Sherfield leads Wichita St. over Cent. Arkansas 95-69
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Grant Sherfield had 15 points to lead five Wichita State players in double figures as the Shockers rolled past Central Arkansas 95-69 on Thursday night. Erik Stevenson, Jamarius Burton, Jaime Echenique and Tyson Etienne added 13 points apiece for the Shockers.
Eddy Kayouloud had 23 points for the Bears (1-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Rylan Bergersen added 14 points.
Wichita State (7-1) matches up against Oklahoma State on the road on Sunday. Central Arkansas plays Utah on the road on Saturday.
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|95
|Field Goals
|24-49 (49.0%)
|35-74 (47.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-24 (54.2%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|35
|Offensive
|3
|9
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|13
|22
|Steals
|2
|16
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|30
|16
|Fouls
|20
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Cent. Arkansas 1-7
|70.0 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Wichita State 7-1
|73.6 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|E. Kayouloud G
|13.9 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|41.0 FG%
|
52
|G. Sherfield G
|7.1 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|2.7 APG
|36.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Kayouloud G
|23 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|G. Sherfield G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|
|49.0
|FG%
|47.3
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|54.2
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Kayouloud
|23
|8
|2
|8/12
|3/5
|4/5
|4
|23
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|R. Bergersen
|14
|3
|2
|4/8
|0/3
|6/12
|4
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|H. Koval
|9
|2
|3
|3/7
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|28
|0
|4
|3
|0
|2
|J. Baker
|6
|4
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|C. Cooper
|0
|4
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Stevenson
|13
|5
|4
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Burton
|13
|3
|3
|5/11
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|22
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|J. Echenique
|13
|3
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|5/6
|2
|14
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|T. Etienne
|13
|2
|3
|5/8
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Wade
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
