TULANE
USM

No Text

Thompson scores 15 to carry Tulane past Southern Miss 61-56

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Christion Thompson scored 15 points as Tulane held off Southern Miss 61-56 on Wednesday night.

Trailing by 12 points with 2:37 left, the Golden Eagles closed to 57-54 on Tyler Stevenson's dunk with 16 seconds to go, but Teshaun Hightower and Thompson combined for four free throws for the win.

Hightower had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double for Tulane (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. K.J. Lawson added 11 points.

Stevenson had 10 points for the Golden Eagles (2-7), who have now lost four games in a row.

Tulane faces Saint Louis on Sunday. Southern Miss faces Southern Illinois at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Lawson
L. Harper-Baker
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
53.8 Field Goal % 52.3
42.4 Three Point % 0.0
75.7 Free Throw % 64.3
+ 2 David McCoy made layup 1.0
+ 1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Stevenson 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson 7.0
  LaDavius Draine missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Auston Leslie 16.0
+ 2 Tyler Stevenson made dunk 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyler Stevenson 17.0
Team Stats
Points 61 56
Field Goals 20-45 (44.4%) 23-61 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 34
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 28 24
Team 1 2
Assists 9 11
Steals 6 7
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 19 13
Fouls 6 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
C. Thompson G
15 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
14
T. Stevenson F
10 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo Tulane 7-1 303161
home team logo Southern Miss 2-7 243256
Reed Green Coliseum Hattiesburg, MS
Reed Green Coliseum Hattiesburg, MS
Team Stats
away team logo Tulane 7-1 75.4 PPG 34.9 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Southern Miss 2-7 66.6 PPG 38.3 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
25
C. Thompson G 12.9 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.1 APG 46.6 FG%
14
T. Stevenson F 9.2 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.1 APG 49.3 FG%
Top Scorers
25
C. Thompson G 15 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
14
T. Stevenson F 10 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
44.4 FG% 37.7
23.8 3PT FG% 28.0
76.2 FT% 75.0
Tulane
Starters
C. Thompson
T. Hightower
K. Lawson
J. Walker
N. Days
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Thompson 15 9 1 4/7 1/3 6/7 2 36 2 4 7 1 8
T. Hightower 13 10 3 4/13 1/4 4/7 1 37 2 0 2 2 8
K. Lawson 11 4 4 4/8 1/4 2/3 0 36 1 0 0 0 4
J. Walker 6 1 1 3/6 0/3 0/0 1 31 1 0 3 0 1
N. Days 4 7 0 0/0 0/0 4/4 1 29 0 0 1 1 6
Starters
C. Thompson
T. Hightower
K. Lawson
J. Walker
N. Days
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Thompson 15 9 1 4/7 1/3 6/7 2 36 2 4 7 1 8
T. Hightower 13 10 3 4/13 1/4 4/7 1 37 2 0 2 2 8
K. Lawson 11 4 4 4/8 1/4 2/3 0 36 1 0 0 0 4
J. Walker 6 1 1 3/6 0/3 0/0 1 31 1 0 3 0 1
N. Days 4 7 0 0/0 0/0 4/4 1 29 0 0 1 1 6
Bench
N. Thomas
K. Zhang
R. McGee
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
B. Koka
C. Galic
I. Ali
A. Zaccardo
T. Pope
C. Russell Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Thomas 7 1 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 13 0 0 4 0 1
K. Zhang 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 15 0 2 2 1 0
R. McGee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zaccardo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Russell Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 33 9 20/45 5/21 16/21 6 200 6 6 19 5 28
Southern Miss
Starters
T. Stevenson
G. Watson
L. Harper-Baker
A. Konontsuk
J. Malone
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Stevenson 10 9 0 5/9 0/0 0/0 1 33 1 0 0 3 6
G. Watson 9 2 0 4/12 1/7 0/0 2 27 0 0 2 1 1
L. Harper-Baker 6 5 3 3/7 0/0 0/0 1 33 3 0 3 1 4
A. Konontsuk 5 4 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 22 1 1 2 1 3
J. Malone 5 3 4 2/8 1/3 0/0 4 30 1 0 3 0 3
Starters
T. Stevenson
G. Watson
L. Harper-Baker
A. Konontsuk
J. Malone
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Stevenson 10 9 0 5/9 0/0 0/0 1 33 1 0 0 3 6
G. Watson 9 2 0 4/12 1/7 0/0 2 27 0 0 2 1 1
L. Harper-Baker 6 5 3 3/7 0/0 0/0 1 33 3 0 3 1 4
A. Konontsuk 5 4 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 22 1 1 2 1 3
J. Malone 5 3 4 2/8 1/3 0/0 4 30 1 0 3 0 3
Bench
A. Smith
A. Leslie
D. McCoy
L. Draine
H. Dean
J. Rigby
C. Weatherspoon
B. Muse Jr.
B. Jacdonmi
D. Harris
I. Jones
J. Armstrong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Smith 8 2 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 2
A. Leslie 6 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. McCoy 4 3 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 1 2
L. Draine 3 4 2 0/8 0/5 3/4 2 24 1 0 1 1 3
H. Dean 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 1 0 0
J. Rigby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Muse Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jacdonmi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Armstrong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 32 11 23/61 7/25 3/4 16 200 7 2 13 8 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores