Hamilton’s double-double helps UNLV beat Fresno St. in 2OT
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Donnie Tillman scored a career-high 28 points, Bryce Hamilton had his first career double-double, and UNLV beat Fresno State 81-80 in double overtime on Wednesday night.
Hamilton finished with career high of 21 points -including seven in the second OT - and 14 rebounds. Amauri Hardy added 18 points for UNLV (4-6, 1-0 Mountain West).
Hamilton hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup to give the Runnin' Rebels a 77-72 lead with 1:41 left in the game and then he and Tillman each made two free throws in the final minute to hold off Fresno State (2-5, 0-1).
Noah Blackwell had 18 points and Mustafa Lawrence scored 16 - both season highs - for the Bulldogs. Nate Grimes had his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
UNLV extended its NCAA record to 1,080 consecutive games with at least one made 3-pointer.
Tillman made 1 of 2 free throws with 10 seconds left in the first OT to tie the game at 72 and then the Runnin' Rebels stole the ball so the Bulldogs couldn't get up a last shot.
UNLV forced the first overtime when Hamilton stole the ball with 29 seconds left and drove down the lane and banked in a short jumper with six seconds to go to tie the game at 65. Blackwell missed a long, potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|5.8
|Pts. Per Game
|5.8
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|1.3
|Reb. Per Game
|1.3
|39.6
|Field Goal %
|33.3
|39.5
|Three Point %
|25.8
|79.2
|Free Throw %
|58.3
|Bad pass turnover on Donnie Tillman, stolen by New Williams
|2.0
|+ 2
|Nate Grimes made layup
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|2.0
|New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Lost ball turnover on Amauri Hardy
|14.0
|+ 3
|Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Bryce Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Holland
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|25.0
|Mustafa Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|80
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|23-61 (37.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|14-42 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|24-35 (68.6%)
|20-28 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|36
|Offensive
|14
|9
|Defensive
|32
|23
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|11
|16
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|25
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UNLV 4-6
|69.4 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Fresno State 2-5
|71.7 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|D. Tillman F
|12.6 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|2.3 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
55
|N. Blackwell G
|8.2 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|4.4 APG
|33.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Tillman F
|28 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|N. Blackwell G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|37.7
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|68.6
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tillman
|28
|8
|3
|7/15
|1/5
|13/19
|4
|44
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|B. Hamilton
|21
|14
|4
|7/18
|3/8
|4/7
|1
|41
|1
|0
|1
|5
|9
|A. Hardy
|18
|1
|2
|5/14
|4/9
|4/5
|3
|45
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Diong
|8
|6
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|V. Shibel
|0
|5
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tillman
|28
|8
|3
|7/15
|1/5
|13/19
|4
|44
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|B. Hamilton
|21
|14
|4
|7/18
|3/8
|4/7
|1
|41
|1
|0
|1
|5
|9
|A. Hardy
|18
|1
|2
|5/14
|4/9
|4/5
|3
|45
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Diong
|8
|6
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|V. Shibel
|0
|5
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman
|5
|4
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|N. Blair
|1
|6
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|19
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|C. Dembele
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|E. Mitrou-Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Antonio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hurlburt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|46
|11
|24/61
|9/26
|24/35
|25
|240
|3
|2
|12
|14
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Blackwell
|18
|2
|2
|5/8
|4/7
|4/6
|1
|39
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|N. Grimes
|12
|12
|1
|4/10
|1/6
|3/5
|3
|34
|0
|3
|0
|5
|7
|O. Robinson
|12
|5
|3
|3/11
|1/3
|5/8
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Hyder
|4
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Holland
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|27
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Blackwell
|18
|2
|2
|5/8
|4/7
|4/6
|1
|39
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|N. Grimes
|12
|12
|1
|4/10
|1/6
|3/5
|3
|34
|0
|3
|0
|5
|7
|O. Robinson
|12
|5
|3
|3/11
|1/3
|5/8
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Hyder
|4
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Holland
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|27
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lawrence
|16
|1
|5
|5/10
|4/8
|2/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Williams
|8
|4
|0
|2/11
|2/10
|2/3
|4
|22
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|A. Agau
|4
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|N. Hart
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Diouf
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|L. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hickman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|32
|16
|23/61
|14/42
|20/28
|24
|240
|5
|7
|8
|9
|23
-
PENN
23NOVA69
80
Final
-
COLG
BING82
74
Final
-
VMI
DUQ58
71
Final
-
EILL
IPFW69
74
Final
-
ROBERT
YOUNG70
81
Final
-
FAMU
21TENN43
72
Final
-
WISGB
XAVIER71
84
Final
-
WILL
EVAN86
90
Final
-
BU
GWASH63
64
Final
-
MERMAK
BROWN55
82
Final
-
MEMAR
NH37
91
Final
-
IUPUI
MOREHD51
56
Final
-
SACHRT
MASLOW89
86
Final
-
LEHIGH
SFTRPA69
77
Final
-
SC
UMASS84
80
Final
-
JMAD
RADFRD71
94
Final
-
LOYMD
DELST84
76
Final
-
ROIG
OHIO51
90
Final
-
ETNST
CIT96
84
Final
-
IONA
UCONN62
80
Final
-
TOLEDO
CLEVST80
65
Final
-
GREEN
CSTCAR79
114
Final
-
CAN
FAU59
62
Final
-
FGC
FIU53
71
Final
-
LONGWD
NCAT41
52
Final
-
MAINE
NEAST63
78
Final
-
NCCU
UGA59
95
Final
-
KENSAW
NCGRN54
72
Final
-
TOWSON
MORGAN76
59
Final
-
AKRON
MRSHL85
73
Final
-
5UVA
PURDUE40
69
Final
-
NEB
GATECH56
73
Final
-
YALE
ALBANY61
52
Final
-
ND
3MD51
72
Final
-
PRINCE
DREXEL76
82
Final
-
NJTECH
ARMY65
75
Final
-
UMKC
IOWAST61
79
Final
-
GTOWN
OKLAST81
74
Final
-
PQ
GRAM69
79
Final
-
UCDAV
NAU85
66
Final
-
BYU
UTAH95
102
Final/OT
-
MLSAPS
LAMON63
86
Final
-
TULANE
USM61
56
Final
-
NORFLK
SILL59
76
Final
-
TEXST
HOU60
68
Final
-
ARKPB
TULSA39
72
Final
-
NALAB
TROY63
71
Final
-
TXTECH
DEPAUL60
65
Final/OT
-
CHIST
SIUE89
81
Final
-
TEXSO
9GONZAG62
101
Final
-
NRTHRNMX
NCOLO47
92
Final
-
JVILLE
MARQET56
75
Final
-
AF
WYO86
77
Final
-
SDGST
COLOST79
57
Final
-
BOISE
NMEX78
80
Final
-
WEBER
UTVALL72
67
Final
-
WISC
NCST54
69
Final
-
WAKE
PSU54
76
Final
-
6OHIOST
7UNC74
49
Final
-
EWASH
22WASH80
90
Final
-
CSN
PORT71
64
Final
-
UCRIV
CALBPTST67
79
Final
-
CSFULL
UOP59
62
Final
-
UNLV
FRESNO81
80
Final/2OT
-
SNCLRA
NEVADA67
98
Final
-
LOYMRY
20COLO64
76
Final
-
WASHST
IDAHO78
65
Final
-
CAL
SANFRAN64
76
Final
-
25UTAHST
SJST71
59
Final