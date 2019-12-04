Naji Marshall leads Xavier past Green Bay, 84-71.
CINCINNATI (AP) Naji Marshall scored a season-high 24 points, and Quentin Goodin, Paul Scruggs and Tyrique Jones each scored 14, lifting Xavier to an 84-71 victory over Wisconsin Green Bay on Wednesday night.
It was the final tune-up for the Musketeers before Saturday's meeting with crosstown rival Cincinnati.
Jones also grabbed 14 rebounds for his 16th career double-double and fifth this season.
Amari Davis scored 19 points and JayQuan McCloud added 15 for Green Bay.
Xavier (8-1) led 38-35 after a frenetic first half. It was the second-most points allowed by the Musketeers in the first half this season. They allowed 39 in a loss to Florida on Nov. 24 in the Charleston Classic.
Green Bay (3-5) came in to Wednesday's game averaging 76.6 possessions per 40 minutes which ranked ninth-most in Division I, according to Pomeroy ratings.
There were 15 lead changes in the first half as the Musketeers tried to match Green Bay's pace.
Marshall helped Xavier overcome a sloppy performance. His second three-pointer gave the Musketeers their largest lead, 51-41, with 13:40 left.
Xavier's defense, which has been a strength early this season, tightened up in the second half and the Phoenix were just 3 of 14 from three-point range after halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Musketeers coach Travis Steele was concerned about a sluggish performance with a rivalry game against Cincinnati coming up next. Earlier in the week, Steele called the annual clash with the Bearcats the ''elephant in the room'' and warned his team about looking past Green Bay. The Musketeers lost to Cincinnati last season but have won four of the past six meetings.
UP NEXT
Green Bay plays at Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
Xavier hosts Cincinnati on Saturday.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|39.8
|Field Goal %
|43.4
|34.4
|Three Point %
|23.3
|82.4
|Free Throw %
|72.1
|+ 2
|Kameron Hankerson made jump shot
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Kameron Hankerson
|7.0
|Trevian Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Paul Scruggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Manny Patterson
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
|13.0
|Hunter Crist missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Hunter Crist missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Bryce Moore
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Manny Patterson
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|84
|Field Goals
|26-67 (38.8%)
|29-69 (42.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|8-33 (24.2%)
|Free Throws
|12-20 (60.0%)
|18-27 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|48
|Offensive
|13
|16
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|15
|14
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|23
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|A. Davis G
|15.9 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|61.0 FG%
|
13
|N. Marshall F
|14.4 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|3.9 APG
|40.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Davis G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|N. Marshall F
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|38.8
|FG%
|42.0
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|24.2
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|19
|3
|2
|8/19
|0/1
|3/5
|4
|32
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. McCloud
|15
|11
|4
|4/13
|3/10
|4/4
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9
|P. Pipes
|8
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|5
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. McNair
|6
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|19
|0
|0
|5
|4
|3
|C. Schwartz
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|19
|3
|2
|8/19
|0/1
|3/5
|4
|32
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. McCloud
|15
|11
|4
|4/13
|3/10
|4/4
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9
|P. Pipes
|8
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|5
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. McNair
|6
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|19
|0
|0
|5
|4
|3
|C. Schwartz
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bell
|8
|3
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|20
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|K. Hankerson
|8
|2
|2
|3/11
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|W. Chevalier
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|H. Crist
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Patterson
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kellogg III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hemphill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stieber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|38
|15
|26/67
|7/25
|12/20
|23
|200
|6
|1
|11
|13
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Marshall
|24
|4
|3
|8/12
|2/4
|6/10
|3
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Q. Goodin
|14
|8
|3
|5/13
|2/6
|2/3
|2
|32
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7
|T. Jones
|14
|14
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|6/10
|2
|25
|2
|1
|0
|8
|6
|P. Scruggs
|14
|4
|2
|5/10
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|J. Carter
|4
|2
|1
|2/10
|0/6
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Marshall
|24
|4
|3
|8/12
|2/4
|6/10
|3
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Q. Goodin
|14
|8
|3
|5/13
|2/6
|2/3
|2
|32
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7
|T. Jones
|14
|14
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|6/10
|2
|25
|2
|1
|0
|8
|6
|P. Scruggs
|14
|4
|2
|5/10
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|J. Carter
|4
|2
|1
|2/10
|0/6
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Tandy
|10
|3
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Z. Freemantle
|4
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|B. Moore
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. James
|0
|2
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bishop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Cody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|44
|14
|29/69
|8/33
|18/27
|16
|200
|4
|2
|10
|16
|28
