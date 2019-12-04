VMI
Hughes scores 23 to lead Duquesne over VMI 71-58

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Michael Hughes had a career-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Duquesne won its seventh consecutive game to open the season, beating VMI 71-58 on Wednesday night.

Hughes hit 10 of 11 shots and added four blocks.

Sincere Carry had 13 points and eight assists for Duquesne (7-0). Tavian Dunn-Martin added 11 points.

Baylee Steele, the Dukes' second leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

Travis Evee scored a season-high 26 points for the Keydets (3-7). Garrett Gilkeson added 12 points. Tyler Creammer had nine rebounds and three assists.

Duquesne plays Columbia at home on Monday. VMI plays Stetson at home on Saturday.

Key Players
G. Gilkeson
S. Carry
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
34.9 Field Goal % 49.2
34.1 Three Point % 44.4
75.9 Free Throw % 90.5
+ 2 Travis Evee made layup 2.0
+ 3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes 34.0
  Travis Evee missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
+ 2 Maceo Austin made dunk, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry 1:01
  Garrett Gilkeson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Garrett Gilkeson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers 1:01
+ 2 Michael Hughes made dunk, assist by Marcus Weathers 1:17
+ 3 Kamdyn Curfman made 3-pt. jump shot 1:28
Team Stats
Points 58 71
Field Goals 21-60 (35.0%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 10-35 (28.6%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 41
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 21 24
Team 3 5
Assists 14 15
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 10
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 12 7
Technicals 0 0
3
T. Evee G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
21
M. Hughes C
23 PTS, 11 REB
12T
Team Stats
away team logo VMI 3-7 74.4 PPG 36.7 RPG 17.4 APG
home team logo Duquesne 7-0 72.0 PPG 35.8 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
3
T. Evee G 8.3 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.2 APG 46.7 FG%
21
M. Hughes C 9.5 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.7 APG 65.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Evee G 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
21
M. Hughes C 23 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
35.0 FG% 43.9
28.6 3PT FG% 30.8
75.0 FT% 86.7
Bench
T. Evee
T. Creammer
L. Tang
W. Miller
S. Conway
T. Bond
T. Fahl
C. Arnold
J. Richeson
S. Wolfe
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Evee 26 3 1 9/17 4/10 4/4 1 33 1 1 0 1 2
T. Creammer 4 9 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 1 0 4 5
L. Tang 4 3 1 2/5 0/3 0/0 4 17 0 0 1 0 3
W. Miller 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 2
S. Conway 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1
T. Bond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fahl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arnold - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Richeson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wolfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 29 14 21/60 10/35 6/8 12 200 5 3 10 8 21
Bench
L. Norman Jr.
B. Steele
A. Miller
E. Buckley
C. Davis
F. Hughes
J. Ellis
A. Rotroff
A. Kelly
J. Harper
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Norman Jr. 5 3 0 2/7 1/4 0/0 1 19 3 1 1 0 3
B. Steele 4 5 1 1/7 1/4 1/2 0 18 0 2 3 3 2
A. Miller 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 1 0
E. Buckley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rotroff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 36 15 25/57 8/26 13/15 7 200 6 10 13 12 24
