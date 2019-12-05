CARK
Sherfield leads Wichita St. over Cent. Arkansas 95-69

  • AP
  • Dec 05, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Grant Sherfield had 15 points to lead five Wichita State players in double figures as the Shockers rolled past Central Arkansas 95-69 on Thursday night. Erik Stevenson, Jamarius Burton, Jaime Echenique and Tyson Etienne added 13 points apiece for the Shockers.

Eddy Kayouloud had 23 points for the Bears (1-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Rylan Bergersen added 14 points.

Wichita State (7-1) matches up against Oklahoma State on the road on Sunday. Central Arkansas plays Utah on the road on Saturday.

---

Key Players
H. Koval
E. Stevenson
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
47.2 Field Goal % 41.3
43.8 Three Point % 29.5
65.0 Free Throw % 79.2
  Defensive rebound by Tate Busse 3.0
  SK Shittu missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Brycen Bush 24.0
  Defensive rebound by DeAntoni Gordon 47.0
  Rylan Bergersen missed 3-pt. jump shot 49.0
+ 2 Tate Busse made layup 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Tate Busse 1:02
  Rylan Bergersen missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
  Rylan Bergersen missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:02
  Personal foul on Brycen Bush 1:02
  Bad pass turnover on Brycen Bush 1:14
Team Stats
Points 69 95
Field Goals 24-49 (49.0%) 35-74 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 13-24 (54.2%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 35
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 23 25
Team 4 1
Assists 13 22
Steals 2 16
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 30 16
Fouls 20 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
E. Kayouloud G
23 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
52
G. Sherfield G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Cent. Arkansas 1-7 284169
home team logo Wichita State 7-1 534295
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Cent. Arkansas 1-7 70.0 PPG 40.1 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Wichita State 7-1 73.6 PPG 42.9 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
13
E. Kayouloud G 13.9 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.7 APG 41.0 FG%
52
G. Sherfield G 7.1 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.7 APG 36.6 FG%
Top Scorers
13
E. Kayouloud G 23 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
52
G. Sherfield G 15 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
49.0 FG% 47.3
38.1 3PT FG% 39.3
54.2 FT% 77.8
Cent. Arkansas
Starters
E. Kayouloud
R. Bergersen
H. Koval
J. Baker
C. Cooper
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Kayouloud 23 8 2 8/12 3/5 4/5 4 23 0 0 5 1 7
R. Bergersen 14 3 2 4/8 0/3 6/12 4 32 1 0 2 0 3
H. Koval 9 2 3 3/7 1/4 2/3 1 28 0 4 3 0 2
J. Baker 6 4 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 19 0 1 2 1 3
C. Cooper 0 4 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 3 27 0 0 5 0 4
Bench
J. Chatham
M. Olowokere
L. McDaniel
A. Weidenaar
S. Shittu
B. Vanover
D. Jones
K. Bennett
J. Munson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Chatham 9 2 1 4/7 0/0 1/3 3 27 0 0 5 1 1
M. Olowokere 5 1 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 1
L. McDaniel 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/1 2 16 0 0 4 0 0
A. Weidenaar 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 1 0 2
S. Shittu 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 1 2 0 0
B. Vanover - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bennett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Munson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 26 13 24/49 8/21 13/24 20 200 2 6 30 3 23
Wichita State
Starters
E. Stevenson
J. Burton
J. Echenique
T. Etienne
T. Wade
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stevenson 13 5 4 5/10 3/6 0/0 3 18 2 0 1 0 5
J. Burton 13 3 3 5/11 1/3 2/2 1 22 2 0 2 2 1
J. Echenique 13 3 0 4/6 0/0 5/6 2 14 1 1 1 0 3
T. Etienne 13 2 3 5/8 3/5 0/0 3 19 1 0 1 0 2
T. Wade 4 2 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 1 1
Bench
G. Sherfield
M. Udeze
A. Midtgaard
D. Gordon
D. Dennis
I. Bear-Chandler
T. Busse
B. Bush
J. Herrs
N. Fernandes
J. Bilau
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Sherfield 15 1 5 5/11 3/5 2/2 1 24 3 0 1 0 1
M. Udeze 8 6 0 3/5 0/0 2/4 1 11 0 0 1 4 2
A. Midtgaard 4 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 4 12 0 1 0 1 0
D. Gordon 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 1 0 1
D. Dennis 3 4 2 1/8 1/5 0/0 2 22 2 0 0 0 4
I. Bear-Chandler 3 2 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 2 14 1 0 2 1 1
T. Busse 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
B. Bush 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 2 0 0
J. Herrs 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Fernandes 0 2 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 16 2 0 3 0 2
J. Bilau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 34 22 35/74 11/28 14/18 22 200 16 2 16 9 25
NCAA BB Scores