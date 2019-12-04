Thompson scores 15 to carry Tulane past Southern Miss 61-56
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Christion Thompson scored 15 points as Tulane held off Southern Miss 61-56 on Wednesday night.
Trailing by 12 points with 2:37 left, the Golden Eagles closed to 57-54 on Tyler Stevenson's dunk with 16 seconds to go, but Teshaun Hightower and Thompson combined for four free throws for the win.
Hightower had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double for Tulane (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. K.J. Lawson added 11 points.
Stevenson had 10 points for the Golden Eagles (2-7), who have now lost four games in a row.
Tulane faces Saint Louis on Sunday. Southern Miss faces Southern Illinois at home on Saturday.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|8.9
|Pts. Per Game
|8.9
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|53.8
|Field Goal %
|52.3
|42.4
|Three Point %
|0.0
|75.7
|Free Throw %
|64.3
|+ 2
|David McCoy made layup
|1.0
|+ 1
|Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Stevenson
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
|7.0
|LaDavius Draine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Auston Leslie
|16.0
|+ 2
|Tyler Stevenson made dunk
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyler Stevenson
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|56
|Field Goals
|20-45 (44.4%)
|23-61 (37.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|16-21 (76.2%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|34
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|28
|24
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|19
|13
|Fouls
|6
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Tulane 7-1
|75.4 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Southern Miss 2-7
|66.6 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|C. Thompson G
|12.9 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|2.1 APG
|46.6 FG%
|
14
|T. Stevenson F
|9.2 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.1 APG
|49.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Thompson G
|15 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|T. Stevenson F
|10 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|37.7
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|76.2
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Thompson
|15
|9
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|6/7
|2
|36
|2
|4
|7
|1
|8
|T. Hightower
|13
|10
|3
|4/13
|1/4
|4/7
|1
|37
|2
|0
|2
|2
|8
|K. Lawson
|11
|4
|4
|4/8
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Walker
|6
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|N. Days
|4
|7
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Stevenson
|10
|9
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|G. Watson
|9
|2
|0
|4/12
|1/7
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|L. Harper-Baker
|6
|5
|3
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|33
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
|A. Konontsuk
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|J. Malone
|5
|3
|4
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
