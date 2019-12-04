TEXST
Grimes scores 21 to carry Houston past Texas St. 68-60

  • Dec 04, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Quentin Grimes had 21 points as Houston topped Texas State 68-60 on Wednesday night.

Fabian White Jr. had 15 points for Houston (4-2). Nate Hinton added 14 points and DeJon Jarreau had 12.

Nijal Pearson had 17 points for the Bobcats (6-3), whose four-game winning streak came to end. Mason Harrell added 11 points. Alonzo Sule had 10 points.

Houston plays South Carolina on the road on Sunday. Texas State matches up against UTSA at home on Saturday.

Key Players
N. Pearson
Q. Grimes
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
43.8 Field Goal % 47.9
36.2 Three Point % 28.6
73.3 Free Throw % 71.4
Team Stats
Points 60 68
Field Goals 19-56 (33.9%) 19-53 (35.8%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 25-32 (78.1%)
Total Rebounds 35 45
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 22 29
Team 5 2
Assists 14 10
Steals 3 2
Blocks 2 10
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 28 23
Technicals 1 1
22
N. Pearson G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
24
Q. Grimes G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Texas St. 6-3 71.0 PPG 39.8 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Houston 4-2 83.0 PPG 45.3 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
22
N. Pearson G 18.0 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.6 APG 43.8 FG%
24
Q. Grimes G 16.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.7 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
22
N. Pearson G 17 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
24
Q. Grimes G 21 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
33.9 FG% 35.8
25.0 3PT FG% 27.8
72.0 FT% 78.1
Texas St.
Starters
N. Pearson
M. Harrell
I. Small
E. Terry
D. Davidson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Pearson 17 2 1 5/16 3/7 4/7 5 30 2 0 1 2 0
M. Harrell 11 1 4 4/8 0/2 3/4 2 31 0 0 1 0 1
I. Small 7 5 1 3/6 0/2 1/2 3 19 0 2 1 1 4
E. Terry 3 4 3 0/3 0/1 3/4 2 25 1 0 1 3 1
D. Davidson 2 2 2 0/4 0/2 2/2 2 17 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
A. Sule
Q. Scott
M. Davis
S. Adams
C. Asberry
J. Moor
C. Davis
D. Tennial
R. Bormann
G. Shaw
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Sule 10 5 0 4/5 0/0 2/2 5 15 0 0 2 0 5
Q. Scott 5 3 0 1/5 1/2 2/2 3 21 0 0 2 1 2
M. Davis 4 3 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 3
S. Adams 1 3 0 0/3 0/0 1/2 3 9 0 0 0 1 2
C. Asberry 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 2
J. Moor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tennial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bormann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 30 14 19/56 4/16 18/25 28 200 3 2 8 8 22
Houston
Starters
Q. Grimes
F. White Jr.
N. Hinton
D. Jarreau
C. Harris Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Grimes 21 6 3 6/17 2/7 7/7 3 38 1 1 0 1 5
F. White Jr. 15 6 1 5/11 0/0 5/6 2 34 0 0 0 1 5
N. Hinton 14 8 1 4/7 2/4 4/4 5 23 0 0 3 3 5
D. Jarreau 12 5 2 3/4 1/1 5/6 2 31 0 3 3 0 5
C. Harris Jr. 0 12 1 0/0 0/0 0/3 2 27 0 6 1 7 5
Bench
C. Mills
B. Gresham
J. Gorham
M. Sasser
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Mills 4 2 0 0/5 0/1 4/6 2 14 0 0 1 0 2
B. Gresham 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 9 1 0 1 1 0
J. Gorham 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 0 0
M. Sasser 0 3 1 0/8 0/5 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 1 2
C. Alley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 43 10 19/53 5/18 25/32 23 200 2 10 11 14 29
NCAA BB Scores