Naji Marshall leads Xavier past Green Bay, 84-71.

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) Naji Marshall scored a season-high 24 points, and Quentin Goodin, Paul Scruggs and Tyrique Jones each scored 14, lifting Xavier to an 84-71 victory over Wisconsin Green Bay on Wednesday night.

It was the final tune-up for the Musketeers before Saturday's meeting with crosstown rival Cincinnati.

Jones also grabbed 14 rebounds for his 16th career double-double and fifth this season.

Amari Davis scored 19 points and JayQuan McCloud added 15 for Green Bay.

Xavier (8-1) led 38-35 after a frenetic first half. It was the second-most points allowed by the Musketeers in the first half this season. They allowed 39 in a loss to Florida on Nov. 24 in the Charleston Classic.

Green Bay (3-5) came in to Wednesday's game averaging 76.6 possessions per 40 minutes which ranked ninth-most in Division I, according to Pomeroy ratings.

There were 15 lead changes in the first half as the Musketeers tried to match Green Bay's pace.

Marshall helped Xavier overcome a sloppy performance. His second three-pointer gave the Musketeers their largest lead, 51-41, with 13:40 left.

Xavier's defense, which has been a strength early this season, tightened up in the second half and the Phoenix were just 3 of 14 from three-point range after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Musketeers coach Travis Steele was concerned about a sluggish performance with a rivalry game against Cincinnati coming up next. Earlier in the week, Steele called the annual clash with the Bearcats the ''elephant in the room'' and warned his team about looking past Green Bay. The Musketeers lost to Cincinnati last season but have won four of the past six meetings.

UP NEXT

Green Bay plays at Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Xavier hosts Cincinnati on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. McCloud
11 G
N. Marshall
13 F
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
39.8 Field Goal % 43.4
34.4 Three Point % 23.3
82.4 Free Throw % 72.1
+ 2 Kameron Hankerson made jump shot 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Kameron Hankerson 7.0
  Trevian Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Paul Scruggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Manny Patterson 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs 13.0
  Hunter Crist missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Hunter Crist missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Bryce Moore 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Manny Patterson 13.0
Team Stats
Points 71 84
Field Goals 26-67 (38.8%) 29-69 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 8-33 (24.2%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 48
Offensive 13 16
Defensive 25 28
Team 2 4
Assists 15 14
Steals 6 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 23 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
A. Davis G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
13
N. Marshall F
24 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Green Bay 3-5 353671
home team logo Xavier 8-1 384684
Cintas Center Cincinnati, OH
away team logo Green Bay 3-5 83.4 PPG 37.7 RPG 18.1 APG
home team logo Xavier 8-1 72.4 PPG 42.5 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
1
A. Davis G 15.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.7 APG 61.0 FG%
13
N. Marshall F 14.4 PPG 6.0 RPG 3.9 APG 40.6 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Davis G 19 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
13
N. Marshall F 24 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
38.8 FG% 42.0
28.0 3PT FG% 24.2
60.0 FT% 66.7
Green Bay
Starters
A. Davis
J. McCloud
P. Pipes
J. McNair
C. Schwartz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Davis 19 3 2 8/19 0/1 3/5 4 32 2 0 4 0 3
J. McCloud 15 11 4 4/13 3/10 4/4 2 36 0 0 1 2 9
P. Pipes 8 1 2 3/6 1/3 1/2 5 23 2 0 1 1 0
J. McNair 6 7 1 2/3 0/0 2/3 4 19 0 0 5 4 3
C. Schwartz 2 2 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 26 1 0 0 1 1
Bench
T. Bell
K. Hankerson
W. Chevalier
H. Crist
M. Patterson
J. Jefferson
J. Kellogg III
S. Hemphill
L. Stieber
J. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bell 8 3 2 3/6 1/3 1/2 2 20 1 1 0 1 2
K. Hankerson 8 2 2 3/11 1/3 1/2 1 23 0 0 0 1 1
W. Chevalier 5 4 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 3
H. Crist 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
M. Patterson 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 2 2
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kellogg III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hemphill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stieber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 38 15 26/67 7/25 12/20 23 200 6 1 11 13 25
Xavier
Starters
N. Marshall
Q. Goodin
T. Jones
P. Scruggs
J. Carter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Marshall 24 4 3 8/12 2/4 6/10 3 34 0 1 1 0 4
Q. Goodin 14 8 3 5/13 2/6 2/3 2 32 0 0 4 1 7
T. Jones 14 14 2 4/5 0/0 6/10 2 25 2 1 0 8 6
P. Scruggs 14 4 2 5/10 2/6 2/2 3 33 1 0 3 3 1
J. Carter 4 2 1 2/10 0/6 0/0 0 21 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
K. Tandy
Z. Freemantle
B. Moore
D. James
L. Schrand
M. Hanson
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
D. Miles
D. Ramsey
D. Bishop
S. Cody
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Tandy 10 3 0 3/8 2/5 2/2 2 15 0 0 0 0 3
Z. Freemantle 4 6 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 2 4
B. Moore 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 0 1
D. James 0 2 2 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 1
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Cody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 44 14 29/69 8/33 18/27 16 200 4 2 10 16 28
