UNLV
FRESNO

No Text

Hamilton’s double-double helps UNLV beat Fresno St. in 2OT

  • AP
  • Dec 05, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Donnie Tillman scored a career-high 28 points, Bryce Hamilton had his first career double-double, and UNLV beat Fresno State 81-80 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Hamilton finished with career high of 21 points -including seven in the second OT - and 14 rebounds. Amauri Hardy added 18 points for UNLV (4-6, 1-0 Mountain West).

Hamilton hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup to give the Runnin' Rebels a 77-72 lead with 1:41 left in the game and then he and Tillman each made two free throws in the final minute to hold off Fresno State (2-5, 0-1).

Noah Blackwell had 18 points and Mustafa Lawrence scored 16 - both season highs - for the Bulldogs. Nate Grimes had his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

UNLV extended its NCAA record to 1,080 consecutive games with at least one made 3-pointer.

Tillman made 1 of 2 free throws with 10 seconds left in the first OT to tie the game at 72 and then the Runnin' Rebels stole the ball so the Bulldogs couldn't get up a last shot.

UNLV forced the first overtime when Hamilton stole the ball with 29 seconds left and drove down the lane and banked in a short jumper with six seconds to go to tie the game at 65. Blackwell missed a long, potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Hardy
N. Blackwell
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
5.8 Pts. Per Game 5.8
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
1.3 Reb. Per Game 1.3
39.6 Field Goal % 33.3
39.5 Three Point % 25.8
79.2 Free Throw % 58.3
  Bad pass turnover on Donnie Tillman, stolen by New Williams 2.0
+ 2 Nate Grimes made layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes 2.0
  New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy 14.0
+ 3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
  Bryce Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Holland 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton 25.0
  Mustafa Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
Team Stats
Points 81 80
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 23-61 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 14-42 (33.3%)
Free Throws 24-35 (68.6%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 51 36
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 32 23
Team 5 4
Assists 11 16
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 25 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
D. Tillman F
28 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
55
N. Blackwell G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12OT2OTT
away team logo UNLV 4-6 25407981
home team logo Fresno State 2-5 31347880
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Team Stats
away team logo UNLV 4-6 69.4 PPG 41.6 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Fresno State 2-5 71.7 PPG 39.3 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
2
D. Tillman F 12.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.3 APG 40.0 FG%
55
N. Blackwell G 8.2 PPG 1.4 RPG 4.4 APG 33.3 FG%
Top Scorers
2
D. Tillman F 28 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
55
N. Blackwell G 18 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
39.3 FG% 37.7
34.6 3PT FG% 33.3
68.6 FT% 71.4
UNLV
Starters
D. Tillman
B. Hamilton
A. Hardy
C. Diong
V. Shibel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tillman 28 8 3 7/15 1/5 13/19 4 44 0 0 6 2 6
B. Hamilton 21 14 4 7/18 3/8 4/7 1 41 1 0 1 5 9
A. Hardy 18 1 2 5/14 4/9 4/5 3 45 2 0 2 0 1
C. Diong 8 6 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 5 24 0 0 1 2 4
V. Shibel 0 5 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 24 0 0 0 1 4
Starters
D. Tillman
B. Hamilton
A. Hardy
C. Diong
V. Shibel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tillman 28 8 3 7/15 1/5 13/19 4 44 0 0 6 2 6
B. Hamilton 21 14 4 7/18 3/8 4/7 1 41 1 0 1 5 9
A. Hardy 18 1 2 5/14 4/9 4/5 3 45 2 0 2 0 1
C. Diong 8 6 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 5 24 0 0 1 2 4
V. Shibel 0 5 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 24 0 0 0 1 4
Bench
M. Coleman
N. Blair
C. Dembele
E. Mitrou-Long
J. Antonio
D. Jenkins Jr.
J. Green
M. Wood
T. Hurlburt
C. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Coleman 5 4 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 3 25 0 0 1 0 4
N. Blair 1 6 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 3 19 0 2 1 3 3
C. Dembele 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 18 0 0 0 1 1
E. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Antonio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 46 11 24/61 9/26 24/35 25 240 3 2 12 14 32
Fresno State
Starters
N. Blackwell
N. Grimes
O. Robinson
J. Hyder
A. Holland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Blackwell 18 2 2 5/8 4/7 4/6 1 39 2 0 3 1 1
N. Grimes 12 12 1 4/10 1/6 3/5 3 34 0 3 0 5 7
O. Robinson 12 5 3 3/11 1/3 5/8 0 28 0 0 0 1 4
J. Hyder 4 2 3 2/6 0/3 0/0 2 31 0 0 1 0 2
A. Holland 3 3 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 5 27 0 1 0 0 3
Starters
N. Blackwell
N. Grimes
O. Robinson
J. Hyder
A. Holland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Blackwell 18 2 2 5/8 4/7 4/6 1 39 2 0 3 1 1
N. Grimes 12 12 1 4/10 1/6 3/5 3 34 0 3 0 5 7
O. Robinson 12 5 3 3/11 1/3 5/8 0 28 0 0 0 1 4
J. Hyder 4 2 3 2/6 0/3 0/0 2 31 0 0 1 0 2
A. Holland 3 3 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 5 27 0 1 0 0 3
Bench
M. Lawrence
N. Williams
A. Agau
N. Hart
A. Diouf
L. Rojas
C. Seeley
A. Hickman
J. Campbell
C. Gray
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Lawrence 16 1 5 5/10 4/8 2/2 4 21 0 0 1 0 1
N. Williams 8 4 0 2/11 2/10 2/3 4 22 2 1 1 1 3
A. Agau 4 2 1 0/1 0/1 4/4 3 22 1 1 1 1 1
N. Hart 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0
A. Diouf 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 0 1
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 32 16 23/61 14/42 20/28 24 240 5 7 8 9 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores