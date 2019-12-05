LATECH
Louisiana Tech beats Mississippi State 74-67

  • Dec 05, 2019

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Daquan Bracey had 16 points and Amorie Archibald added 15 to lead Louisiana Tech to a 74-67 win over Mississippi State on Thursday.

Isaiah Crawford, Derric Jean and Kalob Ladoux all finished with 10 points for Louisiana Tech (6-2).

''We knew coming here that we were going to play a very good Mississippi State team,'' said Louisiana Tech head coach Erik Konkol. ''I'm really proud of our guys with the physicality we played with down the stretch. Mississippi State rebounds the basketball well and are one of the best rebounding teams in the country. So, we knew we had to play extremely well to win and we were fortunate to do that.

''We had to make the rebounding margin not so significant and win the turnover margin. So, to win the rebounding margin tonight was tremendous for us.''

Louisiana Tech's win snapped Mississippi State's 26-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents. Louisiana Tech shot 48.1% for the game and made 62.5% (10 of 16) beyond the arc. The Bulldogs also outrebounded Mississippi State 34-31 and had 14 offensive boards.

Mississippi State (6-2) was led by Tyson Carter's 20 points. Reggie Perry added 14 points and 14 boards to collect his fourth double-double of the season for Mississippi State. Abdul Ado also added nine points and eight boards for the Bulldogs.

''That's a very tough loss to a good team and a veteran team,'' said Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland. ''You see why they are a projected NCAA Tournament team. But I was disappointed in our defense tonight and we didn't help on our roll-ups. They had a lot of layups in the paint in the first half and that was in a half-court offense. We allowed them to get too many offensive rebounds and 14 is way too many offensive rebounds.''

Mississippi State took a 55-54 lead following Carter's pair of free throws with 10:11 remaining in the second half. But Louisiana Tech reeled off 10 consecutive points to regain the lead and control of the game. Mississippi State would not get any closer than six points the rest of the way.

''Give them credit and they brought it tonight,'' said Carter. ''They came ready to play and we obviously didn't come out ready to play. Usually after a long layoff you can be sluggish but that's no excuse. You still have to play every game like it's the most important game of the season.''

The first half was a back-and-forth affair that featured eight ties and four lead changes. Mississippi State jumped out to a 17-11 lead before Louisiana Tech responded with an 8-0 run, taking its first lead after a pair of free throws by Archibald.

Louisiana Tech ended the half with a 39-36 advantage thanks to Bracey's 3 pointer that banked in at the buzzer.

Mississippi State shot 51.9 percent in the first half and made 6 of 12 beyond the arc. Louisiana Tech shot even better from the field at 57.1 percent and made 5 of 9 from 3-point territory.

For the game. Mississippi State shot 47.2% and made 11 of 23 attempts beyond the arc. The Bulldogs had 13 turnovers and made just 6 of 12 from the free throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana Tech: After tough road losses at Creighton and Indiana, Louisiana Tech found the upset that escaped them earlier in the season. The Bulldogs were within one point at Creighton with six minutes left but lost an 82-72 decision.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs suffered their first home loss of the year and it was their first game in 11 days. Due to final exams on campus, Mississippi State must encounter another layoff on the schedule and won't return to action until Dec. 14.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech: The road trip this week continues as Louisiana Tech travels to Sam Houston State on Sunday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs play Kansas State on Dec. 14 in Newark, New Jersey, in their meeting with another Power 5 team this season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Bracey
T. Carter
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
47.1 Field Goal % 43.0
52.4 Three Point % 37.1
38.5 Free Throw % 84.8
  Defensive rebound by Mubarak Muhammed 6.0
  Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II 13.0
  Derric Jean missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Derric Jean made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Robert Woodard II 13.0
+ 3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Iverson Molinar 17.0
+ 1 Oliver Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Oliver Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
  Oliver Powell missed 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Tyson Carter 28.0
Team Stats
Points 74 67
Field Goals 26-54 (48.1%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 10-16 (62.5%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 31
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 18 18
Team 4 2
Assists 12 18
Steals 5 4
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
D. Bracey G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
T. Carter G
20 PTS, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Louisiana Tech 6-2 393574
home team logo Miss. State 6-2 363167
Humphrey Coliseum Starkville, MS
Humphrey Coliseum Starkville, MS
Team Stats
away team logo Louisiana Tech 6-2 80.4 PPG 42.6 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Miss. State 6-2 75.0 PPG 42.4 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
25
D. Bracey G 11.1 PPG 1.7 RPG 3.9 APG 43.1 FG%
23
T. Carter G 17.6 PPG 3.6 RPG 4.7 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
25
D. Bracey G 16 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
23
T. Carter G 20 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
48.1 FG% 47.2
62.5 3PT FG% 47.8
63.2 FT% 50.0
Louisiana Tech
Starters
D. Bracey
A. Archibald
D. Jean
I. Crawford
M. Muhammed
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bracey 16 1 1 6/8 4/4 0/0 1 27 2 0 4 1 0
A. Archibald 15 6 4 3/5 2/4 7/8 1 30 0 0 1 0 6
D. Jean 10 4 5 4/10 1/3 1/2 4 32 2 0 1 1 3
I. Crawford 10 4 1 3/4 1/1 3/4 2 19 0 0 1 3 1
M. Muhammed 6 5 0 3/11 0/0 0/1 2 30 1 0 0 4 1
Bench
K. Ledoux
A. Gordon
O. Powell
S. Thomas
C. Williams
J. Pemberton
E. Christon
K. Walters
X. Armstead
L. Hartley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Ledoux 10 3 0 4/10 2/4 0/0 0 26 0 0 0 1 2
A. Gordon 6 3 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 1 1 1 2
O. Powell 1 3 0 0/0 0/0 1/4 1 21 0 0 0 1 2
S. Thomas 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1
C. Williams 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Pemberton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Christon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Walters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Armstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hartley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 30 12 26/54 10/16 12/19 15 200 5 1 9 12 18
Miss. State
Starters
T. Carter
R. Perry
A. Ado
R. Woodard II
I. Molinar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Carter 20 0 4 6/15 5/13 3/4 3 37 0 0 1 0 0
R. Perry 14 14 4 6/10 2/3 0/0 3 34 1 3 4 3 11
A. Ado 9 8 0 4/7 0/0 1/4 1 27 0 0 0 5 3
R. Woodard II 8 4 2 3/8 2/3 0/0 3 28 0 2 3 2 2
I. Molinar 7 0 4 3/7 1/2 0/0 3 32 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
D. Stewart Jr.
P. Oduro
K. Feazell
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
M. Storm
N. Weatherspoon
T. Smith
A. Junkin
E. King
D. Butts
R. Miller
I. Stansbury
J. Rumph
Q. Post
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Stewart Jr. 7 1 3 3/6 1/2 0/0 2 25 1 0 3 0 1
P. Oduro 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
K. Feazell 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 3 15 1 0 2 1 1
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Butts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stansbury - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rumph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Post - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 29 18 25/53 11/23 6/12 18 200 4 5 13 11 18
