasons. He was replaced in the lineup by freshman Rodney Howard, who had four points, four rebounds and four blocks.
After a slow start, Georgia began to get separation with a 6-0 run culminated by an emphatic breakaway dunk by Edwards that gave the Bulldogs a 14-9 lead and caused NCCU to call a timeout. That didn't slow Georgia, which stretched the streak to 13-0 before Kobby Ayetey connected on a 3-pointer with 10:18 left.
Georgia used a 18-5 run and pushed its lead to 21 points when Edwards finished a fast break with a dunk to make it 46-25. The Bulldogs led 50-35 at halftime.
The Bulldogs put it away early in the second half with an 11-0 run - sparked by Hammonds' 3-pointer and fastbreak layup on consecutive plays - that upped their lead to 63-37 with 15:25 remaining.
A 12-0 run padded Georgia's lead to 79-45 with 7:04 left, when the Bulldogs removed their starters for the rest of the game.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina Central: The Eagles were the preseason pick to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, but dropped to 0-2 against Power Five schools. NCCU lost to Louisville by 29 points in November. The Eagles are now 1-5 against teams from the SEC.
Georgia: The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 at home and have won those games by an average of 20.4 points. It was their second win over a team from the MEAC this season, having beaten Delaware 100-66 on Nov. 15. Georgia improved to 16-0 all-time against the MEAC.
UP NEXT
North Carolina Central will finish a four-game road trip on Saturday at Charleston Southern before returning home for its first game since Nov. 21.
Georgia is on the road again on Saturday against Arizona State in a return match of a home-and-home series. The Sun Devils beat the Bulldogs in Athens last season.
---
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|20.6
|Pts. Per Game
|20.6
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|44.5
|Field Goal %
|41.9
|34.8
|Three Point %
|37.5
|76.1
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaykwon Walton
|8.0
|Ty Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Mike Peake made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Mike Peake missed 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Shooting foul on Nicolas Fennell
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Peake
|49.0
|Ty Graves missed layup
|51.0
|Turnover on Toumani Camara
|1:00
|Offensive foul on Toumani Camara
|1:00
|+ 2
|Kobby Ayetey made tip-in
|1:05
|Offensive rebound by Kobby Ayetey
|1:07
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|95
|Field Goals
|23-66 (34.8%)
|37-70 (52.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|54
|Offensive
|13
|20
|Defensive
|10
|32
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|11
|19
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|16
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|NC Central 2-7
|59.6 PPG
|36 RPG
|11.1 APG
|Georgia 6-2
|84.9 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|J. Blount F
|16.3 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|2.3 APG
|44.2 FG%
|
5
|A. Edwards G
|20.6 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|3.0 APG
|40.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Blount F
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|A. Edwards G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|34.8
|FG%
|52.9
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blount
|19
|8
|0
|7/15
|2/5
|3/3
|2
|35
|5
|0
|4
|5
|3
|T. Graves
|6
|2
|0
|2/10
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Perkins
|4
|2
|6
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Fennell
|4
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|E. Clayborne
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blount
|19
|8
|0
|7/15
|2/5
|3/3
|2
|35
|5
|0
|4
|5
|3
|T. Graves
|6
|2
|0
|2/10
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Perkins
|4
|2
|6
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Fennell
|4
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|35
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|E. Clayborne
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Keyser
|16
|0
|1
|6/15
|1/5
|3/4
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Ayetey
|7
|3
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|M. Melvin
|2
|3
|4
|1/8
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Dawkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. McCoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|23
|11
|23/66
|6/21
|7/11
|18
|200
|9
|2
|14
|13
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Edwards
|21
|2
|4
|8/15
|4/8
|1/2
|0
|26
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Hammonds
|19
|9
|1
|7/12
|1/3
|4/4
|1
|20
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|T. Crump
|16
|5
|2
|6/12
|4/10
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D. Gresham Jr.
|4
|8
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|R. Howard
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Edwards
|21
|2
|4
|8/15
|4/8
|1/2
|0
|26
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Hammonds
|19
|9
|1
|7/12
|1/3
|4/4
|1
|20
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|T. Crump
|16
|5
|2
|6/12
|4/10
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D. Gresham Jr.
|4
|8
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|R. Howard
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|11
|8
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|15
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5
|M. Peake
|7
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Camara
|6
|5
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|19
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|S. Wheeler
|4
|3
|6
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Fagan
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Walton
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Turnier
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Etter
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ngumezi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|95
|52
|19
|37/70
|9/25
|12/16
|13
|200
|8
|6
|16
|20
|32
-
CHIST
SIUE48
45
2nd 15:50
-
TXTECH
DEPAUL38
38
2nd 7:55 FS1
-
TEXSO
9GONZAG45
77
2nd 9:30 ATSN
-
JVILLE
MARQET33
53
2nd 14:48 FS2
-
NRTHRNMX
NCOLO30
60
2nd 13:10
-
BOISE
NMEX59
61
2nd 10:00
-
WEBER
UTVALL40
40
2nd 11:33
-
SDGST
COLOST52
48
2nd 11:05
-
AF
WYO73
58
2nd 6:22
-
WAKE
PSU23
42
2nd 18:53 ESPU
-
WISC
NCST39
42
2nd 15:38 ESP2
-
6OHIOST
7UNC29
27
1st 33.0 ESPN
-
CSFULL
UOP16
12
1st 10:21
-
EWASH
22WASH13
19
1st 12:28
-
UCRIV
CALBPTST16
16
1st 12:11
-
SNCLRA
NEVADA18
35
1st 9:46
-
CSN
PORT16
20
1st 11:28
-
WASHST
IDAHO13
10
1st 11:46
-
LOYMRY
20COLO13
14
1st 11:05 PACN
-
UNLV
FRESNO7
5
1st 11:10 ATSN
-
PENN
23NOVA69
80
Final
-
SACHRT
MASLOW89
86
Final
-
IUPUI
MOREHD51
56
Final
-
MEMAR
NH37
91
Final
-
LEHIGH
SFTRPA69
77
Final
-
MERMAK
BROWN55
82
Final
-
SC
UMASS84
80
Final
-
NCCU
UGA59
95
Final
-
CAN
FAU59
62
Final
-
AKRON
MRSHL85
73
Final
-
TOWSON
MORGAN76
59
Final
-
KENSAW
NCGRN54
72
Final
-
FGC
FIU53
71
Final
-
LOYMD
DELST84
76
Final
-
TOLEDO
CLEVST80
65
Final
-
GREEN
CSTCAR79
114
Final
-
IONA
UCONN62
80
Final
-
ETNST
CIT96
84
Final
-
LONGWD
NCAT41
52
Final
-
MAINE
NEAST63
78
Final
-
EILL
IPFW69
74
Final
-
COLG
BING82
74
Final
-
VMI
DUQ58
71
Final
-
WILL
EVAN86
90
Final
-
BU
GWASH63
64
Final
-
ROBERT
YOUNG70
81
Final
-
FAMU
21TENN43
72
Final
-
WISGB
XAVIER71
84
Final
-
ROIG
OHIO51
90
Final
-
JMAD
RADFRD71
94
Final
-
5UVA
PURDUE40
69
Final
-
NEB
GATECH56
73
Final
-
ND
3MD51
72
Final
-
PRINCE
DREXEL76
82
Final
-
YALE
ALBANY61
52
Final
-
NJTECH
ARMY65
75
Final
-
MLSAPS
LAMON63
86
Final
-
TEXST
HOU60
68
Final
-
TULANE
USM61
56
Final
-
NORFLK
SILL59
76
Final
-
GTOWN
OKLAST81
74
Final
-
PQ
GRAM69
79
Final
-
BYU
UTAH95
102
Final/OT
-
UMKC
IOWAST61
79
Final
-
UCDAV
NAU85
66
Final
-
ARKPB
TULSA39
72
Final
-
NALAB
TROY63
71
Final
-
CAL
SANFRAN0
0140 O/U
-8.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
25UTAHST
SJST0
0150 O/U
+22.5
11:15pm ESP2