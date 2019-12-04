Hughes scores 23 to lead Duquesne over VMI 71-58
PITTSBURGH (AP) Michael Hughes had a career-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Duquesne won its seventh consecutive game to open the season, beating VMI 71-58 on Wednesday night.
Hughes hit 10 of 11 shots and added four blocks.
Sincere Carry had 13 points and eight assists for Duquesne (7-0). Tavian Dunn-Martin added 11 points.
Baylee Steele, the Dukes' second leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).
Travis Evee scored a season-high 26 points for the Keydets (3-7). Garrett Gilkeson added 12 points. Tyler Creammer had nine rebounds and three assists.
Duquesne plays Columbia at home on Monday. VMI plays Stetson at home on Saturday.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|34.9
|Field Goal %
|49.2
|34.1
|Three Point %
|44.4
|75.9
|Free Throw %
|90.5
|+ 2
|Travis Evee made layup
|2.0
|+ 3
|Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|34.0
|Travis Evee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|+ 2
|Maceo Austin made dunk, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|1:01
|Garrett Gilkeson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|+ 1
|Garrett Gilkeson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers
|1:01
|+ 2
|Michael Hughes made dunk, assist by Marcus Weathers
|1:17
|+ 3
|Kamdyn Curfman made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|71
|Field Goals
|21-60 (35.0%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-35 (28.6%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|13-15 (86.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|41
|Offensive
|8
|12
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|3
|10
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|12
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|35.0
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|86.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Gilkeson
|12
|5
|3
|4/14
|3/8
|1/2
|1
|24
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|K. Curfman
|6
|0
|1
|2/8
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Parham
|3
|2
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Stephens
|3
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|M. Lewis
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Gilkeson
|12
|5
|3
|4/14
|3/8
|1/2
|1
|24
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|K. Curfman
|6
|0
|1
|2/8
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Parham
|3
|2
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Stephens
|3
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|M. Lewis
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Evee
|26
|3
|1
|9/17
|4/10
|4/4
|1
|33
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|T. Creammer
|4
|9
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5
|L. Tang
|4
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|W. Miller
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Conway
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Bond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fahl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arnold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Richeson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Wolfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|29
|14
|21/60
|10/35
|6/8
|12
|200
|5
|3
|10
|8
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hughes
|23
|11
|0
|10/11
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|34
|0
|4
|1
|5
|6
|S. Carry
|13
|3
|8
|4/11
|2/5
|3/3
|1
|32
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|T. Dunn-Martin
|11
|2
|1
|3/9
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Austin
|9
|5
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|25
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|M. Weathers
|4
|6
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|26
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hughes
|23
|11
|0
|10/11
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|34
|0
|4
|1
|5
|6
|S. Carry
|13
|3
|8
|4/11
|2/5
|3/3
|1
|32
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|T. Dunn-Martin
|11
|2
|1
|3/9
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Austin
|9
|5
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|25
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|M. Weathers
|4
|6
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|26
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Norman Jr.
|5
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|19
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|B. Steele
|4
|5
|1
|1/7
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|18
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|A. Miller
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Buckley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rotroff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|36
|15
|25/57
|8/26
|13/15
|7
|200
|6
|10
|13
|12
|24
-
TXTECH
DEPAUL50
44
2nd 3:16 FS1
-
CHIST
SIUE52
46
2nd 12:19
-
TEXSO
9GONZAG57
90
2nd 4:52 ATSN
-
JVILLE
MARQET37
59
2nd 10:28 FS2
-
WEBER
UTVALL57
55
2nd 4:12
-
NRTHRNMX
NCOLO34
73
2nd 7:05
-
BOISE
NMEX68
68
2nd 5:11
-
AF
WYO80
74
2nd 1:15
-
SDGST
COLOST65
55
2nd 4:52
-
WAKE
PSU26
49
2nd 15:12 ESPU
-
WISC
NCST44
55
2nd 10:34 ESP2
-
SNCLRA
NEVADA24
47
1st 4:10
-
CSN
PORT29
24
1st 5:28
-
CSFULL
UOP20
20
1st 4:17
-
WASHST
IDAHO22
21
1st 5:37
-
LOYMRY
20COLO23
20
1st 5:56 PACN
-
EWASH
22WASH23
23
1st 7:43
-
UCRIV
CALBPTST30
29
1st 5:00
-
UNLV
FRESNO14
14
1st 5:09 ATSN
-
6OHIOST
7UNC29
27
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
PENN
23NOVA69
80
Final
-
LEHIGH
SFTRPA69
77
Final
-
SACHRT
MASLOW89
86
Final
-
MERMAK
BROWN55
82
Final
-
MEMAR
NH37
91
Final
-
IUPUI
MOREHD51
56
Final
-
SC
UMASS84
80
Final
-
NCCU
UGA59
95
Final
-
CAN
FAU59
62
Final
-
AKRON
MRSHL85
73
Final
-
TOWSON
MORGAN76
59
Final
-
KENSAW
NCGRN54
72
Final
-
FGC
FIU53
71
Final
-
LOYMD
DELST84
76
Final
-
TOLEDO
CLEVST80
65
Final
-
GREEN
CSTCAR79
114
Final
-
IONA
UCONN62
80
Final
-
ETNST
CIT96
84
Final
-
LONGWD
NCAT41
52
Final
-
MAINE
NEAST63
78
Final
-
EILL
IPFW69
74
Final
-
COLG
BING82
74
Final
-
VMI
DUQ58
71
Final
-
WILL
EVAN86
90
Final
-
BU
GWASH63
64
Final
-
ROBERT
YOUNG70
81
Final
-
FAMU
21TENN43
72
Final
-
WISGB
XAVIER71
84
Final
-
ROIG
OHIO51
90
Final
-
JMAD
RADFRD71
94
Final
-
5UVA
PURDUE40
69
Final
-
NEB
GATECH56
73
Final
-
ND
3MD51
72
Final
-
PRINCE
DREXEL76
82
Final
-
YALE
ALBANY61
52
Final
-
NJTECH
ARMY65
75
Final
-
MLSAPS
LAMON63
86
Final
-
TEXST
HOU60
68
Final
-
TULANE
USM61
56
Final
-
NORFLK
SILL59
76
Final
-
GTOWN
OKLAST81
74
Final
-
PQ
GRAM69
79
Final
-
BYU
UTAH95
102
Final/OT
-
UMKC
IOWAST61
79
Final
-
UCDAV
NAU85
66
Final
-
ARKPB
TULSA39
72
Final
-
NALAB
TROY63
71
Final
-
CAL
SANFRAN0
0140 O/U
-8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
25UTAHST
SJST0
0150 O/U
+22.5
11:15pm ESP2